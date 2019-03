"The highest average score is here. People expect games here to be high-scoring ones. Tonight's pitch is very closely shaven with grass. The ball will slide on, if not, one or two might turn," says cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop in his report of the Chinnaswamy pitch ahead of the RCB-MI match.

We are minutes away from toss and from knowing if both Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga will be featuring in the Mumbai Indians line up. Their presence automatically tilts the equation in favour of Mumbai. Virat Kohli is happy with the pitch in Royal Challengers Bangalore's first home game. Yuzvendra Chahal as usual is going to be the key for the home team like Kohli and AB de Villiers. It remains to see what changes they do to their team considering they had a batting outing in the inaugural game against Chennai Super Kings. Toss is going to be crucial as M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a chasing ground.

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins toss and RCB will bowl first. No changes in RCB's ranks.

Big news of course is Mumbai will be fielding both Bumrah and Malinga. Also look out for Krunal Pandya who has dismissed AB de Villiers four out of four times in IPL.

Good toss to win for Bangalore, and as expected they chose to bowl. Quite brave for Kohli to not making any changes to the playing XI. Backing players is so crucial in a league where there is little time to breath. Bangalore would be hopeful of getting Rohit Sharma early, who doesn't have a good record at the venue, averaging 18.6.

Bumrah’s fit and Malinga’s arrived after much uncertainty. Young leggie Markande could be key bowler though. Overall gives Mumabai’s attack experience and variety

One is unable to digest that Mumbai have not fitted in Ishan Kishan in the first XI. He was in good form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the inter-state T20 competition. He has also got some good scores in other formats. Last season it was his madness with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens that kept Mumbai's play-off hopes alive. Such players need to be backed. Of course Yuvraj Singh scoring a brisk half-century in the first game against Delhi Capitals has made it difficult for Mumbai to make any changes to their batting line-up.

MI's team looks stronger today than against DC. Malinga coming back early is a huge bonus and the wrist spin of Markande gives them an extra dimension through the middle. Kishan should be playing though; it's disappointing - but not surprising - to see him left out. #IPL #RCBvMI

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock walk out to the middle so do the RCB players. Umesh Yadav, right arm fast, will bowl the first over for the home team.

FOUR! Umesh Yadav looking to bowl inswing to Rohit, ended up bowling on his legs, Rohit flicked it for a boundary to fine-leg.

FOUR! On the legs of Rohit again from Umesh and he nudges it to leg side in typical Rohit Sharma fashion to earn four more runs.

Rohit Sharma is one of the four players to have scored 600-plus runs against RCB in IPL.

Umesh Yadav begins for RCB, bowls inswing to de Kock first up. The left-handed batsman looking to use his feet from the beginning. Takes a quick single on the second ball. Rohit is off the mark with a couple of boundaries. Nine runs from the first over.

FOUR! Good ball, on good length and comes in sharply to Rohit, he inside-edges it and the ball misses the keeper, goes for four behind the wickets

FOUR! Fullish delivery from Saini and this gives Rohit Sharma the chance to get his foot forward, and play that majestic cover drive. Nobody moved. Nobody.

Navdeep Saini, right-arm medium, brought into the attack from the other end. He too starts off by bowling on de Kock's legs and was lucky that the batsman hit it straight to Chahal at mid-wicket. Saini bowled a beautiful inswinger which took the inside edge off Rohit's bat and ran away for four. Rohit ended the over with a beautiful stroke to announce that he is still in some form here. 9 off this over.

FOUR! Cracking sound off the bat as de Kock spots the short ball from Umesh, goes on back foot and smashes it through mid-wicket for a boundary.

Despite the bad start, Kohli sticks to Umesh. This is a bad start from Umesh and RCB. 7 has come off this over. He is struggling with his line and length here. Either bowling on the batsman's legs or keeping it short. Mumbai untroubled so far.

SIX! Saini drops it short and Rohit Sharma gets the ball he was waiting for, goes on back foot and Rohit has hit this 20 rows back in the deep mid-wicket region.

Mumbai have started well and a part of it is because of the wrong lengths that Umesh Yadav has bowled. Conceding a total of five fours and a six in four overs because of wrong lengths is not acceptable in a game of small margins.

Navdeep Saini returned to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after bowling a fiery spell for Delhi against Mumbai in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the inter-state 50-over competition. He was on fire that day, picking up three early wickets. But an overstepped delivery that Siddesh Lad hit straight to the hands of the cover fielder when he was yet to open account gave Mumbai a free hit and changed the game’s momentum. Saini seems to have added more pace to his bowling. In the first phase of play in tonight’s game, his third ball of the second over was a a peach. He pitched it at the right length and the ball came back in to trouble Rohit Sharma. Fortunately, for Mumbai the inside edge flew to the third-man fence. Saini, who has clocked 150kmph, is a real talent who needs to be nurtured by those in charge of Indian cricket.

Saini continues Worry for RCB has Rohit Sharma has played a confidence-booster stroke, the six shot to deep mid-wicket. This is a dangerous sign. Virat is clapping and cheering his players but one can sense the storm inside him. He knows Rohit more than anyone on this pitch.

SIX! Superb Shot, not a bad ball from Siraj but this is just pure class from de Kock, who comes down the track making room and with full flourish of the bat, clears the straight boundary by some distance.

FOUR! YOU CAN'T STOP THAT! Fullish in length and Rohit smashes it through the mid-off region for a boundary, even a certain AB de Villiers could not stop that.

Mohammed Siraj, right-arm fast medium, replaces Umesh Yadav. Quinton de Kock has hit the shot of the match so far and mind you, we have Rohit Sharma also at the other end. That six off Siraj on the third ball requires a rewatch. They took a risky single off the next ball. Not really needed as they both are set and playing their shots freely. 11 off this over.

FOUR! On the last ball of the powerplay, Rohit goes over the cover fielder and fetched four runs for himself.

Saini into his third over. So Kohli looking to finish him in one go it seems. RCB have got a bad start and they have themselves to blame for it. Bowling wrong line and now dropping catches as well. Colin de Grandhomme has dropped the catch which came at rocket speed to him. Powerplay over and time-out has been called. RCB needs some drinks and words from Kohli. MI complete fifty at the end of 6 overs.

OUT! CLEAN BOWLED! de Kock tries to reverse-sweep Chahal and the leggie fires a faster one, fuller in length on the middle-leg stump line. de Kock missed it and the ball disturbed the timber. First wicket for RCB. de Kock b Chahal 23(20)

First sight of spin this evening in Bengaluru. Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. Quinton de Kock tries reverse sweep on the first Chahal delivery despite Kohli standing at first slip. Chahal knew his intentions and fired the quicker one as de Kock attempted a reverse-sweep again, missed it completely but the ball did not miss the stumps. RCB get their first victim.

Speed hardly bothered Rohit and de Kock, who used the pace to reach 52 for 0 in the power play. They picked the length early and with no swing on offer it was easy for them to plant their front foot and play through the line. But the moment Yuzvendra Chahal, the legspinner, came in, he got de Kock bowled with an 88kmph delivery. De Kock would rue his selection of playing a reverse sweep against a delivery from over the stumps that was on the stumps.

This was the third time that Chahal dismissed de Kock in T20 cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav would not like to think that way, but this is a crucial game for him. If he fails and Mumbai lose then his position could come under scanner. Of course, he was one of the bright spots for Mumbai last season when he primarily opened the innings and the team management has backed him by putting him in the first XI. But with so much at stake every failure entices the leadership group to make immediate changes in order to find the right combination before things heat up.

Colin de Grandhomme into the attack. Good over for RCB. He gave 4 only. Just 8 runs leaked in the last 2 overs and RCB have been able to slow things down a little. One more wicket here, preferrably of Rohit, and it will push them ahead of the opponents.

FOUR! Suryakumar tries to sweep, could not connect and the ball goes behind the stumps beneath his bat, keeper Patel too missed to collect it and the ball runs away for a boundary.

FOUR! Sweeped for a boundary by Rohit. Chahal gave a freebie to him on the leg stump line, fuller in length and Rohit sweeps it easily to get four more runs.

Chahal continues and he has been very good with his length. He erred in line on the penultimate ball and was punished with a boundary. Rohit Sharma is growing in his innings. He is looking to continue the attack after a little lull in the game. 12 came off the last over.

FOUR! On the middle-leg stump line from de Grandhomme, fuller and Rohit sweeps him to deep mid-wicket to get a boundary

Rohit continues to play his shots. He is just 2 away from a fine half-century. After a sorry start in the tournament, he is back in groove and just at the right time. MI have again started to score more than 10 an over.

FOUR! Back of the length and Suryakumar pre-meditated it very well, stood his ground and pummelled it over the mid-wicket for a boundary.

OUT! Rohit gone, Umesh returns to the attack and he has provided the much-needed breakthrough for RCB. Back of the length from him and Rohit tries to pull, ended up with a leading edge that flew in the air and went to long-on where Siraj takes a running catch. Rohit c Siraj b U Yadav 48(33)

In the first 6 overs today, Rohit & Quinton played only 8.5% false shots - the least among all powerplay phases in the seven games in this IPL. The overall powerplay average in the first 6 games was 22.4% false shots. #IPL #RCBvMI

A good running catch sends Rohit back, but didn't he look in ominous touch in a knock of 48. Rohit’s awareness in this knock was superb. He anticipated well and prepared to play the appropriate shots accordingly. More importantly, he read the conditions well and must have by now calculated the score they want to put up on the board. He will pass on the information to others in the dugout. This is the kind of form early in the tournament that makes Rohit vital to Mumbai’s prospects. Barring one inside edge that went to the third-man fence, there was hardly a false shot from him. That he has taken the call that he will open in all the matches also gives him clarity of thought.

Umesh Yadav returns to the attack and gets punished on the first ball, hit for a boundary. But sticks to back of the length deliveries to Rohit and manages to lure him to attempt a pull shot and fail. Not a bad over for RCB, they have got Rohit and are back into this. Yuvraj joins Yadav in the middle.

Yuvraj Singh has been dismissed by Umesh Yadav four times in IPL - the most he got out to any bowler.

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins toss and RCB will bowl first. No changes in RCB's ranks.

Saini into his third over. So Kohli looking to finish him in one go it seems. RCB have got a bad start and they have themselves to blame for it. Bowling wrong line and now dropping catches as well. Colin de Grandhomme has dropped the catch which came at rocket speed to him. Powerplay over and time-out has been called. RCB needs some drinks and words from Kohli. MI complete fifty at the end of 6 overs.

OUT! CLEAN BOWLED! de Kock tries to reverse-sweep Chahal and the leggie fires a faster one, fuller in length on the middle-leg stump line. de Kock missed it and the ball disturbed the timber. First wicket for RCB. de Kock b Chahal 23(20)

OUT! Rohit gone, Umesh returns to the attack and he has provided the much-needed breakthrough for RCB. Back of the length from him and Rohit tries to pull, ended up with a leading edge that flew in the air and went to long-on where Siraj takes a running catch. Rohit c Siraj b U Yadav 48(33)

IPL 12 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Saini into his third over. So Kohli looking to finish him in one go it seems. RCB have got a bad start and they have themselves to blame for it. Bowling wrong line and now dropping catches as well. Colin de Grandhomme has dropped the catch which came at rocket speed to him. Powerplay over and time-out has been called. RCB needs some drink and words from Kohli. MI complete fifty at the end of 6 overs.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RCB vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, RCB vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Royall Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians will look to pick up their first win of the ongoing IPL 2019 season when they clash against each other on Thursday at Bengaluru.

RCB lost their first match by seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL opener while MI suffered a 37-run loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai.

RCB were bundled out for 70 in their first match and their fans would be hoping for a better show from the team in their first home match.

Looking at the placid nature of M Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch, a run fest is expected at Bengaluru and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would look to make merry in front of the usual boisterous crowd.

MI were taken to cleaners by Rishabh Pant and DC in their first match and so naturally the focus will be on their bowling which suffered in the absence of veteran Lasith Maling. The Sri Lankan pacer recently joined the MI camp but may miss out on Thursday's game as well as he arrived in India on Wednesday night only.

What could compound MI's problems is the possible absence of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the DC match.

While the MI management says the bowler has recovered well, it would be interesting to see whether he's picked for the RCB clash or not considering the long nature of the league and the upcoming World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh who made his MI debut against DC slammed a sublime half-century in the last match and Mumbai fans and cricket fans in general would want the veteran to continue his good form.

In the 23 matches played between these two sides, MI have been on the winning side on 14 occasions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (captain), A. B. de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Md. Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Devdutt Padikkal.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).