Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer 20:18 (IST)

Navdeep Saini returned to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after bowling a fiery spell for Delhi against Mumbai in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the inter-state 50-over competition. He was on fire that day, picking up three early wickets. But an overstepped delivery that Siddesh Lad hit straight to the hands of the cover fielder when he was yet to open account gave Mumbai a free hit and changed the game’s momentum. Saini seems to have added more pace to his bowling. In the first phase of play in tonight’s game, his third ball of the second over was a a peach. He pitched it at the right length and the ball came back in to trouble Rohit Sharma. Fortunately, for Mumbai the inside edge flew to the third-man fence. Saini, who has clocked 150kmph, is a real talent who needs to be nurtured by those in charge of Indian cricket.



Mumbai have started well and a part of it is because of the wrong lengths that Umesh Yadav has bowled. Conceding a total of five fours and a six in four overs because of wrong lengths is not acceptable in a game of small margins.



Bangalore desperately need a breakthrough.