First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd ODI Mar 27, 2019
PAK Vs AUS
Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 29, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL Mar 29, 2019
SRH vs RR
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs MI Match at Bengaluru: Royal Challengers sniff victory as de Villiers continues carnage

Date: Thursday, 28 March, 2019 23:36 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

187/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.35
Fours
17
Sixes
9
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Hardik Pandya not out 32 14 2 3
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 4 0 26 2
Navdeep Saini 4 0 40 0
169/4
Overs
18.2
R/R
9.29
Fours
15
Sixes
8
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
AB de Villiers Batting 67 37 4 6
Colin de Grandhomme Batting 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell McClenaghan 2 0 24 0
Lasith Malinga 3 0 37 0

Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 166/4 ( AB de Villiers 67 , Colin de Grandhomme 1)

    De Villiers smacks the ball towards deep midwicket off the first ball for a boundary. Just a single to him off the second. CDG gets off the mark with a single off the third. ABD gets RCB closer to the finish line with back-to-back sixes off the next two deliveries. Dot to end the over. De Villiers single-handedly winning it for the hosts now. Lest he forget, he was dropped on zero. RCB need 22 off 12 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Terrible, terrible delivery from Hardik, who fires a full toss at the star batsman. De Villiers comfortably flicks this over long leg. RCB 166/4

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That's some insane hitting by ABD, stretching his arms and going inside out off a full delivery outside off, clearing the extra cover fence! RCB 160/4

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! De Villiers gets down on one knee, and slogs a full delivery outside off towards deep midwicket! RCB 152/4

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! De Villiers gets down on one knee, and slogs a full delivery outside off towards deep midwicket! RCB 152/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 148/4 ( AB de Villiers 50 , Colin de Grandhomme 0)

    Bumrah returns to the attack, and removes Hetmyer off the first ball. De Villiers brings up his half-century with a single off the second ball. Near run-out in the third delivery, with new batsman Colin de Grandhomme being sent back to the striker's end. Excellent over for Bumrah, with just one coming off it along with the wicket. RCB need 40 off 18 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Overseas players to score 4,000-plus IPL runs:

    David Warner

    Chris Gayle 

    AB de Villiers 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for AB de Villiers off 31 balls! After a poor start against CSK, the South African finds his touch at the Chinnaswamy! RCB 148/4

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bumrah ends the partnership by removing Hetmyer, who miscues, and ends up offering Hardik a simple catch at mid off. RCB 147/4

    Hetmyer c Hardik b Bumrah 5(6)

    Full Scorecard
  • Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer

    As the game enters its last phase with Bangalore needing 41 off 23 balls, it is all about how much can de Villiers do. This is such a big occasion for de Villiers. Having retired from international cricket, IPL is his biggest kick and to be able to deliver a victory for his team will get his adrenaline running. There have been many questions raised about his commitment after he decided to retire, but he followed his heart and did what is right for him.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. Another four overs to go now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Timeout taken at the end of the 16th over. It's advantage RCB with de Villiers at the crease. Rohit will be busy hoping his bowlers trigger a batting collapse, much like their own earlier this evening. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer

    First memories of Shimron Hetmeyer: Watching him lead Windies with such grace at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh. The way he handled the Asian spinners with his footwork even as a teenager had made an impression on all those who saw him in that tournament. He was streetsmart with the way he handled media, always answering questions, including one on mankading in a crucial league game against Zimbabwe, with composure. He was not overexcited but very matter of fact after beating India in the final. Watching his rise as a potent force at the senior level has been a delight.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 147/3 ( AB de Villiers 49 , Shimron Hetmyer 5)

    A dot and a brace off the first two deliveries to Hetmyer after Malinga's brought back into the attack. Single to the Guyanese batsman off the third. De Villiers gets a boundary off the fourth, getting a thick inside edge onto his pad before the ball runs away towards the fine leg fence. ABD collects a six off each of the last two balls to bring the required rate down for the home side. RCB need 41 off 24 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! This is even bigger by ABD, who swivels around and smashes this into the stands beyond the midwicket fence! RCB 147/3

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! De Villiers goes inside out, clearing the wide long off fence in the process! RCB 141/3

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! De Villiers gets a thick inside edge, with the ball deflecting off the batsman's left pad and running away to the fine leg fence. RCB 134/3

    Full Scorecard

  • Malinga brought back in the 16th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 127/3 ( AB de Villiers 33 , Shimron Hetmyer 2)

    Hardik Pandya's brought into the attack in the 15th over, but is hammered for back-to-back fours off the second and third deliveries. Dot off the third. Hardik fires a yorker at ABD, with a leg bye coming off it. Single to Hetmyer off the last ball. 11 off the over. RCB need 61 off 30. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to- back fours for ABD, this one's muscled towards deep midwicket! RCB 125/3

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Suryakumar dived forward at wide long on attempting a catch, but didn't quite judge the trajectory correctly, allowing the ball to bounce out of his reach, and past the boundary. Powerfully pulled by ABD, which fetches him his first four. RCB 121/3

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik Pandya brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer

    The short delivery from Bumrah was there to be pulled, but it was too close for Kohli to play the shot. His wicket now puts the onus on de Villiers to guide the remaining batsmen to complete the chase. If Mumbai can tighten things with a few quiet overs, they could once again regain control.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 116/3 ( AB de Villiers 25 , Shimron Hetmyer 0)

    Kohli crosses the 5,000 run milestone in the league with a single off the second delivery, but is dismissed only two balls later as Bumrah dismisses his India skipper with a short ball, which is met with a thick top-edge, and results in an easy catch for Hardik Pandya. Dots off the last two balls. Superb comeback by Bumrah, who concedes just three along with collecting the crucial wicket of Kohli. RCB need 72 off 36 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bumrah finally dismisses his India skipper, who gets a thick top-edge, with Hardik Pandya taking an easy catch at midwicket. Crucial breakthrough for the Mumbai Indians! RCB 116/3

    Kohli c Hardik b Bumrah 46(32)

    Full Scorecard

  • 5,000 IPL runs for Virat Kohli, the RCB skipper bringing up the milestone with a single in the 14th over. RCB 115/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli becomes the second player to amass 5,000 IPL runs after Suresh Raina.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 113/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 45 , AB de Villiers 23)

    Good over from Krunal, with just four singles coming off it as he finishes with figures of 0/28 from four overs. RCB need 75 off 42. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer

    Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers showing all their experience in keeping this chase on track. While they have dispatched the bad balls to the fence, what has been impressive is their intent while running between the wickets. The pressure is huge on them because they would not want to leave the job to be completed by someone else. Kohli’s footwork has been particularly impressive without surprise. Mumbai bringing back Malinga for his second over  did not quite work well as de Villiers swept him for a six. There is of course Bumrah to come, but right now Bangalore are ahead.

    Full Scorecard

  • Krunal Pandya to bowl out his last over now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 109/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , AB de Villiers 21)

    Kohli drives the ball through extra cover for a brace first ball. Gets only a single next ball, failing to go for the second after falling over at the non-striker's end. Single to ABD off the third. Kohli flicks towards cow-corner off the fourth. A dot off a bouncer and a single off the next two balls. ABD spoils the over for Malinga by collecting a six off the last ball. 14 off the over. RCB need 79 off 48 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Just when it looked like Malinga would walk away with another quality over, ABD spoils it by flicking a full delivery over long leg! RCB 109/2

    Full Scorecard

  • Lasith Malinga brought back in the 12th over, with Rohit hoping to break the current partnership. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes in IPL:

    298 - Chris Gayle
    188 - AB de Villiers*
    187 - MS Dhoni

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 95/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , AB de Villiers 14)

    Kohli smashes the ball over the umpire's head to end for a boundary, ending a dry spell. De Villiers collects his first six three balls later with a mighty loft over long off. 13 off the over. RCB need 93 off 54 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! After struggling against Markande for a while, here comes the release shot for de Villiers, who slogs this over long off! RCB 93/2

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! First boundary for RCB in 23 deliveries, this one smashed over the umpire's head by Kohli! RCB 86/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 82/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 31 , AB de Villiers 7)

    Single collected off each delivery of the over barring the fourth, in which de Villiers goes inside out towards wide long off for a double. RCB well-placed at the halfway mark, and the current pair could very well finish things for them. RCB need 106 off 60 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players to score 600-plus runs against MI in IPL:

    Suresh Raina
    Shikhar Dhawan
    MS Dhoni
    VIRAT KOHLI*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 75/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , AB de Villiers 3)

    Good over from Markande, with just three singles coming off it. What's more, there are appeals off against ABD off the last two deliveries, the first for a catch at slip and the second for an lbw. Rohit decides against taking the review on either occasion. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 72/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , AB de Villiers 2)

    Quiet over from Krunal, with five singles collected between Kohli and ABD — two to the latter. Looks like we will have spin from both ends for a couple of overs now. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Krunal Pandya has dismissed AB de Villiers four times in IPL - the most he has dismissed any batsman in IPL.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli has been dismissed by spinners nine times since IPL 2018 - the most any batsman dismissed against a spinner during the period.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    AB de Villiers' last five IPL innings at Bangalore: 69, 68, 90*, 20, 57

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 67/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , AB de Villiers 0)

    A fielding lapse by Hardik at long off in the second delivery gives Patel his fourth four. Patel however, chops the ball onto his stumps two balls later to depart for 31. DROPPED! Yuvraj drops a chance at slip after an edge off de Villiers' bat, giving the South African superstar a reprieve when he wasn't even off the mark. How costly will that prove for MI? 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Markande breaks the second-wicket stand, as Patel chops the ball onto the stumps after failing to read the googly. RCB 67/2

    Patel b Markande 31(22)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Patel drives this towards long off, where Hardik puts in a dive, yet the ball slips past him somehow. RCB 65/1

    Full Scorecard
  • Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer

    There is anyways very little that troubles Virat Kohli, but Mumbai have given him a lot of width to score easy fours. The last boundary off Hardik Pandya in the fifth over was a gem of a shot. He realised that Hardik was going to bowl within stumps and back of the length, so he stepped out to make the necessary adjustment and produce a great cover drive. At the end of the Power Play, Bangalore are truly in control of the chase but a wicket or two in the next few overs can change the entire complexion as we have seen so many times in the past.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 60/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 26 , Virat Kohli (C) 21)

    Krunal gets smacked for a four and a six off his first two deliveries. Singles collected off each of the next two deliveries. Dots off the last two balls. Timeout taken, and RCB are off to a superb start in their chase of the 188-run target. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: De Villiers smacks the ball towards deep midwicket off the first ball for a boundary. Just a single to him off the second. CDG gets off the mark with a single off the third. ABD gets RCB closer to the finish line with back-to-back sixes off the next two deliveries. Dot to end the over. De Villiers single-handedly winning it for the hosts now. Lest he forget, he was dropped on zero. RCB need 22 off 12 balls.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RCB vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, RCB vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Royall Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians will look to pick up their first win of the ongoing IPL 2019 season when they clash against each other on Thursday at Bengaluru.

RCB lost their first match by seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL opener while MI suffered a 37-run loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs MI Match at Bengaluru: Royal Challengers sniff victory as de Villiers continues carnage

RCB captain Virat Kohli (L) and MI captain Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

RCB were bundled out for 70 in their first match and their fans would be hoping for a better show from the team in their first home match.

Looking at the placid nature of M Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch, a run fest is expected at Bengaluru and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would look to make merry in front of the usual boisterous crowd.

MI were taken to cleaners by Rishabh Pant and DC in their first match and so naturally the focus will be on their bowling which suffered in the absence of veteran Lasith Maling. The Sri Lankan pacer recently joined the MI camp but may miss out on Thursday's game as well as he arrived in India on Wednesday night only.

What could compound MI's problems is the possible absence of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the DC match.

While the MI management says the bowler has recovered well, it would be interesting to see whether he's picked for the RCB clash or not considering the long nature of the league and the upcoming World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh who made his MI debut against DC slammed a sublime half-century in the last match and Mumbai fans and cricket fans in general would want the veteran to continue his good form.

In the 23 matches played between these two sides, MI have been on the winning side on 14 occasions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (captain), A. B. de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Md. Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Devdutt Padikkal.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019

Tags : #AB de Villiers #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Jasprit Bumrah #live cricket score #Live match #Live streaming #Live telecast #M. Chinnaswamy Stadium #RCB vs MI #RCB Vs MI 2019 playing 11 #RCB vs MI live #Rohit Sharma #Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians #Virat Kohli #Vivo IPL 12 #Yuvraj Singh

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all