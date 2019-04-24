FOUR! Oops! Shami slips in a high full toss almost a no-ball and Parthiv has sliced this past point for another boundary. All eyes did hover towards square leg umpire but he was unmoved.

FOUR! Little bit of width and Parthiv pounches on it. He is striking the ball so well here. Full and outside off from Shami and this has been scythed over covers

SIX! This is fabulous attacking batting. It is the pick up shot across the line to mid wicket fence for a maximum. It was length ball and Parthiv swings it across the line for a biggie.

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 70/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 43 , AB de Villiers 9) Parthiv batting in top gear today. He has taken the full toll of the last over of the Powerplay. Shami on the recieving end of some ruthless treatment as his over is carted for 18 runs.

OUT! The change in the bowling attack has produced a much-needed wicket for the Kings XI. Murugan Ashwin bowls the wrong'un and Parthiv ends up closing the face of the bat rather too early, the ball spoons up after getting a leading edge to cover. Parthiv hangs his head low as he knows that he has to make the long walk back. He was batting so well. End of an enterprising innings. Parthiv Patel c Ashwin b Murugan Ashwin 43(24)

Parthiv was taking no prisoners tonight. The introduction of spin finally put an end to his inning but not before the micro master blaster had taken RCB off to a flier with some pure hitting. He judges length quickly and takes a clean swing at anything he finds in his hitting zone. He is single-handedly carrying RCB forward this season. In comes Moeen Ali for his last game of the season. He would be keen to make a mark here.

After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 75/2 ( AB de Villiers 10 , Moeen Ali 4) Murugan Ashwin's breaks the second wicket stand taking the wicket of the dangerous Parthiv Patel, who played a sublime innings until he faltered against the googly. Moeen Ali joins ABD in the middle.

OUT! R Ashwin gets the key wicket of Moeen Ali. It has gone straight through with the arm. Moeen played for the off-break but Ashwin's delivery from round the stumps, pitches on off and holds its line. Ball thuds into the middle stump and Moeeen has been made to look stupid here. Big celebrations from KXIP captain. He is delighted and how! Moeen Ali b Ashwin 4(5)

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 77/3 ( AB de Villiers 11 , Akshdeep Nath 1) Both the Ashwins begin with a wicket off their first over. This is good comeback from KXIP after the explosive innings by Parthiv Patel. Two quick wickets brings Akshdeep Nath in the middle. Responsibilty on ABD's shoulder to play the long innings.

Getting the better of the Ashwins was always going to be biggest challenge for RCB batsmen. M & R have already picked up an important wicket each

OUT! Nath undone by Viljoen's well-disguised slower ball. It was the sucked ball outside off, drawing Nath forward, who only chips it to covers for the simplest of catches. KXIP right on top. Akshdeep Nath c Mandeep b Viljoen 3(7)

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 81/4 ( AB de Villiers 13 , ) Viljoen replaces Murugan Ashwin and he too procures a wicket. RCB are sliding away here. Good start for Viljoen with the ball, only four runs and a wicket.

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 84/4 ( AB de Villiers 15 , Marcus Stoinis 1) Marcus Stoinis strides out to the middle. The game can be divided into two halves. The Powerplay was completely dominated by the home side despite losing their captain in but since then KXIP have roared back strongly. R Ashwin slips in another good over, giving away only three singles.

RCB's fortunes have nosedived in the space of 3 overs. It started with Parthiv's dismissal in seventh over. Punjab capitalized on the opening by picking a wicket each in the next two overs. RCB have the cushion of runs to be watchful for a few overs here thanks to the Parthiv blitz at the start. Punjab have fought back well with the spinners. Ravi Ashwin, in particular, has shown his class by sowing a million seeds of doubts in the batsmen's brain with his variations.

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 89/4 ( AB de Villiers 18 , Marcus Stoinis 3) It is the time for RCB to stabilise their innings. R Ashwin continues to remain proactive in the field and his bowling changes. Murugan Ashwin is back on in place of Viljoen. Only five runs from it.

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 94/4 ( AB de Villiers 21 , Marcus Stoinis 5) R Ashwin continues from his end. R Ashwin with his bagful of tricks keeps the batsmen on their toes. He delivers a leg break to ABD, who isn't trying anything fancy and simply taps the ball to short third for a single. Likewise Stoinis is happy to knock the ball around. Five runs from it.

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 99/4 ( AB de Villiers 23 , Marcus Stoinis 7) The rotation continues. viljoen is back on. Slowly but surely these two will have to start thinking about boundaries. It has been over six overs (39 balls precisely) since the last boundary for RCB. Only a solitary boundary since the fielding restrictions have been lifted. Another tidy over from KXIP's perspective. Hat-trick of five-run overs.

DROPPED! Tough chance for Nicholas Poora and would be harsh to put it against him but what a terrific delivery from M Ashwin. The leg break lands on middle and off and turns sharply, ABD was looking to work the ball on the leg side, gets an outside edge from the closed blade and hits Pooran's right thigh. De Villiers dropped by Pooran on 23.

SIX! After 49 deliveries, Stoinis breaks the shackles with a biggie. Tossed up leg break that is a little too full from M Ashwin is slammed over long off for a maximum by Stoinis.

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 109/4 ( AB de Villiers 25 , Marcus Stoinis 15) Change of ends from Murugan Ashwin. Stoinis picks up a flighted delivery to send it into the crowd. RCB collect 10 runs off the over and go past the 100-run mark in the 14th over. Time out taken.

Kings XI Punjab are tightening their stranglehold on the game. There is sustained pressure from both ends now. There were no boundaries between the 8th and the 13th over of the game. Stoinis finally broke the spell with a six over long-off. RCB need a lot more of those from the powerful Australian all rounder in the last six overs.

Rajpoot comes bacl to bowl his final over but hang on?? Nobody knows where the ball is. The umpire didn't have it, the bowler is clueless. Bizarre scenes in the middle. The broadcasters seize the opportunity to fulfill some financial commitments.

SIX! That has gone all the way! Again halfway down the pitch and AB has smoked this over mid wicket for a biggie! RCB faithful find their voices.

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 122/4 ( AB de Villiers 36 , Marcus Stoinis 17) An over that KXIP had to get over with and an over RCB were targetting. Rajpoot ends the over well after conceding 11 runs off the first three balls, only two more runs added off the final three balls. He finishes his quota.

AB is teeing off at the Chinnaswamy now. He has been extremely watchful through the middle overs but the reintroduction of friendly pace at hittable length from Rajpoot was all the invitation he needed to switch gears. RCB can get plenty here if AB and Stoinis stay till the end.

SIX! Never bowl that short to AB! Long hop from Murugan and De Villiers pulls powerfully over mid wicket. The ball was heading nowhere but deep in the stands.

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 133/4 ( AB de Villiers 45 , Marcus Stoinis 19) Murugan Ashwin is brought on to bowl his final over. Couple of sixes in last two overs should hold RCB in good stead as they head in slog overs. M Ashwin's final over is taken for 11 runs. RCB would still believe they can get to 180.

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 138/4 ( AB de Villiers 46 , Marcus Stoinis 23) Ashwin completes another excellent day at the office. He finishes with a economy rate of under four when he has bowled most of deliveries against the likes of AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis. De Villiers' extravagant attempt of reverse scoop falls flat, but he made sure he had some part of his back leg behind the crease to survive for the last three overs.

The margin for error is minuscule for the bowlers on this ground, especially against someone like AB who picks length so quickly. But Ravi Ashwin managed to get through his quota of four overs without conceding a single boundary. A superlative effort from the Punjab captain.

FIFTY! Viljoen's attempted yorker ends up in a low full toss and the line was also towards the leg side. ABD helps the ball away to fine leg boundary. Another fine innings but still some work expected from Mr. 360.

SIX! Holy! De Villiers gives it his all. That's outta here. Right in De Villiers' arc and the ball has been banished over long on for a maximum

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 154/4 ( AB de Villiers 57 , Marcus Stoinis 26) Viljoen's over starts with a four and a monstrous six. De villiers' presence forces couple of wide outside off stump. RCB go past 150 with a 16-run over.

SIX! Shami's idea was right to keep it wide of ABD but the slower delivery and the back of a length gave enough time for De Villiers to smack it over long off. He strikes it off the back foot. Throws his wieght back and smacks it

SIX! Action replay. Identical to the previous ball. Another biggie for AB! This one was timed better. Shami under pressure.

SIX! Make that three in a row! High full toss from Shami and AB was first looking to smack the ball out of the park but seemed like he was taking evasive action in the end, trying get out of the way. He almost ended up fending it away onto the roof of the Chinnaswamy stadium. Jeez!

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 175/4 ( AB de Villiers 75 , Marcus Stoinis 26) The over started off with couple of plays and misses and Pooran failed to collect the deliveries cleanly leading to couple of byes but it was ABD show after that. Belting a hat-trick of sixes off Shami

SIX! De Villiers will smack them all day long. Viljoen once again bowling the length ball. A gift for AB to free his arms and belt it over wide long on

FOUR! Stoinis swipes it away for a boundary. It was the full toss from Viljoen and he has worked it away to fine leg fence. They have gone past the 100-run past.

SIX! Poor from Hardus. Keeps bowling that length ball and that is simply asking for trouble. Stoinis clobbers it down the ground over long on for a bigge

FOUR! This is turning out to be a mammoth over here. Viljoen has absolutely no control over his line or length. Full around the waist down the leg side and it is helped away for another four.

SIX! There it goes. Stoinis finishes off with a six to propel RCB past the 200-run mark. Again in the hitting range for Stoinis, who prefers the long on region. Swings it across the line.

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 202/4 ( AB de Villiers 82 , Marcus Stoinis 46) Sheer carnage towards the end of RCB innings, Viljoen just seemed to have ran out of ideas, leaving R Ashwin fumming. RCB hammer 27 off the final over. Kings XI have made things difficult for them now, they need to score over 10 runs an over. Big ask but the likes of Gayle and Rahul could make things interesting.

48 runs in the last 3 overs for RCB. If AB doesn't get you, Stoinis will. The Punjab bowlers were a deer staring at headlights. They kept serving it up in the hitting slot for these two batsmen. An AB de Villiers masterclass is never complete without a show of his immortality. Tonight it was a waist-high full toss that AB somehow managed to deposit on Chinnaswamy's roof even as he took his eyes off the ball and one hand off the bat. This is a ground where defending totals is hard so you can never feel safe, but with Punjab middle-order low on confidence, Kohli would feel they have enough.

OUT! Gone! Virat Kohli doesn't hang around long. Shami gets his man. Back of a good length delivery outside off and Kohli aimed to drive it over the infield, miscues it big time. His bottom hand comes off and Mandeep Singh completes a simple catch at covers. Kohli c Mandeep b Shami 13(8)

IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Virat Kohlis' Royal Challengers are a charged up unit. With the inclusion of Dale Steyn in the side, a new spark has been added in their bowling attack and also with Kohli slamming runs in abundance, the Men-in-red and black look a different unit in the second phase of the tournament as compared to the dull and lousy one at the start.

Two back-to-back wins in the tournament, against quality opponents like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, has given a new ray of hope to the team. They have with them 6 points and yet again, they enter the return contest against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday treating it as a knock-out game. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are bleak. However, RCB know they need to play good cricket to at least end the tournament on a positive note.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are in better shape and position to qualify for the playoffs but that alone does not guarantee them the spot in the last-four. Punjab have four games left in the tournament and they would be looking to win all four to kick out any talk of NRR becoming crucial in qualifying for the playoffs.

Openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have played a crucial role in Punjab's wins in the tournament so far. However, the middle order has continued to disappoint. Batsmen like David Miller and Mayank Agarwal need to take up responsibility in the middle overs to guide the team to a decent total or home in a tough or tricky chase.

The last match played at M Chinnaswamy was a humdinger that went down to the last ball. The track at Bengaluru has not seen teams scoring runs easily. Even in the last match, both teams scored 160-odd. With more spinners in Punjab's XI, they will have a slight edge over the hosts.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

