IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs KXIP Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Ashwin wins toss and Punjab will bowl first

Date: Wednesday, 24 April, 2019 19:40 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

0/0
Overs
0.0
R/R
0
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W

Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Kings XI Punjab IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • RCB Playing 11 today

    Royal Challengers Bangalore XI:     Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Dale Steyn is out with a niggle and Tim Southee replaces him. Washington Sundar replaces Pawan Negi

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RCB have defeated KXIP in the last three clashes between the two teams in IPL.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RCB vs KXIP head to head

    RCB have a 11-12 record against KXIP in IPL.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Kings XI playing 11 today

    Kings XI Punjab XI    : KL Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami

    Full Scorecard

  • RCB vs KXIP toss result today

    Toss: Kings XI Punjab win toss and R Ashwin has elected to field

    Full Scorecard

  • On Sachin Tendulkar's 46th birthday, revisit the Desert Storm in Sharjah that stands the test of time. Click here to read this birthday special piece by Shantanu Srivastava.  

    Full Scorecard

  • "I have worked very hard on my fitness in the last 12 months. I have lost a lot of weight. So I have made a lot of changes. As far as bowling improvements are concerned, I strongly believe that we need to constantly work on it. We need to regularly talk to coaches, mentors and should follow those tips," Mohammed Shami told our correspondent Ujwal Singh in an interview. 

    Click here to read the full interview. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shane Watson's controlled aggression helps him have the last laugh against Rashid Khan.

    Shane Watson proved that a successful T20 batting masterpiece can have a soft intro that leads to a crescendo, a kind of abbreviated version of the Test style but with the same flow. Read more from Rajesh Tiwary on Watson here

    Full Scorecard

  • In action today is RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal who has great chance of climbing up the purple cap list. Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin from KXIP will also look to break into top five. Check out full list here.

    Here's the IPL 2019's updated Purple cap list

    POS PLAYER MATCHES WICKETS
    1 Kagiso Rabada (DC) 11 23
    2 Imran Tahir (CSK) 11 16
    3 Deepak Chahar (CSK) 11 14
    4 Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 10 14
    5 Mohammed Shami (KXIP) 10 13
    6 Shreyas Gopal (RR) 10 12
    7 Chris Morris (DC) 8 12
    8 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 10 11
    9 Jofra Archer (RR) 10 11
    10 Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP) 10 11

    Full Scorecard

  • David Warner has been terrific with the bat in IPL 2019. He holds the pole position in the Orange Cap list. 

    Below is the updated list of players in contention of Orange Cap. Click here to see the full list. 

    POS PLAYER MATCHES RUNS
    1 David Warner (SRH) 10 574
    2 Jonny Bairstow (SRH) 10 445
    3 Chris Gayle (KXIP) 9 421
    4 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 11 401
    5 Lokesh Rahul (KXIP) 10 399
    6 Andre Russell (KKR) 10 392
    7 Virat Kohli (RCB) 10 387
    8 Quinton de Kock (MI) 10 378
    9 Rishabh Pant (DC) 11 336
    10 AB de Villiers (RCB) 9 332

    Full Scorecard

  • Chennai Super Kings are back to their winning ways with a good win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night. They get back to top of the table with 16 points and are almost through to the playoffs.

    Below is the updated points table after the last night's match. 

    Pos. Team Plyd. Won Lost Tied Net RR Pts.
    1 Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) 11 8 3 0 +0.091 16
    2 Delhi Capitals (Delhi) 11 7 4 0 +0.181 14
    3 Mumbai Indians (Mumbai) 10 6 4 0 +0.357 12
    4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad) 10 5 5 0 +0.654 10
    5 Kings XI Punjab (Punjab) 10 5 5 0 -0.044 10
    6 Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata) 10 4 6 0 -0.013 8
    7 Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan) 10 3 7 0 -0.470 6
    8 Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bangalore) 10 3 7 0 -0.836 6

    Full Scorecard

  • Although AB de Villiers and Kohli did not click with the bat in their last game, their failures would prompt them to put up a big total for the Royal Challengers at home against KXIP.

    Read the RCB vs KXIP match preview here

    Full Scorecard

  • Today’s IPL match live blog between RCB vs KXIP 

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of Match No 42 between RCB and KXIP. Virat Kohli's team confidence will be up after pulling off a nervy 1-run victory against Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, Punjab look for another two points to make sure they inch closer to the last-four. ​

    Full Scorecard


IPL 12 Match 42 RCB vs KXIP at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: Toss: Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to field

IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Virat Kohlis' Royal Challengers are a charged up unit. With the inclusion of Dale Steyn in the side, a new spark has been added in their bowling attack and also with Kohli slamming runs in abundance, the Men-in-red and black look a different unit in the second phase of the tournament as compared to the dull and lousy one at the start.

Two back-to-back wins in the tournament, against quality opponents like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, has given a new ray of hope to the team. They have with them 6 points and yet again, they enter the return contest against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday treating it as a knock-out game. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are bleak. However, RCB know they need to play good cricket to at least end the tournament on a positive note.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are in better shape and position to qualify for the playoffs but that alone does not guarantee them the spot in the last-four. Punjab have four games left in the tournament and they would be looking to win all four to kick out any talk of NRR becoming crucial in qualifying for the playoffs.

Openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have played a crucial role in Punjab's wins in the tournament so far. However, the middle order has continued to disappoint. Batsmen like David Miller and Mayank Agarwal need to take up responsibility in the middle overs to guide the team to a decent total or home in a tough or tricky chase.

The last match played at M Chinnaswamy was a humdinger that went down to the last ball. The track at Bengaluru has not seen teams scoring runs easily. Even in the last match, both teams scored 160-odd. With more spinners in Punjab's XI, they will have a slight edge over the hosts.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep NathMoeen AliMarcus StoinisHeinrich KlaasenPawan NegiDale SteynNavdeep SainiMohammed SirajYuzvendra ChahalAB de VilliersShimron HetmyerDevdutt PadikkalHimmat SinghColin de GrandhommeWashington SundarShivam DubeMilind KumarGurkeerat Singh MannPrayas BarmanUmesh YadavKulwant KhejroliyaTim Southee

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris GayleMayank AgarwalSarfaraz KhanDavid MillerMandeep SinghSam CurranRavichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew TyeMurugan AshwinMohammed ShamiMujeeb Ur RehmanKarun NairMoises HenriquesVarun ChakravarthiHarpreet BrarSimran SinghNicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus ViljoenAnkit RajpootArshdeep SinghDarshan NalkandeAgnivesh Ayachi.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019

Tags : #AB de Villiers #Chris Gayle #Cricket #Dale Steyn #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #KL Rahul #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #R Ashwin #RCB vs KXIP #RCB vs KXIP 2019 playing 11 #Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab #Virat Kohli #Vivo IPL 12

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




