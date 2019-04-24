Hello and welcome to the coverage of Match No 42 between RCB and KXIP. Virat Kohli's team confidence will be up after pulling off a nervy 1-run victory against Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, Punjab look for another two points to make sure they inch closer to the last-four. ​

Although AB de Villiers and Kohli did not click with the bat in their last game, their failures would prompt them to put up a big total for the Royal Challengers at home against KXIP.

Chennai Super Kings are back to their winning ways with a good win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night. They get back to top of the table with 16 points and are almost through to the playoffs.

David Warner has been terrific with the bat in IPL 2019. He holds the pole position in the Orange Cap list.

In action today is RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal who has great chance of climbing up the purple cap list. Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin from KXIP will also look to break into top five.

"I have worked very hard on my fitness in the last 12 months. I have lost a lot of weight. So I have made a lot of changes. As far as bowling improvements are concerned, I strongly believe that we need to constantly work on it. We need to regularly talk to coaches, mentors and should follow those tips," Mohammed Shami told our correspondent Ujwal Singh in an interview.

RCB have defeated KXIP in the last three clashes between the two teams in IPL.



IPL 12 Match 42 RCB vs KXIP at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: Toss: Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to field

IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Virat Kohlis' Royal Challengers are a charged up unit. With the inclusion of Dale Steyn in the side, a new spark has been added in their bowling attack and also with Kohli slamming runs in abundance, the Men-in-red and black look a different unit in the second phase of the tournament as compared to the dull and lousy one at the start.

Two back-to-back wins in the tournament, against quality opponents like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, has given a new ray of hope to the team. They have with them 6 points and yet again, they enter the return contest against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday treating it as a knock-out game. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are bleak. However, RCB know they need to play good cricket to at least end the tournament on a positive note.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are in better shape and position to qualify for the playoffs but that alone does not guarantee them the spot in the last-four. Punjab have four games left in the tournament and they would be looking to win all four to kick out any talk of NRR becoming crucial in qualifying for the playoffs.

Openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have played a crucial role in Punjab's wins in the tournament so far. However, the middle order has continued to disappoint. Batsmen like David Miller and Mayank Agarwal need to take up responsibility in the middle overs to guide the team to a decent total or home in a tough or tricky chase.

The last match played at M Chinnaswamy was a humdinger that went down to the last ball. The track at Bengaluru has not seen teams scoring runs easily. Even in the last match, both teams scored 160-odd. With more spinners in Punjab's XI, they will have a slight edge over the hosts.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

