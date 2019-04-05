First Cricket
IPL | Match 16 Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
IPL Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs KKR Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore look to break points duck

Date: Friday, 05 April, 2019 19:22 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • The RCB vs KKR clashes have produced some of the most entertaining innings of IPL. Brendon McCullum slammed 158 in the first match of IPL for KKR against RCB. Few years later, Sunil Narine scored a fifty off 15 balls, which was the joint-fastest half-century in IPL for a while. Let's hope for another classic tonight.

  • STATS ALERT: In the 22 games played between RCB and KKR so far, the Kolkata franchise have won 13 of them. KKR have won all the four matches between these two sides since 2017.

  • "It is just that the conditions are different, so I adjust to the conditions as soon as possible," said Sunrisers Hyderabad's Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi after the team's victory over Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla. With all the spotlight fixed on star spinner Rashid Khan, Nabi has gone about quietly producing vital performances for his side over the last two games, including a 4/11 against RCB in a home game. 

    Here's Nabi's full statement after the DC-SRH game. 

  • ICYMI:

    Lasith Malinga proved that age is just a number when he pulled off the incredible feat of taking 10 wickets across two matches in different countries — all in less than 24 hours! 

    Read more on the veteran Sri Lanka pacer's feat here

  • Looking ahead at the World Cup, the MSK Prasad-led selection panel will no doubt keep an eye on the performances of both the core players as well as hopefuls in the ongoing IPL. Mumbai Indians captain and India limited-overs opener Rohit Sharma, though thinks that the IPL should not be the criteria for World Cup selection. More on this here

  • KKR spinner Piyush Chawla believes that despite their recent hurdles and the flak and ridicule that they have been facing on the social media, RCB could bounce back to form in the upcoming clash at the Chinnaswamy. Here's the full story. 

  • RCB wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel, who came good with the bat for his side in their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals, has admitted that Kohli's men are "under the pump" right now, but don't quite deserve to be in the position that they find themselves in. Read the full report here

  • The tournament hasn't been kind to the Royal Challengers Bangalore so far, with the Virat Kohli-led team yet to collect their first win after playing four matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are coming off a bit of a break, and will take the field on Friday with a refreshed mind. Read the preview of Match 17 of IPL 2019 here

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 17th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosting the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. 

IPL 12 Match 16 RCB vs KKR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: After four defeats in four matches, Virat Kohli's RCB will look to end the drought of win against KKR as they aim to stay alive in the race for playoffs

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RCB vs KKR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Despite playing four matches in the ongoing IPL 2019, Royal Challlengers Bangalore (RCB) continue to look for their first win of the season as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

More than the string of losses, what has been more disappointing for RCB is the manner in which they lost the matches. While they gave a account of themselves against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), the team from Bengaluru succumbed to humiliating losses against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs KKR Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Virat Kohlis Royal Challengers Bangalore look to break points duck

RCB's batting is heavily dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers with Parthiv Patel emerging as only able support. The franchise need rest of their batsmen to deliver before its too late. Their fielding has also been pretty sloppy in the last two games and an improvement is also needed on that front.

On the other hand, KKR have won two f their three matches so far. Their only defeat came against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Super Over. Andre Russell was the Man of the Match in both of their wins but other players including Nitish Rana, Robbie Uthappa have also stepped up in time of need for the Kolkata franchise.

While Dinesh Karthik-led side look like a well-oiled machine, the challenge for KKR would be to hit the ground running immediately as they are coming after a mini-break. They played their last match on 31 March.

Sunil Narine missed the previous match due to an injury and his loss upset the team's balance in both batting and bowling departments. The West Indian is expected to return to the side for RCB game which could prove to be a massive boost for KKR.

In 22 matches between the two sides, KKR have won 13 of them.

Royal Challlengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

