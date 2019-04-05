FIFTY! FOUR! Kohli plays it very late to place it to third man fence as he completes his fifty

Kohli completes his 35th IPL fifty with a four! Waits till very late to cut the short ball from Chawla through third man fence. ABD collects a four as well with an inside-out shot over cover. Big over for RCB. 15 off it.

DROPPED! ABD goes for a slog-sweep but mistimes the shot and top-edges it to mid-off. Ferguson did his best to cover the distance and even put in the dive but could not hold onto it

ABD went for an ugly slog-sweep and top-edged it to mid-off as Ferguson came in sprinting for the catch, put in a dive as well but couldn't hold onto the catch. Six off the over.

FOUR! Narine goes short against ABD as he backtracked a bit to clear the gap between long-off and extra cover

FOUR! Another short delivery from Narine and ABD throws his bat on it to thrash it through extra-cover

Two fours in the over by ABD off Narine who was guilty of being short on both occasions. ABD made room by shuffling back and slapped the deliveries through the gap between long-off and extra-cover. 12 off the over.

SIX! Huge maximum! 88 meters! ABD gets it on the body from Russell and pulls it over cow corner

SIX! Bad bowling. Russell offers a dolly from length small as ABD crouches down to lift it over long-off

With seven overs to go and nine wickets still in hand, RCB have the launching pad ready for a late onslaught. The drop catch of ABD may prove costly for KKR. Now, they have to focus on their death bowling. Russell will be one of their death bowlers whereas Ferguson and Krishna are expected to share the responsibilities from the other end.

The biggies have started to come now. Russell goes to ABD's body from length as he pulls it over cow corner. Another length ball as ABD got under it to smoke it over lon-off. 16 off the over.

FOUR! Almost a yorker as Kohli gets his bat down quickly to flick it to square leg

AB de Villiers has now scored the second most runs for RCB in T20s, going past Chris Gayle's tallly of 3,420 runs.

SIX! Kohli is in beast mode now. Gets a gift and he tonks it over long-on

SIX! Another poor delivery from Rana. It's criminal at this stage as ABD rocks back to smoke it over long-on

Massive over for RCB as Rana leaks 18. Kohli gets a full delivery as he flicks it with godspeed to square leg fence for a boundary. Smokes the full ball next up over long-on for a six. Another similar delivery as ABD rocks back to clobber it over long-on for a maximum.

First time RCB have batted like RCB should. Good to see. IPL needed it.

FOUR! Full toss, outside off by Prasidh as ABD slams it over point

This was the fourth fifty-plus score for Virat Kohli in IPL - the joint third most for any batsman against KKR in IPL. Overall, his 39th fifty-plus score in IPL and first after seven innings in IPL.

Bowling change. Prasidh into attack and does well first with change of pace but ABD finally gets better of him as he whacks the short ball over extra-cover for a four to complete fifty and then slams the full toss over point for a boundary. 11 off the over.

SIX! Length ball and there's no stopping Kohli as he slams it over mid-wicket

FOUR! Kohli opens the body to go inside-out over extra-cover to get a four

SIX! Short delivery onto ABD's body as he swings it over long-on for another maximum

Massive over as VK and ABD complete 100-run partnership! Kohli smoked the first ball for six over the mid-wicket and then slammed an inside-out shot over cover for a four. ABD gets a six with a pull shot off short ball over long-on. 19 off the over.

WICKET! KOHLI OUT! No hundred for Kohli today. Kuldeep tossed it up as Kohli went for the straight drive. Hit it straight to Kuldeep who took the catch

FOUR! New batsman Marcus Stoinis edged that wrong 'un from Kuldeep but it went past keeper to the fence

easy virat, wouldn't want to damage the fingers of your main spinner at the world cup! #RCBvKKR

That was a brave call by Karthik to bring Kuldeep into the attack in the 18th over. And he gets the big scalp. Kohli's wicket can make a difference of 15-20 runs here. KKR still finish this innings on a positive note if they can restrict RCB within 200-210.

Kuldeep showcases his worth with the excellent over. Tossed up once again as Kohli drove it straight back at him. Kuldeep was quick to move across to take the catch. Stoinis forced to edge the wrong 'un but it went past the keeper for a four. Nine off the over.

WICKET! RCB LOSE ABD! He wanted to put that over the fence as Narine bowled short. Backtracked to slap it over long-off but didn't find the power as Shubman took the catch

ABD falls trying to up the ante! KKR have pulled things back a little with two good overs. Narine pulled his length as ABD decided to slap it over long-off but didn't get the force behind the shot as the fielder took the catch ahead of the rope. Six off the over. Final over coming up.

FOUR! Very full from Prasidh that also outside off as Stoinis smokes it through backward point

FOUR! Cheeky shot to end the innings. Stoinis shuffles across to scoop the final ball to fine leg fence

Fantastic last over as Stoinis goes berserk to help RCB collect 18 off final over and to reach 205/3 after 20 overs.

- the joint fourth highest against KKR in IPL - their 16th 200-plus total and first one against KKR - 14th while batting first and 12th at Bangalore in IPL

Nice little finishing touch by Stoinis but still KKR bowlers have done well to restrict RCB within 210. At one point of time, when Virat and ABD were going all guns blazing, even 230 seemed on the cards. Nevertheless, RCB batsmen have done their job and now it is upto their bowlers to put up their hands. But 206 is very much a getable score on this pitch and KKR have the batting firepower.

Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn walk out to open the innings for KKR. Tim Southee to start off with the ball. Confident start a must for the Knight Riders if they are to chase 206 down at the Chinnaswamy, and they couldn't have asked for a better opening combination for that purpose.

FOUR ! Lynn stretches his arms, and slaps a back-of-length delivery outside off towards the extra cover boundary! KKR 17/0

Lynn collects a single off the very first delivery to get off the mark right away. Narine jams hit bat to block out a yorker from Southee, before setting off for the non-striker's end after getting hit on the pad off the next ball. Dropped! Lynn gets a thick top-edge, with Saini and Patel both running towards the fine leg fence, the former putting down a tough chance. Boundary to Lynn off the fifth ball, followed by five wides off a steep bouncer. Lynn collects a boundary off the last ball. Eventful start to the KKR innings.

FOUR ! Short outside leg. Narine pulls this towards the fine leg fence. The Trinidadian's off the mark now. KKR 21/0

OUT ! The early breakthrough for RCB, as Negi takes a fine running catch at fine leg to result in Narine's dismissal for 10. KKR 28/1

Navdeep Saini bowls from the other end. Narine gets off the mark with a boundary, pulling a short ball towards fine leg. Saini oversteps in the following delivery, and concedes a boundary to Narine in the free hit. He hits back in the penultimate delivery though, as the batsman pulls towards fine leg, where Negi pulls off a fine running catch. 11 off the over.

Lynn narrowly survives a run-out scare in the penultimate ball of the over while running towards the striker's end. Substitute Klaasen was the fielder with the accurate throw. Much better over for RCB, with just three coming off it. Narine's dismissal has slammed the brakes on KKR's charge for now.

IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Despite playing four matches in the ongoing IPL 2019, Royal Challlengers Bangalore (RCB) continue to look for their first win of the season as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

More than the string of losses, what has been more disappointing for RCB is the manner in which they lost the matches. While they gave a account of themselves against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), the team from Bengaluru succumbed to humiliating losses against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

RCB's batting is heavily dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers with Parthiv Patel emerging as only able support. The franchise need rest of their batsmen to deliver before its too late. Their fielding has also been pretty sloppy in the last two games and an improvement is also needed on that front.

On the other hand, KKR have won two f their three matches so far. Their only defeat came against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Super Over. Andre Russell was the Man of the Match in both of their wins but other players including Nitish Rana, Robbie Uthappa have also stepped up in time of need for the Kolkata franchise.

While Dinesh Karthik-led side look like a well-oiled machine, the challenge for KKR would be to hit the ground running immediately as they are coming after a mini-break. They played their last match on 31 March.

Sunil Narine missed the previous match due to an injury and his loss upset the team's balance in both batting and bowling departments. The West Indian is expected to return to the side for RCB game which could prove to be a massive boost for KKR.

In 22 matches between the two sides, KKR have won 13 of them.

Royal Challlengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

