Rabada continues. Delhi have missed to hit the stumps today in the field on a number of occasions. Close call on the first ball again as Kohli stole a single with a dab on the off side but Tewatia's throw was a wayward one. Rabada ended the over with a short one to Kohli, took the leading edge off his bat but landed in no man's land. Just 5 off the over.

Marcus Stoinis often struggles with strike rotation and fails to pick up those easy singles in the middle overs. It is important, he doesn't frustrate Virat Kohli by starving him of the strike. Vital partnership for RCB.

Fifty up for RCB in the ninth over. RCB dealing in single at the moment. Six singles struck in this over as well. Kohli and Stoinis have decided to spend some time before launching an attack. Time-out called.

Axar Patel's bowling SR of 16.36 against RCB in IPL - the second best for him against an opponent.

SIX! Lamichhane is welcomed by this easy-looking but a big six on the first ball of his spell by Stoinis, he just came out and with full flow of the bat, hit it to top tier at the long-on boundary.

Sandeep Lamichhane, right-arm leg break, brought into the attack. More spin. Well, Stoinis sees an opportunity to hit it and smashes the first ball almost out of the park. Kohli has been quiet today. Looking relaxed and not too perturbed to go big. Has not put a 'wrogn' foot today.

OUT! Axar Patel has struck for DC, quicker and flatter from him, Stoinis looked to go over the long-on fielder but ended up hitting it directly into the hands of Tewatia placed there. Stoinis c Rahul Tewatia b Axar 15(17)

Axar Patel continues and he has been rewarded for his patience and good bowling. Stoinis is back to the hut. The strategy of RCB is a little baffling. While Kohli is quiet, the others are taking undue risks and departing just when a partnership is about to bloom. Delhi on top.

Lamichhane quickly finishes his over. RCB still sticking to singles. Moeen Ali has joined Kohli in the middle. 6 off this over.

SIX! Flight from Axar, Moeen shimmes down the track in the Sourav Ganguly fashion and with full power, strikes it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

I fear this might be another pitch that has confounded many. The grass might be a decoy.

First sign of desperateness from Moeen Ali, goes big in the leg side and hits a six. Barring that six off the first ball, Axar bowled well. Has completes his 4 overs, took 1 wicket after giving 22 runs. A figure you should be proud of playing at M Chinnaswamy stadium. Time-out called.

SIX! Time-out over, onslaught begins. Ishant into the attack and pitches it short, think it was a slower one, Moeen dispatches it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a flat six.

FOUR! Ishant Sharma goes full, outside the off stump line, all Moeen Ali does is open the blade and guide it to third man, it beats the fielder inside the circle and then there was no stopping to it.

Ishant back on and he has been welcomed by a smashing hit by Moeen Ali for a six in the leg side. Moeen has decided to launch an attack but Kohli is still happy to collect singles. When is he going to start hitting, is the question. For now, Moeen Ali is doing a fine job. 14 came in this over. RCB need more overs like this.

SIX! Moeen Ali comes down the track again and he strikes it again, connects well, this goes sailing over the long-off boundary for a six off Lamichhane.

OUT! Good comeback by Lamichhane after having been hit for a six. Moeen comes out again and this time Lamichhane fires in a googly, this was out of the batsmans's reach, missed it. Pant did not miss to collect it and dislodged the bails in no time. Moeen Ali st Pant b Lamichhane 32(18)

FOUR! Akshdeep Nath comes in next and starts off with a boundary, down on one knee and paddles the ball to four to the fine leg region.

Six off the first ball, followed by a dot and then a wicket. Moeen was set and was hitting big. He is gone and the onus of hitting is now on Kohli. Akshdeep Nath has come in to bat.

Just six boundaries in the first 13 overs. Pitch is certainly not the same as Friday, but RCB need a score around 175. Moeen Ali best innings of the IPL, a nice little cameo that can kick start the RCB.

FOUR! This is good stuff from Nath, comes down the track, makes room and puts the full-toss through the covers for boundary.

Morris is back into the attack. Nath hits him for a boundary, but just one in the over. Kohli, strangely, still quiet. Just 4 overs to go. We might see him taking charge now.

FOUR! Good cricket all around, flighted delivery from Lamichhane, Nath comes out and hits it inside out to wide long-off, Morris ran to his left and dived to stop it, landed awkwardly and failed to stop it from touching the ropes

SIX ! One more, yes one more from Kohli, short again and Kohli too again on back foot, this time, he hits it over the backward square leg for a flat six. He is back in mood.

Kohli has begun the onslaught. RCB crowd is up on their feet. 19 came off the over. Lamichhane has paid the price of bowling short to him.

OUT! Kohli gone, Rabada goes full but slower in pace, Kohli tried to hit it straight down the ground, the ball hit the bottom edge and went up in the air, Iyer takes a safe catch at straight boundary. Kohli c Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 41(33)

FOUR! Not a bad delivery, just a clever shot from Nath, who opened the blade at the last moment to fetch a four through the slips.

OUT! Nath pays the price for being too creative and clever in his strokemaking, he again tried to open the blade to get a boundary through the slips, but this time Rabada brought it in and there was no room to play that shot, he still went with it and edged it to Pant behind the stumps. Rabada gets his third wicket of the day. Akshdeep Nath c Pant b Rabada 19(12)

OUT! Bizarre cricket from RCB, Negi comes in and he tries to hit the ramp shot off rising delivery from Rabada, does not come off well and he hits it directly to Pant, who wobbles it for a moment but collects it safely afterwards. Negi c Pant b Rabada 0(1)

RCB have lost the plot. They have lost three wickets in the 18th over. Kohli, Nath and Negi. What to do now? What is the score they are looking for? 'KG' Rabada gets four wickets in the match and he has one more left. Can he match Joseph's effort in the last match or maybe better that?

The extra pace of Rabada making all the difference. He has turned this match and stopped the RCB surge in the death overs in space of 5 balls. He has disguised the slower ball by running his ring finger across the ball.

OUT! Siraj has invented a way to get LBW out, tries a scoop on the fullish length delivery, misses it, while he did that his left foot was placed right in front of the stumps, the ball hit the pads, umpire had no doubt in the mind that it was hitting the stumps. Siraj went upstairs and decision stayed. Siraj lbw b Chris Morris 1(5)

Morris comes back on for his last. A slower beamer from him. Surprised everyone. Free hit, said the umpire but Mohammad Siraj could not take huge advantage of that ball. On the last ball, Siraj tried a very different take on the scoop, ended up losing his wicket.

RCB finish with 149/8 on the board. DC need 150 to win. Rabada finishes off a great spell of bowling. 4/21 in his 4 overs. Kohli top-scored for RCB but he looked out of touch, maybe that was the plan, to play till the end. But don't think it worked well for RCB. DC will be happy with their effort today in the field. We will be back with the chase in a while.

"There's always bit of bounce and extra pace (at Chinnaswamy). Just glad everything went to plan today. I just asked him (Ishant) what was working, and today it was cross-seam. Confident that our boys can pull it through," says Kagiso Rabada, who gets the Purple Cap after his haul of 4/21.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to open the innings for the visitors. Tim Southee to bowl the first over. RCB need an early wicket or two if they are to defend the 149-run total.

Ricky Ponting the coach of DC said after the last match that he expects his team to.score 160 on any pitch. Time for his batsmen to deliver against a bowling attack that is short of confidence.

Shaw plays cover drive first up. Collects a single off the second. Southee strikes off his third delivery, getting rid of Dhawan for a golden duck. Iyer walks to the crease, and gets off the mark with a boundary. DROPPED ! Patel puts down a a catch after an edge off Iyer's bat. Could've been two wickets in the very first over. Eight runs, including two wides, to go with the wicket in the first over.

Good over from Navdeep Saini, with just two singles coming off it. The pacer has been rapid in his first over, breaching the 150-mark thrice. Good start for RCB with the ball.

OUT! Patel has to go. Morris tried to angle it away from him, luring him into a lofted drive over the covers, the ball rather took the outside edge and flew to third man where Lamichhane took a good catch. Parthiv Patel c Lamichhane b Chris Morris 9(9)

OUT! Rabada has removed his countryman de Villiers, full in length, slower in pace and de Villiers wanted to smash it over long-on, does not connect well, has been held by another countryman Ingram in the deep on the leg side. de Villiers c Ingram b Rabada 17(16)

IPL 2019, RCB vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, will aim to break the points duck when they take on Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Challengers lost all their previous five matches in the current season, sitting at the bottom of the eight-team table and facing a daunting task to make it to the playoffs. The pressure is on Kohli, whose team suffered massively due not-so-potent bowling attack. In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the bowlers, especially the pacers, couldn't stop Andre Russell, who smashed 13-ball 48 to help his team chase down a huge total of 206 runs.

After the humiliating defeat, Kohli said, "There is no guessing there (about where we lost the game), the last four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable. We needed to be more clever, nothing came off and we just cracked under pressure. That's been our story this season so far."

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals are also suffering when it comes to form, having lost their last two matches. They have played five matches so far and tasted success only twice. They would want to regain the winning momentum against the struggling home team. Rishabh Pant will once again be the key for his team. He should look to take maximum advantage of a poor bowling attack and the short boundaries.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer (c), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.

