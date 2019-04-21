100 up for RCB but they lose another wicket. Second scalp for Jadeja. Akshdeep shimmied down to go downtown but mistimed the shot as it went high and into the hands of Faf. Stoinis has joined Parthiv.

Faf is the ball magnet this season. He takes another catch to send back Akshdeep Nath. RCB managed to stitch together a decent partnership between Patel and Nath through a minor consolidation phase, while still managing to get good results with an odd big shot or two. Stoinis has been sent ahead of Moeen Ali today perhaps to keep the left and right-hand combination going. CSK still have a minor weakness in their death bowling department that Stoinis and Ali can capitalize on.

FOUR! Very well played by Parthiv. A chip over the circle to beat the fielder and to get an important four

Bravo called back. Patel finishes the over with a chip to deep extra-cover for a four. Stoinis took a double with a flick to square leg and there was a chance for run out at Patel's end but he survived. Eight off the over.

SIX! Tahir was guilty of being short there as Stoinis backed a little to pull his shot over mid-wicket

10 off the over! 15 overs up! And for some reason Mo Ali has been missing so far. RCB need to up the ante. Parthiv is also nearing his fifty. Stoinis got a six on last ball off Tahir as he rocked back to pull the short ball over mid-wicket.

Sligth delay in the play as Stoinis is hit on chest by a straight drive from Parthiv off Bravo

FOUR! FIFTY! Glorious shot by Parthiv down the ground to bring up his half-century. His second fifty of IPL 2019

RCB need a strong finish in the last five. They have done well to stay in the hunt despite losing their stalwarts cheaply. But they need a lot more to challenge a CSK team that bats deep. This is also a litmus test for Bravo who is coming back from an injury. Dhoni needs him at the top of his powers of death bowling before the playoffs.

Parthiv perishes immediately after scoring fifty. Wanted to work the short ball on off from Bravo over the circle but played it straight to Watson at cover

Fifty and a wicket! Parthiv got to his second fifty of this season with a shot to long-on for a four but fell immediately as he slapped the short ball off Bravo straight to Watson at cover. Good news is that Mo Ali has come out to bat.

Another brilliant catch in deep! And what fielding from Faf! The shot from Stoinis was hanging in the air for long. Du Plessis judged it well to take it just ahead of ropes and pulled it back for Shorey to complete it as momentum took him past the ropes

FOUR! Mo Ali flicks the quicker ball from Tahir to help it on its way to fine leg fence

Moeen Ali's SR against spinners in this season of IPL is 176.19. He has hit 12 sixes against spinners from 63 balls, adding 111 runs.

Stoinis went downtown with a huge heave but Faf did well to judge it and scoop it back for Shorey to take it as he stumbled across the ropes. Ali got a four as he flicked the quicker ball from Tahir to fine leg fence. Eight off the over.

FOUR! Short ball from Thakur and that's put away from Mo Ali with a pull shot to mid-wicket boundary

Nothing to write so far about the last quarter of the RCB innings. A wicket each for Bravo and Tahir has kept the scoring rate under check. Faf's catching form has been great this season for Chennai, but this time he showed he can even do a great assist by fetching the ball from outside the boundary and passing it to Shorey to complete the catch.

Four for Mo Ali as he hoicks the short ball from Thakur through to mid-wicket. Nine off the over. Last two overs reaming and RCB will be hoping for some fireworks from Moeen.

FOUR! Excellent shot! Full ball on off stump from Chahar as Ali carves that to beat the short third man

Negi went for a square cut but the ball bounced a bit higher as he scooped his shot to the point fielder.

CSK have played with real purpose in the field today. Had good plans for every player and every phase of the inning. Chahar's newfound ability with the old ball is proving to be a handy tool in Dhoni's hands. He has been the pick of the bowlers tonight. Not only has he contained runs, but he has also picked two wickets including that of Virat Kohli.

Brilliant slower ball first up by Chahar to escape Ali's wing of the bat. A pull shot on second ball in no man's land for a double. Good shot next ball to carve the full delivery past short third man for a four. Leg bye and double followed by Negi's dismissal. Played the short ball into the hands of point fielder.

FOUR! Bravo went full as Ali got under the ball to slam it over point for a boundary. No fielder that side in deep

FOUR! Another four for Ali through third man area. Bravo went full again, too full as Ali opened the face of the bat to beat short third man fielder

Two fours and then a wicket! Bravo went short this time, slower ball as Ali played his pull shot into the hands of fielder in deep

11 off final over! Ali did well to get two fours as he excellently worked out two full balls from Bravo but lost his wicket trying to slog the slow short ball. RCB finish at 161/7

You would be tempted to say RCB are down and out defending 161 against CSK on this pitch. But you would still give them a chance tonight only because they have a certain Dale Steyn running in for them with the new ball. If he can lift the team with a few wickets early on and get this Chinnaswamy crowd behind his team, RCB can still hope to stage a fight.

RCB's eleven followed by CSK's Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson walk out to the center. Dale Steyn, who doesn't have his name printed on his home jersey, is ready to begin RCB's defence.

Dale Steyn has not picked up a wicket in 10 of the last 15 IPL matches that he has played in Bangalore.

CSK Score latest Updates FOUR! Short of a length from Steyn and Watson latches on it. Swivels and pulls it in front of square for four.

CSK Score latest Updates OUT! Watto chases a Dale Steyn outswinger and edges it straight to first slip. Marcus Stoinis takes a good catch and Styen celebrates. Watto's torrid time in the IPL continues Watson c Stoinis b Steyn 5(3)

CSK Score latest Updates OUT! GONE! Steyn is on fire! The fast bowler makes a mess of Suresh Raina's stumps with brilliant yorker first up. Raina is frozen to his crease as he looks to jam out the yorker, plays it down the wrong line, the ball knocks over Raina's off stump. Steyn will be on a hat-trick on the first ball of his next over. S Raina b Steyn 0(1)

After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 6/2 ( Faf du Plessis 1 , ) CSK Score latest Updates Steyn gun has revived RCB hopes with the last two deliveries of his opening over. Watto and Raina don't last long for Chennai. RCB fans couldn't have asked for a better start.

This was the first duck for Suresh Raina since 2015 in IPL. His previous duck also came against RCB at Ranchi in IPL on May 22, 2015.

Two fell blows in Steyn’s first over leaves CSK reeling. Things can change dramatically within minutes in this sport

After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 7/2 ( Faf du Plessis 1 , Ambati Rayudu 1) CSK Score latest Updates Navdeep Saini to bowl from the other end. Ambati Rayudu walks in at number four *ahem*. On his second ball Rayudu goes for an ungainly slog across the line, fails to connect miserably, chases a full and wide delivery with minimal footwork of the last ball and misses again, in a way it was good for him that he didn't end edging it. Streaky start for him.

I said at the end of CSK innings that you can't rule out RCB despite a below-par score on the board because of the Steyn factors and the great man has justified that statement in the very first over of the inning. Getting Dale Steyn first with a regulation away swing and then double bluffing Raina who was hanging back expecting a bouncer but got a whistling yorker that uprooted his stumps. Chinnaswamy is roaring, CSK needs another get out of jail act from their experience middle order.

After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 12/2 ( Faf du Plessis 5 , Ambati Rayudu 1) CSK Score latest Updates Dale Steyn's national captain denies him the hat-trick tapping him for a single to third man. ABD shoes at the non-striker's end as Faf hits it to mid off and sets off for a quick single. ABD slips and couldn't get an accurate throw in. Plenty of field changes for the last ball to Faf with ABD and Steyn get together as they ploy Du Plessis downfall. Ooh! Steyn hurls a quick fulltoss that is just under waist high. Almost rapped Faf on the knuckles, who somehow manages to fend it away to third man for a single. Getting hot out there.

CSK Score latest Updates OUT! Umesh Yadav bowls the heavy ball just back of a length that hurries onto Du Plessis, who was aiming to pull it across but gets a top edge that goes straight up. De Villiers runs in from mid on and so does Akshdeep goes for the catch. Both collide but De Villiers was never going to miss out. He holds on, the in form Faf dismissed. RCB right on top. du Plessis c de Villiers b U Yadav 5(15)

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 17/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 1 , ) CSK Score latest Updates Umesh Yadav is brought into the attack. He bowls an absolute seed to Faf. Full and swinging away from Faf, squares him up and the ball pecks the off stump ever so gently. A nice little gentle kiss you would want your spouse to place on your forehead on a tranquil winter morning. Back to cricket, the led doesn't light, the bails doesn't move Faf stays. However only for four more balls. CSK's top three back in the hut inside first four overs.

No shortage of firepower in this RCB bowling attack. Steyn is backed by two Indian tearaways who can hit the bat equally hard. It's tough going for CSK who have lost Faf du Plessis to Umesh Yadav. Kohli has decided to give Steyn an extra over probably because of that wicket. Another wicket in the powerplay could almost seal the game for RCB from here.

CSK Score latest Updates FOUR! Lucky boundary for Jadhav and CSK to end the over! Off the inside edge and down to fine leg fence.

After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 23/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 2 , Kedar Jadhav 5) CSK Score latest Updates RCB's brilliant start with the ball has instilled a lot of faith in their fans and the cacaphony can be jarring at the Chinaswamy if you're a visiting team supporter. Time for some repair work for Jadhav and Rayudu. A fortunate boundary helps them collect six runs from Dale Steyn's third over.

CSK Score latest Updates FOUR! Umesh drifts it on the legs and Jadhav has whipped it aerially over mid wicket for a nice boundary.

IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kept their playoffs chances alive after a 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last macth and now face IPL 2019 points table leaders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Both teams squared off in the inaugural match of the season in Chennai where the MS Dhoni-led CSK registered a resounding win and have went on to win several matches so far. While CSK sit at the top of points table with seven wins, Virat Kohli's RCB have managed only two victories so far.

However, RCB's sensational win over KKR in their previous match in which Kohli slammed a century must act as the source of inspiration as their playoffs hopes continue to hang by a thread. Bangalore lost five of their first seven games in 2016 and still made to the playoffs after winning six out of last seven games and Kohli would hope his players continue to believe in their abilities as they look for a similar turnaround.

The focus for Kohli and team management would be on their bowling. Despite the arrival of Dale Steyn, RCB conceded 203 against KKR as Andre Russell took them to the cleaners.

Meanwhile, a win on Sunday would take CSK to 16 points and that should be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK are coming into the match after a loss against SRH in the previous game. MS Dhoni missed the SRH match due to a stiff back but he is expected to be fit in time for the RCB clash.

In the 23 matches played between these two sides in IPL so far, CSK have won 15 of them while RCB won seven and one of the match finished in a tie.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

