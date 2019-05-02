Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer 19:29 (IST)

Mumbai are back home for their last two games of the league stage. They are number 3 on the table now with 14 points. A healthy run rate should take them through to the playoff from here, but more importantly, they still have a chance of finishing in the top two if they win these last two games. Sunrisers are at the fourth spot on the points table, and a win here would almost certainly secure a playoff berth for them given the fact that they have the healthiest net run rate in the league at the moment. Mumbai has offered some of the best pitches this season with something in it for everyone. If Rohit wins the toss he would be looking to bat first and allow his strong bowling line up to defend anything they put on the board.