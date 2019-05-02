Surya fails to convert another good start this season. He went after Khaleel at the start of the twelfth over, and it looked like Mumbai are pressing the pedal but Surya's departure may peg them back for a couple of overs. It wasn't a special delivery from Khaleel, but Surya just drove it right down the throat of deep cover. Surya was replaced by Evin Lewis which might surprise a few given the form Hardik Pandya is in. With Lewis at the crease, Williamson got the perfect chance to bowl Nabi out and also pick a wicket in the bargain. Hardik Pandya may have to do a Andre Russell style presser to convince his team management to bat him higher up the order.
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 91/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 36 , Evin Lewis 1)
QDK starts the over by depositing the length ball from Khaleel into stands beyond deep square leg for a maximum. It also brought up 50 partnership but Surya fell immediately as he sliced the fuller delivery to deep point fielder on off. 10 off the over. Lewis joins QDK.
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 76/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 25 , Suryakumar Yadav 22)
Another over for Thampi. Seven more runs conceded. Three leg byes. Double for QDK with a shot to long on. Two singles for him as well. MI would look to up the ante now after all they will be bowling second and dew will come into play.
Suryakumar Yadav has looked in good touch right from the start. De Kock has struggled to rotate the strike especially against the spinners and despite getting some boundaries away he is struggling to score at a run a ball. Nabi has been handy during this period. Williamson is looking to hold back Rashid Khan's over for the big hitters down the order. If a wicket falls at this stage, it will be interesting to see who comes in next for Mumbai.
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 53/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 14 , Suryakumar Yadav 14)
Three singles followed by a four for Surya. Used his bottom-hand to perfection to flick the off-spin from Nabi to the gap between long-on and deep mid-wicket fielder for a four. Two more singles. Nine off the over.
Mumbai squanders a solid start in the last over of the powerplay. The pitch looks full of runs and Rohit was looking in ominous form. But the pressure created by Rashid Khan in the fifth over where he bowled five dot balls probably forced Rohit to overcompensate in the next over from Khaleel but got one to bounce extra on him and ended up skying a catch. This is what you get with Wankhede. If you are prepared to bend your back as a fast bowler then you can surprise a few batsmen.
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 44/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 11 , Suryakumar Yadav 8)
Rashid Khan's quite over did the job for SRH. Rohit went for a pull on first ball off Khaleel as he edged it to mid-on. Gave away a good start. Surya got off the mark with a pull shot four and finished the over with another boundary through cover. Eight off the over. Powerplay up.
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 35/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 23 , Quinton de Kock (W) 11)
Rohit takes a single on first ball followed by two poor deliveries. de Kock flicked the slightly fuller ball on his pads to fine leg fence before pulling the short ball to deep backward square leg boundary. Three dot balls to finish. Nine off the over.
Effectively today's match #MIvSRH is a qualifier. If #MI win, they go to 16 and are through. If #SRH win, they reach 14 but their NRR is so good that it is virtually impossible to catch up with them. Also, if #SRH win, then #RR are definitely out.
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 22/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 20 , Quinton de Kock (W) 1)
This pitch is a paradise for batsmen. Three fours for Rohit. Played a drive through cover for first boundary, cut the length ball to deep backward point and got a boundary through mid-wicket as well. 13 off the over.
How bad will Warner's absence affect SRH's chances?
Warner is obviously a huge loss to @SunRisers with the bat, but he will be missed for his fielding as well. Sunrisers were already struggling to maintain a postive average Impact across this season and Warner's absence could hinder them further. #IPLpic.twitter.com/2jjtE7jiyO
After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 9/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 8 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0)
Basil Thampi makes a poor start as he spills a cut shot from Rohit Sharma at third man fence to gift away a four off Bhuvneshwar. Rohit gets a boundary on last ball as he charges down to slam a four on the up through cover. Nine off the over.
Rohit Sharma surprised everyone with his decision to bat first! And now its' time for him to help MI to put up a big total as he comes out to bat with Quinton de Kock. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl first over for SRH.
Kane Williamson: New pitch so it should remain fresh for the entire match. We want to be aggressive with the new ball. Guptill comes in for David. And Basil Thampi comes in place of Sandeep Sharma. So, two changes for us. Last game was a strong performance for us. It is important that we try to build on that.
Rohit Sharma: We want to bat first. It is a fresh pitch and should play well. We are aware about the dew factor. But we have bowled well in those situation. We want to keep things as simple as possible. And see where we go. We are going with the same team. We are playing in the home conditions but we know we still have to play good cricket to win.
Mumbai are back home for their last two games of the league stage. They are number 3 on the table now with 14 points. A healthy run rate should take them through to the playoff from here, but more importantly, they still have a chance of finishing in the top two if they win these last two games. Sunrisers are at the fourth spot on the points table, and a win here would almost certainly secure a playoff berth for them given the fact that they have the healthiest net run rate in the league at the moment. Mumbai has offered some of the best pitches this season with something in it for everyone. If Rohit wins the toss he would be looking to bat first and allow his strong bowling line up to defend anything they put on the board.
IPL 12 Match 51 MI vs SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Three dot balls for Nabi first up followed by the wicket of Lewis. Nabi did well by offering very little pace as Lewis' wild hoick across the line is taken at deep mid-wicket. Double on last ball.
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the confirmed list for the playoffs when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.
The race to the playoffs is getting more intense with teams such as SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) still in the fray alongside the Mumbai Indians, who currently are third on the table with 14 points against their name. MI's wait for qualification got extended after they suffered a 34-run loss at the hands of KKR at the Eden Gardens earlier on Sunday.
SRH though hammered KXIP in their last outing, winning by 45 runs after posting a sizeable total of 212/6 in David Warner's final game of the season. Warner got the Man of the Match award for his 56-ball 81 against Ravichandran Ashwin's men, taking his tally this season to 692 at the top of the runs list while SRH got a major boost in their Net Run Rate thanks to the victory. Warner will now be joining the Australian squad in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.
While a win will all but confirm MI as the third entrant into the knockout stage, SRH will move ahead of the three-time champions to the third spot on the points table should they emerge victors at the Wankhede.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full squads:
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Mumbai Indians VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! LEWIS DEPARTS!
Lewis c Shankar b Nabi 1(6)
There was no pace on the ball as Lewis went against spin for a big hoick over cow corner. Failed to get the force behind his shot and Shankar took the catch in the deep.
WICKET 54-RUN PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Suryakumar Yadav c Rashid Khan b Khaleel Ahmed 23(17)
Fuller length ball on off by Khaleel and Surya went for a slog but his slice shot goes straight to the fielder at deep point. Surya throws away the start again.
WICKET! MI LOSE ROHIT!
Rohit c Nabi b Khaleel Ahmed 24(18)
Probably the pressure of few good overs got to Rohit. Went for a pull shot as the ball bounced a bit too much and the top-edge was taken by Nabi at mid-on
SRH playing 11 today:
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi
MI playing 11 today:
Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
MI vs SRH toss result today:
Rohit Sharma win toss and MI will bat first against SRH at Wankhede Stadium
SIX! Hardik has added so much variety to his own game. Thampi bowled on length which was whipped with a helicopter-flick over mid-wicket
Key battle!
Hardik Pandya v Rashid Khan in T20s: Dismissals - 2, Runs - 14, Balls - 26
Hardik Pandya's SR of 198.32 this IPL - the second highest among all the players. (Min. 10 balls faced)
Surya fails to convert another good start this season. He went after Khaleel at the start of the twelfth over, and it looked like Mumbai are pressing the pedal but Surya's departure may peg them back for a couple of overs. It wasn't a special delivery from Khaleel, but Surya just drove it right down the throat of deep cover. Surya was replaced by Evin Lewis which might surprise a few given the form Hardik Pandya is in. With Lewis at the crease, Williamson got the perfect chance to bowl Nabi out and also pick a wicket in the bargain. Hardik Pandya may have to do a Andre Russell style presser to convince his team management to bat him higher up the order.
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 93/3 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 38 , Hardik Pandya 0)
Three dot balls for Nabi first up followed by the wicket of Lewis. Nabi did well by offering very little pace as Lewis' wild hoick across the line is taken at deep mid-wicket. Double on last ball.
WICKET! LEWIS DEPARTS!
Lewis c Shankar b Nabi 1(6)
There was no pace on the ball as Lewis went against spin for a big hoick over cow corner. Failed to get the force behind his shot and Shankar took the catch in the deep.
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 91/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 36 , Evin Lewis 1)
QDK starts the over by depositing the length ball from Khaleel into stands beyond deep square leg for a maximum. It also brought up 50 partnership but Surya fell immediately as he sliced the fuller delivery to deep point fielder on off. 10 off the over. Lewis joins QDK.
WICKET 54-RUN PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Suryakumar Yadav c Rashid Khan b Khaleel Ahmed 23(17)
Fuller length ball on off by Khaleel and Surya went for a slog but his slice shot goes straight to the fielder at deep point. Surya throws away the start again.
SIX! Amazing timing! 50 partnership up. Length ball at waist height picked from QDK from in front of his pads and deposited into stands behind deep square leg
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 81/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 27 , Suryakumar Yadav 23)
Rashid called back into attack. Starts off with two singles. Dot ball. Two leg byes. A single to long off followed by another dot ball. No risks taken in this over. Five off it.
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 76/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 25 , Suryakumar Yadav 22)
Another over for Thampi. Seven more runs conceded. Three leg byes. Double for QDK with a shot to long on. Two singles for him as well. MI would look to up the ante now after all they will be bowling second and dew will come into play.
Suryakumar Yadav has looked in good touch right from the start. De Kock has struggled to rotate the strike especially against the spinners and despite getting some boundaries away he is struggling to score at a run a ball. Nabi has been handy during this period. Williamson is looking to hold back Rashid Khan's over for the big hitters down the order. If a wicket falls at this stage, it will be interesting to see who comes in next for Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav this IPL:
20+ scores : 8*
50+ scores : 1
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 69/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 21 , Suryakumar Yadav 22)
Dot ball. Single. And then a six. Surya clobbered the tossed up ball from Nabi over cow corner for a maximum. Two more singles and another dot ball. Nine off the over. Time for strategic break.
SIX! Surya punishes Nabi for tossing the ball up as he got under the delivery to smash it over the cow corner for a maximum
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 60/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 19 , Suryakumar Yadav 15)
Thampi gets to bowl the first over of this IPL. Seven off it. QDK got a four as well. Opened the face of bat late to guide the outside off ball to third man fence.
FOUR! Behind square on off! The angle was into him from round the wicket from Thampi and QDK did well to open the face of the bat late to guide it on off
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 53/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 14 , Suryakumar Yadav 14)
Three singles followed by a four for Surya. Used his bottom-hand to perfection to flick the off-spin from Nabi to the gap between long-on and deep mid-wicket fielder for a four. Two more singles. Nine off the over.
FOUR! Very well played! Surya picked the length ball from Nabi early to flick it to the gap between deep mid-wicket and long on fielder
Mumbai squanders a solid start in the last over of the powerplay. The pitch looks full of runs and Rohit was looking in ominous form. But the pressure created by Rashid Khan in the fifth over where he bowled five dot balls probably forced Rohit to overcompensate in the next over from Khaleel but got one to bounce extra on him and ended up skying a catch. This is what you get with Wankhede. If you are prepared to bend your back as a fast bowler then you can surprise a few batsmen.
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 44/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 11 , Suryakumar Yadav 8)
Rashid Khan's quite over did the job for SRH. Rohit went for a pull on first ball off Khaleel as he edged it to mid-on. Gave away a good start. Surya got off the mark with a pull shot four and finished the over with another boundary through cover. Eight off the over. Powerplay up.
FOUR! Shot of a confident guy! Length ball outside off and Surya slammed it through cover
FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav gets off the mark! Short arm pull from close to body to deep mid-wicket for a boundary
WICKET! MI LOSE ROHIT!
Rohit c Nabi b Khaleel Ahmed 24(18)
Probably the pressure of few good overs got to Rohit. Went for a pull shot as the ball bounced a bit too much and the top-edge was taken by Nabi at mid-on
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 36/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 24 , Quinton de Kock (W) 11)
Rashid Khan bowls a over in powerplay. Keeps it tight. Just one from it on first ball as Rohit played a straight drive. de Kock struggling to read the googlies.
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 35/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 23 , Quinton de Kock (W) 11)
Rohit takes a single on first ball followed by two poor deliveries. de Kock flicked the slightly fuller ball on his pads to fine leg fence before pulling the short ball to deep backward square leg boundary. Three dot balls to finish. Nine off the over.
Here's a look at the qualification scenario
FOUR! Poor bowling. Short, on leg as de Kock pulls it from his waist height to deep backward square leg boundary
FOUR! A bit full and on the pads from Bhuvi as de Kock flicked it on leg to beat the short fine leg fielder for a boundary
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 26/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 22 , Quinton de Kock (W) 3)
'The President' Nabi bowls a good over to keep MI quiet temporarily. Couple of singles for both Rohit and de Kock.
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 22/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 20 , Quinton de Kock (W) 1)
This pitch is a paradise for batsmen. Three fours for Rohit. Played a drive through cover for first boundary, cut the length ball to deep backward point and got a boundary through mid-wicket as well. 13 off the over.
How bad will Warner's absence affect SRH's chances?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling average against MI in IPL is 14.40. (17 wickets, 13 matches, 5.9 economy rate)
Rohit Sharma v SRH in IPL: 13 innings, 193 runs, 19.3 average
FOUR! Rohit pulls the short ball from outside off to mid-wicket. Nabi did very well but could not keep the ball in
FOUR! On good length by Khaleel but a lot of width offered and Rohit cut it to deep backward point
FOUR! This a great pitch to bat. Khaleel went on length outside off as Rohit leaned forward to drive it through cover
After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 9/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 8 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0)
Basil Thampi makes a poor start as he spills a cut shot from Rohit Sharma at third man fence to gift away a four off Bhuvneshwar. Rohit gets a boundary on last ball as he charges down to slam a four on the up through cover. Nine off the over.
FOUR! Smashed through the covers by Rohit. Charged down to get close to the pitch of the ball and slammed it on the up through cover
FOUR! Poor fielding! Basil Thampi spills a cut from Rohit Sharma to third man ahead of fence to give away a boundary
Rohit Sharma surprised everyone with his decision to bat first! And now its' time for him to help MI to put up a big total as he comes out to bat with Quinton de Kock. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl first over for SRH.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head to head
— SRH have 1-5 win/loss record in IPL at Mumbai.
— MI have a 6-7 win/loss record against SRH in IPL.
— Since 2016, MI have a 2-5 record against SRH in IPL.
— The average first innings score at Wankhede this season is 187.
Kane Williamson: New pitch so it should remain fresh for the entire match. We want to be aggressive with the new ball. Guptill comes in for David. And Basil Thampi comes in place of Sandeep Sharma. So, two changes for us. Last game was a strong performance for us. It is important that we try to build on that.
Rohit Sharma: We want to bat first. It is a fresh pitch and should play well. We are aware about the dew factor. But we have bowled well in those situation. We want to keep things as simple as possible. And see where we go. We are going with the same team. We are playing in the home conditions but we know we still have to play good cricket to win.
SRH playing 11 today:
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi
MI playing 11 today:
Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Martin Guptill comes in for SRH to replace David Warner. This is the first match for Guptill in IPL 2019
MI vs SRH toss result today:
Rohit Sharma win toss and MI will bat first against SRH at Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai are back home for their last two games of the league stage. They are number 3 on the table now with 14 points. A healthy run rate should take them through to the playoff from here, but more importantly, they still have a chance of finishing in the top two if they win these last two games. Sunrisers are at the fourth spot on the points table, and a win here would almost certainly secure a playoff berth for them given the fact that they have the healthiest net run rate in the league at the moment. Mumbai has offered some of the best pitches this season with something in it for everyone. If Rohit wins the toss he would be looking to bat first and allow his strong bowling line up to defend anything they put on the board.
"When you look at the pitch, you think bounce and pace. Nabi's the guy that stays as the overseas bowler. Guptill has to play so well to get runs (for SRH)," says Kevin Pietersen in the pitch report.
IPL 12 Match 51 MI vs SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Three dot balls for Nabi first up followed by the wicket of Lewis. Nabi did well by offering very little pace as Lewis' wild hoick across the line is taken at deep mid-wicket. Double on last ball.
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the confirmed list for the playoffs when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.
The race to the playoffs is getting more intense with teams such as SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) still in the fray alongside the Mumbai Indians, who currently are third on the table with 14 points against their name. MI's wait for qualification got extended after they suffered a 34-run loss at the hands of KKR at the Eden Gardens earlier on Sunday.
SRH though hammered KXIP in their last outing, winning by 45 runs after posting a sizeable total of 212/6 in David Warner's final game of the season. Warner got the Man of the Match award for his 56-ball 81 against Ravichandran Ashwin's men, taking his tally this season to 692 at the top of the runs list while SRH got a major boost in their Net Run Rate thanks to the victory. Warner will now be joining the Australian squad in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.
While a win will all but confirm MI as the third entrant into the knockout stage, SRH will move ahead of the three-time champions to the third spot on the points table should they emerge victors at the Wankhede.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full squads:
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
May 02, 2019
Also See
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH: Small guy but hits a long way, says Kieron Pollard about Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians host Sunrisers
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH: We have our plans for Hardik Pandya, says Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Match Preview: Playoffs spot at stake, Warner-less Sunrisers face Mumbai Indians at Wankhede