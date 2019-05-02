Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of match 51 of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians are inches away from a playoffs spot and they would aim for a win tonight against Sunrisers Hyderabad to seal a place in top-four. On the other hand, SRH must win both of their remaining matches to stay in contention for a playoffs spot. A loss tonight would take either side closer to the exit door.

Let's take a look at the points table. CSK and DC occupy the first two spots and have already qualified for the playoffs. MI and SRH take the third and fourth spot respectively as the race for qualification heats up. Click here to check the full table.

SRH are going to badly miss their opener David Warner who has left for Australia. Warner leads the Orange Cap race with a comfortable margin. But who are at the second and third positions? Find out here.

IPL 12 Match 51 MI vs SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Today's clash is important for both MI and SRH as a victory will bolster their playoff chances while a defeat would bring them one step closer to the exit door.

IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the confirmed list for the playoffs when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The race to the playoffs is getting more intense with teams such as SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) still in the fray alongside the Mumbai Indians, who currently are third on the table with 14 points against their name. MI's wait for qualification got extended after they suffered a 34-run loss at the hands of KKR at the Eden Gardens earlier on Sunday.

SRH though hammered KXIP in their last outing, winning by 45 runs after posting a sizeable total of 212/6 in David Warner's final game of the season. Warner got the Man of the Match award for his 56-ball 81 against Ravichandran Ashwin's men, taking his tally this season to 692 at the top of the runs list while SRH got a major boost in their Net Run Rate thanks to the victory. Warner will now be joining the Australian squad in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

While a win will all but confirm MI as the third entrant into the knockout stage, SRH will move ahead of the three-time champions to the third spot on the points table should they emerge victors at the Wankhede.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps