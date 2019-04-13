Auto Refresh
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede Stadium: Royals pull things back after Rohit, Suryakumar's exit
Date: Saturday, 13 April, 2019 17:15 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Mumbai Indians VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
MI Score latest updates
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav b D Kulkarni 16(10)
Suryakumar backtracked to cut the length ball through off but it was cuttter as it went under his blade to clip the stumps
MI Score latest updates
FIFTY! Eight IPL half-century for De Kock as he pulls the back of the length delivery to take a single. He needs to convert this into a big score
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Rohit c Buttler b Jofra Archer 47(32)
Jofra Archer banged this in at length at a speed of over 146 kph, outside off as Rohit went to pull it across line but could only manage to give a catch at long-on to Buttler
RR playing 11 today:
Rahane (C), Buttler, Samson (W), Smith, Tripathi, Livingstone, Gowtham, Archer, Gopal, Unadkat, Kulkarni.
MI playing 11 today:
De Kock (wk), Rohit (c), Yadav, Pollard, Kishan, Hardik, Krunal, Joseph, Chahar, Behrendorff, Bumrah
MI vs RR toss result today
RR win toss: Ajinkya Rahane makes the right call and Rajasthan Royals elect to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's side.
RR's economy rate of 11.50 in the death overs (16-20) this IPL - the worst among all the teams.
After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 126/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 60 , Kieron Pollard 3)
MI Score latest updates
Excellent over by Gopal! Just two off the over a he keeps the big Pollard quiet. Pollard played a gem of the innings few nights back against KXIP at this ground. He was also pinned in front of stumps after he was beaten by a googly but height was a major factor there. Time for strategic time-out.
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 124/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 59 , Kieron Pollard 2)
MI Score latest updates
Kulkarni provides another breakthrough to RR! His off cutter clips Suryakumar's stumps as the batsman backtracks to cut it through off. Bowled a wide length ball to QDK which was driven through cover. Six off the over.
Kieron Pollard is one of two players who have hit 50-plus sixes this year in T20s. The other one is Andre Russell.
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Poor delivery from Kulkarni. Short and wide as QDK slapped it through covers after coming down
MI Score latest updates
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 117/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 54 , Suryakumar Yadav 16)
MI Score latest updates
QDK's slog-sweep is cut off at square leg boundary for just a double. Suryakumar gets his first six as he slams the overpitched googly by Gopal down the ground. 13 off the over.
MI Score latest updates
SIX! Impressive shot! Full-pitched delivery swatted over the bowler's head by Suryakumar Yadav for his first maximum
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 104/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 51 , Suryakumar Yadav 6)
MI Score latest updates.
QDK brings up his fifty with a swat to deep mid-wicket for a single. His eight IPL fifty and MI will be hoping he will go on to score a biggie. Seven off the over.
MI Score latest updates
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 97/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 49 , Suryakumar Yadav 1)
MI Score latest updates
Finally a breakthrough and the opening stand is broken! Quicker length delivery outside off as Rohit tried to pull it across the line but ended up giving the catch to Buttler at long-on. Five off the over. Suryakumar Yadav joins QDK.
Suryakumar Yadav has scored 498 runs in T20s in 2019 - the third most by an Indian.
This is Rohit Sharma's 13th consecutive innings without a fifty in IPL.
MI Score latest updates
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 45 , Quinton de Kock (W) 47)
MI Score latest updates
Rohit has been there for long and has now decided to explode! Gowtham fired one in his slot which was clobbered into orbit over long-on for a six. He smoked the wide and full ball over Gowtham's head for a four before slashing the wide ball beyond point for another boundary. Also, used his leg very well to avoid getting stumped. Shimmied down but Gowtham went all leg which Rohit blocked by kicking it. 16 off the over.
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Another wide delivery and Rohit slashes it beyond backward point to get another four
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Rohit is being ruthless against Gowtham. Full and wide as the skipper slams it straight down the ground
MILESTONE ACHIEVED!
Rohit Sharma has now completed 100 sixes as an MI captain.
MI Score latest updates
SIX! High and handsome! Hitman Rohit picks the ball from his slot and fires it into orbit over long-on
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 76/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 30 , Quinton de Kock (W) 46)
MI Score latest updates
Shreyas Gopal goes about his work nonchalantly! Four off the over with four singles. An appeal of LBW as well as QDK missed while sweeping but the ball had pitched outside leg.
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 72/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 28 , Quinton de Kock (W) 44)
MI Score latest updates
Liam Livingstone had a horror start here. Two sixes off his first over as he struggle for control. Bowled a full-toss at waist height as QDK clobbers it over mid-wicket. Picks another full ball to slam it over long-on. 13 off the over.
MI Score latest updates
SIX! Too full this time from LL as QDK picks it early to slam it over long-on
MI Score latest updates
SIX! That's bad bowling from Livingstone. Full toss at waist height for QDK who rightly slams it over cow corner
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 59/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 27 , Quinton de Kock (W) 32)
MI Score latest updates
RR have pulled things back here with two good overs! Spin will be king on this pitch with a helpful track and dry conditions. Good start for leggie Shreyas Gopal. Just two off the over as he beats QDK on multiple occasions with the googly.
RR's economy rate of 8.89 in the middle-overs (7-15) this IPL — the worst among all the teams.
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 57/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 26 , Quinton de Kock (W) 31)
MI Score latest updates
A good start for Unadkat, who replaces Kulkarni! Just four singles off the over as MI finish the powerplay at 57/0. Solid start here. They need to maximise it to ensure a strong total for defending under lights.
Jaydev Unadkat needs one wicket to complete 150 T20 wickets.
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 53/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 24 , Quinton de Kock (W) 29)
MI Score latest updates
Another big over! Good start for Archer, finds the outside edge off QDK but there's no slip and it runs down to third man fence. He then swings the length ball over mid-wicket for a six. 12 off the over.
Mumbai today so far:
First 12 balls : 9 runs
Next 18 balls : 44 runs
MI Score latest updates
SIX! Length ball from Archer is picked well by QDK as he sends it sailing over mid-wicket
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Unlucky! Archer finds QDK's outside edge on his first ball as he tried to cut it on leg with a closed face of the bat but it runs down to the fence
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 41/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 24 , Quinton de Kock (W) 17)
MI Score latest updates
The onslaught continues with Rohit leading from front! Gets a four through wide of cover-point with a lovely drive off wide of off ball. Plays a length ball over extra-cover after coming down and then a open face slash off full ball to put it past point. 14 off the over.
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Full delivery, slashed thorugh point by ROhit for another boundary
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! RS is in full mood today today! Shimmies down a bit to bit to lift the length ball over extra-cover
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Excellent shot! Width offered by Kulkarni as Rohit leaned forward to drive to wide of cover-point
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 27/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 11 , Quinton de Kock (W) 16)
MI Score latest updates
The big over arrives for MI as Gowtham goes for 18! QDK cuts loose with a big swing down the ground off the flighted ball for the first maximum. Rohit gets a four with a slog-sweep towards backward square leg and another four for De Kock down the ground.
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Another shot down the ground by QDK. Gowtham goes full again as the keeper-batsman lifts it over mid-on
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! What a shot! A bit too full from Gowtham as Rohit sweeps it over deep backward square leg to get his first boundary
MI Score latest updates
SIX! In the slot by Gowtham and QDK smokes it over long-on to get the first maximum of the match
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 9/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 3)
MI Score latest updates
A tight single by Rohit after a dab to mid-off. He had to put in a dive as Buttler missed the stumps. Direct-hit would have been very close. Remember Rohit is returning from a thigh injury. Not the kind of adventure he would want to repeat again. Two more singles down the ground. One in third man area. Four off the over.
Rohit Sharma v RR in IPL 2018: 0(1) and 0(1)
After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 5/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 4 , Quinton de Kock (W) 1)
MI Score latest updates
Rohit gets off the mark first ball with a push to long-on. Another shot shot down the ground by QDK for a single. A double for Rohit with a cut to square on off and then another single for the keeper-batsman. Five off the over.
MILESTONE ALERT
Rohit Sharma needs to score 87 runs to become the third Indian after Raina and Kohli to score 8,000 T20 runs.
Rohit Sharma's batting average against RR in IPL is 22.38. (403 runs, 18 innings)
Alright, time for the first match of the double header!
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle to bat. Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham to bowl the first over
Rohit Sharma: Afternoon game should help the spinners. The pitch shouldn't be much of a factor. We need to play some good cricket, we are in a roll as a team and need to continue doing it. One change for us, I am back in place of Siddhesh, who is unlucky to miss out. He looked good the other day, but this is a long tournament and he should get more chances in the future.
Ajinkya Rahane: We will be bowling first.The pitch will get better under lights. We have been playing some good cricket, but in T20s, we need to play well in the crunch situations. We have a few changes. Stokesy is injury and replaced by Liam Livingstone, Gowtham is back as well.
86% of wickets have been taken by pacers this IPL at Wankhede.
Average 1st innings score at Wankhede since 2015 - 187
IPL 12 Match 27 MI vs RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Excellent over by Gopal! Just two off the over a he keeps the big Pollard quiet. Pollard played a gem of the innings few nights back against KXIP at this ground. He was also pinned in front of stumps after he was beaten by a googly but height was a major factor there. Time for strategic time-out.
IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Buoyed by a fantastic win against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indian will look to maintain their winning momentum against struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.
In their previous match against the Punjab side, stand-in-captain Kieron Pollard played a sensational knock of 83 in 31 just balls, helping his team chase down 198 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match due to an injury looks all set to lead the team on Saturday, as confirmed by team director Zaheer Khan. With three consecutive wins in as many matches, Mumbai are going through a good run as they find themselves third on the points table.
File images of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics
Bowling has been some sort of concern for Mumbai especially the form of Hardik Pandya with the ball. Hardik has been leaking way too many runs and which puts pressure on the batsmen.
Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals have won only once in this season and they would know that time's running out for them. They are just above Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table, having lost five matches.
Some of their key players like Rahane himself, all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Australia captain Steve Smith have struggled to get going. Even Jos Buttler is finding it hard to maintain the consistency. They desperately in need of some inspiration from somewhere.
Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
Updated Date:
Apr 13, 2019
