Ajinkya Rahane: We will be bowling first.The pitch will get better under lights. We have been playing some good cricket, but in T20s, we need to play well in the crunch situations. We have a few changes. Stokesy is injury and replaced by Liam Livingstone, Gowtham is back as well.

Rohit Sharma: Afternoon game should help the spinners. The pitch shouldn't be much of a factor. We need to play some good cricket, we are in a roll as a team and need to continue doing it. One change for us, I am back in place of Siddhesh, who is unlucky to miss out. He looked good the other day, but this is a long tournament and he should get more chances in the future.

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle to bat. Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham to bowl the first over

Rohit Sharma needs to score 87 runs to become the third Indian after Raina and Kohli to score 8,000 T20 runs.

Rohit gets off the mark first ball with a push to long-on. Another shot shot down the ground by QDK for a single. A double for Rohit with a cut to square on off and then another single for the keeper-batsman. Five off the over.

A tight single by Rohit after a dab to mid-off. He had to put in a dive as Buttler missed the stumps. Direct-hit would have been very close. Remember Rohit is returning from a thigh injury. Not the kind of adventure he would want to repeat again. Two more singles down the ground. One in third man area. Four off the over.

SIX! In the slot by Gowtham and QDK smokes it over long-on to get the first maximum of the match

FOUR! What a shot! A bit too full from Gowtham as Rohit sweeps it over deep backward square leg to get his first boundary

FOUR! Another shot down the ground by QDK. Gowtham goes full again as the keeper-batsman lifts it over mid-on

The big over arrives for MI as Gowtham goes for 18! QDK cuts loose with a big swing down the ground off the flighted ball for the first maximum. Rohit gets a four with a slog-sweep towards backward square leg and another four for De Kock down the ground.

FOUR! RS is in full mood today today! Shimmies down a bit to bit to lift the length ball over extra-cover

The onslaught continues with Rohit leading from front! Gets a four through wide of cover-point with a lovely drive off wide of off ball. Plays a length ball over extra-cover after coming down and then a open face slash off full ball to put it past point. 14 off the over.

FOUR! Unlucky! Archer finds QDK's outside edge on his first ball as he tried to cut it on leg with a closed face of the bat but it runs down to the fence

SIX! Length ball from Archer is picked well by QDK as he sends it sailing over mid-wicket

Another big over! Good start for Archer, finds the outside edge off QDK but there's no slip and it runs down to third man fence. He then swings the length ball over mid-wicket for a six. 12 off the over.

A good start for Unadkat, who replaces Kulkarni! Just four singles off the over as MI finish the powerplay at 57/0. Solid start here. They need to maximise it to ensure a strong total for defending under lights.

RR's economy rate of 8.89 in the middle-overs (7-15) this IPL — the worst among all the teams.

RR have pulled things back here with two good overs! Spin will be king on this pitch with a helpful track and dry conditions. Good start for leggie Shreyas Gopal. Just two off the over as he beats QDK on multiple occasions with the googly.

SIX! That's bad bowling from Livingstone. Full toss at waist height for QDK who rightly slams it over cow corner

SIX! Too full this time from LL as QDK picks it early to slam it over long-on

Liam Livingstone had a horror start here. Two sixes off his first over as he struggle for control. Bowled a full-toss at waist height as QDK clobbers it over mid-wicket. Picks another full ball to slam it over long-on. 13 off the over.

Shreyas Gopal goes about his work nonchalantly! Four off the over with four singles. An appeal of LBW as well as QDK missed while sweeping but the ball had pitched outside leg.

SIX! High and handsome! Hitman Rohit picks the ball from his slot and fires it into orbit over long-on

FOUR! Rohit is being ruthless against Gowtham. Full and wide as the skipper slams it straight down the ground

FOUR! Another wide delivery and Rohit slashes it beyond backward point to get another four

Rohit has been there for long and has now decided to explode! Gowtham fired one in his slot which was clobbered into orbit over long-on for a six. He smoked the wide and full ball over Gowtham's head for a four before slashing the wide ball beyond point for another boundary. Also, used his leg very well to avoid getting stumped. Shimmied down but Gowtham went all leg which Rohit blocked by kicking it. 16 off the over.

Jofra Archer banged this in at length at a speed of over 146 kph, outside off as Rohit went to pull it across line but could only manage to give a catch at long-on to Buttler

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 498 runs in T20s in 2019 - the third most by an Indian.

Finally a breakthrough and the opening stand is broken! Quicker length delivery outside off as Rohit tried to pull it across the line but ended up giving the catch to Buttler at long-on. Five off the over. Suryakumar Yadav joins QDK.

FIFTY! Eight IPL half-century for De Kock as he pulls the back of the length delivery to take a single. He needs to convert this into a big score

QDK brings up his fifty with a swat to deep mid-wicket for a single. His eight IPL fifty and MI will be hoping he will go on to score a biggie. Seven off the over.

Rohit and de Kock have set the tone and platform. Rajasthan bowling looking hapless. Mayhem could follow. Their batsmen have to be mentally prepared to chase 200+ methinks

QDK's slog-sweep is cut off at square leg boundary for just a double. Suryakumar gets his first six as he slams the overpitched googly by Gopal down the ground. 13 off the over.

Suryakumar backtracked to cut the length ball through off but it was cuttter as it went under his blade to clip the stumps

FOUR! Poor delivery from Kulkarni. Short and wide as QDK slapped it through covers after coming down

Kieron Pollard is one of two players who have hit 50-plus sixes this year in T20s. The other one is Andre Russell.

Kulkarni provides another breakthrough to RR! His off cutter clips Suryakumar's stumps as the batsman backtracks to cut it through off. Bowled a wide length ball to QDK which was driven through cover. Six off the over.

Excellent over by Gopal! Just two off the over a he keeps the big Pollard quiet. Pollard played a gem of the innings few nights back against KXIP at this ground. He was also pinned in front of stumps after he was beaten by a googly but height was a major factor there. Time for strategic time-out.

RR's economy rate of 11.50 in the death overs (16-20) this IPL - the worst among all the teams.

IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Buoyed by a fantastic win against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indian will look to maintain their winning momentum against struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

In their previous match against the Punjab side, stand-in-captain Kieron Pollard played a sensational knock of 83 in 31 just balls, helping his team chase down 198 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match due to an injury looks all set to lead the team on Saturday, as confirmed by team director Zaheer Khan. With three consecutive wins in as many matches, Mumbai are going through a good run as they find themselves third on the points table.

Bowling has been some sort of concern for Mumbai especially the form of Hardik Pandya with the ball. Hardik has been leaking way too many runs and which puts pressure on the batsmen.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals have won only once in this season and they would know that time's running out for them. They are just above Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table, having lost five matches.

Some of their key players like Rahane himself, all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Australia captain Steve Smith have struggled to get going. Even Jos Buttler is finding it hard to maintain the consistency. They desperately in need of some inspiration from somewhere.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

