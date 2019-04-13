First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 26 Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 2nd ODI Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
UAE in ZIM Apr 14, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede Stadium: Royals pull things back after Rohit, Suryakumar's exit

Date: Saturday, 13 April, 2019 17:15 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

131/2
Overs
15.2
R/R
8.62
Fours
10
Sixes
6
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (W) Batting 65 42 4 4
Kieron Pollard Batting 3 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Krishnappa Gowtham 3 0 39 0
Dhawal Kulkarni 3 0 25 1

Mumbai Indians VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RR's economy rate of 11.50 in the death overs (16-20) this IPL - the worst among all the teams.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 126/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 60 , Kieron Pollard 3)

    MI Score latest updates

    Excellent over by Gopal! Just two off the over a he keeps the big Pollard quiet. Pollard played a gem of the innings few nights back against KXIP at this ground. He was also pinned in front of stumps after he was beaten by a googly but height was a major factor there. Time for strategic time-out.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 124/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 59 , Kieron Pollard 2)

    MI Score latest updates

    Kulkarni provides another breakthrough to RR! His off cutter clips Suryakumar's stumps as the batsman backtracks to cut it through off. Bowled a wide length ball to QDK which was driven through cover. Six off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kieron Pollard is one of two players who have hit 50-plus sixes this year in T20s. The other one is Andre Russell.

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    FOUR! Poor delivery from Kulkarni. Short and wide as QDK slapped it through covers after coming down

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav b D Kulkarni 16(10) 

    Suryakumar backtracked to cut the length ball through off but it was cuttter as it went under his blade to clip the stumps

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 117/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 54 , Suryakumar Yadav 16)

    MI Score latest updates

    QDK's slog-sweep is cut off at square leg boundary for just a double. Suryakumar gets his first six as he slams the overpitched googly by Gopal down the ground. 13 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    SIX! Impressive shot! Full-pitched delivery swatted over the bowler's head by Suryakumar Yadav for his first maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 104/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 51 , Suryakumar Yadav 6)

    MI Score latest updates.

    QDK brings up his fifty with a swat to deep mid-wicket for a single. His eight IPL fifty and MI will be hoping he will go on to score a biggie. Seven off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    FIFTY! Eight IPL half-century for De Kock as he pulls the back of the length delivery to take a single. He needs to convert this into a big score

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 97/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 49 , Suryakumar Yadav 1)

    MI Score latest updates

    Finally a breakthrough and the opening stand is broken! Quicker length delivery outside off as Rohit tried to pull it across the line but ended up giving the catch to Buttler at long-on. Five off the over. Suryakumar Yadav joins QDK.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Suryakumar Yadav has scored 498 runs in T20s in 2019 - the third most by an Indian. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Rohit Sharma's 13th consecutive innings without a fifty in IPL. 

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    OUT! Rohit c Buttler b Jofra Archer 47(32) 

    Jofra Archer banged this in at length at a speed of over 146 kph, outside off as Rohit went to pull it across line but could only manage to give a catch at long-on to Buttler

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 45 , Quinton de Kock (W) 47)

    MI Score latest updates

    Rohit has been there for long and has now decided to explode! Gowtham fired one in his slot which was clobbered into orbit over long-on for a six. He smoked the wide and full ball over Gowtham's head for a four before slashing the wide ball beyond point for another boundary. Also, used his leg very well to avoid getting stumped. Shimmied down but Gowtham went all leg which Rohit blocked by kicking it. 16 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    FOUR! Another wide delivery and Rohit slashes it beyond backward point to get another four

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    FOUR! Rohit is being ruthless against Gowtham. Full and wide as the skipper slams it straight down the ground

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MILESTONE ACHIEVED! 

    Rohit Sharma has now completed 100 sixes as an MI captain.

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    SIX! High and handsome! Hitman Rohit picks the ball from his slot and fires it into orbit over long-on

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 76/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 30 , Quinton de Kock (W) 46)

    MI Score latest updates

    Shreyas Gopal goes about his work nonchalantly! Four off the over with four singles. An appeal of LBW as well as QDK missed while sweeping but the ball had pitched outside leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 72/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 28 , Quinton de Kock (W) 44)

    MI Score latest updates

    Liam Livingstone had a horror start here. Two sixes off his first over as he struggle for control. Bowled a full-toss at waist height as QDK clobbers it over mid-wicket. Picks another full ball to slam it over long-on. 13 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    SIX! Too full this time from LL as QDK picks it early to slam it over long-on

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    SIX! That's bad bowling from Livingstone. Full toss at waist height for QDK who rightly slams it over cow corner

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 59/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 27 , Quinton de Kock (W) 32)

    MI Score latest updates

    RR have pulled things back here with two good overs! Spin will be king on this pitch with a helpful track and dry conditions. Good start for leggie Shreyas Gopal. Just two off the over as he beats QDK on multiple occasions with the googly.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RR's economy rate of 8.89 in the middle-overs (7-15) this IPL — the worst among all the teams.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 57/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 26 , Quinton de Kock (W) 31)

    MI Score latest updates

    A good start for Unadkat, who replaces Kulkarni! Just four singles off the over as MI finish the powerplay at 57/0. Solid start here. They need to maximise it to ensure a strong total for defending under lights.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jaydev Unadkat needs one wicket to complete 150 T20 wickets.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 53/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 24 , Quinton de Kock (W) 29)

    MI Score latest updates

    Another big over! Good start for Archer, finds the outside edge off QDK but there's no slip and it runs down to third man fence. He then swings the length ball over mid-wicket for a six. 12 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mumbai today so far:

    First 12 balls : 9 runs
    Next 18 balls : 44 runs

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    SIX! Length ball from Archer is picked well by QDK as he sends it sailing over mid-wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    FOUR! Unlucky! Archer finds QDK's outside edge on his first ball as he tried to cut it on leg with a closed face of the bat but it runs down to the fence

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 41/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 24 , Quinton de Kock (W) 17)

    MI Score latest updates

    The onslaught continues with Rohit leading from front! Gets a four through wide of cover-point with a lovely drive off wide of off ball. Plays a length ball over extra-cover after coming down and then a open face slash off full ball to put it past point. 14 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    FOUR! Full delivery, slashed thorugh point by ROhit for another boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    FOUR! RS is in full mood today today! Shimmies down a bit to bit to lift the length ball over extra-cover

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    FOUR! Excellent shot! Width offered by Kulkarni as Rohit leaned forward to drive to wide of cover-point

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 27/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 11 , Quinton de Kock (W) 16)

    MI Score latest updates

    The big over arrives for MI as Gowtham goes for 18! QDK cuts loose with a big swing down the ground off the flighted ball for the first maximum. Rohit gets a four with a slog-sweep towards backward square leg and another four for De Kock down the ground.

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    FOUR! Another shot down the ground by QDK. Gowtham goes full again as the keeper-batsman lifts it over mid-on

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    FOUR! What a shot! A bit too full from Gowtham as Rohit sweeps it over deep backward square leg to get his first boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • MI Score latest updates

    SIX! In the slot by Gowtham and QDK smokes it over long-on to get the first maximum of the match

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 9/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 3)

    MI Score latest updates

    A tight single by Rohit after a dab to mid-off. He had to put in a dive as Buttler missed the stumps. Direct-hit would have been very close. Remember Rohit is returning from a thigh injury. Not the kind of adventure he would want to repeat again. Two more singles down the ground. One in third man area. Four off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma v RR in IPL 2018: 0(1) and 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 5/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 4 , Quinton de Kock (W) 1)

    MI Score latest updates

    Rohit gets off the mark first ball with a push to long-on. Another shot shot down the ground by QDK for a single. A double for Rohit with a cut to square on off and then another single for the keeper-batsman. Five off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MILESTONE ALERT

    Rohit Sharma needs to score 87 runs to become the third Indian after Raina and Kohli to score 8,000 T20 runs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma's batting average against RR in IPL is 22.38. (403 runs, 18 innings)

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, time for the first match of the double header!

    Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle to bat. Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham to bowl the first over

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma: Afternoon game should help the spinners. The pitch shouldn't be much of a factor. We need to play some good cricket, we are in a roll as a team and need to continue doing it. One change for us, I am back in place of Siddhesh, who is unlucky to miss out. He looked good the other day, but this is a long tournament and he should get more chances in the future.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ajinkya Rahane: We will be bowling first.The pitch will get better under lights. We have been playing some good cricket, but in T20s, we need to play well in the crunch situations. We have a few changes. Stokesy is injury and replaced by Liam Livingstone, Gowtham is back as well.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    86% of wickets have been taken by pacers this IPL at Wankhede.

    Average 1st innings score at Wankhede since 2015 - 187

    Full Scorecard

  • RR playing 11 today:

    Rahane (C), Buttler, Samson (W), Smith, Tripathi, Livingstone, Gowtham, Archer, Gopal, Unadkat, Kulkarni.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 27 MI vs RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Excellent over by Gopal! Just two off the over a he keeps the big Pollard quiet. Pollard played a gem of the innings few nights back against KXIP at this ground. He was also pinned in front of stumps after he was beaten by a googly but height was a major factor there. Time for strategic time-out.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs RR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Buoyed by a fantastic win against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indian will look to maintain their winning momentum against struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

In their previous match against the Punjab side, stand-in-captain Kieron Pollard played a sensational knock of 83 in 31 just balls, helping his team chase down 198 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match due to an injury looks all set to lead the team on Saturday, as confirmed by team director Zaheer Khan. With three consecutive wins in as many matches, Mumbai are going through a good run as they find themselves third on the points table.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede Stadium: Royals pull things back after Rohit, Suryakumars exit

File images of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

Bowling has been some sort of concern for Mumbai especially the form of Hardik Pandya with the ball. Hardik has been leaking way too many runs and which puts pressure on the batsmen.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals have won only once in this season and they would know that time's running out for them. They are just above Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table, having lost five matches.

Some of their key players like Rahane himself, all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Australia captain Steve Smith have struggled to get going. Even Jos Buttler is finding it hard to maintain the consistency. They desperately in need of some inspiration from somewhere.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Ben Stokes #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 MI #IPL 2019 RR #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Kieron Pollard #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #MI vs RR #MI vs RR 2019 playing 11 #Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals #Rohit Sharma #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all