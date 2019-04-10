IPL 12 Match 27 MI vs RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Mumbai Indians certainly have the upper hand going into the match against Rajasthan Royals, who are struggling in the tournament having lost five out the six matches they played this season.

IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Buoyed by a fantastic win against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indian will look to maintain their winning momentum against struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

In their previous match against the Punjab side, stand-in-captain Kieron Pollard played a sensational knock of 83 in 31 just balls, helping his team chase down 198 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match due to an injury looks all set to lead the team on Saturday, as confirmed by team director Zaheer Khan. With three consecutive wins in as many matches, Mumbai are going through a good run as they find themselves third on the points table.

Bowling has been some sort of concern for Mumbai especially the form of Hardik Pandya with the ball. Hardik has been leaking way too many runs and which puts pressure on the batsmen.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals have won only once in this season and they would know that time's running out for them. They are just above Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table, having lost five matches.

Some of their key players like Rahane himself, all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Australia captain Steve Smith have struggled to get going. Even Jos Buttler is finding it hard to maintain the consistency. They desperately in need of some inspiration from somewhere.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

