First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 26 Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 2nd ODI Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai aim to maintain winning run against Rajasthan

Date: IST Match Status: Yet to Start

IPL 12 Match 27 MI vs RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Mumbai Indians certainly have the upper hand going into the match against Rajasthan Royals, who are struggling in the tournament having lost five out the six matches they played this season.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs RR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Buoyed by a fantastic win against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indian will look to maintain their winning momentum against struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

In their previous match against the Punjab side, stand-in-captain Kieron Pollard played a sensational knock of 83 in 31 just balls, helping his team chase down 198 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match due to an injury looks all set to lead the team on Saturday, as confirmed by team director Zaheer Khan. With three consecutive wins in as many matches, Mumbai are going through a good run as they find themselves third on the points table.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai aim to maintain winning run against Rajasthan

File images of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

Bowling has been some sort of concern for Mumbai especially the form of Hardik Pandya with the ball. Hardik has been leaking way too many runs and which puts pressure on the batsmen.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals have won only once in this season and they would know that time's running out for them. They are just above Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table, having lost five matches.

Some of their key players like Rahane himself, all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Australia captain Steve Smith have struggled to get going. Even Jos Buttler is finding it hard to maintain the consistency. They desperately in need of some inspiration from somewhere.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Ben Stokes #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 MI #IPL 2019 RR #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Kieron Pollard #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #MI vs RR #MI vs RR 2019 playing 11 #Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals #Rohit Sharma #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all