After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 153/2 ( Sanju Samson (W) 23 , Steven Smith 1)
RR score latest updates
Samson gets a thick leading-edge, with the fielder diving at cover in vain. Buttler miscues while attempting a big hit off the following delivery, and ends up offering Suryakumar a simple catch at long off. Double collected off each of the next two balls by Samson, followed by a quick single off the fifth. Single to Smith off the last delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off the over. Less than run-a-ball now, as RR need 35 to win off 36 balls.
He's killed the chase in one over! Brought it down to a run a ball. Almost as if Buttler is saying, I've had enough of these West Indians redefining chasing, I'll show that I can do it too! Sensational hitting. What stands out is that he's able to hit even good balls, near perfect yorkers, for four!
After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 146/1 ( Jos Buttler 89 , Sanju Samson (W) 17)
RR score latest updates
Alzarri Joseph may have suffered his first major jolt in the IPL after a couple of winning efforts in the previous games, as Buttler smashes him for two sixes and four fours to collect 28 runs off the 13th over! It's Rajasthan's game to lose now. RR need 42 to win off 42 balls.
After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 118/1 ( Jos Buttler 61 , Sanju Samson (W) 17)
RR score latest updates
Chahar returns to the attack, with Buttler hitting the first ball of the over towards long on for another maximum — the fifth of his innings so far. Samson collects a six for himself three deliveries later, going for an inside-out loft over long off. 15 off the over. Rajasthan Royals are running away with the game right now. They need 70 to win off 48 balls.
After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 103/1 ( Jos Buttler 53 , Sanju Samson (W) 10)
RR score latest updates
Bumrah returns to the attack, with Mumbai desperate for a wicket right now, preferrably that of Buttler, who drives towards sweeper cover for a brace off the second ball before handing the strike to Samson after a single off the fourth delivery. Good over from Bumrah though, with just three coming off his second. RR need 85 to win off 54.
They've stayed with the pace by attacking even the spinners, and critically, Buttler is still there with another half century. You might say that Rahane got out at just the right time, before the slowdown that he sometimes had against spin. There isn't enough time for anyone else to play an anchor innings though, Samson, Smith and Co will need to keep an eye on the RRR.
After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 100/1 ( Jos Buttler 50 , Sanju Samson (W) 10)
RR score latest updates
Behrendorff returns to the attack in the 10th over. Samson goes for a lofted drive over cover off the first delivery, giving the Kerala batsman his first boundary. Two dots and a wide follow, before Samson sets off for a single off the fourth delivery. Four leg byes signalled in the fifth delivery after the ball brushes past Buttler's pad and runs away to the fine leg fence. Buttler collects a single off the last ball to bring up his fifty off just 29 balls! 11 off the over. Rajasthan breach the 100-run barrier at the halfway stage in their innings, and appear well-set to chase 188 down.
After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 73/1 ( Jos Buttler 31 , Sanju Samson (W) 3)
RR score latest updates
Chahar returns from the other end, as Rohit goes for spin from both sides post-powerplay. Buttler smashes the ball over long on for a maximum off the third delivery, and pulls towards deep midwicket for a single two deliveries later. Nine runs collected off Chahar's second over of the innings.
After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 64/1 ( Jos Buttler 23 , Sanju Samson (W) 2)
RR score latest updates
Another wicket falls after the timeout, as Rahane suffers a lapse in concentration, and top-edges to Suryakumar at deep midwicket while looking for another glory shot. Krunal strikes off his second delivery, and out walks Sanju Samson, who gets off the mark with a double off a paddle towards fine leg. Five runs and a wicket off Krunal's first over.
So far the two are soaking up the pressure nicely. Rahane said that since the last game they wanted to play with a bit more freedom, and they are showing it. Still not seen much of the Mumbai spinners or Bumrah, so early days
After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 59/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 37 , Jos Buttler 21)
RR score latest updates
Buttler replaces Behrendorff. Rahane brings up the fifty opening stand with a luscious cover drive off the first delivery. Buttler gets a leading edge off the third delivery, the ball landing safely at the vacant short cover area. The Englishman muscles the ball away to the square-leg fence off the penultimate ball, before collecting a single off the last ball. 10 off the sixth over. Rajasthan collect 59 in the PP without losing a wicket. Umpire signals timeout.
FOUR! Beautifully driven by Rahane through cover off Bumrah's first ball of the evening. Fifty partnership up between Rajasthan openers Rahane and Buttler! Superb start for the visiting team so far! RR 53/0
After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 49/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 32 , Jos Buttler 16)
RR score latest updates
Change of ends for Joseph, who starts his second over off by conceding a boundary to Rahane, with ball running away to the extra cover fence. The boundaries continue to flow for the Rajasthan skipper, who collects a four and a six off the fourth and fifth deliveries, before collecting a single to keep the strike. 17 off the over.
After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 32/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 15 , Jos Buttler 16)
RR score latest updates
Rohit deploys leggie Chahar into the attack in the fourth over, and he beats Buttler with a sharp turner first ball. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries. MI go for the review after an lbw appeal by Chahar against Buttler is turned down, and they get two reds in the review — with Impact 'Umpire's Call'. Good attempt by MI, and they miss out on the dismissal by the smallest of margins. Good over from Chahar though, with just four coming off the over.
Rahane's troubles with the incoming ball continue, but the review has saved him. How much can he take advantage, on a surface that he knows well? And spare a thought for Buttler, who will be feeling a lot of pressure with his partner, and indeed his team, struggling.
After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 4/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4 , Jos Buttler 0)
RR score latest updates
Four off the first over, with Rahane getting a boundary off the fourth delivery with a loft over mid on, where Rohit mistimes his jump and fails to grab on to a chance. Behrenforff appeals for lbw agaist Rahane, and the umpire raises the finger, only for Rahane to review and get a 'Missing' in the wickets review.
IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Buoyed by a fantastic win against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indian will look to maintain their winning momentum against struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.
In their previous match against the Punjab side, stand-in-captain Kieron Pollard played a sensational knock of 83 in 31 just balls, helping his team chase down 198 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match due to an injury looks all set to lead the team on Saturday, as confirmed by team director Zaheer Khan. With three consecutive wins in as many matches, Mumbai are going through a good run as they find themselves third on the points table.
File images of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics
Bowling has been some sort of concern for Mumbai especially the form of Hardik Pandya with the ball. Hardik has been leaking way too many runs and which puts pressure on the batsmen.
Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals have won only once in this season and they would know that time's running out for them. They are just above Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table, having lost five matches.
Some of their key players like Rahane himself, all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Australia captain Steve Smith have struggled to get going. Even Jos Buttler is finding it hard to maintain the consistency. They desperately in need of some inspiration from somewhere.
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Beautifully driven by Rahane through cover off Bumrah's first ball of the evening. Fifty partnership up between Rajasthan openers Rahane and Buttler! Superb start for the visiting team so far! RR 53/0
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 187/5 ( Hardik Pandya 28 , Krunal Pandya 0)
MI Score latest updates
RR need 188 to win!
Pandya manages to get two boundaries despite Ishan Kishan falling in the final over bowled by Unadkat. 16 off the over as Mumbai Indians reach 187/5 in 20 overs
MI Score latest updates
Out! Ishan Kishan c Buttler b Unadkat 5(3)
Kishan tried gowing down town in need of boundaries but no timing as he found Buttler at long-on
MI Score latest updates
OUT! de Kock c Buttler b Jofra Archer 81(52)
QDK made room to lift the slower length ball but he's tired and didn't get the timing as a running Buttler took an excellent diving catch
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Pollard c Shreyas Gopal b Jofra Archer 6(12)
No special innings today! Pollard never got going and went for a high pull but length wasn't the best as Gopal took a good catch at mid-wicket despite taking a tumble afterwards
MI Score latest updates
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav b D Kulkarni 16(10)
Suryakumar backtracked to cut the length ball through off but it was cuttter as it went under his blade to clip the stumps
MI Score latest updates
FIFTY! Eight IPL half-century for De Kock as he pulls the back of the length delivery to take a single. He needs to convert this into a big score
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Rohit c Buttler b Jofra Archer 47(32)
Jofra Archer banged this in at length at a speed of over 146 kph, outside off as Rohit went to pull it across line but could only manage to give a catch at long-on to Buttler
RR playing 11 today:
Rahane (C), Buttler, Samson (W), Smith, Tripathi, Livingstone, Gowtham, Archer, Gopal, Unadkat, Kulkarni.
MI playing 11 today:
De Kock (wk), Rohit (c), Yadav, Pollard, Kishan, Hardik, Krunal, Joseph, Chahar, Behrendorff, Bumrah
MI vs RR toss result today
RR win toss: Ajinkya Rahane makes the right call and Rajasthan Royals elect to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's side.
Most runs scored off an over this IPL:
28 - Jos Buttler off Alzarri Joseph, Mumbai*
28 - Ravindra Jadeja/ MS Dhoni off Jaydev Unadkat, Chennai
MI Score latest updates
He's killed the chase in one over! Brought it down to a run a ball. Almost as if Buttler is saying, I've had enough of these West Indians redefining chasing, I'll show that I can do it too! Sensational hitting. What stands out is that he's able to hit even good balls, near perfect yorkers, for four!
Jos Buttler's 50-plus scores this IPL:
Batting first : Zero
Chasing : Three
After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 146/1 ( Jos Buttler 89 , Sanju Samson (W) 17)
RR score latest updates
Alzarri Joseph may have suffered his first major jolt in the IPL after a couple of winning efforts in the previous games, as Buttler smashes him for two sixes and four fours to collect 28 runs off the 13th over! It's Rajasthan's game to lose now. RR need 42 to win off 42 balls.
RR score latest updates
SIX! 28 runs off the over, with Buttler depositing the ball in the stands beyond cow corner! RR 146/1
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Nightmarish over for both Joseph and the Mumbai Indians! Anothe full delivery from Buttler, and this one's also hit towards third man, a little squarer compared to the previous shot! RR 140/1
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Full outside off, and this one's edged wide of the keeper by Buttler! RR 136/1
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Cut away behind point by Buttler! That's a six and two boundaries in a space of three deliveries for Buttler off Joseph! RR 132/1
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Driven past mid off by Buttler, who's in supreme touch today and moves into the 70s with this hit. RR 128/1
RR score latest updates
SIX! Buttler makes room, and whacks this straight down the ground off Joseph! RR 124/1
After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 118/1 ( Jos Buttler 61 , Sanju Samson (W) 17)
RR score latest updates
Chahar returns to the attack, with Buttler hitting the first ball of the over towards long on for another maximum — the fifth of his innings so far. Samson collects a six for himself three deliveries later, going for an inside-out loft over long off. 15 off the over. Rajasthan Royals are running away with the game right now. They need 70 to win off 48 balls.
RR score latest updates
SIX! Full toss to Samson, who dances down the track and goes for an inside-out loft over long off! That also brings up the fifty-partnership for the second wicket! RR 116/1
RR score latest updates
SIX! Buttler shimmies down the pitch and hammers the ball beyond long on, which has been his preferred area so far this innings. RR 109/1
After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 103/1 ( Jos Buttler 53 , Sanju Samson (W) 10)
RR score latest updates
Bumrah returns to the attack, with Mumbai desperate for a wicket right now, preferrably that of Buttler, who drives towards sweeper cover for a brace off the second ball before handing the strike to Samson after a single off the fourth delivery. Good over from Bumrah though, with just three coming off his second. RR need 85 to win off 54.
MI vs RR Expert's Voice
They've stayed with the pace by attacking even the spinners, and critically, Buttler is still there with another half century. You might say that Rahane got out at just the right time, before the slowdown that he sometimes had against spin. There isn't enough time for anyone else to play an anchor innings though, Samson, Smith and Co will need to keep an eye on the RRR.
10-overs comparison:
MI : 92/0
RR : 100/1
After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 100/1 ( Jos Buttler 50 , Sanju Samson (W) 10)
RR score latest updates
Behrendorff returns to the attack in the 10th over. Samson goes for a lofted drive over cover off the first delivery, giving the Kerala batsman his first boundary. Two dots and a wide follow, before Samson sets off for a single off the fourth delivery. Four leg byes signalled in the fifth delivery after the ball brushes past Buttler's pad and runs away to the fine leg fence. Buttler collects a single off the last ball to bring up his fifty off just 29 balls! 11 off the over. Rajasthan breach the 100-run barrier at the halfway stage in their innings, and appear well-set to chase 188 down.
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Lofted drive over cover by Samson off Behrendorff! RR 93/1
After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 89/1 ( Jos Buttler 45 , Sanju Samson (W) 5)
RR score latest updates
Krunal continues from the other end. Buttler continues to make merry against the spinners, hitting two maximums in the over — both over long on. 16 runs leaked by Krunal in the over.
RR score latest updates
SIX! Another maximum to Buttler over long on, this one's played on the backfoot! Generates enough power to clear the fence! RR 87/1
Rahane has now scored 30-plus runs in each of his last six innings at Wankhede in IPL.
RR score latest updates
SIX! Buttler shuffles down the track, and lofts the ball over long on! He is the dangerman right now as far as Mumbai are concerned. RR 79/1
After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 73/1 ( Jos Buttler 31 , Sanju Samson (W) 3)
RR score latest updates
Chahar returns from the other end, as Rohit goes for spin from both sides post-powerplay. Buttler smashes the ball over long on for a maximum off the third delivery, and pulls towards deep midwicket for a single two deliveries later. Nine runs collected off Chahar's second over of the innings.
RR score latest updates
SIX! Smashed over long on by Buttler off Chahar! Clean as a whistle! RR 66/1
After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 64/1 ( Jos Buttler 23 , Sanju Samson (W) 2)
RR score latest updates
Another wicket falls after the timeout, as Rahane suffers a lapse in concentration, and top-edges to Suryakumar at deep midwicket while looking for another glory shot. Krunal strikes off his second delivery, and out walks Sanju Samson, who gets off the mark with a double off a paddle towards fine leg. Five runs and a wicket off Krunal's first over.
RR score latest updates
OUT! Rahane gets a top-edge while looking for a slog sweep, with Suryakumar taking an easy catch at deep midwicket, as Krunal strikes off his second delivery! RR 60/1
Rahane c Suryakumar b Krunal 37(21)
MI vs RR Expert's Voice
So far the two are soaking up the pressure nicely. Rahane said that since the last game they wanted to play with a bit more freedom, and they are showing it. Still not seen much of the Mumbai spinners or Bumrah, so early days
Bumrah has dismissed Buttler three times in 19 balls in T20 cricket.
After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 59/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 37 , Jos Buttler 21)
RR score latest updates
Buttler replaces Behrendorff. Rahane brings up the fifty opening stand with a luscious cover drive off the first delivery. Buttler gets a leading edge off the third delivery, the ball landing safely at the vacant short cover area. The Englishman muscles the ball away to the square-leg fence off the penultimate ball, before collecting a single off the last ball. 10 off the sixth over. Rajasthan collect 59 in the PP without losing a wicket. Umpire signals timeout.
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Muscled away towards the square leg fence by Buttler off Bumrah! RR 58/0
Rahane has been superb today!
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Beautifully driven by Rahane through cover off Bumrah's first ball of the evening. Fifty partnership up between Rajasthan openers Rahane and Buttler! Superb start for the visiting team so far! RR 53/0
After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 49/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 32 , Jos Buttler 16)
RR score latest updates
Change of ends for Joseph, who starts his second over off by conceding a boundary to Rahane, with ball running away to the extra cover fence. The boundaries continue to flow for the Rajasthan skipper, who collects a four and a six off the fourth and fifth deliveries, before collecting a single to keep the strike. 17 off the over.
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Rahane ramps the short ball from Joseph towards the third man fence! RR 48/0
RR score latest updates
SIX! Rahane scythes this over the long on fence off Joseph! RR 44/0
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Rahane heaves towards the extra cover fence; man runs in from sweeper cover, but fails to cut the ball off; RR 36/0
MI spinners have taken only five wickets this IPL so far - the lowest among all.
After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 32/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 15 , Jos Buttler 16)
RR score latest updates
Rohit deploys leggie Chahar into the attack in the fourth over, and he beats Buttler with a sharp turner first ball. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries. MI go for the review after an lbw appeal by Chahar against Buttler is turned down, and they get two reds in the review — with Impact 'Umpire's Call'. Good attempt by MI, and they miss out on the dismissal by the smallest of margins. Good over from Chahar though, with just four coming off the over.
MI vs RR Expert's Voice
Rahane's troubles with the incoming ball continue, but the review has saved him. How much can he take advantage, on a surface that he knows well? And spare a thought for Buttler, who will be feeling a lot of pressure with his partner, and indeed his team, struggling.
After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 28/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 13 , Jos Buttler 15)
RR score latest updates
Big over for Rajasthan, with 16 coming off it. While Rahane adds another couple of fours to his tally, Buttler collects the first big hit of the innings with a slog down the ground.
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Tickled away towards the backward square-leg fence by Rahane off Behrendorff! RR 28/0
RR score latest updates
SIX! First big hit of the innings, and this one's lofted over long off! RR 23/0
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Rahane clears the front leg, and slogs the ball towards the midwicket fence to collect his second boundary; RR 16/0
After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 12/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4 , Jos Buttler 8)
RR score latest updates
Buttler gets going at the other end, as Rohit brings Joseph to bowl the second over. The Englishman gets going with two boundaries, hit towards either side of the wicket.
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Buttler shuffles to his left, and ramps the ball past the man at short fine! RR 12/0
RR score latest updates
FOUR! Heaved over the cover region by Buttler, with the ball landing outside the circle and eventually rolling away to the boundary cushion. RR 8/0
After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 4/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4 , Jos Buttler 0)
RR score latest updates
Four off the first over, with Rahane getting a boundary off the fourth delivery with a loft over mid on, where Rohit mistimes his jump and fails to grab on to a chance. Behrenforff appeals for lbw agaist Rahane, and the umpire raises the finger, only for Rahane to review and get a 'Missing' in the wickets review.
IPL 12 Match 27 MI vs RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Samson gets a thick leading-edge, with the fielder diving at cover in vain. Buttler miscues while attempting a big hit off the following delivery, and ends up offering Suryakumar a simple catch at long off. Double collected off each of the next two balls by Samson, followed by a quick single off the fifth. Single to Smith off the last delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off the over. Less than run-a-ball now, as RR need 35 to win off 36 balls.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs RR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Buoyed by a fantastic win against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indian will look to maintain their winning momentum against struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.
In their previous match against the Punjab side, stand-in-captain Kieron Pollard played a sensational knock of 83 in 31 just balls, helping his team chase down 198 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match due to an injury looks all set to lead the team on Saturday, as confirmed by team director Zaheer Khan. With three consecutive wins in as many matches, Mumbai are going through a good run as they find themselves third on the points table.
File images of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics
Bowling has been some sort of concern for Mumbai especially the form of Hardik Pandya with the ball. Hardik has been leaking way too many runs and which puts pressure on the batsmen.
Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals have won only once in this season and they would know that time's running out for them. They are just above Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table, having lost five matches.
Some of their key players like Rahane himself, all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Australia captain Steve Smith have struggled to get going. Even Jos Buttler is finding it hard to maintain the consistency. They desperately in need of some inspiration from somewhere.
Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
