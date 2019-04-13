Four off the first over, with Rahane getting a boundary off the fourth delivery with a loft over mid on, where Rohit mistimes his jump and fails to grab on to a chance. Behrenforff appeals for lbw agaist Rahane, and the umpire raises the finger, only for Rahane to review and get a 'Missing' in the wickets review.

FOUR ! Heaved over the cover region by Buttler, with the ball landing outside the circle and eventually rolling away to the boundary cushion. RR 8/0

Buttler gets going at the other end, as Rohit brings Joseph to bowl the second over. The Englishman gets going with two boundaries, hit towards either side of the wicket.

FOUR ! Rahane clears the front leg, and slogs the ball towards the midwicket fence to collect his second boundary; RR 16/0

SIX ! First big hit of the innings, and this one's lofted over long off! RR 23/0

Big over for Rajasthan, with 16 coming off it. While Rahane adds another couple of fours to his tally, Buttler collects the first big hit of the innings with a slog down the ground.

Rahane's troubles with the incoming ball continue, but the review has saved him. How much can he take advantage, on a surface that he knows well? And spare a thought for Buttler, who will be feeling a lot of pressure with his partner, and indeed his team, struggling.

Rohit deploys leggie Chahar into the attack in the fourth over, and he beats Buttler with a sharp turner first ball. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries. MI go for the review after an lbw appeal by Chahar against Buttler is turned down, and they get two reds in the review — with Impact 'Umpire's Call'. Good attempt by MI, and they miss out on the dismissal by the smallest of margins. Good over from Chahar though, with just four coming off the over.

MI spinners have taken only five wickets this IPL so far - the lowest among all.

FOUR ! Rahane heaves towards the extra cover fence; man runs in from sweeper cover, but fails to cut the ball off; RR 36/0

Change of ends for Joseph, who starts his second over off by conceding a boundary to Rahane, with ball running away to the extra cover fence. The boundaries continue to flow for the Rajasthan skipper, who collects a four and a six off the fourth and fifth deliveries, before collecting a single to keep the strike. 17 off the over.

FOUR ! Beautifully driven by Rahane through cover off Bumrah's first ball of the evening. Fifty partnership up between Rajasthan openers Rahane and Buttler! Superb start for the visiting team so far! RR 53/0

Bit lucky at the start but thereafter, as good as I have seen Ajinkya Rahane bat.

Buttler replaces Behrendorff. Rahane brings up the fifty opening stand with a luscious cover drive off the first delivery. Buttler gets a leading edge off the third delivery, the ball landing safely at the vacant short cover area. The Englishman muscles the ball away to the square-leg fence off the penultimate ball, before collecting a single off the last ball. 10 off the sixth over. Rajasthan collect 59 in the PP without losing a wicket. Umpire signals timeout.

So far the two are soaking up the pressure nicely. Rahane said that since the last game they wanted to play with a bit more freedom, and they are showing it. Still not seen much of the Mumbai spinners or Bumrah, so early days

OUT ! Rahane gets a top-edge while looking for a slog sweep, with Suryakumar taking an easy catch at deep midwicket, as Krunal strikes off his second delivery! RR 60/1

Another wicket falls after the timeout, as Rahane suffers a lapse in concentration, and top-edges to Suryakumar at deep midwicket while looking for another glory shot. Krunal strikes off his second delivery, and out walks Sanju Samson, who gets off the mark with a double off a paddle towards fine leg. Five runs and a wicket off Krunal's first over.

SIX ! Buttler shuffles down the track, and lofts the ball over long on! He is the dangerman right now as far as Mumbai are concerned. RR 79/1

Rahane has now scored 30-plus runs in each of his last six innings at Wankhede in IPL.

SIX ! Another maximum to Buttler over long on, this one's played on the backfoot! Generates enough power to clear the fence! RR 87/1

Krunal continues from the other end. Buttler continues to make merry against the spinners, hitting two maximums in the over — both over long on. 16 runs leaked by Krunal in the over.

Behrendorff returns to the attack in the 10th over. Samson goes for a lofted drive over cover off the first delivery, giving the Kerala batsman his first boundary. Two dots and a wide follow, before Samson sets off for a single off the fourth delivery. Four leg byes signalled in the fifth delivery after the ball brushes past Buttler's pad and runs away to the fine leg fence. Buttler collects a single off the last ball to bring up his fifty off just 29 balls ! 11 off the over. Rajasthan breach the 100-run barrier at the halfway stage in their innings, and appear well-set to chase 188 down.

They've stayed with the pace by attacking even the spinners, and critically, Buttler is still there with another half century. You might say that Rahane got out at just the right time, before the slowdown that he sometimes had against spin. There isn't enough time for anyone else to play an anchor innings though, Samson, Smith and Co will need to keep an eye on the RRR.

Bumrah returns to the attack, with Mumbai desperate for a wicket right now, preferrably that of Buttler, who drives towards sweeper cover for a brace off the second ball before handing the strike to Samson after a single off the fourth delivery. Good over from Bumrah though, with just three coming off his second. RR need 85 to win off 54.

SIX ! Buttler shimmies down the pitch and hammers the ball beyond long on, which has been his preferred area so far this innings. RR 109/1

SIX! Full toss to Samson, who dances down the track and goes for an inside-out loft over long off! That also brings up the fifty-partnership for the second wicket! RR 116/1

Chahar returns to the attack, with Buttler hitting the first ball of the over towards long on for another maximum — the fifth of his innings so far. Samson collects a six for himself three deliveries later, going for an inside-out loft over long off. 15 off the over. Rajasthan Royals are running away with the game right now. They need 70 to win off 48 balls.

FOUR ! Driven past mid off by Buttler, who's in supreme touch today and moves into the 70s with this hit. RR 128/1

FOUR ! Cut away behind point by Buttler! That's a six and two boundaries in a space of three deliveries for Buttler off Joseph! RR 132/1

FOUR ! Full outside off, and this one's edged wide of the keeper by Buttler! RR 136/1

FOUR! Nightmarish over for both Joseph and the Mumbai Indians! Anothe full delivery from Buttler, and this one's also hit towards third man, a little squarer compared to the previous shot! RR 140/1

SIX ! 28 runs off the over, with Buttler depositing the ball in the stands beyond cow corner! RR 146/1

Alzarri Joseph may have suffered his first major jolt in the IPL after a couple of winning efforts in the previous games, as Buttler smashes him for two sixes and four fours to collect 28 runs off the 13th over! It's Rajasthan's game to lose now. RR need 42 to win off 42 balls.

He's killed the chase in one over! Brought it down to a run a ball. Almost as if Buttler is saying, I've had enough of these West Indians redefining chasing, I'll show that I can do it too! Sensational hitting. What stands out is that he's able to hit even good balls, near perfect yorkers, for four!

OUT ! Buttler's EXTRAORDINARY innings finally comes to an end, as he gets miscues while looking for a leg-side slog, offering a simple catch to long off! Chahar finally gets the breakthrough! RR 147/2

Samson gets a thick leading-edge, with the fielder diving at cover in vain. Buttler miscues while attempting a big hit off the following delivery, and ends up offering Suryakumar a simple catch at long off. Double collected off each of the next two balls by Samson, followed by a quick single off the fifth. Single to Smith off the last delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off the over. Less than run-a-ball now, as RR need 35 to win off 36 balls.

Jofra Archer banged this in at length at a speed of over 146 kph, outside off as Rohit went to pull it across line but could only manage to give a catch at long-on to Buttler

FIFTY! Eight IPL half-century for De Kock as he pulls the back of the length delivery to take a single. He needs to convert this into a big score

Suryakumar backtracked to cut the length ball through off but it was cuttter as it went under his blade to clip the stumps

No special innings today! Pollard never got going and went for a high pull but length wasn't the best as Gopal took a good catch at mid-wicket despite taking a tumble afterwards

QDK made room to lift the slower length ball but he's tired and didn't get the timing as a running Buttler took an excellent diving catch

Kishan tried gowing down town in need of boundaries but no timing as he found Buttler at long-on

Pandya manages to get two boundaries despite Ishan Kishan falling in the final over bowled by Unadkat. 16 off the over as Mumbai Indians reach 187/5 in 20 overs

IPL 12 Match 27 MI vs RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Samson gets a thick leading-edge, with the fielder diving at cover in vain. Buttler miscues while attempting a big hit off the following delivery, and ends up offering Suryakumar a simple catch at long off. Double collected off each of the next two balls by Samson, followed by a quick single off the fifth. Single to Smith off the last delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off the over. Less than run-a-ball now, as RR need 35 to win off 36 balls.

IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Buoyed by a fantastic win against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indian will look to maintain their winning momentum against struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

In their previous match against the Punjab side, stand-in-captain Kieron Pollard played a sensational knock of 83 in 31 just balls, helping his team chase down 198 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match due to an injury looks all set to lead the team on Saturday, as confirmed by team director Zaheer Khan. With three consecutive wins in as many matches, Mumbai are going through a good run as they find themselves third on the points table.

Bowling has been some sort of concern for Mumbai especially the form of Hardik Pandya with the ball. Hardik has been leaking way too many runs and which puts pressure on the batsmen.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals have won only once in this season and they would know that time's running out for them. They are just above Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table, having lost five matches.

Some of their key players like Rahane himself, all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Australia captain Steve Smith have struggled to get going. Even Jos Buttler is finding it hard to maintain the consistency. They desperately in need of some inspiration from somewhere.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

