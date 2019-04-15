BANG! BANG! BANG! Two such sounds came as de Villiers hit Bumrah for two boundaries in the off side and one when a Bumrah bouncer hit the batsman on the back of his helmet. He got a quick medical attention and was raring to go again. The game gets a little rough some times but an interesting battle between the two skilful cricketers comes to an end in this match. 10 off the over.

SIX! Massive hit by de Villiers as Maling misses the yorker, bowls it in the hitting zone of the batsman, as he blasts this one over the deep mid-wicket into the top-most stand.

OUT! Genius of Pollard gets the better of genius of AB de Villiers, thanks to poor running between the wickets of Nath. De Villiers hit it to deep mid-wicket, and completed one run, wanted a second and was on his way, before being turned down by Nath. Pollard's throw came in time and ran de Villiers' out. de Villiers run out (Pollard) 75(51)

OUT! A ball after he ran de Villiers out, Nath comes down the track to heave and heaves unsuccessfully, ball takes the top edge, goes in the air and de Kock completes a catch. Akshdeep Nath c de Kock b Malinga 2(3)

OUT! Negi comes in and goes out, another heave and another failure, repeat of the last wicket as ball goes up in the air, comes down and de Kock catches it behind the wickets. Negi c de Kock b Malinga 0(2)

That's the end of the RCB innings. A brain fade hit them in the last over. Three wickets gone in the over and it may hurt them in the end as they were all set for a target above 180 with ABD there. They manage 171 at the end. MI need 172 to win. We will be back shortly with the chase.

Time for chase! It should not be a tough task for MI! Considering dew, their strong batting line-up and not so difficult nature of the pitch.

FOUR! Umesh goes short, targeting the rib cage but QDK swiftly pulled it to fine leg for second boundary of the over

Kohli want quick wickets early but Umesh starts off with wide down the legside. The second ball was a belter, nipped back and just missed QDK's inside-edge. But no further luck as the full ball is whipped to mid-wicket fence and legside short ball is pulled to fine leg boundary. Good start for MI. Nine off the over.

SIX! That's how you get off the mark. Rohit just helped the short ball from Saini on its way with a great swing of the bat

Aksdeep Nath's complete lack of cricketing intelligence cost RCB at least 10 to 12 runs in the last over. Will that prove to be expensive? MI have started well off the first over

Identical start for Saini. Starts off with a wide. Next ball was short as Rohit pulled it to help it go over fine leg fence. Another pull shot falls wide of fine leg ahead of the running fielder. Terrific start for MI. 11 off the over.

FOUR! Another outside off ball and QDK went for a flashy drive as the thick edge ran over to third man

Massive over for MI! QDK takes the attack to Umesh! Slams the full outside off ball past cover for a four. Gets a thick edge as he tried to play across the line next ball but it went over to third man fence followed by a glorious shot. Picked the short ball perfectly to help it over deep square leg. 16 off the over.

SIX! Ridiculous bowling by Siraj! Short, on off against Rohit who upper cuts it over wide of third man for a maximum

Bowling change for RCB. Siraj brought in but run flow continues. Poor start from Siraj, offers a short delivery on off second ball and Rohit backtracked to cut it over deep point for a six. Another short ball is slapped over cover. 12 off the oover

Chahal has been called into attack! Sweep on first ball to square leg by QDK for a double and another slog-sweep in the same area for a boundary. Six off the over.

RCB's fast bowlers have really bowled poorly. They have gifted runs to MI batsmen on all parts of the ground.They have been cut, pulled, hooked, driven, glanced on both sides of the pitch. Every now and then they get an edge.But even those have raced away as the bowlers have looked clueless. Poor Kohli just cannot set a field for such extravagant bowling. .

Saini has been good for RCB this season but poor tonight. Kohli looks resigned. His good length ball was on off as Rohit crunched it through extra-cover for a four and his short ball was slammed over deep square leg for a maximum by QDK. 13 off the over. Powerplay up. MI need 105 in remaining overs.

Pawan Negi into attack and gives way just three runs. Makes you wonder why Kohli relies so much on the pacers. 102 needed in 13 overs

Mo Ali draws the first blood! Cleans up Rohit! Outside off ball and Rohit went for an inside-out shot but it spun back in to hit the timber.

De Kock expected the ball to turn but it just kept going straight as he was trapped in front of the stumps Played all around it and had to go

Two wickets in first over of Mo Ali! Has he turned the game on its head? The ball spun back in from a good length on off as Rohit went for an inside-out shot to clean his sticks up. De Kock got out trying to play for the spin. But this one didn't spin and kept going straight as QDK was trapped in front of stumps.

Spin has brought some hope for RCB. Two wickets in an over from Moeen Ali through prodigiously turning deliveries has lit up RCB eyes. Moeen grabbed both openers. Can he make this a really memorable match for himself and his team? The pace bowlers gave away too many runs. But RCB could still claw their way back through the spinners

Two new batsman — Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar — in the middle for MI but they are not going to stay quiet. Kishan slams two sixes in the over of Negi. Gets down to the pitch of the ball on both occasions to slam it down the ground. 85 needed in 11 overs.

SIX! That was a gift! A full-toss outside off and Suryakumar puts his force behind it to smash it over cover

Late cut by SKY to take a double and then a slap over cover off full-toss delivery by Ali for a maximum. 10 off the over. 75 needed in 10 overs

SIX! Chahal tossed that up but no mercy from Kishan as he came down to clobber it over long-on

Chahal has got the man! Smart bowling. It was a top-spinner placed outside off as Kishan came out but failed to connect and Patel whipped the bails off

Ishan Kishan was in a hurry and looked like he was going to get this game over soon but Chahal had other ideas. He was first hit for a six over long-on but the leggie did well after that. Wide of off top-spinner was not picked by Kishan as he danced down and failed to connect for Patel to remove the bails. New Batsman Krunal gets a four on the last ball with a sweep shot. 64 needed in 9 overs.

Good over by Mo Ali. Just two singles off it. 62 needed in remaining eight overs. RCB need wickets here because you can't keep the MI hitters quiet for long.

SKY gets a four with a slog-sweep off full pitched delivery through square leg. Temporary delay in the over, may be Chahal broke his fingernail. Six off the over. 56 needed in 7 overs.

One on first ball as SKY swats it to long-on. Another single in same area and then one through third man followed by three dot balls. Also, a huge appeal for caught behind against Krunal but it was never out. 53 needed in 6 overs. Ali finishes with figures of 2/18.

FOUR! Negi opted to go short there. Poor choice as SKY waited for it to cut it past the short third man area

Negi was guilty of bowling short in this over. Width offered and SKY cut it straight past the short third man. Three singles and a wide as well. 45 needed in 30 balls.

The runs that RCB lost when Akshdeep got ABD run out may well cost them plenty here. The spinners will run out of overs and the final overs will have to be bowled by pacers who have hardly distinguished themselves. Worse, they won't have the cushion of those extra runs to bank on. All cards are with MI at this stage

Crucial wicket! Spin selection pays off. SKY came down and hit it in the orbit but didn't get the distance as Saini took the catch at long-off.

There was a discussion on whether Chahal should bowl the over or not and the decision has paid for RCB. SKY went for a big shot down the ground but the ball was spinning away as he failed to get the distance and Saini took the catch at long-off. Pandya brothers in action now. Chahal finishes with figures of 2/27. 41 needed in 4 overs.

OUT! Behrendorff removes Kohli, brilliant stuff, on the good length, middle-off stump line, straightens up after pitching, Kohli was on the go, could not play in line of the ball and ended up giving an inside-edge to de Kock behind the stumps. This is why this bowler is going to World Cup, knows how to get better of the best batsmen in the world. Kohli c de Kock b Behrendorff 8(9)

OUT ! Lack of awareness and game-situation from Parthiv, back of the length from Hardik, going away from the batsman, he puts bat on it, the ball goes directly to fielder at backward point. Parthiv Patel c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 28(20)

Spinner Rahul Chahar is on now. On the first ball, a ball later a wicket has fallen, de Villiers tries to hit him over the covers. Then plays a reverse-sweep successfully, gets a boundary. RCB still attacking with the bat. Moeen joins ABD in the middle. 6 runs came in the over. Fifty up for RCB as well.

Fifty for de Villiers and fifty for Moeen Ali. Back-to-back fifties for the South African and guess what, this fellow won't be seen in Proteas colours in England and Wales in one and half month time. Moeen too paced his innings well. But now RCB needs to go big, this is the time. Bumrah has come back on and bowled well. Extra pace in his bowling. Lovely change of pace and bounce. 8 off the over.

OUT! Wicket at the right time for MI as Malinga removes Ali. No pace on the ball from the bowler, Moeen uses wrist to flick it over deep mid-wicket, does not time well and has been held by Hardik Pandya in the deep. Moeen Ali c Hardik Pandya b Malinga 50(32)

OUT! That's gone, Stoinis been undone by a slower one from Malinga. Stoinis was eyeing the leg side, came early in the shot, ball took the leading edge and it flew to Rohit Sharma at covers. He goes back for a duck. Stoinis c Rohit b Malinga 0(2)

IPL 12 Match 31 MI vs RCB at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai: There was a discussion on whether Chahal should bowl the over or not and the decision has paid for RCB. SKY went for a big shot down the ground but the ball was spinning away as he failed to get the distance and Saini took the catch at long-off. Pandya brothers in action now. Chahal finishes with figures of 2/27. 41 needed in 4 overs.

IPL 2019, MI vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: With a win under their belt finally, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will enter the 31st match of the IPL 2019 against Mumbai Indians with an aim to continue the momentum and collect two more points. In their seventh this season, RCB displayed their best performance in the tournament so far, beating hosts Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets. Kohli and AB de Villiers formed an 85-run stand for the second wicket to take the side home. Kohli scored a match-wining fifty while ended up with a unbeaten 59 made off 38 balls.

Mumbai Indians, however, lost their last encounter in this edition. They were beaten by Rajasthan Royals at home by 4 wickets. Mumbai have been playing some good cricket off later but the loss against RR is a huge setback for them and an eye opener as well. The Tuesday encounter gives them another chance to stage a strong comeback and move closer to the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn

