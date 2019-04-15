Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician 19:40 (IST)

Pacers have taken 81% of total wickets which have been fallen at Wankhede this IPL.

AB de Villiers needs to hit one six to become the second player after Gayle to hit 200 sixes in IPL.

Rohit Sharma needs to score 40 more runs to become the third Indian player to score 8,000 runs in T20s after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.