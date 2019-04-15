"There is a bit of grass, a good covering across the surface. It's a high scoring pitch and 192 is the average score here batting first. Teams would want to bat second as there's dew around as well. Score a lot and then, you might have a chance (if batting first)," says Mpumelelo Mbangwa.
India have got the balance that can make it a force to reckon with in the World Cup. It is a question of picking the best XI for each game and for each of the chosen men to deliver his best on each given day, says our expert and senior sports journalist G Rajaraman.
ICYMI, Indian team for the World Cup 2019 was announced. Vijay Shankar was picked for India's World Cup squad for 2019 event while Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul also found place in the team.
RCB are heavily reliant on Kohli and de Villiers and both would be keen to recreate their magic in front of a capacity crowd in Mumbai, on a day when the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup is scheduled to be picked.
Hello and welcome to Match No 31 of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. RCB clinched the first win of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali and would aim to beat Mumbai today to keep their chances of qualifying for the Play-Offs intact.
IPL 12 Match 31 MI vs RCB at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai: Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI will bowl first. Alzarri Joseph is out due to shoulder injury and Malinga comes in his place. No changes in RCB's XI.
IPL 2019, MI vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: With a win under their belt finally, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will enter the 31st match of the IPL 2019 against Mumbai Indians with an aim to continue the momentum and collect two more points. In their seventh this season, RCB displayed their best performance in the tournament so far, beating hosts Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets. Kohli and AB de Villiers formed an 85-run stand for the second wicket to take the side home. Kohli scored a match-wining fifty while ended up with a unbeaten 59 made off 38 balls.
Mumbai Indians, however, lost their last encounter in this edition. They were beaten by Rajasthan Royals at home by 4 wickets. Mumbai have been playing some good cricket off later but the loss against RR is a huge setback for them and an eye opener as well. The Tuesday encounter gives them another chance to stage a strong comeback and move closer to the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Mumbai Indians VS Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
RCB playing 11 today:
Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
MI playing 11 today:
Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
MI vs RCB toss result today
Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI will bowl first.
Pacers have taken 81% of total wickets which have been fallen at Wankhede this IPL.
AB de Villiers needs to hit one six to become the second player after Gayle to hit 200 sixes in IPL.
Rohit Sharma needs to score 40 more runs to become the third Indian player to score 8,000 runs in T20s after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.
RCB playing 11 today:
Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
MI playing 11 today:
Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
MI vs RCB head to head at Wankhede since 2013
Since 2013, RCB have beaten MI only once at Wankhede out of six matches.
MI vs RCB head to head
MI have a 15-9 record against RCB in IPL.
MI vs RCB team changes
MI vs RCB toss result today
Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI will bowl first.
MI vs RCB Pitch report:
"There is a bit of grass, a good covering across the surface. It's a high scoring pitch and 192 is the average score here batting first. Teams would want to bat second as there's dew around as well. Score a lot and then, you might have a chance (if batting first)," says Mpumelelo Mbangwa.
IPL 2019 Purple Cap, Leading Wicket Taker latest updates (purple cap)
Here you can catch the leading wicket-taker so far in IPL 2019. Let us see who bags the IPL 2019 purple cap.
IPL 2019 Orange Cap, Highest Run Scorer latest updates (Orange cap)
The race to get at the top of the leading run-scorer chart is heating up fast. Click here to check out who leads the race currently.
IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings and Rankings Latest Updates
Wonder where your team is placed at the points table. Click here for the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League
Imran Tahir spins web around KKR as CSK move close to playoffs; DC thrash SRH in their den.
Catch all that happened in Sunday double-header by clicking here.
A lot of talk going on in the cricket circles and on social media on the exclusion of Rishabh Pant from the World Cup squad.
Read chief selector MSK Prasad's statement on Pant missing the flight to England.
India have got the balance that can make it a force to reckon with in the World Cup. It is a question of picking the best XI for each game and for each of the chosen men to deliver his best on each given day, says our expert and senior sports journalist G Rajaraman.
Click here to read the full piece.
ICYMI, Indian team for the World Cup 2019 was announced. Vijay Shankar was picked for India's World Cup squad for 2019 event while Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul also found place in the team.
Chech the full squad here.
RCB are heavily reliant on Kohli and de Villiers and both would be keen to recreate their magic in front of a capacity crowd in Mumbai, on a day when the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup is scheduled to be picked.
Read the match preview here.
Today’s IPL match live blog between MI vs RCB
Hello and welcome to Match No 31 of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. RCB clinched the first win of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali and would aim to beat Mumbai today to keep their chances of qualifying for the Play-Offs intact.
IPL 12 Match 31 MI vs RCB at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai: Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI will bowl first. Alzarri Joseph is out due to shoulder injury and Malinga comes in his place. No changes in RCB's XI.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs RCB 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, MI vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: With a win under their belt finally, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will enter the 31st match of the IPL 2019 against Mumbai Indians with an aim to continue the momentum and collect two more points. In their seventh this season, RCB displayed their best performance in the tournament so far, beating hosts Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets. Kohli and AB de Villiers formed an 85-run stand for the second wicket to take the side home. Kohli scored a match-wining fifty while ended up with a unbeaten 59 made off 38 balls.
Mumbai Indians, however, lost their last encounter in this edition. They were beaten by Rajasthan Royals at home by 4 wickets. Mumbai have been playing some good cricket off later but the loss against RR is a huge setback for them and an eye opener as well. The Tuesday encounter gives them another chance to stage a strong comeback and move closer to the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 15, 2019
Also See
MI vs CSK Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs
RCB vs KKR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Russell blitzkrieg takes Kolkata to 5-wicket win
MI vs KXIP Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Pollard's heroics take Mumbai to thrilling 3-wicket win