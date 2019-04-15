FOUR! Risky and wristy from Parthiv, ball coming in to him, slightly over-pitched and he flicks it just over the mid-on fielder for a boundary.

Boy, oh Boy, this pitch has bounce and pace. Kohli was dismissed on a beauty, while looking to come down the track. Yet again, he wanted to go big early on in the innings on a track which has something for the fast bowlers. RCB need to be careful with this approach. 8 from the over, including that wristy but risky boundary by Parthiv.

Big disappointment for the crowd at Kohli’s early dismissal. But terrific delivery from Behrendorff, also showing pace, bounce and movement in the pitch suggesting if #RCB get 150, #MI have a battle on hand

Right then, Jasprit Bumrah, right-arm fast, brought into the attack in the fourth over. Just one over for Malinga upfront. A couple of appeals for LBW against Parthiv, both half-hearted, turned down. The fourth ball of the over, lovely outswinger from Bumrah to de Villiers, who was looking to smash him over the covers. Bumrah pulled the length back a little and foxed ABD again. Bumrah angles it in to ABD this time, ball takes the inside edge and had almost disturb the stumps. A lot of ohh and aaahh to end the over. In this season, Mr 360 has not got off to a blistering start. Has taken time to settle in. He needs to be watchful here.

SIX! Slower from Behrendorff, Parthiv hits it hard to deep mid-wicket, where Ishan Kishan was set for this kind of shot only, but he drops it after trying to catch it while leaping in the air.

FOUR! Cheeky from the little man Parthiv, short and outside the off stump, he opens the blade and manages a boundary at third man region.

FOUR! Parthiv flashes the blade outside the off stump and flashes it hard, ball takes the edge and flies over the third man fielder for a boundary.

Parthiv starts a counter-attack. With his captain back in the hut and ABD struggling to get going, he has taken the job of taking on the bowlers himself. Doing a good job right now. 19 came in the over.

FOUR! Shorter in length, de Villiers got the width as well and he flashed the blade, connected it well, the ball was dispatched over the point fielder for a boundary.

19 runs from the fifth over, thanks to Parthivi's 3 fours and a six off Behrendorf has given the RCB innings some momentum that they badly needed. They needed the feisty batsman to get on with it while ABD settled and he's started it. Ball is doing something off the pitch for the fast bowlers. Benerendorff and Bumrah are bowling into the pitch and getting that disconcerting seam movement

Bumrah continues. Yet again surprised de Villiers with the back of the length delivery that left him speechless. But a few balls later, Bumrah went short and was smashes for a boundary. Good contest to be seen right now.

OUT ! Lack of awareness and game-situation from Parthiv, back of the length from Hardik, going away from the batsman, he puts bat on it, the ball goes directly to fielder at backward point. Parthiv Patel c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 28(20)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. RCB are not learning here. The attack-at-all-cost attitude is bringing their downfall in Mumbai. That was a silly shot from Parthiv to get out. Was set and should have spent more time in the middle. 4 from the over and a wicket.

Spinner Rahul Chahar is on now. On the first ball, a ball later a wicket has fallen, de Villiers tries to hit him over the covers. Then plays a reverse-sweep successfully, gets a boundary. RCB still attacking with the bat. Moeen joins ABD in the middle. 6 runs came in the over. Fifty up for RCB as well.

FOUR! Inside-edge off de Villiers' bat, runs away for a boundary to fine-leg. No fielder over there and Hardik has his hands on head.

Hardik continues. De Villiers tries to cut the third ball. There was not enough room, took the inside edge of his bat and went for a boundary. Apart from that, 3 runs came in singles. 7 in total. Time-out taken.

Was that a dropped catch? Yes, it was. Bottom edge off Moeen's bat and de Kock dropped it. Tough chance but should have been taken at this level. Good comeback in the over by Chahar after put under pressure on the first ball over. Just 2 came after that six, in total 8 runs.

There is juice in the Mumbai pitch. Probably watered and kept under covers for long. The fast bowlers are getting the ball to seam to the extent that the batsmen are not really middling the ball. But RCB should have weathered the storm. The second half of the innings should be interesting and more even between bat and ball

SIX! Ah, unlucky on the bowler, the short ball hits the toe end of the bat and flies over the keeper for a six.

Hardik continues and gets a hit for a six courtesy of a fault shot by de Villiers. Pretty harsh on the bowler, but that's the way it is for them in this format. ABD struggling to connect well. 11 off the over.

That bounced off the pitch that punultimate ball of the over, leaving questions marks in de Villers' mind. It landed inches in front of Chahar who was approaching for a return catch. RCB innings has slowed down a bit. 5 off the over.

SIX! WOOOOOOOW! This went to the upper stand in the square leg region, short and de Villiers swings his blade, connects well and hits it big. 6 runs.

Well, that six by de Villiers in this over is why you come to a stadium to watch a T20 match. That was a ABD special, did not move much and swung the bat, connected well and fetched a six. Cricket is an easy sport when you are a genius. Ali, at the other end, playing a silent knock, almost invisible. Has made 15 off 16 so far and honestly, RCB needed someone like him to be there, guiding the team till both the batsmen start the attack.

FOUR! ABD at it again, sits and Reverse-sweeps this one, beats the short third man fielder and he fetches a four.

SIX! Moeen goes big again, fuller in length and he bangs it over the covers, the ball lands just inches outside the ropes, Suryakumar Yadav jumps to catch this but could not time his jump.

RCB on the move now. Moeen showing his intentions to open up. ABD finds gap at the third man region, goes for a reverse-sweep with one slip in place. Brave from him. 6 overs to go. RCB 109/2. What score are they targeting?

Great opportunity for Moeen Ali to run into form. He had very few deliveries to bat earlier, or got out cheaply. But here he has got a start and with some overs still remaining should use the opportunity to run into form. ABD, despite looking at sea against the leg spin of Deepak Chahar, is still hanging in there with some good strokes and grim determination.

SIX! Fuller and on leg-stump line, gives the arc to Moeen to swing his bat, he swings and hits it straight over the long-on region.

Krunal gets the ball in hand. Had done a good job in the over before Moeen went big over the long-on region. 7 off the over. RCB need more runs per over now.

FOUR! In arc again, Moeen flashes the blade, and hits the ball through the covers for a boundary. Was hit hard and the ball travelled at high speed.

SIX! Short ball this time and Moeen stands and pulls, connects on the sweet spot of the bat, ball sails over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a six.

SIX! Look out for the ball in the stands as Moeen makes room, clears the front leg, hits the half-volley out of the park on the off side.

Moeen Ali playing the best IPL innings in this edition so far, came and got set and now beginning to attack. One four and two sixes in the over. 17 runs. RCB need more of these.

This third wicket stand has been very good for RCB. They batted through the tough initial moments when the pitch was aiding seamers and are now laying it thick. The left handed Moeen Ali, after settling down is raining sixes off the pacers. Benrendorff who looked so impressive with the new ball was hammered when he came back for a second spell. A very interesting finish is on the cards, espceially as Bumrah has two overs and will be bowling to inform batsmen. RCB need all the runs it can squeeze out

Fifty for de Villiers and fifty for Moeen Ali. Back-to-back fifties for the South African and guess what, this fellow won't be seen in Proteas colours in England and Wales in one and half month time. Moeen too paced his innings well. But now RCB needs to go big, this is the time. Bumrah has come back on and bowled well. Extra pace in his bowling. Lovely change of pace and bounce. 8 off the over.

OUT! Wicket at the right time for MI as Malinga removes Ali. No pace on the ball from the bowler, Moeen uses wrist to flick it over deep mid-wicket, does not time well and has been held by Hardik Pandya in the deep. Moeen Ali c Hardik Pandya b Malinga 50(32)

SIX! AB de Villiers sits and sweeps as the ball was swining in to the leg stump, he hit it in the fine leg region, into the second or third tier of the stands.

OUT! That's gone, Stoinis been undone by a slower one from Malinga. Stoinis was eyeing the leg side, came early in the shot, ball took the leading edge and it flew to Rohit Sharma at covers. He goes back for a duck. Stoinis c Rohit b Malinga 0(2)

What a happening over. Wicket and then de Villiers goes big on the leg side, behind the stumps. Mr 360 for a reason, people. Knows how to fetch runs at every hook and corner of the ground. And then Malinga returned beautifully to remove Stoinis. RCB innings' derailed. 8 off the over and two wickets.

RCB's finish is not turning out the day they wanted owing to the old warhorse Malinga. He has plucked out two invaluable wickets — of Moeen Ali and Stoinis in one over to literally derail RCB ability to pull off a strong finish. Only ABD remains to take the innings to a better place. The others are minnows

FOUR! Lovely, just lovely from ABD, clears his leg again, Bumrah targets the stumps, misses yorker by a whisker, enough for de Villiers to put bat on ball, the ball goes past the four.

BANG! BANG! BANG! Two such sounds came as de Villiers hit Bumrah for two boundaries in the off side and one when a Bumrah bouncer hit the batsman on the back of his helmet. He got a quick medical attention and was raring to go again. The game gets a little rough some times but an interesting battle between the two skilful cricketers comes to an end in this match. 10 off the over.

SIX! Massive hit by de Villiers as Maling misses the yorker, bowls it in the hitting zone of the batsman, as he blasts this one over the deep mid-wicket into the top-most stand.

IPL 2019, MI vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: With a win under their belt finally, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will enter the 31st match of the IPL 2019 against Mumbai Indians with an aim to continue the momentum and collect two more points. In their seventh this season, RCB displayed their best performance in the tournament so far, beating hosts Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets. Kohli and AB de Villiers formed an 85-run stand for the second wicket to take the side home. Kohli scored a match-wining fifty while ended up with a unbeaten 59 made off 38 balls.

Mumbai Indians, however, lost their last encounter in this edition. They were beaten by Rajasthan Royals at home by 4 wickets. Mumbai have been playing some good cricket off later but the loss against RR is a huge setback for them and an eye opener as well. The Tuesday encounter gives them another chance to stage a strong comeback and move closer to the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn

