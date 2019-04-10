Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhde Stadium.

All eyes will be on Alzarri Joseph, who came to the scene with a bang, taking the best ever IPL haul in history – 6/12 against the Sunrisers in the previous game.

This is the second time both the teams are meeting each other in the season with the Punjab side winning the first encounter. So Mumbai, who are unbeaten in the last two matches, will eye for some sort of revenge on Wednesday.

In 23 matches between these two sides, MI have a slight edge with 12 wins. Things, however, are even at Wankhede, both MI and KXIP have won four games each played at the stadium between these two sides.

CSK are back on top of standings after a win over KKR. KXIP have a chance to move to top tonight but need a win by a huge margin against MI, while a win for Mumbai could take them to third spot. Click here to have a look at the points table.

IPL 12 Match 24 MI vs KXIP at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Big game for Rohit Sharma and Co at home against a tricky opponents. The battle is between the big-hitters of Punjab and new-found potency in Mumbai's bowlers.

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjan at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai have won their last two matches, having beaten Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It's Mumbai bowlers who have getting the job done for the team. With the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Jason Behrendorff now playing, Mumbai have started make impact with the ball. In their last match against the Sunrisers, Joseph, who was making his debut, picked six wickets, conceding just 12 runs – the best figures in the IPL history.

The Kings XI Punjab are also coming into the match with a win. They had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match so they would also look to maintain the winning run.

KL Rahul has been in tremendous form, scoring three half-centuries already in the tournament while Mayank Agarwal is also showing his abilities with the bat. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ashwin will once again be the key when it comes to spin bowling and the team will bank on all-around efforts of Sam Curran.

It will be also interesting to see the battle between Punjab batsman Chris Gayle and West Indian cricketer Joseph.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

