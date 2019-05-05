The match will be a keen contest as both teams would want to win for different reasons altogether. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be watching the encounter closely as well, who will also be supporting Rohit Sharma's team.

David Warner continues to enjoy pole position in the runs chart.

The last innings of the final league game is set to decide the fourth team that will qualify for the playoffs. KKR need a win, if they lose SRH go through to the playoffs on superior NRR. If MI win they are guaranteed a top-two finish. Click here to see the latest points table.

Jasprit Bumrah has been climbing up the ladder in leading wicket-taker's list will he be able to break into top five tonight.

The master blaster talks up the 'special game' between MI and KKR

And like the last encounter between these two teams, once again the Knight Riders have been asked to set a total. Wankhede is a high-scoring venue and the visitors need a big score tonight. So, can we expect yet another promotion in the batting order for Andre Russell?

For KKR, it is a knock-out encounter. A victory tonight will take them to the playoffs, whereas if Mumbai win, they will finish the league stage at the top of the points table and will get two opportunities to qualify for the finals. So, both teams have plenty to play for in this final game of the league stage of IPL 2019.

Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill come out to bat for KKR as they aim for a win to reach IPL playoffs. Mitchell McClenaghan will bowl the first over.

For Mumbai, Mitch McClenaghan is an ideal replacement of Sran. The extra pace can be handy against someone like Russell. Also, in the batting, rather than Lewis, Ishan Kishan seems like a better option in the middle-order.

Interesting team selection on part of KKR. They have brought back Prasidh Krishna in place of Piyush Chawla, who leaked a lot of runs in the previous two matches. Perhaps, against the power-hitters in the Mumbai line-up, as a captain Karthik is more comfortable operating with pacers rather than slow bowlers. Also dew can a big factor in the second half.

Gill has scored fifty-plus runs in each of his last two IPL innings.

Mitchell McClenaghan gets MI's bowling underway with a tight over. Gill got off the mark on first ball with a single. Lynn followed it up with another single with a drive to mid-off. Just two from the over.

Excellent second over from Krunal Pandya. Dot ball. Gill took a single on next ball with a push to long-off followed by three more dot balls. Lynn gets a single on last ball with a drive down the ground.

SIX! First maximum of the night. Stand and delivery stuff from Lynn as he cut the back of length delivery over mid-wicket

Decent over from McClenaghan. Conceded four runs in first five balls including a leg bye but the last one was clobbered over mid-wicket for a maximum by Lynn.

FOUR! Smashed! Slower delivery outside off by Malinga and Lynn slapped it through cover for a boundary

SIX! Malinga goes short but it was on the leg as Lynn swung his bat, top-edging it over fine leg for a biggie

Malinga brought into attack but not a good over from the veteran. His outside off slower ball was slapped over cover for a four by Lynn, short ball was deposited into stands behind fine leg. 13 off it.

FOUR! Also a no-ball from Bumrah. Free-hit coming. A waist high full toss on off is swatted over point by Lynn for a four

In these initial few overs Mumbai bowers have hit the right length with the new ball. There has been no freebie on offer. In hindsight, the KKR openers have played conservative cricket so far. But they have to look for those boundaries to gain the early momentum, A cat and mouse game this one.

Bumrah now called into attack. One of the balls slipped out of his hand for a waist height no ball. The full toss was slammed over cover for a four by Lynn but only one came on free-hit that also because Pollard misfielded the shot to mid off. Nine off the over.

SIX! Lynn is on fire and in mood. He has reached 32 off 18 balls. Cleared his front leg to lift the tossed ball from Rahul Chahar over his head

SIX! Another full delivery from Rahul, this time on leg as Lynn moved across to smoke that over long off

Lynn show is underway at Wankhede. Two sixes in the over of Rahul Chahar. Both big shots down the ground by Lynn. Quite a successful powerplay for KKR.

A wicket falls immediately after strategic break. Gill missed the ball completely as he went for across the line shot. It was fired in at full length and looked plumb. Gill had some consultation with Lynn but left without taking a review.

Hardik Pandya is one of the two players to have scored 300-plus runs and taken 10-plus wickets in an IPL season. The other player is Rohit Sharma who did it in 2009.

KKR missed out on registering third consecutive fifty-plus opening stand of this season.

MI strike immediately after timeout. Hardik Pandya strikes on his first ball. Took pace off the ball as Gill was caught playing the wrong line and ball hit his pads in-line with stumps. Couple of singles came in the over.

A rare failure for Gill as an opener in this IPL 2019. Tonight he just could not get him going. However, I feel the opening partnership has done it's job. The platform is ready for Russell and company. But at this point the role of someone like Lynn is crucial. He is hitting the ball well and needs to continue here.

Gill looked scratchy and Uthappa has so far managed three off five. Few quiet overs for Lynn means the run rate has dipped a bit for KKR at the moment. Just four singles from Krunal's over.

Second wicket for Hardik! He kept it away from Lynn as he went for a big shot but mistimed it and sliced it up in the air off top-edge as QDK ran back to take the catch

Another excellent over for Hardik as he takes his second wicket on the night. Removed Lynn. Kept his slower ball away from Lynn as he went for a big shot away from body, sliced it behind wicket off top-edge as keeper ran back and took it. DK has joined Uthappa.

Robin Uthappa has been dismissed by a MI spinner in five out of his last six IPL knocks against them.

Krunal bowls from the other end as both Pandya brothers put a strangle on KKR. Just four off this over. Run rate is just above six. KKR need to up the ante, after all playoffs spot is at stake.

In hindsight, have KKR missed a trick by not sending Russell at No.4? Remember, it is a do or die encounter for them. And by now Russell should have been out there batting.

From 49 for no loss after six, KKR are losing the plot. Both their openers are gone within quick successions and it has affected the run-rate. And it is Hardik Pandya, who is turning the game around with the ball. The momentum is with Mumbai right now.

Maiden over! Can you believe it! We are also in a shock as McClenaghan finishes an over without conceding. KKR struggling to get going as Uthappa has been asked to play against his nature and he doesn't look comfortable in slogging.

KKR start scoring again. Three singles off first three balls from Krunal's over. Two dot balls and one more single. Run rate is now 5.42. They need to score quickly. MI batsmen are not going to be so kind.

SIX! Uthappa cuts loose, finally! Picks Malinga's full delivery from outside off and drags it over cow corner to break the shackles

Malinga takes his first wicket. It was a full delivery as DK went for a whip over mid-wicket but Krunal timed his jump to perfection to take the catch

KKR going nowhere at this stage. The run-rate is way below par. And their best power-hitter will not get enough time to do the damage. Under normal circumstances, at this venue anything below 180 will be cakewalk for Mumbai.

Disastrous over for KKR! Uthappa broke the shackle with a six over mid-wicket on first ball but DK fell soon as his whip off full delivery was taken by Krunal at mid-wicket. Things went from bad to worse as Russell got out on first ball. He decided to leave the short ball but kept his gloves hanging as the ball brushed it before going to the keeper.

IPL 2019, KKR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will hope to secure a top-two spot on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), while a win for KKR would secure the last spot in the playoffs.

The already-qualified MI have only lost two games at home this season and will look to add another home win on Sunday.

A hard-fought knock of 91 by Hardik Pandya was not enough for MI as Dinesh Karthik and Co registered a convincing 34-run win at the Eden Gardens in their previous meeting this season.

While captain Rohit Sharma has managed to register scores of 20 runs plus on a few occasions, he has just managed one half-century this season- A knock of 67 against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

It was only until a few days back on 25 April when Rohit’s counterpart Dinesh Karthik played one of his best knocks- an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals which went in vain.

Meanwhile, KKR are coming fresh from their seven-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab, where Shubman Gill once again led from the front to remain unbeaten on 65.

They will, in fact, look to better their head-to-head record against MI, having won just six matches in their 24 previous meetings in the IPL.

With SRH losing to RCB by four wickets on Saturday, KKR just needs to win their last league match against MI on Sunday.

Both SRH and KKR are on 12 points, with the former having played all of their league matches.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj

