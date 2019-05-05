After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 9/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 9 , Rohit Sharma (C) 0)
Warrier starts off with a couple of dots. De Kock gets off the mark with a maximum over deep backward square, and drives the ball through the cover region for a brace off the following delivery. QDK collects a single off the last ball to retain the strike.
Poor batting by KKR. Russell’s cheap dismissal seemed to take wind out of the sails. Finished 25-30 runs fewer than expected. Mumbai, seizing the opportunity, top class in bowling and fielding. If they bat half as well, finishing in top 2 is a cinch
Finally, the miserable innings comes to an end for KKR. 133 is at least 40 runs short of what would have been an ideal total on this pitch. Ever since the end of the powerplay, this innings did not get any momentum whatsoever and Robin Uthappa's struggle at the crease made things worse for the 'Men in Purple'. Mumbai should not have much fuss chasing this down.
"Last one was an easy chance for me. Something is there, but we bowled pretty well. We got crucial wickets at crucial times. In T20 format, you keep getting wickets, the game comes to you. We wanted to go at him hard. That was a simple plan. Go hard at him, and hope for the best. Game is pretty funny, anything can happen," says Hardik Pandya in the innings break
After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 123/5 ( Robin Uthappa 37 , Rinku Singh 0)
Rana started the over with a six over deep square but got out next ball off Malinga as his shot down the ground lacked power. Pollard took the catch in the deep. Couple of wides followed by three dot balls and one single. Nine off the over.
While chatting with the broadcasters Jacques Kallis has said that the wicket is holding a little. And so far there is not enough dew. So, it is absolutely crucial for KKR to stay clam at this stage. They need to maximise these last few overs. The good thing for them is, Rana has got himself going quickly. Towards the end, he can be a powerful hitter as well.
After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 99/4 ( Robin Uthappa 27 , Nitish Rana 15)
KKR find some momentum with Rana is showing the way. Blasted the wide of off full delivery from Hardik over long off for a six. Went backwards against a short ball to cut it over short third man for another biggie. 16 off the over.
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 83/4 ( Robin Uthappa 26 , Nitish Rana 0)
Bumrah back into attack. Four dot balls as Uthappa continue to struggle but then got two big hits on last two balls. Carved the full ball over backward point for a four and then the top-edge off his pull shot went for a six.
And here comes the anti-climax. Russell fails to open his account. His first single digit score in IPL 2019 and it has come in the most important game of the season. Now, for KKR all depends on Uthappa and Rana. They need at least 150 to give their bowlers something to fight.
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 73/4 ( Robin Uthappa 16 , Nitish Rana 0)
Disastrous over for KKR! Uthappa broke the shackle with a six over mid-wicket on first ball but DK fell soon as his whip off full delivery was taken by Krunal at mid-wicket. Things went from bad to worse as Russell got out on first ball. He decided to leave the short ball but kept his gloves hanging as the ball brushed it before going to the keeper.
KKR going nowhere at this stage. The run-rate is way below par. And their best power-hitter will not get enough time to do the damage. Under normal circumstances, at this venue anything below 180 will be cakewalk for Mumbai.
After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 65/2 ( Robin Uthappa 9 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 3)
KKR start scoring again. Three singles off first three balls from Krunal's over. Two dot balls and one more single. Run rate is now 5.42. They need to score quickly. MI batsmen are not going to be so kind.
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 61/2 ( Robin Uthappa 7 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 1)
Maiden over! Can you believe it! We are also in a shock as McClenaghan finishes an over without conceding. KKR struggling to get going as Uthappa has been asked to play against his nature and he doesn't look comfortable in slogging.
From 49 for no loss after six, KKR are losing the plot. Both their openers are gone within quick successions and it has affected the run-rate. And it is Hardik Pandya, who is turning the game around with the ball. The momentum is with Mumbai right now.
In hindsight, have KKR missed a trick by not sending Russell at No.4? Remember, it is a do or die encounter for them. And by now Russell should have been out there batting.
After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 57/2 ( Robin Uthappa 5 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 0)
Another excellent over for Hardik as he takes his second wicket on the night. Removed Lynn. Kept his slower ball away from Lynn as he went for a big shot away from body, sliced it behind wicket off top-edge as keeper ran back and took it. DK has joined Uthappa.
A rare failure for Gill as an opener in this IPL 2019. Tonight he just could not get him going. However, I feel the opening partnership has done it's job. The platform is ready for Russell and company. But at this point the role of someone like Lynn is crucial. He is hitting the ball well and needs to continue here.
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 51/1 ( Chris Lynn 39 , Robin Uthappa 1)
MI strike immediately after timeout. Hardik Pandya strikes on his first ball. Took pace off the ball as Gill was caught playing the wrong line and ball hit his pads in-line with stumps. Couple of singles came in the over.
A wicket falls immediately after strategic break. Gill missed the ball completely as he went for across the line shot. It was fired in at full length and looked plumb. Gill had some consultation with Lynn but left without taking a review.
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 37/0 ( Shubman Gill 9 , Chris Lynn 26)
Bumrah now called into attack. One of the balls slipped out of his hand for a waist height no ball. The full toss was slammed over cover for a four by Lynn but only one came on free-hit that also because Pollard misfielded the shot to mid off. Nine off the over.
IPL 2019, KKR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will hope to secure a top-two spot on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), while a win for KKR would secure the last spot in the playoffs.
The already-qualified MI have only lost two games at home this season and will look to add another home win on Sunday.
A hard-fought knock of 91 by Hardik Pandya was not enough for MI as Dinesh Karthik and Co registered a convincing 34-run win at the Eden Gardens in their previous meeting this season.
While captain Rohit Sharma has managed to register scores of 20 runs plus on a few occasions, he has just managed one half-century this season- A knock of 67 against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.
It was only until a few days back on 25 April when Rohit’s counterpart Dinesh Karthik played one of his best knocks- an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals which went in vain.
Meanwhile, KKR are coming fresh from their seven-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab, where Shubman Gill once again led from the front to remain unbeaten on 65.
They will, in fact, look to better their head-to-head record against MI, having won just six matches in their 24 previous meetings in the IPL.
With SRH losing to RCB by four wickets on Saturday, KKR just needs to win their last league match against MI on Sunday.
Both SRH and KKR are on 12 points, with the former having played all of their league matches.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squads:
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Mumbai Indians VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! Rinku Singh c Hardik Pandya b Bumrah 4(6)
Rinku went for a big, had to go for it, but there was no timing on the shot and was taken in the deep
WICKET! Uthappa c Rohit b Bumrah 40(47)
Uthappa's misery comes to an end. He has struggled a lot today. Was looking to go over mid-wicket but sliced the slower ball over to mid off.
WICKET! Nitish Rana c Pollard b Malinga 26(13)
Another slower delivery from Malinga and Rana decided to pump this straight but didn't get enough force behind it as Pollard ran from long on to take the catch
WICKET! GOLDEN DUCK FOR RUSSELL!
A Russell c de Kock b Malinga 0(1)
Double whammy for KKR! After DK, Russell falls immediately.
WICKET! KKR LOSE DK!
Karthik c Krunal Pandya b Malinga 3(9)
Malinga takes his first wicket. It was a full delivery as DK went for a whip over mid-wicket but Krunal timed his jump to perfection to take the catch
WICKET! LYNN FALLS FOR 41!
Chris Lynn c de Kock b Hardik Pandya 41(29)
Second wicket for Hardik! He kept it away from Lynn as he went for a big shot but mistimed it and sliced it up in the air off top-edge as QDK ran back to take the catch
WICKET! HARDIK STRIKES!
Shubman Gill lbw b Hardik Pandya 9(16)
A wicket falls immediately after strategic break. Gill missed the ball completely as he went for across the line shot. It was fired in at full length and looked plumb. Gill had some consultation with Lynn but left without taking a review.
Toss: Mumbai Indians win toss and Rohit Sharma opts to field
Rohit Sharma is playing his 150th match for Mumbai Indians.
He is one of the three players to have scored 700-plus runs against KKR in IPL. He needs four sixes to complete 100 sixes in IPL as a captain.
SIX! Quinton de Kock gets off the mark with a maximum! Heaves this over deep backward square, with the ball travelling perilously close to a fielder! MI 6/0
KKR have to bowl out of their skins if they are to successfully defend the modest target, and controlling the flow of runs in the powerplay is of utmost importance for that.
Meanwhile, Rohit and de Kock walk out to the centre, the latter on strike, with Warrier bowling the first over.
Mumbai were excellent in bowling today!
KKR today:
First 10 overs : 61/2 (RR : 6.10)
Last 10 overs : 72/5 (RR : 7.20)
After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 133/7 ( Sunil Narine 0 , )
MI need 134 to win! KKR's batting misery comes to an end. They lost Uthappa and Rinku in the final over from Bumrah. KKR must defend the target to reach the playoffs.
After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 130/5 ( Robin Uthappa 39 , Rinku Singh 2)
Seven off the penultimate over. Three came in wide as McClenaghan kept bowling outside off to keep it away from the reach of the batsmen. Final over coming up.
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 114/4 ( Robin Uthappa 36 , Nitish Rana 20)
Rana survived a run out scare in the over. A direct hit would have sent him back. Uthappa got a six on last ball as he tonked the full toss over a jumping Pollard off Bumrah. Nine off the over.
SIX! Bumrah missed the marker and yourker became a full toss as Uthappa lifted that over a jumping Pollard
While chatting with the broadcasters Jacques Kallis has said that the wicket is holding a little. And so far there is not enough dew. So, it is absolutely crucial for KKR to stay clam at this stage. They need to maximise these last few overs. The good thing for them is, Rana has got himself going quickly. Towards the end, he can be a powerful hitter as well.
After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 105/4 ( Robin Uthappa 29 , Nitish Rana 18)
100 up for KKR! Four more overs left. They need a few big ones to post a challenging total. Six off this Malinga over. Run rate is 6.56.
After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 99/4 ( Robin Uthappa 27 , Nitish Rana 15)
KKR find some momentum with Rana is showing the way. Blasted the wide of off full delivery from Hardik over long off for a six. Went backwards against a short ball to cut it over short third man for another biggie. 16 off the over.
SIX! Cheeky and good execution. Short ball as Rana moved back to create room and cut it over short third man to get another biggie
SIX! Poor delivery from Hardik. Full delivery outside off and Rana blasted that over long off for a maximum
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 83/4 ( Robin Uthappa 26 , Nitish Rana 0)
Bumrah back into attack. Four dot balls as Uthappa continue to struggle but then got two big hits on last two balls. Carved the full ball over backward point for a four and then the top-edge off his pull shot went for a six.
And here comes the anti-climax. Russell fails to open his account. His first single digit score in IPL 2019 and it has come in the most important game of the season. Now, for KKR all depends on Uthappa and Rana. They need at least 150 to give their bowlers something to fight.
SIX! Bumrah went short and Uthappa had no other option except going for a pull as his top edge went over deep backward square leg
FOUR! Much-needed four for KKR. In the slot by Bumrah and Uthappa arched back to squeeze that through offside for a boundary
Ducks for Andre Russell in IPL:
v RCB, Bangalore, 2018
v MI, Mumbai, 2019*
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 73/4 ( Robin Uthappa 16 , Nitish Rana 0)
Andre Russell needs to score 34 runs to complete 5,000 runs in T20 cricket.
KKR going nowhere at this stage. The run-rate is way below par. And their best power-hitter will not get enough time to do the damage. Under normal circumstances, at this venue anything below 180 will be cakewalk for Mumbai.
After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 65/2 ( Robin Uthappa 9 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 3)
KKR start scoring again. Three singles off first three balls from Krunal's over. Two dot balls and one more single. Run rate is now 5.42. They need to score quickly. MI batsmen are not going to be so kind.
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 61/2 ( Robin Uthappa 7 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 1)
Maiden over! Can you believe it! We are also in a shock as McClenaghan finishes an over without conceding. KKR struggling to get going as Uthappa has been asked to play against his nature and he doesn't look comfortable in slogging.
From 49 for no loss after six, KKR are losing the plot. Both their openers are gone within quick successions and it has affected the run-rate. And it is Hardik Pandya, who is turning the game around with the ball. The momentum is with Mumbai right now.
In hindsight, have KKR missed a trick by not sending Russell at No.4? Remember, it is a do or die encounter for them. And by now Russell should have been out there batting.
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 61/2 ( Robin Uthappa 7 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 1)
Krunal bowls from the other end as both Pandya brothers put a strangle on KKR. Just four off this over. Run rate is just above six. KKR need to up the ante, after all playoffs spot is at stake.
Robin Uthappa has been dismissed by a MI spinner in five out of his last six IPL knocks against them.
After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 57/2 ( Robin Uthappa 5 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 0)
Another excellent over for Hardik as he takes his second wicket on the night. Removed Lynn. Kept his slower ball away from Lynn as he went for a big shot away from body, sliced it behind wicket off top-edge as keeper ran back and took it. DK has joined Uthappa.
After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 55/1 ( Chris Lynn 41 , Robin Uthappa 3)
Gill looked scratchy and Uthappa has so far managed three off five. Few quiet overs for Lynn means the run rate has dipped a bit for KKR at the moment. Just four singles from Krunal's over.
A rare failure for Gill as an opener in this IPL 2019. Tonight he just could not get him going. However, I feel the opening partnership has done it's job. The platform is ready for Russell and company. But at this point the role of someone like Lynn is crucial. He is hitting the ball well and needs to continue here.
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 51/1 ( Chris Lynn 39 , Robin Uthappa 1)
MI strike immediately after timeout. Hardik Pandya strikes on his first ball. Took pace off the ball as Gill was caught playing the wrong line and ball hit his pads in-line with stumps. Couple of singles came in the over.
KKR missed out on registering third consecutive fifty-plus opening stand of this season.
Hardik Pandya is one of the two players to have scored 300-plus runs and taken 10-plus wickets in an IPL season. The other player is Rohit Sharma who did it in 2009.
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 49/0 ( Shubman Gill 9 , Chris Lynn 38)
Lynn show is underway at Wankhede. Two sixes in the over of Rahul Chahar. Both big shots down the ground by Lynn. Quite a successful powerplay for KKR.
SIX! Another full delivery from Rahul, this time on leg as Lynn moved across to smoke that over long off
SIX! Lynn is on fire and in mood. He has reached 32 off 18 balls. Cleared his front leg to lift the tossed ball from Rahul Chahar over his head
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 37/0 ( Shubman Gill 9 , Chris Lynn 26)
Bumrah now called into attack. One of the balls slipped out of his hand for a waist height no ball. The full toss was slammed over cover for a four by Lynn but only one came on free-hit that also because Pollard misfielded the shot to mid off. Nine off the over.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squads:
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj
May 05, 2019
May 05, 2019
