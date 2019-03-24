First Cricket
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 6 Mar 24, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 5 Mar 24, 2019
PHI Vs VAN
Philippines beat Vanuatu by 10 runs
IPL Mar 24, 2019
MI vs DC
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Mar 25, 2019
RR vs KXIP
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL 2019 LIVE score, MI vs DC Match at Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw start for Delhi

Date: Sunday, 24 March, 2019 20:01 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

5/0
Overs
0.4
R/R
12.5
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Prithvi Shaw Batting 2 2 0 0
Shikhar Dhawan Batting 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Rasikh Salam 0.4 0 5 0

  • Rasikh Salman Dar will open the bowling for Mumbai. Local boy Prithvi Shaw on the strike but he representing the Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan will be on the other end.

  • Sidhanta Patnaik, Freelance cricket writer

    Considering Wankhede has been always good for the chasing team, it is no surprise that Mumbai Indians have opted to field first in their season opener. It remains to be seen how much Lasith Malinga will be missed. I am interested to see what Rasikh Salman has to offer. He is the second player from Jammu and Kashmir, after Parveez Rasool, to play in IPL. Also one has to see how Shikhar Dhawan fits into Delhi Capitals. Big season for Shreyas Iyer, their captain. 

  • Yuvi set to debut for Mumbai Indians. Rasikh Salam Dar to make his IPL debut

  • Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah.

  • Delhi Capitals XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithivi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma

  • TOSS: Mumbai Indians win toss and Rohit Sharma has elected to field

  • We are minutes away from the toss both teams would like early points against their name, just about enough time for you to take a look at the Match Preview.

  • Delhi Capitals Team 2019, Player List: Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.

  • Mumbai Indians Team 2019, Player List: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga*, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

    *Malinga is out for first six games

  • Rohit Sharma's form, steely nerves pivotal to Mumbai Indians transforming bumpy ride into smooth travel in IPL 2019, read more in this Mumbai Indians preview

  • Always good to see the young fans turning up!

  • Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Daredevils) have undergone a lot of changes recently. Apart from the name change, they have also witnessed change in ownership, backroom staff and arrival of Shikhar Dhawan. And now, the Shreyas Iyer-led side seek change in fortunes. Click here to read Chetan Narula's preview of DC for IPL 2019.

  • Meanwhile, an exciting match between KKR and SRH is underway in Kolkata. KKR need 112 in last 10 overs to win. Click here to follow LIVE action.

  • Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals get their campaign of the new season underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides are known for their contrasting IPL journeys so far. While MI have clinched three IPL titles, DC have not made it to the playoffs since 2012. However, with a change in the name (Delhi Capitals from Delhi Daredevils) and change in kit colours, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will also be hoping for a change in fortunes.

  • Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third match of IPL 2019, between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

     

IPL 12 Match 3 MI vs DC at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai: TOSS: Mumbai Indians win toss and Rohit Sharma has elected to field

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, MI vs DC, Match Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) get their campaign of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) underway on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both sides have had the most contrasting history in the tournament. While Mumbai are the joint most successful side in the cash rich league with three titles, Delhi haven't made to the playoffs since 2012.

IPL 2019 LIVE score, MI vs DC Match at Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw start for Delhi

Rohit Sharma (L) will captain MI while Shreyas Iyer will lead DC. Sportzpics

But a rechristened Capitals' side will now look to turn around their fortunes in the new season with a positive start on Sunday. The away team are being led by the impressive Shreyas Iyer and also boast some of the best young talents of India including Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw Manjot Kalra apart from having seasoned campaigners like Colin Munro, Chris Morris and Trent Boult.

The arrival of Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad has also added the much-needed steel to their batting line up, while the opener will be looking to score some big runs ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Mumbai are not known for making a good start to the season despite their trophy-laden past but with franchises expected to lose World Cup-bound players in the second half of the tournament due to World Cup, Rohit Sharma would know that victories and points first up would make their journey to the playoffs way easier.

MI are blessed with some of the biggest T20 names including Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

However, they have been recently jolted by the loss of two premium overseas pacers. While Sri Lankan veteran Lasith malinga has ruled himself out of at least first six games due to domestic commitments, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The Mumbai franchise would rely on Mitchell McClenaghan and Barinder Sran to take over the pace bowling responsibility while Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar and Mayank Markande will add the spin options.

Another major focus area of the match will be the workload management of India's World Cup-bound players, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik, while fringe players would look to impress the selectors with good performances.

Full squads

MI Team 2019 Players List: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

DC Team 2019 Players List: : Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2019

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3096 119
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

