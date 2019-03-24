FOUR! Third boundary of the over for Ingram, this one smashed past Rohit at extra cover, and Krunal might be taken off the attack after what is turning out to be a forgettable over. DC 94/2

The third-wicket pair of Dhawan and Ingram are now in the zone, and with the pitch easy to bat on its really about how deep they can take the innings to. We very well know a wicket can bring two and then there are still three overs of Jasprit Bumrah to tackle.

Forgettable over from Krunal, as Ingram smashes three boundaries off him while collecting a single off the last ball of the over to move to 40. The Capitals suddenly are looking good after the shaky start.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to the attack, with MI skipper Rohit Sharma hoping his trump card delivers in terms of breaking the partnership.

FOUR ! Driven wide of mid off by Dhawan off Bumrah! Brings up the 100 for the visiting team. DC 100/2

Seven off the over, including a boundary to Dhawan off the third delivery that is the result of a crisp drive wide of mid off. Delhi have now breached the 100-run barrier without losing any more wickets.

FOUR ! Second boundary of the over, as Dhawan cuts this behind square on the off side. DC 111/2

OUT ! Ingram falls three short of what would've been his maiden IPL fifty. Tried to go big towards cow-corner, but ended up mis-hitting the slower ball, with Hardik Pandya collecting the catch in the deep. DC 112/3

Cutting concedes 10 off his first over of the evening, conceding a boundary each to Ingram and Dhawan, before dismissing the former three short of what would've been his maiden IPL fifty. Rishabh Pant, another left-hander, walks to the crease after the South African's exit.

Dhawan was on 40 off 32 balls when Ingram got out. He has to now really up his strike rate or else the pressure will mount on Rishabh Pant and others, and as mentioned earlier Bumrah will bowl two out of the last four overs.

Pant is off to a nervy start, getting a leading edge while looking to flick the ball towards the leg side, nearly offering mid off a catch. The keeper-batsman finally gets off the mark with a single off the fifth delivery. Single to Dhawan off the last delivery. Tidy over from Hardik, with just two coming off it.

FOUR ! First boundary to the new batsman, and this one's sent flying towards fine leg, where the ball lands just short of the boundary cushion. DC 119/3

FOUR ! Second boundary to Pant this over, this time getting a glove to the ball that is pitched well short of length, guiding it over the keeper's head. DC 125/3

SIX ! What a way to end the over, with Pant pulling this one towards the midwicket fence! DC 131/3

Big over for Delhi Capitals, with new batsman Rishabh Pant suddenly getting a surge in his confidence as he smashes two fours and a six, the over costing MI 17 runs.

OUT! Dhawan's vigil comes to an end, getting caught by Suryakumar Yadav at cow corner while looking for a big hit. Was a slower one from Hardik; Dhawan went for the pull, but couldn't get the required distance. DC 131/4

Second strategic timeout taken after Dhawan's dismissal. Meanwhile, West Indian Keemo Paul makes his way to the crease.

Dhawan's wicket puts Mumbai Indians in absolute driver's seat. No one knows what role was assigned to him but it is too slow an innings. Such knocks pay off only when converted. Now its all on Pant to make a big mark.

FOUR ! Back-of-length from Hardik, and Pant pulls this towards the backward square-leg fence to collect another boundary! DC 139/4

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries to Pant, this one hit in the opposite direction to the one in the previous one. DC 143/4

SIX ! Hardik Pandya has a look of disbelief on his face after that shot from Pant — which looked more a mishit than anything else. Short boundaries at the Wankhede mean even mishits can go for a six, and that's what happened on this occasion. DC 149/4

Dhawan perishes after mishitting a slower ball from Hardik at the start of the over. Guyanese all-rounder Keemo Paul walks to the crease, and takes three deliveries to get off the mark. Pant then goes berserk, smashing two fours and a six, as Hardik takes a serious beating towards the end to finish with figures of 1/41.

FOUR ! Wild full toss from McClenaghan, and Rishabh mishits this towards the wide long off fence, the ball falling in no man's land before rolling away towards the fence. DC 156/4

OUT ! McClenaghan collects his third wicket in his final over, as Paul perishes while swiping across the line. Gets a thick edge, offering keeper de Kock a simple catch. DC 157/5

FOUR ! Boundary to end McClenaghan's final over, the result of a pull by Pant towards the fine leg fence. One bounce before it crosses over the boundary cushion. DC 161/5

Keemo Paul collects a brace at the start of the over, bringing up the 150 for the visiting team in the process. Pant collects his fourth boundary with a mishit two balls later. McClenaghan gets his third wicket off the penultimate ball, the result of a thick edge off Paul's bat that results in a simple catch to the MI keeper de kock. Axar Patel walks out to the crease. Boundary to pant to end the over. McClenaghan signs off with figures of 3/40.

FOUR ! Axar Patel gets off the mark with a boundary, guiding the ball behind square on the off side with a cut! DC 165/5

OUT ! Patel lasts just two deliveries, as he holes out to the fielder at third man after going for a cheeky ramp shot. DC 165/6

As expected Bumrah strikes and now Mumbai Indians will be hoping to keep Delhi Capitals within 185, which they would be happy to chase. Unless Pant shifts his gear by a few more notches then Delhi will rue these overs.

SIX ! Pant flicks a full delivery from Bumrah towards the square-leg fence! This should be an interesting battle now! DC 171/6

FOUR ! Pant brings up his half-century in style , guiding the ball towards the square-leg fence with a short-arm jab! DC 175/6

A very eventful penultimate over from Bumrah, one in which he concedes 15 runs aside from dismissing Axar off the second ball. Four of those 15 runs are collected off the penultimate delivery, which brings up the half-century for Pant.

SIX ! Pant hooks a short ball from Salam to ruin what was otherwise turning out to be a fine over from the debutant. DC 186/6

SIX ! The biggest hit of the innings, and this one comes off a one-handed slog from Pant! Slower one from Salam timed perfectly. DC 193/6

FOUR ! Full toss outside off, and this one's smashed through the off side for a boundary. Pant's on fire right now! DC 197/6

Pant smashes the ball hard off the first ball, but only collects a single. Tewatia gets off the mark with a single off the next ball. Pant collects a brace off the third, before smashing a six off the fourth. An under pressure Salam concedes a wide right after the big hit. A six and a four to end Salam's quota, as he concedes 21 off his last over. Some serious demolition work by the Delhi boy right now.

SIX ! Pant slogs a full delivery from Bumrah towards the square-leg fence for another six, bringing up the 200 for DC in the process! DC 204/6

rishabh pant has ensured that the russell innings isn't even the most explosive played in the last couple of hours #MIvDC

The tussle between Bumrah and Pant was the most fascinating part of the last phase of Delhi innings. It was really all about Pant. His one-handed shots were a delight to watch. His confidence rubbed off to Rahul Tewatia who swept, yes swept, Bumrah for a six! Delhi would believe they have got those extra 20 runs to factor the dew. We know Mumbai have never chased 200 plus score in IPL.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals finish on a mammoth 213/6 , thanks to the fireworks from Rishabh Pant's bat, the Delhi boy finishing on 78 off just 27 balls.

Tewatia collects a single off the first ball of the final over. Pant then smashes the next one for a six towards the square-leg fence to bring up the 200 for DC. A leg-bye off the third, before Tewatia joins the party by collecting a six off the fourth. Singles collected off each of the last two balls. Bumrah puts in a dive in the last delivery, and appears to hurt his left shoulder, grimacing in pain afterwards — something that will give his India teammates a reason to worry as well.

I'll just be the first to say it: - Rishab Pant and his one-handed sixes. - Federer's backhand. Same guy. #MIvDC

Two amazing knocks already today, Russel at the Eden, Pant at Wankhede. Coming up in action next Rohit, de Kock, Yuvraj, Ishan, Hardik et al. One (more likely 2-3) will have to blinders for Mumbai to chase down the 200+ target

IPL 2019, MI vs DC, Match Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) get their campaign of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) underway on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both sides have had the most contrasting history in the tournament. While Mumbai are the joint most successful side in the cash rich league with three titles, Delhi haven't made to the playoffs since 2012.

But a rechristened Capitals' side will now look to turn around their fortunes in the new season with a positive start on Sunday. The away team are being led by the impressive Shreyas Iyer and also boast some of the best young talents of India including Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw Manjot Kalra apart from having seasoned campaigners like Colin Munro, Chris Morris and Trent Boult.

The arrival of Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad has also added the much-needed steel to their batting line up, while the opener will be looking to score some big runs ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Mumbai are not known for making a good start to the season despite their trophy-laden past but with franchises expected to lose World Cup-bound players in the second half of the tournament due to World Cup, Rohit Sharma would know that victories and points first up would make their journey to the playoffs way easier.

MI are blessed with some of the biggest T20 names including Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

However, they have been recently jolted by the loss of two premium overseas pacers. While Sri Lankan veteran Lasith malinga has ruled himself out of at least first six games due to domestic commitments, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The Mumbai franchise would rely on Mitchell McClenaghan and Barinder Sran to take over the pace bowling responsibility while Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar and Mayank Markande will add the spin options.

Another major focus area of the match will be the workload management of India's World Cup-bound players, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik, while fringe players would look to impress the selectors with good performances.

Full squads

MI Team 2019 Players List: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

DC Team 2019 Players List: : Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.