IPL | Match 2 Mar 24, 2019
KOL Vs HYD
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 6 Mar 24, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
IPL Mar 25, 2019
RR vs KXIP
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Mar 26, 2019
DC vs CSK
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL 2019 LIVE score, MI vs DC Match at Mumbai: Pant carnage helps Delhi Capitals post 213 on board

Date: Sunday, 24 March, 2019 21:59 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

213/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.65
Fours
22
Sixes
11
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rishabh Pant (W) not out 78 27 7 7
Rahul Tewatia not out 9 4 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Rasikh Salam 4 0 42 0
Mitchell McClenaghan 4 0 40 3

  • Can MI chase this down?

  • Pant is trending now!

  • After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 213/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 78 , Rahul Tewatia 9)

    Tewatia collects a single off the first ball of the final over. Pant then smashes the next one for a six towards the square-leg fence to bring up the 200 for DC. A leg-bye off the third, before Tewatia joins the party by collecting a six off the fourth. Singles collected off each of the last two balls. Bumrah puts in a dive in the last delivery, and appears to hurt his left shoulder, grimacing in pain afterwards — something that will give his India teammates a reason to worry as well. 

    Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals finish on a mammoth 213/6, thanks to the fireworks from Rishabh Pant's bat, the Delhi boy finishing on 78 off just 27 balls. 

  • The tussle between Bumrah and Pant was the most fascinating part of the last phase of Delhi innings. It was really all about Pant. His one-handed shots were a delight to watch. His confidence rubbed off to Rahul Tewatia who swept, yes swept, Bumrah for a six! Delhi would believe they have got those extra 20 runs to factor the dew. We know Mumbai have never chased 200 plus score in IPL. 

  • Agree?

  • SIX! Now Tewatia joins the party, slogging this over the midwicket fence. DC 211/6

  • SIX! Pant slogs a full delivery from Bumrah towards the square-leg fence for another six, bringing up the 200 for DC in the process! DC 204/6

  • After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 197/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 71 , Rahul Tewatia 1)

    Pant smashes the ball hard off the first ball, but only collects a single. Tewatia gets off the mark with a single off the next ball. Pant collects a brace off the third, before smashing a six off the fourth. An under pressure Salam concedes a wide right after the big hit. A six and a four to end Salam's quota, as he concedes 21 off his last over. Some serious demolition work by the Delhi boy right now. 

  • FOUR! Full toss outside off, and this one's smashed through the off side for a boundary. Pant's on fire right now! DC 197/6

  • SIX! The biggest hit of the innings, and this one comes off a one-handed slog from Pant! Slower one from Salam timed perfectly. DC 193/6

  • SIX! Pant hooks a short ball from Salam to ruin what was otherwise turning out to be a fine over from the debutant. DC 186/6

  • Rasikh Salam brought back for his final over. Rishabh Pant on strike. 

  • After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 176/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 52 , Rahul Tewatia 0)

    A very eventful penultimate over from Bumrah, one in which he concedes 15 runs aside from dismissing Axar off the second ball. Four of those 15 runs are collected off the penultimate delivery, which brings up the half-century for Pant. 

  • FOUR! Pant brings up his half-century in style, guiding the ball towards the square-leg fence with a short-arm jab! DC 175/6

  • SIX! Pant flicks a full delivery from Bumrah towards the square-leg fence! This should be an interesting battle now! DC 171/6

  • As expected Bumrah strikes and now Mumbai Indians will be hoping to keep Delhi Capitals within 185, which they would be happy to chase. Unless Pant shifts his gear by a few more notches then Delhi will rue these overs. 

  • OUT! Patel lasts just two deliveries, as he holes out to the fielder at third man after going for a cheeky ramp shot. DC 165/6

    Patel c Salam b Bumrah 4(2)

  • FOUR! Axar Patel gets off the mark with a boundary, guiding the ball behind square on the off side with a cut! DC 165/5

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. New batsman Axar Patel on strike. 

  • After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 161/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 41 , Axar Patel 0)

    Keemo Paul collects a brace at the start of the over, bringing up the 150 for the visiting team in the process. Pant collects his fourth boundary with a mishit two balls later. McClenaghan gets his third wicket off the penultimate ball, the result of a thick edge off Paul's bat that results in a simple catch to the MI keeper de kock. Axar Patel walks out to the crease. Boundary to pant to end the over. McClenaghan signs off with figures of 3/40. 

  • FOUR! Boundary to end McClenaghan's final over, the result of a pull by Pant towards the fine leg fence. One bounce before it crosses over the boundary cushion. DC 161/5

  • OUT! McClenaghan collects his third wicket in his final over, as Paul perishes while swiping across the line. Gets a thick edge, offering keeper de Kock a simple catch. DC 157/5

    Paul c de Kock b McClenaghan 3(5)

  • FOUR! Wild full toss from McClenaghan, and Rishabh mishits this towards the wide long off fence, the ball falling in no man's land before rolling away towards the fence. DC 156/4

  • Mitchell McClenaghan brought into the attack in the 17th over. 

  • After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 149/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 32 , Keemo Paul 0)

    Dhawan perishes after mishitting a slower ball from Hardik at the start of the over. Guyanese all-rounder Keemo Paul walks to the crease, and takes three deliveries to get off the mark. Pant then goes berserk, smashing two fours and a six, as Hardik takes a serious beating towards the end to finish with figures of 1/41. 

  • SIX! Hardik Pandya has a look of disbelief on his face after that shot from Pant — which looked more a mishit than anything else. Short boundaries at the Wankhede mean even mishits can go for a six, and that's what happened on this occasion. DC 149/4

  • FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries to Pant, this one hit in the opposite direction to the one in the previous one. DC 143/4

  • FOUR! Back-of-length from Hardik, and Pant pulls this towards the backward square-leg fence to collect another boundary! DC 139/4

  • Dhawan's wicket puts Mumbai Indians in absolute driver's seat. No one knows what role was assigned to him but it is too slow an innings. Such knocks pay off only when converted. Now its all on Pant to make a big mark.

  • Second strategic timeout taken after Dhawan's dismissal. Meanwhile, West Indian Keemo Paul makes his way to the crease. 

  • OUT! Dhawan's vigil comes to an end, getting caught by Suryakumar Yadav at cow corner while looking for a big hit. Was a slower one from Hardik; Dhawan went for the pull, but couldn't get the required distance. DC 131/4

    Dhawan c Yadav b Hardik 43(36)

  • After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 131/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 43 , Rishabh Pant (W) 16)

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 114/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 41 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)

    Full Scorecard

  • Dhawan was on 40 off 32 balls when Ingram got out. He has to now really up his strike rate or else the pressure will mount on Rishabh Pant and others, and as mentioned earlier Bumrah will bowl two out of the last four overs.

  • Hardik Pandya returns to the attack. 

  • After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 112/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 40 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Ingram falls three short of what would've been his maiden IPL fifty. Tried to go big towards cow-corner, but ended up mis-hitting the slower ball, with Hardik Pandya collecting the catch in the deep. DC 112/3

    Ingram c Hardik b Cutting 47(32)

  • FOUR! Second boundary of the over, as Dhawan cuts this behind square on the off side. DC 111/2

  • FOUR! Ingram shuffles to his left, and laps a back-of-length slower ball from Cutting over fine-leg! DC 106/2

  • Ben Cutting brought into the attack for the first time. 

  • After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 102/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Colin Ingram 42)

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Forgettable over from Krunal, as Ingram smashes three boundaries off him while collecting a single off the last ball of the over to move to 40. The Capitals suddenly are looking good after the shaky start. 

  • The third-wicket pair of Dhawan and Ingram are now in the zone, and with the pitch easy to bat on its really about how deep they can take the innings to. We very well know a wicket can bring two and then there are still three overs of Jasprit Bumrah to tackle. 

  • FOUR! Third boundary of the over for Ingram, this one smashed past Rohit at extra cover, and Krunal might be taken off the attack after what is turning out to be a forgettable over. DC 94/2

IPL 12 Match 3 MI vs DC at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai: Tewatia collects a single off the first ball of the final over. Pant then smashes the next one for a six towards the square-leg fence to bring up the 200 for DC. A leg-bye off the third, before Tewatia joins the party by collecting a six off the fourth. Singles collected off each of the last two balls. Bumrah puts in a dive in the last delivery, and appears to hurt his left shoulder, grimacing in pain afterwards — something that will give his India teammates a reason to worry as well.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals finish on a mammoth 213/6, thanks to the fireworks from Rishabh Pant's bat, the Delhi boy finishing on 78 off just 27 balls.

IPL 2019, MI vs DC, Match Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) get their campaign of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) underway on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both sides have had the most contrasting history in the tournament. While Mumbai are the joint most successful side in the cash rich league with three titles, Delhi haven't made to the playoffs since 2012.

IPL 2019 LIVE score, MI vs DC Match at Mumbai: Pant carnage helps Delhi Capitals post 213 on board

Rohit Sharma (R) will captain MI while Shreyas Iyer will lead DC. Sportzpics

But a rechristened Capitals' side will now look to turn around their fortunes in the new season with a positive start on Sunday. The away team are being led by the impressive Shreyas Iyer and also boast some of the best young talents of India including Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw Manjot Kalra apart from having seasoned campaigners like Colin Munro, Chris Morris and Trent Boult.

The arrival of Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad has also added the much-needed steel to their batting line up, while the opener will be looking to score some big runs ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Mumbai are not known for making a good start to the season despite their trophy-laden past but with franchises expected to lose World Cup-bound players in the second half of the tournament due to World Cup, Rohit Sharma would know that victories and points first up would make their journey to the playoffs way easier.

MI are blessed with some of the biggest T20 names including Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

However, they have been recently jolted by the loss of two premium overseas pacers. While Sri Lankan veteran Lasith malinga has ruled himself out of at least first six games due to domestic commitments, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The Mumbai franchise would rely on Mitchell McClenaghan and Barinder Sran to take over the pace bowling responsibility while Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar and Mayank Markande will add the spin options.

Another major focus area of the match will be the workload management of India's World Cup-bound players, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik, while fringe players would look to impress the selectors with good performances.

Full squads

MI Team 2019 Players List: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

DC Team 2019 Players List: : Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #Delhi Capitals #Hardik Pandya #IPL #IPL 2019 #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #live cricket score #Live score #MI #MI vs DC 2019 #Mumbai Indians #Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals #Rishabh Pant #Rohit Sharma #Shreyas Iyer #SRH #Wankhede Stadium

