|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
FOUR! Pant brings up his half-century in style, guiding the ball towards the square-leg fence with a short-arm jab! DC 175/6
OUT! Patel lasts just two deliveries, as he holes out to the fielder at third man after going for a cheeky ramp shot. DC 165/6
Patel c Salam b Bumrah 4(2)
OUT! McClenaghan collects his third wicket in his final over, as Paul perishes while swiping across the line. Gets a thick edge, offering keeper de Kock a simple catch. DC 157/5
Paul c de Kock b McClenaghan 3(5)
OUT! Dhawan's vigil comes to an end, getting caught by Suryakumar Yadav at cow corner while looking for a big hit. Was a slower one from Hardik; Dhawan went for the pull, but couldn't get the required distance. DC 131/4
Dhawan c Yadav b Hardik 43(36)
OUT! Ingram falls three short of what would've been his maiden IPL fifty. Tried to go big towards cow-corner, but ended up mis-hitting the slower ball, with Hardik Pandya collecting the catch in the deep. DC 112/3
Ingram c Hardik b Cutting 47(32)
OUT! Brilliantly caught by Kieron Pollard! Shreyas Iyer was again looking to loft another drive but the flying Pollard at extra cover grabs a smart catch. Iyer stands in disbelief for a second, before walking towards the dressing room.
Shreyas Iyer c Pollard b McClenaghan 16(10)
OUT! McClenaghan pitches this up. Was slanted across on good length. Shaw flirts with it as he looks to play on the up and gets a genuine edge to De Kock. McClenaghan is off and running. Frenzy at Wankhede. MI have an early breakthrough.
Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah.
Delhi Capitals XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithivi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma
TOSS: Mumbai Indians win toss and Rohit Sharma has elected to field
Can MI chase this down?
Pant is trending now!
After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 213/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 78 , Rahul Tewatia 9)
Tewatia collects a single off the first ball of the final over. Pant then smashes the next one for a six towards the square-leg fence to bring up the 200 for DC. A leg-bye off the third, before Tewatia joins the party by collecting a six off the fourth. Singles collected off each of the last two balls. Bumrah puts in a dive in the last delivery, and appears to hurt his left shoulder, grimacing in pain afterwards — something that will give his India teammates a reason to worry as well.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals finish on a mammoth 213/6, thanks to the fireworks from Rishabh Pant's bat, the Delhi boy finishing on 78 off just 27 balls.
The tussle between Bumrah and Pant was the most fascinating part of the last phase of Delhi innings. It was really all about Pant. His one-handed shots were a delight to watch. His confidence rubbed off to Rahul Tewatia who swept, yes swept, Bumrah for a six! Delhi would believe they have got those extra 20 runs to factor the dew. We know Mumbai have never chased 200 plus score in IPL.
Agree?
SIX! Now Tewatia joins the party, slogging this over the midwicket fence. DC 211/6
SIX! Pant slogs a full delivery from Bumrah towards the square-leg fence for another six, bringing up the 200 for DC in the process! DC 204/6
After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 197/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 71 , Rahul Tewatia 1)
Pant smashes the ball hard off the first ball, but only collects a single. Tewatia gets off the mark with a single off the next ball. Pant collects a brace off the third, before smashing a six off the fourth. An under pressure Salam concedes a wide right after the big hit. A six and a four to end Salam's quota, as he concedes 21 off his last over. Some serious demolition work by the Delhi boy right now.
FOUR! Full toss outside off, and this one's smashed through the off side for a boundary. Pant's on fire right now! DC 197/6
SIX! The biggest hit of the innings, and this one comes off a one-handed slog from Pant! Slower one from Salam timed perfectly. DC 193/6
SIX! Pant hooks a short ball from Salam to ruin what was otherwise turning out to be a fine over from the debutant. DC 186/6
Rasikh Salam brought back for his final over. Rishabh Pant on strike.
After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 176/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 52 , Rahul Tewatia 0)
A very eventful penultimate over from Bumrah, one in which he concedes 15 runs aside from dismissing Axar off the second ball. Four of those 15 runs are collected off the penultimate delivery, which brings up the half-century for Pant.
FOUR! Pant brings up his half-century in style, guiding the ball towards the square-leg fence with a short-arm jab! DC 175/6
SIX! Pant flicks a full delivery from Bumrah towards the square-leg fence! This should be an interesting battle now! DC 171/6
As expected Bumrah strikes and now Mumbai Indians will be hoping to keep Delhi Capitals within 185, which they would be happy to chase. Unless Pant shifts his gear by a few more notches then Delhi will rue these overs.
OUT! Patel lasts just two deliveries, as he holes out to the fielder at third man after going for a cheeky ramp shot. DC 165/6
Patel c Salam b Bumrah 4(2)
FOUR! Axar Patel gets off the mark with a boundary, guiding the ball behind square on the off side with a cut! DC 165/5
Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. New batsman Axar Patel on strike.
After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 161/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 41 , Axar Patel 0)
Keemo Paul collects a brace at the start of the over, bringing up the 150 for the visiting team in the process. Pant collects his fourth boundary with a mishit two balls later. McClenaghan gets his third wicket off the penultimate ball, the result of a thick edge off Paul's bat that results in a simple catch to the MI keeper de kock. Axar Patel walks out to the crease. Boundary to pant to end the over. McClenaghan signs off with figures of 3/40.
FOUR! Boundary to end McClenaghan's final over, the result of a pull by Pant towards the fine leg fence. One bounce before it crosses over the boundary cushion. DC 161/5
OUT! McClenaghan collects his third wicket in his final over, as Paul perishes while swiping across the line. Gets a thick edge, offering keeper de Kock a simple catch. DC 157/5
Paul c de Kock b McClenaghan 3(5)
FOUR! Wild full toss from McClenaghan, and Rishabh mishits this towards the wide long off fence, the ball falling in no man's land before rolling away towards the fence. DC 156/4
Mitchell McClenaghan brought into the attack in the 17th over.
After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 149/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 32 , Keemo Paul 0)
Dhawan perishes after mishitting a slower ball from Hardik at the start of the over. Guyanese all-rounder Keemo Paul walks to the crease, and takes three deliveries to get off the mark. Pant then goes berserk, smashing two fours and a six, as Hardik takes a serious beating towards the end to finish with figures of 1/41.
SIX! Hardik Pandya has a look of disbelief on his face after that shot from Pant — which looked more a mishit than anything else. Short boundaries at the Wankhede mean even mishits can go for a six, and that's what happened on this occasion. DC 149/4
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries to Pant, this one hit in the opposite direction to the one in the previous one. DC 143/4
FOUR! Back-of-length from Hardik, and Pant pulls this towards the backward square-leg fence to collect another boundary! DC 139/4
Dhawan's wicket puts Mumbai Indians in absolute driver's seat. No one knows what role was assigned to him but it is too slow an innings. Such knocks pay off only when converted. Now its all on Pant to make a big mark.
Second strategic timeout taken after Dhawan's dismissal. Meanwhile, West Indian Keemo Paul makes his way to the crease.
OUT! Dhawan's vigil comes to an end, getting caught by Suryakumar Yadav at cow corner while looking for a big hit. Was a slower one from Hardik; Dhawan went for the pull, but couldn't get the required distance. DC 131/4
Dhawan c Yadav b Hardik 43(36)
After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 131/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 43 , Rishabh Pant (W) 16)
Big over for Delhi Capitals, with new batsman Rishabh Pant suddenly getting a surge in his confidence as he smashes two fours and a six, the over costing MI 17 runs.
SIX! What a way to end the over, with Pant pulling this one towards the midwicket fence! DC 131/3
FOUR! Second boundary to Pant this over, this time getting a glove to the ball that is pitched well short of length, guiding it over the keeper's head. DC 125/3
FOUR! First boundary to the new batsman, and this one's sent flying towards fine leg, where the ball lands just short of the boundary cushion. DC 119/3
After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 114/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 41 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Pant is off to a nervy start, getting a leading edge while looking to flick the ball towards the leg side, nearly offering mid off a catch. The keeper-batsman finally gets off the mark with a single off the fifth delivery. Single to Dhawan off the last delivery. Tidy over from Hardik, with just two coming off it.
Dhawan was on 40 off 32 balls when Ingram got out. He has to now really up his strike rate or else the pressure will mount on Rishabh Pant and others, and as mentioned earlier Bumrah will bowl two out of the last four overs.
Hardik Pandya returns to the attack.
After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 112/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 40 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)
Cutting concedes 10 off his first over of the evening, conceding a boundary each to Ingram and Dhawan, before dismissing the former three short of what would've been his maiden IPL fifty. Rishabh Pant, another left-hander, walks to the crease after the South African's exit.
OUT! Ingram falls three short of what would've been his maiden IPL fifty. Tried to go big towards cow-corner, but ended up mis-hitting the slower ball, with Hardik Pandya collecting the catch in the deep. DC 112/3
Ingram c Hardik b Cutting 47(32)
FOUR! Second boundary of the over, as Dhawan cuts this behind square on the off side. DC 111/2
FOUR! Ingram shuffles to his left, and laps a back-of-length slower ball from Cutting over fine-leg! DC 106/2
Ben Cutting brought into the attack for the first time.
After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 102/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Colin Ingram 42)
Seven off the over, including a boundary to Dhawan off the third delivery that is the result of a crisp drive wide of mid off. Delhi have now breached the 100-run barrier without losing any more wickets.
FOUR! Driven wide of mid off by Dhawan off Bumrah! Brings up the 100 for the visiting team. DC 100/2
Jasprit Bumrah returns to the attack, with MI skipper Rohit Sharma hoping his trump card delivers in terms of breaking the partnership.
After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 95/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 30 , Colin Ingram 40)
Forgettable over from Krunal, as Ingram smashes three boundaries off him while collecting a single off the last ball of the over to move to 40. The Capitals suddenly are looking good after the shaky start.
The third-wicket pair of Dhawan and Ingram are now in the zone, and with the pitch easy to bat on its really about how deep they can take the innings to. We very well know a wicket can bring two and then there are still three overs of Jasprit Bumrah to tackle.
FOUR! Third boundary of the over for Ingram, this one smashed past Rohit at extra cover, and Krunal might be taken off the attack after what is turning out to be a forgettable over. DC 94/2
IPL 12 Match 3 MI vs DC at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai: Tewatia collects a single off the first ball of the final over. Pant then smashes the next one for a six towards the square-leg fence to bring up the 200 for DC. A leg-bye off the third, before Tewatia joins the party by collecting a six off the fourth. Singles collected off each of the last two balls. Bumrah puts in a dive in the last delivery, and appears to hurt his left shoulder, grimacing in pain afterwards — something that will give his India teammates a reason to worry as well.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals finish on a mammoth 213/6, thanks to the fireworks from Rishabh Pant's bat, the Delhi boy finishing on 78 off just 27 balls.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, MI vs DC, Match Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) get their campaign of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) underway on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Both sides have had the most contrasting history in the tournament. While Mumbai are the joint most successful side in the cash rich league with three titles, Delhi haven't made to the playoffs since 2012.
Rohit Sharma (R) will captain MI while Shreyas Iyer will lead DC. Sportzpics
But a rechristened Capitals' side will now look to turn around their fortunes in the new season with a positive start on Sunday. The away team are being led by the impressive Shreyas Iyer and also boast some of the best young talents of India including Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw Manjot Kalra apart from having seasoned campaigners like Colin Munro, Chris Morris and Trent Boult.
The arrival of Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad has also added the much-needed steel to their batting line up, while the opener will be looking to score some big runs ahead of the upcoming World Cup.
Mumbai are not known for making a good start to the season despite their trophy-laden past but with franchises expected to lose World Cup-bound players in the second half of the tournament due to World Cup, Rohit Sharma would know that victories and points first up would make their journey to the playoffs way easier.
MI are blessed with some of the biggest T20 names including Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.
However, they have been recently jolted by the loss of two premium overseas pacers. While Sri Lankan veteran Lasith malinga has ruled himself out of at least first six games due to domestic commitments, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.
The Mumbai franchise would rely on Mitchell McClenaghan and Barinder Sran to take over the pace bowling responsibility while Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar and Mayank Markande will add the spin options.
Another major focus area of the match will be the workload management of India's World Cup-bound players, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik, while fringe players would look to impress the selectors with good performances.
Full squads
MI Team 2019 Players List: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).
DC Team 2019 Players List: : Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.
Updated Date:
Mar 24, 2019
