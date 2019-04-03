OUT! Chahar strikes and de Kock is taking the long walk back as he tried to come down the wicket and heave the bowler over deep mid-wicket, ended up giving a straight catch to Jadhav at square leg. de Kock c Kedar Jadhav b Chahar 4(7)

Chahar goes for an unlucky boundary off the first ball and then strikes on the next ball. He had frustrated de Kock in the first over and that led to this silly shot from the South African. Suryakumar Yadav, right handed bat, arrives at the crease. Six off the third over.

What a revelation Chahar has been for CSK in these last two years. Two tight overs at the start and something had to give. Can't blame DeKock for taking the aggressive option against by running down the pitch. Chahar proves too good as he shortened the length and cramped QDK for room. Chennai well and truly on top.

FOUR! This is a bad ball, too full and and on the middle-leg stump line, Suryakumar hits a lovely on drive. Mid-on was a little wide and hence the ball raced to the boundary easily.

Deepak Chahar has bowled 8 overs for 39 runs in the last matches. No one is that good. He is feeding off the fact that batsmen at the top are trying to build innings & thus wary of getting out. MI should have sent a Krunal up the order to take him on. #MIvCSK

Shardul continues. He has leaked three boundaries in the over. Bad over from him. Considering how Chahar is bowling from the other end, leaking runs in abundance like this will hurt Dhoni. He has a trend. When he goes for runs, it becomes difficult for him to come back to his best. 16 off this over.

FOUR! Ah, that sweet sound off the bat, back of the length from Chahar, Suryakumar stands still, just slight shift of weight on back foot from the batsman and then full flourish of the blade through the off side. Boundary.

FOUR! Again, back of the length, but on the middle-leg stump line, Suryakumar hits it through the mid-wicket region, the fielder dives to save it, deflects it to long-on, gives it a chase but fails to stop it from touching the ropes.

Chahar continues, third on the trot for the bowler, a plan that Dhoni has stuck to. However, Suryakumar has made sure he collected three boundaries again in this over and ruin the figures of Deepak Chahar. 30 runs have come off in last 2 overs for Mumbai. They are on the move after a slow start and loss of one key wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav is flowing at the Wankhede. He has played some elegant drives both off the front and back foot and has given some impetus to this Mumbai inning. The commentators were talking about sending a pinch hitter like Krunal Pandya at the top to disturb Deepak Chahar's rhythm. But on a true wicket and a fast outfield like this, you can also do it with some orthodox strokeplay as Yadav has shown.

Mohit Sharma, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and this is a good start from him. CSK after giving away a few boundaries in the two overs, have slowed things down. Just 1 off this over. 40 for MI in powerplay.

Imran Tahir, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. Ends the over in a hurry. Good start from him as well. Five singles run by Rohit and Suryakumar. Five off it.

OUT! SUPERB STUFF FROM DHONI! Jadeja comes into the attack and removes Rohit on the very first delivery, but more of a Dhoni wicket this, ball pitches on off-middle stump line and spins away just enough to take the faint edge off Rohit's bat, Dhoni stands still and collects the ball, and starts celebrating. Umpires checked for the no-ball and everything was alright. Rohit c Dhoni b Jadeja 13(18)

Jadeja comes into the attack and delivers on the first ball of the over. Dhoni, as usual, calm and composed behind the wickets, took a very godo catch. Yuvraj Singh has joined Suryakumar in the middle. He is good touch in this season and MI would want him to play throughout. 3 off the over and a Rohit Sharma wicket.

OUT! Imran is off to his customary celebration as he has removed Yuvraj, flights the ball, lures Yuvraj to play lofted drive to long-off, was not hit that well and he is caught by Rayudu at long-off. Yuvraj c Rayudu b Tahir 4(6)

Tahir to Yuvraj was always going to be a contest to watch out for. Yuvraj has had his problems against leg spin bowling and with that dismissal, nothing has really changed. Tahir set him up really well and was brave enough to flight the ball at him. Two wickets in two overs and CSK are on top. Krunal Pandya, left handed bat, comes in. Fifty has come up for Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians are finding it hard to negotiate the middle overs once again. Yuvraj Singh was put under pressure with a few dot balls and tried to get out of the jail by taking the aerial route and was caught brilliantly by Rayudu at the boundary. Mumbai have sent Krunal at 5 today. A good, proactive move from Mumbai Indians think tank. He will be better equipped than Pollard to handle Tahir and Jadeja.

Jadeja completes his second over. Krunal using creativity in the over to end the drought of boundaries. Good thing for MI is that in-form Suryakumar is still on one end. They need a big partnership here. 7 off this over.

Tahir completes his third over. Suryakumar is playing well here, gets that one important boundary in the over. 7 again collected by MI in this over.

FOUR! Short in length and Krunal heaves it to deep mid-wicket. This was hit hard, so hard that Rayudu slapped it to keep it inside the boundary but the ball still managed to touch the ropes.

Krunal is launching the counter-attack here and he is doing a fine job at that. Gets pace on the ball and collects two boundaries in the Mohit Sharma over. 10 came off it.

Dhoni is doing what he does best. He is turning the screws in the middle overs with some tight bowling and alert field settings. Krunal Pandya is threatening to break free now with a couple of boundaries, one against spin a couple against pace. A critical phase of the game for Mumbai who have lost their way in the middle overs earlier in the tournament.

DROPPED! CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS? Krunal smashes this directly to Mohit at mid-off who could not hold on to it. School boys do a better job at catching these dollies. Mumbai won't mind this at all.

Bravo comes into the attack. Among the best fielders in this team and he has seen two worst fielding displays by others off his own bowling in this over, a dropped catch included. Dhoni was not happy. He might not show it but he shared an animated Bravo's anger for sure.

DRS saves Krunal. Ball comes in sharply to Krunal, who misses it, hits him on the pads. Huge appeal and the umpire raises finger. Krunal takes DRS. There was an inside edge on to the pads. Decision overturned.

Thakur comes back into the attack. Luck is on Krunal's side in this match. Got a repreive in the last over, thanks to a lousy effort by Mohit Sharma and now an inside edge off his bat, saved him from getting out LBW. It is also time for the time out. 4 came in the over.

A few close calls for Mumbai Indians. Krunal Pandya survives a dropped catch and has an LBW call against him overturned with DRS. CSK has been shoddy in the field in the last few overs. Dhoni doesn't set high standards from his ageing team, but he does expect his fielders to take the balls coming straight at them. Despite the fielding mishaps, CSK has still kept Mumbai under control so far, but the hosts now have a platform from which they can really take off in the death overs.

Tahir completes his quota. For a while now that Suryakumar has slowed down and has let Krunal do all the work himself. 15 overs gone. Just 93 on the board. This is the time for both of them to come together.

Fifty-run stand up between Krunal and Suryakumar in the 16th over. Also, they have crossed 100. They would at least need 150 on the board to make a match out of it. 9 off the over.

FOUR! Krunal is playing some blind shots, this shot was the same, he tried to heave, got an outside edge and it flew over the short third man Jadhav, the ball raced away for four despite a gutsy effort from the fielder.

OUT! Krunal is gone, tried the same shot, a heave to the leg side, the ball hit the bottom edge and went up in the air, travelled to Jadeja who ran in from deep in the on side to catch it comfortably. Krunal Pandya c Jadeja b Mohit Sharma 42(32

Boundary, boundary, wicket, and then a maximum. A lot happened in the last over by Mohit Sharma. The slog overs are here and we may see some clean hitting and some silly strokemaking as well leading to wickets. 16 off the over for Mumbai. They need a few more overs like this. Suryakumar Yadav has smashed a brilliant fifty as well in the process. Very important in these circumstances. Pandya junior walks out to the middle.

Bravo has found that awkward dip in his slower balls this year, something that was missing from his repertoire last year. He is also nailing those yorkers. He is Dhoni's banker at the death and his form really helps Dhoni's plans. At the other end, Mohit Sharma is leaking some runs even though he managed to send back Krunal Pandya who was living a charmed life at the Wankhede. Mumbai desperately needs a move on now. CSK will be really happy to chase anything under 150 on this wicket.

IPL 12 Match 15 MI vs CSK at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai: Boundary, boundary, wicket, and then a maximum. A lot happened in the last over by Mohit Sharma. The slog overs are here and we may see some clean hitting and some silly strokemaking as well leading to wickets. 16 off the over for Mumbai. They need a few more overs like this. Suryakumar Yadav has smashed a brilliant fifty as well in the process. Very important in these circumstances. Pandya junior walks out to the middle.

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: The most-awaited clash of Indian Premier League is here as Mumbai Indians play Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede. Both teams have won the tournament thrice in its 12-year history and would look to outdo each other in this high-octane contest. Mumbai are coming into this match after taking a 3-day rest in the tournament. In their last game, they were handed a defeat by Kings XI Punjab and at their home, they would look to storm back to winning ways against Super Kings, who are unbeaten in this edition so far. Mumbai are placed at 7th position in the points table and would want to collect two essential points in this game to better that scenario.

Chennai have a very few things to take care of but they know that they need to keep the winning momentum with them till the last-four spot in cemented. They have won all three contests so far and would be eyeing another handsome win in Mumbai to stranglehold their grip in the tournament. The MI-CSK clash will see also a mini contest between the brains of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, two of the most successful captains in IPL.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

