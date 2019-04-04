Hardik Pandya called into attack as MSD joins Jadhav in the middle. CSK needs some serenity. Pandya starts off with an incoming length ball as he cramps Jadhav and forces him to inside-edge but he was safe there. Just a single from the over as Jadhav tucks one to square leg.

Incredible effort by Pollard to dismiss Raina who was just beginning to look threatening. Best catch of the season surely. Perhaps the best ever in the history of the IPL! Mumbai Indians on top!

This game is like a see-saw. Swinging up and down in favour of each sides. After couple of good overs Jadhav pulls thing back in control of CSK with three fours. 15 in total from the over. Rocks back to pull the short delivery from Bumrah to wide of long-on fence. Flicks the free-hit with a helicopter shot over mid-on for another boundary and then guides the short ball outside off with an upper cut to third man fence.

FOUR! Unlucky for Rahul Chahar. Leggie gets the tossed up ball to drift away from Jadhav but the outside edge beats the short third man to run to the fence

Bumrah inexplicably came into the attack after the end of the power play. Rohit might as well have saved him for the latter half of the inning if he wasn't going to bowl in the powerplay. Hardik Pandya is hitting the hard length well and seemed awkward in his first over. It's a sight that will please both Mumbai Indians and Indian fans. Mumbai is struggling to string together those tight overs to really put pressure on the batsmen as Jadhav, in particular, has been severe on anything loose.

Leggie Rahul Chahar has been brought into attack by MI. Bowls a good over including forcing Jadhav to edge a drifting tossed up ball but it beat the short third man fielder and ran away for a four. Eight off the over

Behrendorff finishes his quota with figures of 2/22. A double for MSD on first ball with a cover drive then a single with a flick shot. Two singles for Jadhav and a leg bye. Six off the over.

The game is poised nicely here with Dhoni and Jadhav quietly going about their business. We know these two are masters at taking the chase deep and delivering the knockout punch. Jadhav finished a game on one leg at the same venue in 2018 hitting a six and a four in the last over. This game promises to be another one of those last over cliffhangers.

Pull shot off first ball by Jadhav for a double follwed by a flick to mid-wicket for a single. Two more singles on last two balls. CSK need 100 in last nine overs

Asking rate edges past 11. With any other team in this kind of chase, you would have been worried. But with #CSK , you never know.

A bit of a lull for CSK in the chase. They haven't got a boundary in last four overs. The field has been sprayed and MI are also not looking to strike, happy to take it into final overs. Six from Krunal's first over. 94 needed for CSK in last eight overs.

Good comeback by Bumrah after the first over smacking. Just three from this. Two singles for Jadhav and one for Dhoni. One of Jadhav or Dhoni needs to turn aggressive. MSD has got 11 off 19 here and is at present struggling to find singles. 91 is needed in seven overs and required rate is 13 at the moment.

First signs of nerves from CSK as Kedar went for a wild heave against the first delivery of Bumrah's new spell. With the required run rate creeping up to 13, even CSK with all the cool heads on their side may be feeling some pressure. One gets the feeling that Jadhav is going to cut loose in the next couple of overs and allow Dhoni to anchor this chase till the end.

A quicker one from Krunal but it's too far from Jadhav and has been called a wide. Next ball Jadhav slog sweeps him to deep square leg for a four. Couple of singles and seven off the over. 84 needed in six overs.

WICKET! MSD OUT! Big wicket! Dhoni needed to get going and decided to attack Hardik Pandya's short ball after shimming down. Was cramped for space as he gave an easy catch to square leg.

OUT! Jadeja departs! Hardik is turning the game on its head. Second wicket of the over. Jadeja backtracked to play a drive over covers but the pace outdid him as he edged it to the keeper

Hardik has been star of the night for MI. Went bonkers with the bat and now removes MSD and Jadeja in the same over. Dhoni shimmied down but the Pandya cramped him for space with a short one on his body as he gave an easy catch to square leg. Jadeja edged the length ball to the keeper trying clear the front leg for an expansive drive over cover. Four on last ball by Bravo. 77 need in last five overs.

Hardik Pandya has had an excellent game. After finishing Mumbai inning with those big hits at the end, he has given nothing away with the ball in hand. He has bent his back and hit his natural hard length to exploit the pace and bounce on this Wankhede pitch. With Dhoni and Jadeja getting sent back in the same over and run rate creeping up to 15, Jadhav needs to bat out of his skin to save his side.

CSK find some acceleration as Jadhav slams Malinga for two consecutive fours. Dabs the short ball away from the keeper to get a four through third man and then tucks the full pitched legside delivery to square leg fence. 11 off the over. CSK need 66 in last four overs.

Looks like there's not going to be any repeat of 2018 when Bravo's special helped CSK beat MI in a thrilling contest at Wankhede. CSK batsmen have found it tough to get going tonight. Another good over by Bumrah. Just three from it. CSK now need 63 in last three over. Required rate is 21. CSK fans please look away.

WICKET! Jadhav gone for 58! Change of pace did the trick there. Jadhav went for a hoick off length ball but lack of pace outdid him as the edge carried off to QDK.

Bumrah and Malinga proving too good for CSK here. What a delight it must be for the captain to have these two operate at the death. With the lively Wankhede pitch also providing some assistance, it's next to unthinkable to score 15 runs an over against them.

WICKET! Bravo out! The West Indian made space for a big shot but Maling cramped him for space with a block hole delivery as it took a fine edge to QDK. The keeper did very well there.

While the target looked like a mountain, Malinga made the job impossible with his over with wickets of Jadhav and Bravo. Jadhav edged his pull shot behind the wicket as the lack of pace on the ball got better of him. Bravo slammed a biggie down the ground and then perished inside-edging a block hole ball as QDK did excellently well to take the catch. CSK need 56 in last two overs. Malinga finishes quota at 3/34.

Deepak Chahar gets a boundary with an inside-out shot over cover off Bumrah followed by a snorter to return the favour. Seven off the over. 49 needed in last over for CSK.

CSK's winning run has been stopped! 11 from last over and the wicket of Deepak Chahar for Hardik Pandya but CSK fall 37 short of MI's total of 175. Chennai have lost their first match of the season.

Mumbai Indians have really come together as a bowling unit tonight. There were some good individual performances before this, but tonight every bowler has brought out his A game. Induction of Behrendorff and Rahul Chahar has helped. The fielding has also been top notch to complement the bowling.

MS Dhoni, losing captain: Quite a few things went wrong for us. I think we started off well and till 12th-13th over we were on the mark, but after that there were some drops and misfields. The death bowling also didn't come off. It was slightly tough on them. On a wicket like this, what is important is carefully study which boundaries they could have cut off, and where is the error in execution. Momentum totally depends on where you are at. I don't think the in-between innings break really plays a part. Even if you have finished well, you need to start the second innings well. I don't think momentum really matters. What counts more is setting the tone while batting or bowling. There are areas to work on but what is important is for individuals to step up and take responsibility.

Pollard: Pandya boys have been doing well. I try to make a difference lower down the batting order. Some days in practice you are trying to play down a few balls and then some day, you start striking from the word go. We have been scoring over 170 consistently. Just a matter of improving. Hopefully, we can take this win ahead. Hardik has got me covered.

Dhoni will be disappointed with his team's effort in the field. There were too many misfields and dropped catches. No reason to panic yet as they still sit comfortably with three games out of 4. You don't expect too many changes from Dhoni but the form of openers is going to be a cause of worry for them. They may want to consider the option of batting Rayudu in the middle order and bringing in Faf du Plessis to open the batting.

What a homecoming for the men in blue! Solid with the bat, crafty with the ball, athletic in the field, this is the blueprint they would like to replicate every game this season. CSK have been outplayed. Credit to the Wankhede curators as well for dishing out a tremendous T20 surface that had something in it for everybody.

Rohit Sharma, winning captain: Every game is a very important game at the start and we don't want the headache of winning most of the games at end, it becomes very difficult. Right from the first ball we kept ourselves in the game which was crucial. I though 170 was fighting total here because if you can take wickets with new ball you always have a chance. We know Behrendorff bowls well with new ball and we wanted to capitalise on it and he got us the two wickets. Rahul bowled only two overs because he was finding tough to grip and ball and MS Dhoni and Jadhav were at crease and they play spin well.

OUT! Chahar strikes and de Kock is taking the long walk back as he tried to come down the wicket and heave the bowler over deep mid-wicket, ended up giving a straight catch to Jadhav at square leg. de Kock c Kedar Jadhav b Chahar 4(7)

Mohit Sharma, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and this is a good start from him. CSK after giving away a few boundaries in the two overs, have slowed things down. Just 1 off this over. 40 for MI in powerplay.

OUT! SUPERB STUFF FROM DHONI! Jadeja comes into the attack and removes Rohit on the very first delivery, but more of a Dhoni wicket this, ball pitches on off-middle stump line and spins away just enough to take the faint edge off Rohit's bat, Dhoni stands still and collects the ball, and starts celebrating. Umpires checked for the no-ball and everything was alright. Rohit c Dhoni b Jadeja 13(18)

OUT! Imran is off to his customary celebration as he has removed Yuvraj, flights the ball, lures Yuvraj to play lofted drive to long-off, was not hit that well and he is caught by Rayudu at long-off. Yuvraj c Rayudu b Tahir 4(6)

DROPPED! CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS? Krunal smashes this directly to Mohit at mid-off who could not hold on to it. School boys do a better job at catching these dollies. Mumbai won't mind this at all.

Fifty-run stand up between Krunal and Suryakumar in the 16th over. Also, they have crossed 100. They would at least need 150 on the board to make a match out of it. 9 off the over.

OUT! Krunal is gone, tried the same shot, a heave to the leg side, the ball hit the bottom edge and went up in the air, travelled to Jadeja who ran in from deep in the on side to catch it comfortably. Krunal Pandya c Jadeja b Mohit Sharma 42(32

OUT! Suryakumar departs. He tried to clear the long-on region for a maximum, did not connect well and it went up in the air, it came down to the safe hands of Jadeja at long-on. Fine innings from SKY comes to and end. Suryakumar Yadav c Jadeja b Dwayne Bravo 59(43)

What an end to what was turning out to be a sorry effort with the bat by Mumbai Indians. Lusty blows from Hardik and Pollard in the last over. Three sixes and a four. 29 off the last over and MI have 170 on the board.

WICKET! Golden duck for Rayudu! Behrendorff strikes in his first over for MI! Unplayable stuff from the pacer. Bowls it short but there was extra bounce as Rayudu edged it after putting his bat forward for a defense.

WICKET! Pollard takes a ridiculous catch! Raina gone! He got two fours in the over and was probably too excited. Went for another upper cut over covers to sweeper cover but Pollard was there. Stretched his right arm to taken a stunning catch.

WICKET! MSD OUT! Big wicket! Dhoni needed to get going and decided to attack Hardik Pandya's short ball after shimming down. Was cramped for space as he gave an easy catch to square leg.

OUT! Jadeja departs! Hardik is turning the game on its head. Second wicket of the over. Jadeja backtracked to play a drive over covers but the pace outdid him as he edged it to the keeper

WICKET! Jadhav gone for 58! Change of pace did the trick there. Jadhav went for a hoick off length ball but lack of pace outdid him as the edge carried off to QDK.

WICKET! Bravo out! The West Indian made space for a big shot but Maling cramped him for space with a block hole delivery as it took a fine edge to QDK. The keeper did very well there.

CSK's winning run has been stopped! 11 from last over and the wicket of Deepak Chahar for Hardik Pandya but CSK fall 37 short of MI's total of 175. Chennai have lost their first match of the season.

IPL 12 Match 15 MI vs CSK at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai: MI beat CSK by 37 runs! CSK's winning run has been stopped! 11 from last over and the wicket of Deepak Chahar for Hardik Pandya but CSK fall 37 short of MI's total of 175. Chennai have lost their first match of the season.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs CSK 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: The most-awaited clash of Indian Premier League is here as Mumbai Indians play Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede. Both teams have won the tournament thrice in its 12-year history and would look to outdo each other in this high-octane contest. Mumbai are coming into this match after taking a 3-day rest in the tournament. In their last game, they were handed a defeat by Kings XI Punjab and at their home, they would look to storm back to winning ways against Super Kings, who are unbeaten in this edition so far. Mumbai are placed at 7th position in the points table and would want to collect two essential points in this game to better that scenario.

Chennai have a very few things to take care of but they know that they need to keep the winning momentum with them till the last-four spot in cemented. They have won all three contests so far and would be eyeing another handsome win in Mumbai to stranglehold their grip in the tournament. The MI-CSK clash will see also a mini contest between the brains of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, two of the most successful captains in IPL.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here