A very warm welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of the 22nd match of the IPL with Kings XI Punjab facing the Sunrisers Hyderbad. We have lots of interesting things lined up today as we build to the start of the game.

Two of the leading run getters of this IPL will be in action tonight, do you believe they will fire at the PCA stadium? Find out who is the leading run-scorer for KXIP so far in the entire list here

KXIP's Sam Curran has played instrumental role in few of the games for the Kings XI, the all-rounder has a chance of breaking into the top five of the purple cap holders. Sunrisers' Mohammad Nabi has a great chance to climb up too. Do see the full list here.

In his weekly column James Marsh has yet again managed to tickle the funny bone as he looks back at the second week of the IPL that has just gone by.

Two matches were played in IPL yesterday. In the first match of double header, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets despite some late bout of jitters. Shreyas Iyer led DC's chase valiantly with a knock of 67 as RCB suffered sixth straigth loss. Click here to read the match report.

In the second clash on Sunday, KKR registered an easy eight-wicket win over RR. IPL also got a new star as debutant Harry Gurney impressed for KKR with his pace bowling. Click here to read match report.

KXIP all-rounder Sam Curran has already made a name for himself with his sharp inswingers and he's credited Mohammed Shami for helping him become a better bowler in Indian conditions. Click here to read what all he had to say.

"Mohali pitch has an even covering of grass. The average score in the last five IPL games is 180. It looks good for batting, a bit of a mosaic look. It is a little bit challenging to hit sixes on this ground because of the dimensions," says Darren Ganga.

TOSS: R Ashwin makes the right call and Kings XI Punjab will be bowling first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

R Aswhin: We would be bowling first. We have a couple of changes - AJ and Murugan Ashwin miss out. They are replaced by Mujeeb and Rajpoot. They are quality players.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: We wanted to bowl first as well. Dew is always a big factor in this ground. No changes to our team. IPL season is going good and I am enjoying it.

KXIP have a 3-9 record against SRH in IPL. At Mohali, KXIP have a 1-4 record against them in IPL.

It will be a big game for both sides, more so for Kings XI Punjab since they are playing at home. Both teams have had little time to reflect on the mistakes that led to disappointing defeats on Saturday. Kings XI Punjab have roped in Mujeeb-ur-Rahman as a wicket-taking option upfront against a batting side that has depended a great deal on opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown faith in the Indian batsmen to come good tonight.

David Warner is one of the five players to have scored 600-plus runs against KXIP in IPL. He averages 47.71 with the bat against them.

Leading the run charts of this season David Warner and Jonny Bairstow tread out at the PCA Stadium as Kings XI get in a quick huddle before dispressing onto the field. Ankit Rajpoot will start the proceedings for KXIP. To keep these two quiet will take some special effort. One slip in place. Expecting fireworks in first six...

After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 3/0 ( David Warner 1 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 1) Rajpoot getting some shape into the Warner. Sunrisers get underway with a quick single to mid off. Warner just makes home. Rajpoot begins with a good outswinger to Bairstow. YJB, too, gets off the blocks with a quick single on the offside. Excellent fielding by Mandeep Singh to save a certain boundary. Three runs to begin with for SRH.

OUT! Mujeeb persists with the leg stump line and he has produced an early breakthrough. The ball was floated on the legstump, spinning into the batsman, who has flicked it in slightly in the air and R Ashwin has positioned himself perfectly at short mid wicket to grasp a low catch, diving forward. KXIP's plan works perfectly. Bairstow c Ashwin b Mujeeb 1(6) SRH 7/1

FOUR! Full and wide from Mujeeb and Vijay is off and running with a drive through covers. No need to run for that. First boundary of the SRH innings.

Bairstow has been dismissed by spinners this IPL in each of his six innings now,

Kings XI Punjab’s horses-for-courses selection of ‘mystery’ spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for the game in Mohali paid immediate dividends as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s prolific opener Jonny Bairstow flicked a catch to short mid-wicket for skipper R Aswhin to lunge forward and take a very good catch in the second over. The home side know that they have already got a foot in the door and will have to pry it open by sustaining the pressure against David Warner and Vijay Shankar.

After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 11/1 ( David Warner 1 , Vijay Shankar 4) KXIP made two changes to their playing XI for this game, the first was Ankit Rajpoot and now the second Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman comes into action. After sliding a couple of wides down the leg stump, Mujeeb strikes. So many boxes ticked by KXIP. Bringing in Mujeeb, opening the attack with him, his line to Bairstow, the field placement. Mike Hesson-R Ashwin combo along with Mujeeb's guile brings down Bairstow's downfall. Vijay ends the over with the first boundary of the innings. Would have never though Sunrisers' first boundary wouldn't come from Warner or Bairstow's willow. Great start for the Kings XI.

Warner puts his skates on to complete the third run to fine leg. Rajpoot's little misfield allows Sunrisers an extra run of the last ball. Good over by Rajpoot. Quiet start so far this from Sunrisers.

After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 18/1 ( David Warner 3 , Vijay Shankar 6) Only an over for Mujeeb first up as Mohammed Shami runs in for his over. A little 'Yes' and 'No' between Warner and Vijay, however, no damage done as he was sent back early. Shami too maintains tight lines to Warner, not allowing him to break free. Excellent start for Shami, giving away just a run off his first over.

TOSS: R Ashwin makes the right call and Kings XI Punjab will be bowling first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

OUT! Mujeeb persists with the leg stump line and he has produced an early breakthrough. The ball was floated on the legstump, spinning into the batsman, who has flicked it in slightly in the air and R Ashwin has positioned himself perfectly at short mid wicket to grasp a low catch, diving forward. KXIP's plan works perfectly. Bairstow c Ashwin b Mujeeb 1(6) SRH 7/1

IPL 12 Match 22 KXIP vs SRH at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Only an over for Mujeeb first up as Mohammed Shami runs in for his over. A little 'Yes' and 'No' between Warner and Vijay, however, no damage done as he was sent back early. Shami too maintains tight lines to Warner, not allowing him to break free. Excellent start for Shami, giving away just a run off his first over.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs SRH 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: After suffering losses over the weekends, both Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) look to return to winning ways in order to get their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey back on track.

Kings XI Punjab's miscalculation in a 160-run chase saw them lose by 22 runs against Chennai Super Kings, despite half-centuries from KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan. Playing right into MS Dhoni's plan the Kings XI couldn't find the momentum in the second innings at Chepauk, losing their second game of the tournament.

While, Sunrisers Hyderabad were shot out for 96 in a 137-run chase by Mumbai Indians' fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. On IPL debut, Joseph recorded the best bowling figures in the tournament history. Two of Sunrisers' major weaknesses this season has been their death bowling and the frailties in their middle order, while the latter has been an issue they have had to deal with in past, bowling in slog overs is surprising.

After reducing MI to 97/7 in 18 overs, Sunrisers ended up conceding 39 runs in the final two overs with Kieron Pollard making the most of some dismal bowling.

Both sides have few loose ends to tighten as they aim to regain the winning momentum.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps