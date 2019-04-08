22:46 (IST)

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 69/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 26 , Mayank Agarwal 27)

Rashid Khan, the sole wicket-taker in the SRH attack so far, returns after the timeout. Agarwal collects a single off the first ball, with Rahul guiding the ball towards the vacant midwicket fence for a double off the second delivery. Another double to Rahul off the fourth delivery, this time clipped away towards square-leg. Single off each of the last two balls. At the halfway stage in their innings, KXIP need 82 to win off 60 with nine wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, the partnership is worth 51 between Rahul and Agarwal.