IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs SRH Match at Mohali: Mayank Agarwal falls soon after 50
Date: Monday, 08 April, 2019 23:22 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kings XI Punjab VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Agarwal perishes while trying to end the game in a hurry, holing out to Shankar at deep midwicket after going for a pull off a slower back-of-length delivery from Sandeep. KXIP 132/2
Agarwal c Shankar b Sandeep 55(43)
Fifty up for Mayank Agarwal off 40 balls, collecting two fours and three sixes along the way! Smashes a six and follows it up with a single off the first two balls of the 17th over to get to his second half-century of IPL 12. KXIP 126/1
Century partnership up between Rahul and Agarwal for the second wicket, and the two are well on their way towards guiding KXIP to a comfortably victory. Rahul, who had earlier brought up his half-century, collects a double off the last delivery of the 16th over to bring up the milestone.
FOUR! Fine way for KL Rahul to bring up his half-century, taking 34 deliveries to get to the milestone! Shuffles down the track and smacks it towards the cow-corner fence, where the fielder running in from long off puts in a dive in vain. KXIP 102/1
OUT! Rashid strikes off his first ball of the evening, and he gets rid of the dangerous CH Gayle! Flatter one from the Afghan wrist-spinner, and Gayle launches this down the ground. Just didn't take the presence of a long on into account, with Hooda actually having to put in a slide to complete a fine catch. KXIP 18/1
Gayle c Hooda b Rashid 16(14)
OUT! Mohammed Shami digs one back of a length and into Pandey, cramping the batsman for room. Pandey pulls, but can only find the fielder, who is yards inside from the deep mid wicket fence
FIFTY! Warner completes his half-century with a couple. Reaches for the wide delivery and thrashes it to deep cover for two. He has taken 49 balls to get there and now he needs to be there till the end for Sunrisers.
OUT! Another run out at the non-strikers by R Ashwin while he is bowling, however, this isn't going to generate any sort of controversy. Warner flat-batted hard down the ground, but Ashwin did well first to stop the ball with left hand and then flicks it on to the stumps. Nabi had left his crease and there was no time for him to comeback. Unfortunate end.
Nabi run out (Ashwin) 12(7)
OUT! Carrom ball outside off from Ashwin and Vijay was playing for the off-break. Trying to run it down to third man but gets a feather to KLR and he doesn't even wait for the umpire to raise his finger. Sunrisers' solid stand is broken
Shankar c Rahul b Ashwin 26(27)
SRH Powerplay scores in IPL 2019:
54/0 vs KKR, Kolkata
69/0 vs RR, Hyderabad
59/0 vs RCB, Hyderabad
62/0 vs DC, Delhi
39/2 v MI, Hyderabad
27/1 v KXIP, Today*
This is also the second lowest PP score of the season. The lowest is 16/1 by CSK v RCB at Chennai.
OUT! Mujeeb persists with the leg stump line and he has produced an early breakthrough. The ball was floated on the legstump, spinning into the batsman, who has flicked it in slightly in the air and R Ashwin has positioned himself perfectly at short mid wicket to grasp a low catch, diving forward. KXIP's plan works perfectly.
Bairstow c Ashwin b Mujeeb 1(6) SRH 7/1
Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing XI
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Kings XI Punjab's playing XI
KL Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
TOSS: R Ashwin makes the right call and Kings XI Punjab will be bowling first against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab are all set to pull the rug from under pre-tournament favourites Sunrisers Hyderabad’s feet with a gutsy and smart run-chase engineered entirely by two Karnataka batsmen, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. They pushed back the visiting bowlers challenge, playing leg-spinner Rashid Khan and the two fast medium bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma with respect but pulling out their punishing blades against off-spinner Mohammad Nabi and fast-medium bowler Siddharth Kaul.
After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 132/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 60 , Mayank Agarwal 55)
Kaul returns to the attack. Agarwal collects a six off the first ball, before collecting a single off the next delivery to bring up his half-century. Another boundary to Agarwal, this time hit down the ground, with Pandey's spirited effort at long on going in vain. 13 off the over. KXIP need 19 off 18 balls.
FOUR! Rahul smacks the ball over the non-striker's end. Pandey puts in a spirited effort at long on, pushing the ball back inside, but the ball only rolls back to the cushion in the end. KXIP 131/1
The century-stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal was a lot of hard work, intelligent approach to the task of chasing 151 runs and just a slice of luck in the form of Yusuf Pathan dropping a skyed catch off Mayank Agarwal. Kings XI Punjab’s second-wicket combination fed off one another and kept encouraging one another to chip away at the target consistently and without undue risk. They attacked Mohammad Nabi’s off-spin with gusto and Siddharth Kaul’s fast-medium bowling with panache to take their side closer to victory.
SIX! First ball after the timeout, and this one's clobbered beyond the sight screen by Agarwal! A strike as clean as it can get! KXIP 125/1
This is the first century stand (Rahul-Agarwal) for KXIP against SRH for any wicket in IPL.
Ouch...
After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 119/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 59 , Mayank Agarwal 43)
The SRH captain brings himself back, hoping against hope to get a couple of wickets that might just keep his team's hopes alive. DROPPED! Agarwal uppercuts towards deep point off the fourth delivery, where Pathan gets under the ball, but ends up spilling it, much to the anguish of his teammates. Bhuvneshwar creates an opportunity, but there's only so much he can do if his teammates are not grabbing the chances. Eight off the over, with the partnership between the two worth 101 at the end of the over. Umpire signals the second timeout of the innings. KXIP need 32 off 24 deliveries.
After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 111/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 54 , Mayank Agarwal 40)
Sandeep returns to the attack. Agarwal and Rahul collect a double each in the first half of the over, the former nicking a single off the second delivery. Rahul keeps the strike with a single off the last ball. KXIP need 40 off 30 deliveries.
There was much maturity and craft on display as Kings XI Punjab galloped towards the 151-run target, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal scoring freely against off-spinner Mohammad Nabi and Siddharth Kaul as the night was wearing on. Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to break this partnership if they are claw their way back into the game but that seemed only a remote possibility. Rahul’s range of strokes surfaced as he sped to his half-century after Mayank Agarwal took charge initially.
After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 105/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 51 , Mayank Agarwal 37)
Rashid bowls out his quota of overs, finishing with economical figures of 1/20 from four, conceding three singles off his last over. Rahul and Agarwal look like they'll guide their team home in a canter. KXIP need 46 off 36 deliveries.
KL Rahul's fifties this season:
v MI - 45 balls
v CSK - 41 balls
v SRH - 34 balls*
After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 102/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 50 , Mayank Agarwal 35)
Nabi returns to the attack in the 13th over. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries, before Rahul opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards the vacant third man fence. A single and a leg-bye off the next two deliveries, before Rahul collects a boundary to bring up his half-century — his third of the ongoing season. 12 off the over. KXIP need 49 off 42 deliveries.
FOUR! Cheeky stuff from Rahul, opening the face of his bat and guiding the ball towards the vacant third man fence. KXIP 96/1
After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 90/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 40 , Mayank Agarwal 34)
Rashid bowls out a quick third over, with four singles coming off it, as Rahul and Agarwal opt against taking any risks against SRH's leading spinner. KXIP need 61 off 48.
The Kings XI Punjab second wicket pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are lining up a push to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have been batting sensibly, punctuating watchful cricket with strokes that keep the scoreboard moving at a good pace. Their half-century stand kept the side well in the hunt and their picking Siddharth Kaul’s fast medium bowling for special treatment in the 11th over made their fans breathe easier.
After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 86/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 38 , Mayank Agarwal 32)
Kaul continues from the other end. Agarwal pushes a length ball through extra cover for a boundary off the first ball, and collects a single two balls later. Rahul piles further misery on Kaul off the remaining deliveries, collecting a four, a six and a quick double off the next three balls. KXIP need 65 off 54.
SIX! Rahul goes for an inside-out loft against Kaul, just about clearing the boundary rope between extra cover and long off! KXIP 84/1
FOUR! Pulled away towards the backward square-leg fence by Rahul off Kaul! KXIP 78/1
FOUR! Pushed through the extra cover region by Mayank Agarwal off Siddarth Kaul! KXIP 73/1
After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 69/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 26 , Mayank Agarwal 27)
Rashid Khan, the sole wicket-taker in the SRH attack so far, returns after the timeout. Agarwal collects a single off the first ball, with Rahul guiding the ball towards the vacant midwicket fence for a double off the second delivery. Another double to Rahul off the fourth delivery, this time clipped away towards square-leg. Single off each of the last two balls. At the halfway stage in their innings, KXIP need 82 to win off 60 with nine wickets in hand.
Meanwhile, the partnership is worth 51 between Rahul and Agarwal.
After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 62/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 21 , Mayank Agarwal 25)
Siddarth Kaul brought into the attack in place of Sandeep in the ninth over. Mayank runs the ball down to third man for a single off the third delivery. Rahul collects a four off a lovely drive past mid off off the next delivery. Rahul sets off for a quick single off the penultimate delivery, just about making the crease on time as mid off manages to effect a direct hit. Single off the last ball, with seven coming off the over. And the umpire signals timeout! KXIP, meanwhile, are going about their chase quite comfortably, with the two Karnataka boys well set by now.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal established their dominance over Mohammad Nabi’s off-spin to cause Sunrisers Hyderabad wonder where the next wicket would come from. Rahul used the depth of the crease to square cut a short ball for four while Mayank Agarwal picked up a second six, teasing Vijay Shankar on the mid-wicket fence. It is the kind of batsmanship that the two Kings XI Punjab are capable of and the sort that makes their team sit back with confidence.
FOUR! Lovely drive by Rahul, beating the diving fielder at mid off! KXIP 60/1
After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 55/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 16 , Mayank Agarwal 23)
Rahul smashes the ball towards the extra cover boundary off the first ball, collecting his second four. Appeal for lbw against Mayank three balls later, with SRH showing no inclination for the DRS. Mayank then gets down on one knee and hoicks the ball towards deep midwicket, where Shankar collects the ball with an outstretched hand, but loses his balance and ends up spilling the ball beyond the boundary rope to concede a six. 12 off the over. KXIP's run-rate starting to pick up at the right time.
SIX! Mayank heaves this towards deep midwicket, where Shankar collects the ball in one hand, but loses balance and ends up spilling it beyond the boundary rope. KXIP 54/1
FOUR! Crunched powerfully through the off side by Rahul, who doesn't bother setting off for a run. KXIP 47/1
After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 43/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 11 , Mayank Agarwal 16)
Sandeep returns to the attack, replacing his captain. Five runs conceded in the over, including a brace to Mayank in the second delivery after a pull behind square. Nice partnership brewing between the Karnataka teammates at a shade better than run-a-ball.
Kings XI Punjab started the process of accumulation rather than aggression, occasionally opening up like Mayank Agarwal did against off-spinner Mohammad Nabi in the final over of power play. It was more by way of telling the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers that they could ill-afford to make errors of line and length even on a track that offered them some purchase.
After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 38/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 9 , Mayank Agarwal 13)
One Afghan spinner replaces another, as Nabi is brought into the attack in the sixth over. Eight runs collected, including a six to Mayank off the penultimate delivery. KXIP collect 11 more runs than what SRH managed in the powerplay, both having lost a wicket early.
SIX! Mayank lofts this over the bowler's head with a straight bat! Glorious! KXIP 38/1
After 5 overs,Kings XI Punjab 30/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 8 , Mayank Agarwal 6)
Rahul starts the over off by collecting a boundary. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries. Dot off each of the next three deliveries. Six off the over.
FOUR! Rahul guides the ball towards the wide third man fence, where Kaul puts in a slide, but is unable to prevent the boundary. KXIP 28/1
The Gayle storm lasted only briefly and it was leg-spinner Rashid Khan who did the damage, cramping the big left-hander for room. Chris Gayle succeeded only in scooping a drive to long-on where Deepak Hooda ran around to his right to take a fine catch. The contest will get more interesting, though Kings XI Punjab have the batsmen who can win this game by taking a leaf out of David Warner’s book of percentage play.
After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 24/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 3 , Mayank Agarwal 5)
Rashid replaces Sandeep, and is off to a superb start by removing the dangerous Gayle off his first ball of the evening. Mayank Agarwal strolls out to bat, and gets off the mark with a lofted shot over the bowler's head that fetches him a boundary. Six runs and a wicket off Rashid's first over.
FOUR! Mayank gets off the mark with a lofted shot over Rashid's head. KXIP 22/1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling average in the IPL against the KXIP is 15.00. He has picked up 21 wickets from 12 matches against KXIP including a 5-wicket haul.
OUT! Rashid strikes off his first ball of the evening, and he gets rid of the dangerous CH Gayle! Flatter one from the Afghan wrist-spinner, and Gayle launches this down the ground. Just didn't take the presence of a long on into account, with Hooda actually having to put in a slide to complete a fine catch. KXIP 18/1
Gayle c Hooda b Rashid 16(14)
Chris Gayle has been dismissed by Sandeep Sharma four times in IPL. Gayle has scored 58 runs against him from 54 balls.
After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 18/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 2 , Chris Gayle 16)
Gayle pulls a back-of-length ball from Bhuvi over long on for a maximum off the first delivery. Top-edges a pull two deliveries later, which lands in the vacant fine-leg region, where Kaul cuts the ball off to save two for his side. Swing-and-a-miss by Gayle off the fifth, the ball nipping back a touch on this occasion. Single to Gayle off the last delivery. Nine off the over.
Sunrisers Hyderabad resisted the temptation to have a spinner open the bowling, backing Sandeep Sharma to tie Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Gayle down after skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent down a customary tidy over. Gayle responded to that with a fierce stroke to wide mid-on for four but unless he chances his arm more often, the battle between bat and ball will be a most interesting one to watch.
SIX! Smashed over long on by Gayle off Bhuvi! First six for the Jamaican! KXIP 15/0
After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 9/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 2 , Chris Gayle 7)
Sandeep Sharma bowls from the other end. Sandeep bowls one into the slot in the third delivery, one that's asking to be dispatched for boundary, and Gayle only obliges. Single collected off each of the next three balls, with Gayle keeping the strike for the next over.
FOUR! Not long before Gayle collects his first boundary this evening, heaving the ball over mid on! KXIP 6/0
After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 2/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 1 , Chris Gayle 1)
Rahul gets off the mark with a single off the first delivery. Gayle follows suit two deliveries later. Tidy start from Bhuvneshwar with just two coming off it.
IPL 12 Match 22 KXIP vs SRH at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: The SRH captain brings himself back, hoping against hope to get a couple of wickets that might just keep his team's hopes alive. DROPPED! Agarwal uppercuts towards deep point off the fourth delivery, where Pathan gets under the ball, but ends up spilling it, much to the anguish of his teammates. Bhuvneshwar creates an opportunity, but there's only so much he can do if his teammates are not grabbing the chances. Eight off the over, with the partnership between the two worth 101 at the end of the over. Umpire signals the second timeout of the innings. KXIP need 32 off 24 deliveries.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs SRH 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: After suffering losses over the weekends, both Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) look to return to winning ways in order to get their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey back on track.
Kings XI Punjab's miscalculation in a 160-run chase saw them lose by 22 runs against Chennai Super Kings, despite half-centuries from KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan. Playing right into MS Dhoni's plan the Kings XI couldn't find the momentum in the second innings at Chepauk, losing their second game of the tournament.
While, Sunrisers Hyderabad were shot out for 96 in a 137-run chase by Mumbai Indians' fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. On IPL debut, Joseph recorded the best bowling figures in the tournament history. Two of Sunrisers' major weaknesses this season has been their death bowling and the frailties in their middle order, while the latter has been an issue they have had to deal with in past, bowling in slog overs is surprising.
After reducing MI to 97/7 in 18 overs, Sunrisers ended up conceding 39 runs in the final two overs with Kieron Pollard making the most of some dismal bowling.
Both sides have few loose ends to tighten as they aim to regain the winning momentum.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squads:
Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.
Updated Date:
Apr 08, 2019
