As IPL 2019 reaches its mid-way stage, CSK continue to dominate the league with 7 wins from 8 matches, followed by Delhi Capitals. KXIP are at the 5th place, while RR are sit on the seventh. Catch the complete points table here .

SRH's David Warner continues to lead the batting charts with a tally of 400 runs. However, KXIP's KL Rahul is not too far behind with 335 runs and the elegant right-hander will look to snatch the Orange Cap from Warner. Catch the full list of leading scorers here .

While there will be references to the Ashwin-Buttler controversy that took place the first time these two sides met, both sides have a lot more at stake this time around. Rajasthan Royals are in a do-or-die situation in order to keep their playoff hopes alive, while Kings XI Punjab have slid down the table after a strong start in the season. Read the full match preview here .

IPL 12 Match 32 KXIP vs RR at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR, Today's Match Preview: It will be a battle for survival as fifth-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. While Kings still have a chance to make it to the playoffs, Royals' chances hang by a thread. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have been guilty of conceding matches from winning positions and have only two wins from their seven matches - the last of which came three days back against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Punjab, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three matches. While skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be delighted with the recent form of his openers — KL Rahul scored a century against Mumbai Indians while Chris Gayle hit an unbeaten 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — he will also be wary of the limitations of his middle order. Punjab will do well to remember that the middle-over slowdown resulted in them finishing 15-20 short of a winning total in both those matches. The onus on batsmen increases manifolds for Punjab given that their frontline pacers Ankit Rajpoot and Andrew Tye have been largely ineffective so far.

Cricketing performances apart, the match will also be interesting for a mini sub-plot involving Ashwin and RR's Jos Buttler. The last time these two sides met, Ashwin hogged headlines after mankading Buttler. Punjab went on to win that match, a result credited in no small measure to Ashwin's act. The controversy might have died down, but the sparks are likely to fly when the two teams take the field tonight.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

