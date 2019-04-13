Auto Refresh
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs RCB Match at Mohali: Virat Kohli completes 36th IPL fifty
Date: Saturday, 13 April, 2019 22:55 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kings XI Punjab VS Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
RCB Score latest updates
FIFTY! Kohli plays a dab down to long-on to complete his half-century in 37 balls
RCB Score latest updates
OUT! Parthiv Patel c Agarwal b Ashwin 19(9)
A bit short and slow from Ashwin as Patel went for a lofted pull. Poor timing and Agarwal took the catch at long-off
KXIP score latest updates
FOUR! Gayle guides the ball towards the wide third man fence to finish on 99 at the end of the KXIP innings! Boy will he be disappointed to miss out on his seventh IPL ton today. KXIP finish on 173/4 at the end of 20 overs
KXIP score latest updates
Fifty partnership up between Gayle and Mandeep, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off the first ball of the 20th over. KXIP 163/4
KXIP score latest updates
OUT! Curran's trapped plumb lbw while going for the reverse sweep against Moeen! Easy decision for the umpire; KXIP 113/4
Curran lbw Moeen 1(3)
KXIP score latest updates
OUT! Third time a wicket has fallen right after a six in this innings, as Sarfaraz nicks the ball to the keeper off a short delivery from Siraj that was going down leg. KXIP 110/3
Sarfaraz c Patel b Siraj 15(13)
KXIP score latest updates
BOWLED EM! Outstanding delivery from Chahal, one that grips and turns a long way, shaving the off stump! Chahal's ecstatic after collecting his second wicket, and Agarwal will have to depart, having failed to convert a good start. KXIP 86/2
Agarwal b Chahal 15(9)
KXIP score latest updates
Half-century number 27 for Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League — as well as his third this year! Gets to the milestone with a single, and has struck six fours and three sixes along the way. KXIP 78/1
KXIP score latest updates
OUT! Chahal breaks the partnership, dismissing Rahul right after the latter hits him for a six. Rahul misses the ball after shuffling down the track, missing the ball and allowing Patel to effect an easy stumping. KXIP 66/1
Rahul st Patel b Chahal 18(15)
KXIP score latest updates
FOUR! Carved through the gap between cover and extra cover has Gayle! Was a slower one from Siraj, and Gayle times this beautifully along with the extra power. Brings up the fifty opening stand with Rahul! KXIP 50/0
KXIP playing 11 today
KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin
RCB playing 11 today
Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
KXIP vs RCB toss result today
TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and elect to field
After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , AB de Villiers 28)
RCB Score latest updates
Kohli gets another boundary as he tucks the leg side ball to square leg.There was also chance of a run-out as ABD ran back to non-striker's end for a double but Tye failed to collect the ball. Nine off the over.
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
That's a superb partnership between the old firm of Kohli and ABD. The duo really enjoy batting with each other and Kohli has said it in so many words repeatedly. They run well and hardly raise a sweat in picking off runs through singles, twos and boundaries. Their understanding of each other's ability is perfect and seem so in control. Kohli, meantime has also got to his 50 from 37 deliveries. RCB are 107/1 after 12 overs
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR!
After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 98/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , AB de Villiers 28)
RCB Score latest updates
Fifty up for Kohli! He reached there in 37 balls. RCB need 76 in nine overs. He also got a four off the over as he rocked back to cut the slower ball from Ashwin past point as a lazy Shami was too slow to bend down.
RCB Score latest updates
FIFTY! Kohli plays a dab down to long-on to complete his half-century in 37 balls
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Slower delivery from Ashwin as Kohli rocks back to cut it past a lazy Shami at point
After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 89/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , AB de Villiers 26)
RCB Score latest updates
Four off first ball! ABD played the drive wide of long-off. Rahul came running and put in a slide but missed the ball as it ran down to the fence. Followed by a single. A double for Kohli with a push to long-on. One more single. Eight off the over.
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Poor effort! Rahul did all the work to cover the ground, for the wide of long-off cover drive from ABD, but missed the ball as he slid to pick it up
MILESTONE ALERT
Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs by an Indian in T20s, eclipsing Raina's tally of 8145 runs.
After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 80/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , AB de Villiers 21)
RCB Score latest updates
Skipper Ashwin comes back into attack! Six off the over with six singles. Kohli is on 40 and RCB need 94 in remaining 11 overs. Time for strategic time-out.
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
Ashwin probably hoping that his mystery bowler Murugan will fox Kohli or ABD. Little does he know that Murugan was in the RCB set up for a year and they had batted against him regularly in the nets. Kohli is looking watchfully aggressive and ABD too is not looking to take risks. RCB are ahead of the run rate at present so the batsmen are under no pressure to step on it
After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 74/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , AB de Villiers 18)
RCB Score latest updates
Excellent over by Murugan Ashwin! Just three runs from it! More of spin bowling required on this strip to keep these guys quiet.
After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 71/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 35 , AB de Villiers 17)
RCB Score latest updates
Ashwin has called Andrew Tye into attack! Dot ball and then two singles. A double for ABD with a flick and then a hard slap off last ball, which was short, over cover for a one bounce four. Eight off the over.
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Short ball by Tye slapped over covers by De Villiers for one bounce to the boundary ropes
After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 63/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , AB de Villiers 10)
RCB Score latest updates
Murugan Ashwin started well even forcing Kohli to inside edge one though it didn't hit the stumps but he lost his rhythm a bit as he presented him with short deliveries. Kohli cut the first one past point to get a four on off and then clipped the next one to mid-wicket fence. Nine off the over. Powerplay up!
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Another half-tracker. Poor bowling from Murugan as Kohli clips it through mid-wicket
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Half-tracker played excellently by Kohli to beat the backward point fielder
After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 54/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , AB de Villiers 9)
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
ABD has come out to join Kohli and he never takes too long to get into the groove! Plays a beautiful back-foot punch off length ball to beat the mid-off fielder and then opens the face of the bat late against good length ball to pierce the third man fence off Shami. 10 off the over.
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
RCB's openers Kohli and Parthiv looked to have taken off in grand style by hammering the opening three overs before Ashwin came onto the bowling scene and had Parthiv caught at long off. At 54 for 1 in 5 overs RCB have got off to a healthy start, though Parthiv finding one of the only two fielders in the outfield was a bit silly. Not as much dew on the outfield as expected. Should benefit the spinners at least for a while
AB de Villiers averages 41.46 against KXIP in IPL. (539 runs, 17 innings)
RCB have lost 22 wickets against spinners this season - the most among all the teams.
DID YOU KNOW?
Ravi Ashwin's bowling average against RCB in IPL is 28.61. (13 wickets, 17 matches)
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Length ball and ABD does very well to open the face of the bat late to run it down to third man fence
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! A bit short from Shami as De Villiers gets onto the backfoot to punch it through mid-off
After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 44/1 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , AB de Villiers 0)
RCB Score latest updates
Ashwin gets into the attack and gets the breakthrough. Drags his length back and bowls it slow as Parthiv goes for a lofted shot but doesn't get the timing as Agarwal took the catch at long-off. Kohli also got a four in the over after he slammed the overpitched ball down the ground. Eight off the over.
RCB Score latest updates
OUT! Parthiv Patel c Agarwal b Ashwin 19(9)
A bit short and slow from Ashwin as Patel went for a lofted pull. Poor timing and Agarwal took the catch at long-off
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Ashwin goes full against Kohli as he slams it down the ground for a four
After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 36/0 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 18 , Virat Kohli (C) 18)
RCB Score latest updates
RC are off to a flying start here aided by some indisciplined bowling. The first ball was not bad though but the shot was brilliant. Kohli leaned forward to punch the length ball past diving mid-off fielder. Parthiv got a full ball and smoked it down the ground for a four before pulling one to fine leg fence. 15 off the over.
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Short ball by Curran is lofted over short fine leg by Parthiv to get a four
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! You are asking for it if you bowl so full. In Parthiv's slot as he clobbers it down the ground
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! What a shot! Kohli is in great touch! Good length ball and Kohli leans forward to punch it past mid-off fielder
After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 21/0 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 10 , Virat Kohli (C) 11)
RCB Score latest updates
Absolute horrendous bowling by Shami! Another half-volley driven down by Kohli for a boundary, picks the next length ball from off to pull it to mid-wicket fence. Shami gives Parthiv a dolly as he flicks it to cow corner fence. 15 off the over
KXIP pacers' economy rate this IPL:
First three matches - 10.13
Last four matches - 8.43
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Poor bowling from Shami. Bowls into Parthiv's slot who heaves it to mid-wicket fence
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Length ball on off as Kohli pulled it to mid-wicket for consecutive fours
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! Lovely straight drive. Another half-volley, this time from Shami, and Kohli cracks it down the ground
After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 6/0 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)
RCB Score latest updates
Beautiful start to the chase as Parthiv creams the half-volley first up by Curran through cover for a boundary. Leading edge off Kohli's bat as he attempted a flick fell marginally shot of mid-on fielder. He gets off the mark with a bunt to cover. Six off the over.
RCB Score latest updates
FOUR! What a way to start the chase! Half-volley to begin with from Curran, creamed through cover by Parthiv Patel
Time for the chase! RCB need 174 to win their first match of the season!
Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel are out in the middle to bat. Sam Curran to bowl the first over.
"He's (Gayle) a great batsman, especially in T20, and sometimes it's hard to bowl to him. We always enjoy when he's batting. First ball (of the innings) was not good, but still I backed myself (and dismissed Rahul off the next ball). It looks like a proper grass wicket, but it's gripping. The little bit of dew is good for us. 174 is not a tough total, but one or two batsmen have to play a long innings," says Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the pick of the RCB bowlers (2/33).
RPO for KXIP today:
First 10 overs : 9.00
Next 5 overs : 6.40
Last 5 overs : 10.20
99 notouts in IPL:
Suresh Raina, CSK v SRH, Hyderabad, 2013
Chris Gayle, KXIP v RCB, Mohali, 2019*
KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice
Navdeep Saini's superb bowling (4-0-23-0) at a time when Gayle was on the rampage, along with the excellent middle overs by the spinners Chahal and Moeen Ali has kept RCB in the game at a time when they could easily have been chasing a target in excess of 200 runs. But now, despite Gayle's pyrotechnics, KXIP's total is not beyond reach. Siraj continued to be a disappointment for RCB. The Universe Boss really had it for him. He ensured that Siraj was clobbered for over 50 runs even as he raced to his own century, which was not to be. He stayed unbeaten on 99. A total of 173 was below par, especially as KXIP started so fabulously.. An interesting chase is on.
After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 173/4 ( Chris Gayle 99 , Mandeep Singh 18)
KXIP score latest updates
Siraj bowls the final over. Single collected off each of the first three deliveries, before Gayle carves a wide full toss over backward point for a four. Excellent wide yorker off the fifth that goes as a dot, before Gayle guides the ball towards the wide third man fence for a four off the last ball, finishing unbeaten on 99 in the end. KXIP, meanwhile, have set a competitive 174-run target.
KXIP score latest updates
FOUR! Gayle guides the ball towards the wide third man fence to finish on 99 at the end of the KXIP innings! Boy will he be disappointed to miss out on his seventh IPL ton today. KXIP finish on 173/4 at the end of 20 overs
KXIP score latest updates
FOUR! Gayle carves a wide full toss from Siraj behind point! The West Indian moves to 95 with that shot! KXIP 169/4
KXIP score latest updates
Fifty partnership up between Gayle and Mandeep, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off the first ball of the 20th over. KXIP 163/4
After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 162/4 ( Chris Gayle 90 , Mandeep Singh 16)
KXIP score latest updates
Umesh starts his final over off with a full toss that is dispatched towards the cow corner fence for a four. The Jamaican then collects a single off the second. Wide conceded off the third. Mandeep squeezes a yorker towards extra cover for a single off the next ball. DROPPED! Kohli puts down a chance at long on, giving Gayle a reprieve on 83. Wasn't a tough chance either, and a fielder of Kohli's ability would gobble a chance like this up on any other day. Gayle collects a six off a full toss off the last delivery. 16 off the penultimate over, as Umesh signs off with figures of 0/42.
KXIP score latest updates
SIX! Full toss from Umesh, and Gayle accepts the gift with glee, smashing the ball into the stands over long on. KXIP 162/4
IPL 12 Match 28 KXIP vs RCB at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Kohli gets another boundary as he tucks the leg side ball to square leg.There was also chance of a run-out as ABD ran back to non-striker's end for a double but Tye failed to collect the ball. Nine off the over.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs RCB 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2019.
Still searching for their first win this season, Virat Kohli's men find challenges stacked against them, but playing after a small break the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be rejuvenated to make a mark against R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).
RCB will find some solace in the fact that KXIP have been slightly off the boil in few off their games. Couple of nights ago the Punjab franchise lost from a winning position against the Mumbai Indians, where Kieron Pollard bludgeoned 83 off 31 balls dishing out some severe beating for Kings XI bowlers. RCB have been woeful in all three department and even any mathematical possibility off making the top four is quickly diminishing.
The Kings XI will look to extend their good run at Mohali, having won all their three games so far and will be aiming for another win against the bottom-placed Bangalore side in their bid to remain among the top four. Kings XI openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been in tremendous form and once again the onus will be on the attacking duo to help the Kings XI middle order that has few weaknesses.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squads
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Marcus Stoinis, Dale Steyn.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 13, 2019
Also See
RR vs RCB Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals secure first win of season
SRH vs RCB, Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Sunrisers thrash Royal Challengers by 118 runs
CSK vs KXIP Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Rahul, Sarfaraz's fifty in vain as Super Kings secure 4th win