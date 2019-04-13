Today’s IPL match LIVE blog between KXIP vs RCB Welcome to the evening fixture of Saturday between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Stay tuned for all the pre-match build up.

KXIP vs RCB Live update Having played six games so far, RCB are yet to collect their first win this season and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, KXIP, look to extend unbeaten home run.

KXIP vs RCB Live update Gasping for breath after six successive defeats, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to snap their winless streak and stay afloat when they take on an inconsistent Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a must-win IPL encounter, read more in the match preview

KXIP vs RCB Live update Yuzvendra Chahal doesn't want to dwell on the past as RCB seek turnaround. Read more here

KXIP vs RCB Live update In big boost to the RCB, South Africa's leading paceman Dale Steyn has joined the Virat Kohli's team in place of the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. Although he won't be playing today's game, reports suggest he will he will be available from 19 April

IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings and Rankings Latest Updates: With the result between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals yet to be decided here's how the points table is looking as of now .

KXIP vs RCB head to head KXIP have a 12-10 record against RCB in IPL while at Mohali, both teams have defeated each other thrice in IPL.

IPL 12 Match 28 KXIP vs RCB at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Kings XI Punjab will aim to bounce back after losing a nail-bitter against Mumbai Indians while Virat Kohli-led side search for first points this season

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

Still searching for their first win this season, Virat Kohli's men find challenges stacked against them, but playing after a small break the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be rejuvenated to make a mark against R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

RCB will find some solace in the fact that KXIP have been slightly off the boil in few off their games. Couple of nights ago the Punjab franchise lost from a winning position against the Mumbai Indians, where Kieron Pollard bludgeoned 83 off 31 balls dishing out some severe beating for Kings XI bowlers. RCB have been woeful in all three department and even any mathematical possibility off making the top four is quickly diminishing.

The Kings XI will look to extend their good run at Mohali, having won all their three games so far and will be aiming for another win against the bottom-placed Bangalore side in their bid to remain among the top four. Kings XI openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been in tremendous form and once again the onus will be on the attacking duo to help the Kings XI middle order that has few weaknesses.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.



Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Marcus Stoinis, Dale Steyn.

