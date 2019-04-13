First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 26 Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 2nd ODI Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
UAE in ZIM Apr 14, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs RCB Match at Mohali: Royal Challengers Bangalore elect to field

Date: Saturday, 13 April, 2019 19:44 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP vs RCB head to head

    KXIP have a 12-10 record against RCB in IPL while at Mohali, both teams have defeated each other thrice in IPL.

  • KXIP playing 11 today

    KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin

  • RCB playing 11 today

    Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

  • KXIP vs RCB toss result today

    TOSS:     Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and elect to field

  •  IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings and Rankings Latest Updates:

    With the result between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals yet to be decided here's how the points table is looking as of now.

  • KXIP vs RCB Live update

    In big boost to the RCB, South Africa's leading paceman Dale Steyn has joined the Virat Kohli's team in place of the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. Although he won't be playing today's game, reports suggest he will he will be available from 19 April

  • KXIP vs RCB Live update


    Yuzvendra Chahal doesn't want to dwell on the past as RCB seek turnaround. Read more here

  • KXIP vs RCB Live update

    Gasping for breath after six successive defeats, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to snap their winless streak and stay afloat when they take on an inconsistent Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a must-win IPL encounter, read more in the match preview

  • Meanwhile Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are leading Rajasthan Royals' chase at the Wankhede. Looks like it will head down to the wire. Follow all the LIVE action here

  • KXIP vs RCB Live update

    Having played six games so far, RCB are yet to collect their first win this season and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, KXIP, look to extend unbeaten home run.

  • Today’s IPL match LIVE blog between KXIP vs RCB

    Welcome to the evening fixture of Saturday between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 

    Stay tuned for all the pre-match build up.

IPL 12 Match 28 KXIP vs RCB at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Kings XI Punjab will aim to bounce back after losing a nail-bitter against Mumbai Indians while Virat Kohli-led side search for first points this season

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs RCB 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

Still searching for their first win this season, Virat Kohli's men find challenges stacked against them, but playing after a small break the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be rejuvenated to make a mark against R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

RCB will find some solace in the fact that KXIP have been slightly off the boil in few off their games. Couple of nights ago the Punjab franchise lost from a winning position against the Mumbai Indians, where Kieron Pollard bludgeoned 83 off 31 balls dishing out some severe beating for Kings XI bowlers. RCB have been woeful in all three department and even any mathematical possibility off making the top four is quickly diminishing.

The Kings XI will look to extend their good run at Mohali, having won all their three games so far and will be aiming for another win against the bottom-placed Bangalore side in their bid to remain among the top four. Kings XI openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been in tremendous form and once again the onus will be on the attacking duo to help the Kings XI middle order that has few weaknesses.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Team 2019 Players listKL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz KhanDavid Miller, Mandeep SinghSam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de VilliersColin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen AliShimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant KhejroliyaTim SoutheeMarcus Stoinis, Dale Steyn.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019

Tags : #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Kings XI Punjab #KXIP #KXIP vs RCB playing 11 #live cricket score #Live match #Live score #Live telecast #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all