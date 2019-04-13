Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist 20:33 (IST)

KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice

Both Gayle and Rahul are ex-RCB players. They let Gayle go as it was felt that he was hampering the running between the wickets at the start and not pulling his weight in fielding either. Rahul proved too expensive at the auction. The manner that the two are having a go at Umesh Yadav and in particular Mohammed Siraj is as if they are pointing RCB's folly as graphically as they can. Siraj was smashed for 24 runs in his first over and may never be the force in the rest of the match, unless someone inspires him and restore his confidence quickly. Great finish to powerplay by KXIP