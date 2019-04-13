First Cricket
IPL | Match 27 Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 26 Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
UAE in ZIM Apr 14, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs RCB Match at Mohali: Kings XI Punjab lose Curran, Sarfaraz quickly

Date: Saturday, 13 April, 2019 21:16 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

124/4
Overs
15.3
R/R
8.1
Fours
11
Sixes
6
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Gayle Batting 67 48 7 3
Mandeep Singh Batting 4 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 3 0 26 0
Navdeep Saini 2.3 0 12 0

Kings XI Punjab VS Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 

    Moeen Ali bowled his four overs brilliantly, giving away just 19 runs at a time when Gayle was in top form. His bowling has brought RCB back into the match. He and Chahal have been very productive for RCB even when Gayle was out there in the middle. The duo kept Gayle quiet and picked up wickets too. The last five overs will be crucial for both teams. KXIP are not up and away and will look to pile on the runs. RCB wants to restrict them to the least chaseable total

  • After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 122/4 ( Chris Gayle 66 , Mandeep Singh 3)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Chahal returns to the attack in the 15th over. New batsman Mandeep chips the ball towards the vacant mid off area, collecting one. Gayle tickles away a delivery going down leg towards the fine-leg fence for a four. Eight off Chahal's final over, as the leg-spinner signs off with figures of 2/33. 

  • Gayle is the real threat!

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Gayle, tickling the ball pitched outside leg towards the fine-leg fence. KXIP 121/4

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Chris Gayle today: (Till 60th run)

    First 29 balls - 51 runs

    Next 14 balls - 9 runs

  • After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 114/4 ( Chris Gayle 60 , Mandeep Singh 1)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Single collected off each of the first three deliveries, the second one the result of a misfield at midwicket that gets Curran off the mark. Curran's trapped lbw by Moeen off the penultimate delivery, missing the ball while going for a reverse sweep, and getting hit on the thigh bang in front of the stumps. Four runs and a wicket off the over, as Moeen signs off with figures of 1/19. 

  • KXIP score latest updates

    OUT! Curran's trapped plumb lbw while going for the reverse sweep against Moeen! Easy decision for the umpire; KXIP 113/4

    Curran lbw Moeen 1(3)

  • After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 110/3 ( Chris Gayle 58 , )

    KXIP score latest updates


    Two singles and as many dots off the first four deliveries, as Kohli brings Siraj back into the attack. Sarfaraz goes for a cheeky scoop shot off the fifth delivery, before getting caught-behind off the last ball to depart for 15. Umpire signals timeout at the end of the over. 

  • KXIP score latest updates

    OUT! Third time a wicket has fallen right after a six in this innings, as Sarfaraz nicks the ball to the keeper off a short delivery from Siraj that was going down leg. KXIP 110/3

    Sarfaraz c Patel b Siraj 15(13)

  • KXIP score latest updates

    SIX! Cheeky scoop shot from Sarfaraz off a short ball from Siraj, and this one sails over the fine leg fence! KXIP 110/2

  • After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 102/2 ( Chris Gayle 57 , Sarfaraz Khan 8)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Quiet over from Moeen, as Gayle and Sarfaraz work the ball around to collect singles, three of which are collected in the over. KXIP, meanwhile, cross the 100-run mark in this over. 

  • After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 99/2 ( Chris Gayle 56 , Sarfaraz Khan 6)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Gayle works the ball towards deep midwicket, coming back for a second run. Chahal concedes a wide two balls later, with Gayle collecting a single after that. Sarfaraz collects his first boundary off the fourth delivery, sweeping the ball towards fine leg. Single and a dot off the last two deliveries. Nine off the over. 

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! Full delivery outside leg, and this one has been swept away towards fine leg by Sarfaraz. First boundary to the new batsman. KXIP 98/2

  • After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 90/2 ( Chris Gayle 53 , Sarfaraz Khan 1)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Dot off each of the first three balls of Moeen's second over, followed by a wide and a single. Sarfaraz opens his account with a single off the penultimate delivery. Tight over from Moeen, with four runs being added to KXIP's score. 

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 

    Chahal has grabbed two wickets at the most opportune time. Both wickets were with classical leg spin. The turn ripped away from the batsmen. Rahul was stumped while Mayank Agarwal was bowled by a beauty that pitched on leg, squared him up and clipped the off stump. But danger man Gayle is still there with a brilliant half century. He has help KXIP inninings together while going at sixes and fours

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50-plus scores for overseas players in IPL:

    43 - David Warner

    33 - AB de Villiers

    33 - CHRIS GAYLE*

    21- Shaun Marsh

  • Yes, bromance! 

  • After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 86/2 ( Chris Gayle 51 , Sarfaraz Khan 0)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Chahal continues from the other end, and concedes a single off each of his first three deliveries, the first one bringing up the half-century for Chris Gayle. Agarwal goes for an inside-out loft towards the wide long off fence for a maximum, but is dismissed by a superb delivery from Chahal off the penultimate delivery. Nine runs and a wicket off the over. Sarfaraz Khan is the new man at the crease right now. 

  • KXIP score latest updates

    BOWLED EM! Outstanding delivery from Chahal, one that grips and turns a long way, shaving the off stump! Chahal's ecstatic after collecting his second wicket, and Agarwal will have to depart, having failed to convert a good start. KXIP 86/2

    Agarwal b Chahal 15(9)

  • KXIP score latest updates

    SIX! Agarwal goes for an inside-out loft towards the wide long off fence! KXIP 86/1

  • KXIP score latest updates

    Half-century number 27 for Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League — as well as his third this year! Gets to the milestone with a single, and has struck six fours and three sixes along the way. KXIP 78/1

  • After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 77/1 ( Chris Gayle 49 , Mayank Agarwal 8)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Moeen bowls from the other end. Agarwal muscles the ball towards deep midwicket, where the ball lands just short of ABD, who then flicks the ball away from him to prevent the ball from running away to the fence. Single to Gayle off the next delivery, followed by a couple of dots. Agarwal collects a boundary off the fifth guiding the ball towards fine-leg, before getting a double off the last delivery. Eight off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling average against KXIP in IPL is 14.35. (17 wickets, 10 matches)

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! Agarwal collects his first boundary with some deft touch, paddling this towards the fine-leg fence. KXIP 75/1

  • After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 69/1 ( Chris Gayle 48 , Mayank Agarwal 1)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Rahul smashes the ball over long on for a maximum off the first delivery of the over, before Chahal pulls one back by getting Rahul stumped off the following delivery. Agarwal gets off the mark with a single off the third delivery. Two leg-byes collected off the fourth. Dot off each of the last two balls. Nine off Chahal's first over along with the wicket. 

  • KXIP score latest updates

    OUT! Chahal breaks the partnership, dismissing Rahul right after the latter hits him for a six. Rahul misses the ball after shuffling down the track, missing the ball and allowing Patel to effect an easy stumping. KXIP 66/1

    Rahul st Patel b Chahal 18(15)

  • KXIP score latest updates

    SIX! First delivery of spin in the evening, and this one's been smashed over long on by Rahul! KXIP 66/1

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 

    Both Gayle and Rahul are ex-RCB players. They let Gayle go as it was felt that he was hampering the running between the wickets at the start and not pulling his weight in fielding either. Rahul proved too expensive at the auction. The manner that the two are having a go at Umesh Yadav and in particular Mohammed Siraj is as if they are pointing RCB's folly as graphically as they can. Siraj was smashed for 24 runs in his first over and may never be the force in the rest of the match, unless someone inspires him and restore his confidence quickly. Great finish to powerplay by KXIP  

  • After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 60/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 12 , Chris Gayle 48)

    KXIP score latest updates


    4,6,4! That's how Siraj starts his spell off as Gayle smashes him around the ground, bringing up the fifty-opening stand in the process. Dot off the fourth, with Gayle smashing a six and a four off the last two balls. Siraj has been having a tough run so far, and his confidence further takes a hit with this 24-run over. Timeout signalled at the end of the KXIP powerplay. 

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! This one's bowled at Gayle's front leg, and the southpaw guides this towards fine-leg to end the over, as well as the powerplay, on a high. KXIP 60/0

  • KXIP score latest updates

    SIX! Gayle clears his front leg, and smashes the ball into stands beyond the midwicket fence! KXIP 56/0

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! Carved through the gap between cover and extra cover has Gayle! Was a slower one from Siraj, and Gayle times this beautifully along with the extra power. Brings up the fifty opening stand with RahulKXIP 50/0

  • KXIP score latest updates

    SIX! The 'Universe Boss' is bossing the RCB attack right now! Back-of-length from Siraj, and Gayle short-arm pulls this over long on! KXIP 46/0

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! Siraj is introduced into the attack in the sixth over, and Gayle lofts him over mid off for a boundary first ball! KXIP 40/0

  • After 5 overs,Kings XI Punjab 36/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 12 , Chris Gayle 24)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Umesh continues from the other end despite conceding 16 off his previous over. Rahul makes his job tougher by collecting back-to-back fours off the first two deliveries. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries. Rahul chips the ball towards extra cover, where ABD dives and collects it with his right hand, before the ball pops out, giving Rahul a reprieve. 10 off the over. 

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 

    Navdeep Saini has had two excellent overs upfront against the explosive Chris Gayle and the in-form KL Rahul, giving away just 10 runs. A tough proposition in T20 cricket and powerplay overs. But RCB needs to get early wickets if they are to make inroads into the KXIP line-up.  Umesh Yadav has been expensive  but has also lacked luck.  He could have had both openers, but it was not to be. The longer Gayle stays the tougher for RCB. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Chris Gayle hit a six every nine balls in IPL. (Total = 311 sixes)

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! This one's hit down the ground by Rahul, beating the leaping fielder at mid on. KXIP 34/0

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! Half-volley on Rahul's pads, and this one's flicked away behind square by the right-handed opener. KXIP 30/0

  • After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 26/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 3 , Chris Gayle 23)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Saini continues, and bowls three consecutive dots to start with. Rahul chips the ball to mid off, where the ball lands just short of Moeen. Sharp bouncer to Gayle — measuring 146 clicks — off the penultimate ball. The Jamaican collects a boundary off the last delivery, hitting the boundary down the ground. Five off the over. 

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! Gayle clears mid on with another ambitious pull down the ground. The Jamaican's single-handedly scored 23 of the 26 runs so far. KXIP 26/0

  • After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 21/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 2 , Chris Gayle 19)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Gayle starts the third over off with a bang, collecting a four and a six off the first two balls, following by a brace and a single off the next two deliveries. Single to Rahul off the last ball. 14 off the over. 

  • KXIP score latest updates

    SIX! Gayle makes room, and heaves the ball over long on! KXIP 17/0

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! Slightly short from Umesh, and is dispatched towards the midwicket fence by Gayle for his second boundary. KXIP 11/0

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    KXIP vs RCB Expert's Voice 

    RCB's disappointment with its overseas fast bowlers is apparent in their choice of team. Their main pacer Nathan Coulter Nile has not turned up. Tim Southee was pathetic against KKR. So now they have just 3 overseas players, leaving the pace bowling options to Umesh Yadav, Saini and Siraj. Stoinis the medium pacer is around. Dale Steyn is expected only on April 19th. But batting second could be an advantage with dew expected. RCB need that luck to turn things around and stay in the fray. 

  • After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 7/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 1 , Chris Gayle 6)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Turns out the lbw appeal against Gayle in the previous over is closer than it looked, with Hawkeye showing three reds. Anyway, Saini bowls from the other end. Starts off three dots, before Gayle guides the ball towards the square-leg fence for the first boundary of the innings. He then collects a single off the next delivery. Dot off the last ball. 

  • KXIP score latest updates

    FOUR! Heaved away towards the square-leg fence by Gayle off Saini! KXIP 6/0

  • After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 2/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 1 , Chris Gayle 1)

    KXIP score latest updates


    Rahul is off the mark with a single off the first ball. Umesh appeals for lbw against Gayle off the penultimate delivery, which is turned down by the umpire. The West Indian opens his account with a single off the last ball. Two off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Umesh Yadav has taken 26 wickets against KXIP in IPL - the joint most alongside Narine.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KL Rahul has two unbeaten scores of 71 at Mohali from his last three matches.

IPL 12 Match 28 KXIP vs RCB at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Chahal returns to the attack in the 15th over. New batsman Mandeep chips the ball towards the vacant mid off area, collecting one. Gayle tickles away a delivery going down leg towards the fine-leg fence for a four. Eight off Chahal's final over, as the leg-spinner signs off with figures of 2/33.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs RCB 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

Still searching for their first win this season, Virat Kohli's men find challenges stacked against them, but playing after a small break the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be rejuvenated to make a mark against R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

RCB will find some solace in the fact that KXIP have been slightly off the boil in few off their games. Couple of nights ago the Punjab franchise lost from a winning position against the Mumbai Indians, where Kieron Pollard bludgeoned 83 off 31 balls dishing out some severe beating for Kings XI bowlers. RCB have been woeful in all three department and even any mathematical possibility off making the top four is quickly diminishing.

The Kings XI will look to extend their good run at Mohali, having won all their three games so far and will be aiming for another win against the bottom-placed Bangalore side in their bid to remain among the top four. Kings XI openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been in tremendous form and once again the onus will be on the attacking duo to help the Kings XI middle order that has few weaknesses.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Team 2019 Players listKL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz KhanDavid Miller, Mandeep SinghSam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, AB de VilliersColin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen AliShimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant KhejroliyaTim SoutheeMarcus Stoinis, Dale Steyn.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019

Tags : #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Kings XI Punjab #KXIP #KXIP vs RCB playing 11 #live cricket score #Live match #Live score #Live telecast #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Vivo IPL 12

