First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Spain Triangular T20Is | Match 3 Mar 29, 2019
ESP Vs MLT
Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 8 Mar 29, 2019
HYD Vs RAJ
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
IPL Mar 30, 2019
DC vs KKR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Mar 31, 2019
SRH vs RCB
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs MI Match at Mohali: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock start positively

Date: Saturday, 30 March, 2019 16:24 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

55/1
Overs
5.4
R/R
10.19
Fours
8
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (W) Batting 19 14 2 0
Suryakumar Yadav Batting 4 2 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 2 0 15 0
Mohammed Shami 1 0 13 0

Kings XI Punjab VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • OUT ! Big wicket for MI! Rohit gone! 

    Rohit lbw b Viljoen 32(18). MI: 51/1.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 50/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 32 , Quinton de Kock (W) 18)

    Andre Tye has been called into attack and Rohit has decided to go for fours. An expansive drive over backward point gets him a four, it went really high and Rohit didn't get the distance on it but the small boundary came to this rescue. Comes out on a back of length ball to cut it through the same area. 50 up for MI!

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This was super easy on the eyes. Back of the length delivery as Rohit takes a step forward and opens the face of the bat to guide it through backward point

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rohit goes for another expansive uppish drive off Tye. Balloons it in the air, doesn't get the distance but it's over square fielder and runs down to the ropes

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    At the end of four overs (and one bonus deliver that Ashwin bowled in his seven-ball opening over), Mumbai Indians are scoring at nine an over without breaking a sweat. These two openers like to play themselves in before really cutting loose. With two overs of Ashwin also out of the way, Mumbai will be keen to capitalise on those middle overs

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 35/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 19 , Quinton de Kock (W) 16)

    Right-arm pacer Viljoen has been called into attack as he bowls to his fellow South African teammate QDK, who pulls the short ball first up for a double followed by a single each for Rohit and him. De Kock goes behind square for one as Rohit takes a double with a flick to square leg. Good start for the pacer. Seven off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 28/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 16 , Quinton de Kock (W) 12)

    QDK decided to attack and opts for a slog-sweep against Ashwin but it was super close to the backward square leg fielder Hardus Viljoen, who put in a great jump but failed to reach the ball. Four collected. Four singles also added.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    One over of spin and one over of seam on the pitch and it looks like a belter. The outfield is lightning fast too. Rohit and Quinton will both get a chance to express themselves here with their natural boundary hitting instincts.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! QDK goes for a slog-sweep against Ashwin. Ball flies in the air but just above Hardus Viljoen at backward square who leaped super high

    Full Scorecard

  • Slightly odd as R Ashwin finds himself in familiar territory

    https://twitter.com/lionsdenkxip/status/1111941069892022272

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 20/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 14 , Quinton de Kock (W) 6)

    Looks like the previous over had 7 balls. Ashwin and controversies can't stay far! This over Shami takes the ball and starts off by leaking 13. Goes short against Rohit, who hoicks it to fine leg for a boundary and also crashes the length, outside off delivery through covers for a four. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Excellent shot. Length delivery, outside off from Shami as Rohit creams it through cover drive. Can't bowl him there

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma scored 73 runs from 87 balls against Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL. Ashwin has dismissed him once so far.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shami comes into attack and goes short against Rohit. Bad choice as he swings it over fine leg to get his first boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 7/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 2 , Quinton de Kock (W) 5)

    It's captain vs skipper battle first up with Ashwin opening the bowling against Rohit. MI batsman goes for an expansive drive first ball but straight to backward point fielder. A dab to off and a single on next ball. QDK collects one with a flick to mid-wicket. Followed by a mix-up, direct hit by Miller on bowler's end and finally a single through overthrow. QDK finishes the over with a late cut four through third man. Seven off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! First boundary of the match comes in the first over itself. QDK waits for the ball from Ashwin as he dabs it gently with a late cut to place it through third man gap

    Full Scorecard

  • Here we go!

    Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are at the crease for Mumbai Indians. Skipper Rohit will take the strike to get Mumbai Indians' innings underway. R Ashwin to bowl the first over for Kings XI Punjab.

    Full Scorecard

  • Umpires are making their way to the pitch. KXIP players are already there waiting for MI openers.

    It's a small stadium in Mohali with a flat pitch. We are expecting a lot of runs!

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    At Mohali in IPL:

    KXIP’s matches in 2018: W, W, W
    MI’s last four matches: W, W, W, W

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP v MI in IPL:

    Matches - 22
    KXIP won - 10
    MI won - 12

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    No change for Mumbai Indians. They will be pleased to bat first on a bright and sunny day at Mohali. With Bumrah and Malinga to bowl at the death, they think they will have the edge while defending totals and put the opposition under pressure. It's not the same hard and true Mohali pitch that it once used to be, but this is still a good batting venue compared to some other tracks we have seen this season. Mumbai need to go big and look to post a total of 180 plus.

    Full Scorecard

  • Mumbai Indians XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

    Full Scorecard

  • Kings XI Punjab  XI: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma: We wanted to batted first anyway, so not really fussed. Having said that, we need to play good cricket. We were able to win our last game due to the bowling we had and it's about putting enough runs on the board for them.

    Full Scorecard

  • TOSS: Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin wins toss and opts to field first against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians

    Ashwin: We will bowl first. We want to make conditions in the daylight and make use of the easier batting conditions later on when the lights come on.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    In 2018, losing close games was a perennial headache for Mumbai Indians. They felt that with a bit of luck in few of those close finishes, the season could have ended differently for them.


    In 2019, MI have had their early taste of luck early in the season with that win against RCB in a game that could have gone either way. They will also be pleased with the form of Yuvraj Singh, one of their big ticket purchase this season. The only thing their dressing room needs now is for Quiton de Kock to fire early with a big match winning knock. That will give them the confidence to go all the way this year. We all know once Mumbai Indians are a hard team to beat once they get on that winning roll.

    Full Scorecard

  • Pitch report: Looks like a magnificent pitch. No dew factor. It will start paying well from the start. 169 is the average score here, says Michael Slater. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Do you know who leads the race for Orange and Purple cap? Who leads the points table?

    Here's the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps.

    Full Scorecard

  • If Jofra Archer's searing pace had Jonny Bairstow ducking, David Warner was up to the task and dished out a tennis smash down the ground with utter disdain. The ball rocketed past the non-striker to the long-off fence. Read about the key moments from the SRH vs RR game. Click here to read the article. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mumbai will look to continue the winning form!

    Full Scorecard

  • Big game for Punjab

    Full Scorecard

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad flexed their batting muscles in their first Indian Premier League 2019 home engagement to justify their all-round strength and the pre-tournament assessments. Read G Rajaraman's take on SRH vs RR match. Click here to read the article. 

    Full Scorecard

  • If Ajinkya Rahane's risk-appetite in the Powerplay is lower than it can be – and this is not a one-off, it is how he plays – should he be opening the batting at all? Read Snehal Pradhan's take on Rahane's batting in T20 cricket. Click here to read the article. 

    Full Scorecard

  • A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in their first home match of the IPL when they take on Mumbai Indians. 

    Read the preview of the match. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Indian Premier League Match 9 between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. 

    Big game for Ravichandran Ashwin and Co as they look to bounce back after defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. Mumbai won their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore thanks to some incredible bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. They opened their campaign with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings while Ashwin's team won their first game against Rajasthan Royals, the match became known for the Mankading incident of Jos Buttler. 

    We will get you all the updates from the match so stay tuned! 

    Full Scorecard

IPL 12 Match 9 KXIP vs MI at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: Right-arm pacer Viljoen has been called into attack as he bowls to his fellow South African teammate QDK, who pulls the short ball first up for a double followed by a single each for Rohit and him. De Kock goes behind square for one as Rohit takes a double with a flick to square leg. Good start for the pacer. Seven off the over.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

So far, the Punjab team has been making a lot noise due to controversies, starting with Ashwin's Manakding incident against Rajasthan's Jos Buttler and then in the next match, the no-ball issue where Andrew Russell was dismissed cheaply but Ashwin was guilty of not having four fielders inside the circle.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs MI Match at Mohali: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock start positively

File image of Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

Ashwin would hope that the match against Mumbai will be known for the right reasons and will bank on the home advantage to clinch a victory. Mumbai, meanwhile, will aim to carry the momentum which they gained after clinching a thriller against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was outstanding in his spell against Bangalore, will once again be the key for Mumbai. Though Rohit would like more help from other bowlers as well, who were not at their best in the last game. For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller showed good form against Kolkata in the previous game, but bowlers need to step up on Saturday and make some impact. Mohammed Shami and Andrew Tye hold they key for Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab Team Players List: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Mumbai Indians Team Players List: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #David Miller #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 KXIP #IPL 2019 MI #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #IPL live telecast #Kings XI Punjab #KXIP vs MI #Mayank Agarwal #Mumbai Indians #Ravichandran Ashwin #Rohit Sharma

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all