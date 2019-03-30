We will get you all the updates from the match so stay tuned!

Big game for Ravichandran Ashwin and Co as they look to bounce back after defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. Mumbai won their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore thanks to some incredible bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. They opened their campaign with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings while Ashwin's team won their first game against Rajasthan Royals, the match became known for the Mankading incident of Jos Buttler.

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Indian Premier League Match 9 between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in their first home match of the IPL when they take on Mumbai Indians.

#KXIP desperately searching for the right balance. Playing five proper bowlers but it feels that they’re a bowler short. Two overseas batsmen but are a finisher short. #KXIPvMI #IPL

#MI have no worries. If they keep fielding the playing XI that played the last game, they’ll win a lot of games. Just that I’d also like to get Pandya brothers more involved with the bat...bat a tad higher. #KXIPvMI #IPL

Pitch report: Looks like a magnificent pitch. No dew factor. It will start paying well from the start. 169 is the average score here, says Michael Slater.

In 2019, MI have had their early taste of luck early in the season with that win against RCB in a game that could have gone either way. They will also be pleased with the form of Yuvraj Singh, one of their big ticket purchase this season. The only thing their dressing room needs now is for Quiton de Kock to fire early with a big match winning knock. That will give them the confidence to go all the way this year. We all know once Mumbai Indians are a hard team to beat once they get on that winning roll.

In 2018, losing close games was a perennial headache for Mumbai Indians. They felt that with a bit of luck in few of those close finishes, the season could have ended differently for them.

Ashwin: We will bowl first. We want to make conditions in the daylight and make use of the easier batting conditions later on when the lights come on.

Rohit Sharma: We wanted to batted first anyway, so not really fussed. Having said that, we need to play good cricket. We were able to win our last game due to the bowling we had and it's about putting enough runs on the board for them.

No change for Mumbai Indians. They will be pleased to bat first on a bright and sunny day at Mohali. With Bumrah and Malinga to bowl at the death, they think they will have the edge while defending totals and put the opposition under pressure. It's not the same hard and true Mohali pitch that it once used to be, but this is still a good batting venue compared to some other tracks we have seen this season. Mumbai need to go big and look to post a total of 180 plus.

Umpires are making their way to the pitch. KXIP players are already there waiting for MI openers.

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are at the crease for Mumbai Indians. Skipper Rohit will take the strike to get Mumbai Indians' innings underway. R Ashwin to bowl the first over for Kings XI Punjab.

FOUR! First boundary of the match comes in the first over itself. QDK waits for the ball from Ashwin as he dabs it gently with a late cut to place it through third man gap

It's captain vs skipper battle first up with Ashwin opening the bowling against Rohit. MI batsman goes for an expansive drive first ball but straight to backward point fielder. A dab to off and a single on next ball. QDK collects one with a flick to mid-wicket. Followed by a mix-up, direct hit by Miller on bowler's end and finally a single through overthrow. QDK finishes the over with a late cut four through third man. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Shami comes into attack and goes short against Rohit. Bad choice as he swings it over fine leg to get his first boundary

FOUR! Excellent shot. Length delivery, outside off from Shami as Rohit creams it through cover drive. Can't bowl him there

Looks like the previous over had 7 balls. Ashwin and controversies can't stay far! This over Shami takes the ball and starts off by leaking 13. Goes short against Rohit, who hoicks it to fine leg for a boundary and also crashes the length, outside off delivery through covers for a four.

FOUR! QDK goes for a slog-sweep against Ashwin. Ball flies in the air but just above Hardus Viljoen at backward square who leaped super high

One over of spin and one over of seam on the pitch and it looks like a belter. The outfield is lightning fast too. Rohit and Quinton will both get a chance to express themselves here with their natural boundary hitting instincts.

QDK decided to attack and opts for a slog-sweep against Ashwin but it was super close to the backward square leg fielder Hardus Viljoen, who put in a great jump but failed to reach the ball. Four collected. Four singles also added.

Right-arm pacer Viljoen has been called into attack as he bowls to his fellow South African teammate QDK, who pulls the short ball first up for a double followed by a single each for Rohit and him. De Kock goes behind square for one as Rohit takes a double with a flick to square leg. Good start for the pacer. Seven off the over.

At the end of four overs (and one bonus deliver that Ashwin bowled in his seven-ball opening over), Mumbai Indians are scoring at nine an over without breaking a sweat. These two openers like to play themselves in before really cutting loose. With two overs of Ashwin also out of the way, Mumbai will be keen to capitalise on those middle overs

FOUR! Rohit goes for another expansive uppish drive off Tye. Balloons it in the air, doesn't get the distance but it's over square fielder and runs down to the ropes

FOUR! This was super easy on the eyes. Back of the length delivery as Rohit takes a step forward and opens the face of the bat to guide it through backward point

Andre Tye has been called into attack and Rohit has decided to go for fours. An expansive drive over backward point gets him a four, it went really high and Rohit didn't get the distance on it but the small boundary came to this rescue. Comes out on a back of length ball to cut it through the same area. 50 up for MI!

IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

So far, the Punjab team has been making a lot noise due to controversies, starting with Ashwin's Manakding incident against Rajasthan's Jos Buttler and then in the next match, the no-ball issue where Andrew Russell was dismissed cheaply but Ashwin was guilty of not having four fielders inside the circle.

Ashwin would hope that the match against Mumbai will be known for the right reasons and will bank on the home advantage to clinch a victory. Mumbai, meanwhile, will aim to carry the momentum which they gained after clinching a thriller against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was outstanding in his spell against Bangalore, will once again be the key for Mumbai. Though Rohit would like more help from other bowlers as well, who were not at their best in the last game. For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller showed good form against Kolkata in the previous game, but bowlers need to step up on Saturday and make some impact. Mohammed Shami and Andrew Tye hold they key for Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab Team Players List: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Mumbai Indians Team Players List: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock.