13 off the over, three fours but the wicket of Krunal. Krunal gets a four off pull shot to square leg as a lazy Shami lets it to run to ropes. He follows it up with a smoking drive through extra-cover for another boundary. Goes for another pull shot but fails to time it well as Murugan takes the catch at square leg. Hardik adds a four as he throws his bat on the wide and short ball by Viljoen through point.

SIX! Pandya refuses to take a single on first ball to retain the strike and them slams Shami through mid-wicket for a maximum. Last over blasts these.

OUT! Hardik Pandya departs! Goes for the short-arm jab on the short ball. Doesn't connect well with the shot as Mandeep takes the catch just ahead of mid-wicket ropes. Useful runs added.

Pandya slams the full toss from Shami through mid-wicket for a six. Gets out trying to put away the short ball over mid-wicket. Mumbai Indians add nine in final over to reach 176/7 in 20 overs.

This is smart cricket from Punjab. This ground has long square boundaries, so bowling short of length even at the death is a good option. 176 is slightly below par on this ground so Mumbai will have to bowl out of their skin to pull this one off.

Out walk Chris Gayle and KL Rahul to begin the chase for Kings XI Punjab. Rahul to face the first ball. One wide slip in place as Mitchell McClenaghan gears up to bowl.

FOUR! Boundary off the last ball of the over. McClenaghan drops it short once again and Gayle waits on it to simply direct an upper cut to third man boundary. Lifted it purposely and places it to the right of short third man.

After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 5/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 1 , Chris Gayle 4) KL Rahul, who is searching for some runs in this IPL, gets off the blocks with a single on the offside. McClenaghan darts one into Gayle's pads and inquires the umpire, who turns down his plea. MI skipper Rohit also feels the ball was going high. McClenaghan then goes short for a couple of deliveries and when he tries the third time, Gayle simply pushes it over the slip region, to third man fence.

Lasith Malinga has taken 22 wickets from 13 matches against KXIP in IPL — the joint third most by any bowler against them in the league so far.

After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 8/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 3 , Chris Gayle 5) Lasith Malinga opens the attack with McClenaghan. KL Rahul has been very watchful in his approach so far. Malinga curves one back into Gayle's pads followed by a loud appeal from the bowler but looked like it was drifting down the leg side. Only two runs off his first over from Malinga.

SIX! Simply cannot bowl him there! Short of a length into Gayle's body and the big Jamican swings and connects sweetly. Mighty slap that as the ball sails deep into the mid wicket stand.

SIX! McClenaghan compesantes for the short length delivery, pitches it up and Gayle has decdided to run into the left-arm Kiwi bowler. Pumps it down the ground over long on for his 300th IPL six.

The two Punjab openers were happy to play themselves in at the first couple of overs. Punjab are a side that rely on their openers to put them in winning positions, so a bit of caution at the top is understandable. The slightest error in line and length from McClenaghan in the 3rd over and Gayle unleashes the rainmakers he is famous for.

After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 23/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 5 , Chris Gayle 18) Rahul is playing the waiting game here today, perhaps wants to get a good sighter before he starts playing his shorts meanwhile his partner Gayle announces himself with two monstrous sixes off McClenaghan. Barely breaks a sweat to swat the ball into the orbit.

FOUR! That is a top shot from KL Rahul. Not really a bad delivery from Bumrah but KL leans forward and cracks it through extra cover for his first boundary

After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 27/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 9 , Chris Gayle 18) Jasprit Bumrah introduces into the attack. Very good opening over from Bumrah, but Rahul takes away the points for a spectacular boundary, the only scoring shot of the over, through covers.

FOUR! Execellent shot from Chris Gayle. Malinga looking for the shape into Gayle, goes full on the middle stump, Gayle gets his feet out and drives it straight past the bowler into long on fence.

FOUR! Slower length delivery outside off and Gayle picked it early. He waits for it, rocks back in his crease and scythes it through extra cover for another boundary

After 5 overs,Kings XI Punjab 36/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 9 , Chris Gayle 27) Couple of delightful strokes for boundary from Chris Gayle. He has moved to 27 in quicktime and not taken too many risks either. Ominous signs for Rohit and the Mumbai Indians. Two boundaries and a single in the over.

Those two sixes from Gayle notwithstanding, Punjab haven't tried to be flashy in the powerplay. They are looking to build partnerships and lay a solid foundation. Rohit wouldn't mind this though, he likes to build pressure in the field to take the game deep, and then back Bumrah to defend whatever they have to.

After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 38/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 10 , Chris Gayle 28) Bumrah doesn't give any width whatsoever to Gayle as he tries to cramp him up with angling into Gayle's midriff from over the wicket. After three dots, Gayle taps one down to mid off and sets off for a quick single. Rahul collects a single to squre leg off the final ball making it only two runs from the final over of the powerplay. Another excellent over from Bumrah. Though Kings XI have scored just a touch over six in the first six, Rohit would have liked a wicket of one of the two openers. Bumrah has finished half his quota. Time for a strategic time out.

Bumrah has never dismissed Gayle in the IPL so far. Gayle's SR against him before today was 90.

SIX! Gayle gets the front leg out of the way and swings hard. Didn't catch it from the middle of the bat but it doesn't really matter, it has carried all the way over mid wicket fence

SIX! Right from the sweet spot on this occassion! Hardik bowls length outside off stump and Gayle eyes the straight boundary. Launches it over sightscreen

The pitch has some assistance for the seam bowlers if they are prepared to hit the hard length. But any room you give will be duly punished by these quality players. Hardik Pandya started well by bowling it short and into Rahul's body, but then spoiled it by pitched the ball in Gayle's half who capitalised by hitting them out of the park. Poor planning from the Mumbai all-rounder.

After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 52/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 11 , Chris Gayle 40) Hardik Pandya is brought into the attack after the powerplay. Gayle with two back-to-back maximums off Hardik, it seems too easy for Universe Boss for the moment. Raced to 40 off 23 balls. Fifty-run stand for the opening wicket. Hardik's first over costs 14 runs.

OUT! Gayle gone! Oh dear, he has mishit this one off Krunal's bowling and brother Hardik takes the catch at long on boundary. Krunal pushed this one across the left hander, who was looking to flat-bat it over long on. The bowling change works for MI. Gayle c Hardik Pandya b Krunal Pandya 40 (24)

FOUR! Mayank Agarwal lofts it straight over the bowler's head and beats long off for his first boundary. Didn't over hit, just judged the length early and went straight.

Gayle succumbs to the pressure from KL Rahul's end as much as the pressure from the Mumbai bowlers. Classic Rohit captaincy playbook this. He likes to build pressure with dot balls, wickets are a side effect of that pressure.

After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 61/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 15 , Mayank Agarwal 5) The Pandya brothers combine to get rid of Chris Gayle. Both teams lost their openers after a 50-run opening stand. Agarwal finishes Krunal's first over with a boundary.

FOUR! A fraction short from Markhande and Agarwal has pounced on that. Pulling it away through midwicket for another boundary.

FOUR! Similar length from Markhande and Agarwal deploys the same shot. The resemblence can me mistaken for a replay and again the result is the same for Agarwal.

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 73/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 17 , Mayank Agarwal 14) Two identical shots from Mayank Agarwal for a boundary ensuring KXIP do not lose the momentum after Gayle's departure. Markande's first over costs 12 runs.

FOUR! Edge and past the keeper. Agawal was looking to cut this delivery through point, but there wasn't enough room, gets an thick outside edge that runs to third man.

Mayank Agarwal has looked busy against spinners right from the start. He is in prime form and has used his feet confidently against both spinners forcing them to bowl flat which made it easier for him to play off the back foot. He is threatening to take the game away from Mumbai here. Mohali is a difficult ground to defend boundaries. These two will also run well between the wicket and pick those twos on this big outfield.

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 84/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 19 , Mayank Agarwal 21) Agarwal, who walked in the 8th over, has raced past opener and good friend KL Rahul in the number runs scored. Boundary alongside few singles and a couple. Stifled appeal for a leg before off the last ball but the ball was heading down. At the halfway stage KXIP need 93 off 60 balls.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 91/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 24 , Mayank Agarwal 23) Rohit brings McClenaghan back into the attack. No real attempt of a big shot in the over from either of the two batsmen out there. A couple to deep cover to end the over. Seven runs came from it. KXIP need 86 to win off 54 balls.

Punjab have a slight edge at the moment with those nine wickets in hand. KL Rahul has got stuck at one end, but the good thing is he hasn't thrown it away. Two overs of Bumrah will be the key as always. Rohit still needs to get four more overs out of Pandya brother and Markandey. That's where Punjab will look to cash in.

SIX! Mayank Agarwal shimmies down the wicket and goes over the top. Hits it against the turn and clears the long fence as KXIP cross the 100-run mark.

After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 103/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 26 , Mayank Agarwal 33) Agarwal with the pressure-releasing six from Krunal's over. KXIP go past the 100-run mark as the 50-run stand comes up between Rahul and Mayank. Rahul is yet to kick on as he finds himself on 26 off 32 balls.

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 109/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 30 , Mayank Agarwal 35) Hardik Pandya is back into the attack. Hardik wisely varies his pace in the over and with some good work in the field McClenaghan saves a couple of runs for his team. He runs across from sweeper cover to deep point to save a couple as Rahul cut one through point. KXIP require 68 off 48 deliveries.

SIX! Impressive shot that from Agarwal. Just backs away a little to create that extra room and hits it firmly over long off. Terrific shot for a six.

OUT! Goner! Agarwal has hit it straight back to the bowler and Krunal has held on to a good catch. Was held slightly back of a length and directed into Agarwal. The batsman had perhaps premediated to go down the ground, the length wasn't there and hence couldn't get the elvation or the power behind him. Another wicket for Krunal. Important breakthrough for MI. End of a valuable knock from Agarwal.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 121/2 ( KL Rahul (W) 31 , David Miller 3) A six early in the over helps KXIP take 12 runs from the over, however the hosts lost Mayank Agarwal's wicket in the over. New man David Miller pumps it down thr ground for a couple to get off the mark. Krunal ends with figures of 43 runs off his four over, picking the wickets of Gayle and Agarwal in the process.

SIX! Short from Hardik and there's a bit of width as well, Rahul creates room and uppercuts over the backward point boundary

Krunal has the last laugh against Mayank. He shortened his length after getting hit over his head earlier in the over and gleefully accepted the return catch. KL Rahul still hasn't found his timing but he is still there. If he can give company to David Miller till the end, Punjab will be home.

IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

So far, the Punjab team has been making a lot noise due to controversies, starting with Ashwin's Manakding incident against Rajasthan's Jos Buttler and then in the next match, the no-ball issue where Andrew Russell was dismissed cheaply but Ashwin was guilty of not having four fielders inside the circle.

Ashwin would hope that the match against Mumbai will be known for the right reasons and will bank on the home advantage to clinch a victory. Mumbai, meanwhile, will aim to carry the momentum which they gained after clinching a thriller against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was outstanding in his spell against Bangalore, will once again be the key for Mumbai. Though Rohit would like more help from other bowlers as well, who were not at their best in the last game. For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller showed good form against Kolkata in the previous game, but bowlers need to step up on Saturday and make some impact. Mohammed Shami and Andrew Tye hold they key for Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab Team Players List: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Mumbai Indians Team Players List: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock.