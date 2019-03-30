Big game for Ravichandran Ashwin and Co as they look to bounce back after defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. Mumbai won their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore thanks to some incredible bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. They opened their campaign with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings while Ashwin's team won their first game against Rajasthan Royals, the match became known for the Mankading incident of Jos Buttler.

A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in their first home match of the IPL when they take on Mumbai Indians.

If Ajinkya Rahane's risk-appetite in the Powerplay is lower than it can be – and this is not a one-off, it is how he plays – should he be opening the batting at all? Read Snehal Pradhan's take on Rahane's batting in T20 cricket. Click here to read the article.

Sunrisers Hyderabad flexed their batting muscles in their first Indian Premier League 2019 home engagement to justify their all-round strength and the pre-tournament assessments. Read G Rajaraman's take on SRH vs RR match. Click here to read the article.

#KXIP desperately searching for the right balance. Playing five proper bowlers but it feels that they’re a bowler short. Two overseas batsmen but are a finisher short. #KXIPvMI #IPL

#MI have no worries. If they keep fielding the playing XI that played the last game, they’ll win a lot of games. Just that I’d also like to get Pandya brothers more involved with the bat...bat a tad higher. #KXIPvMI #IPL

If Jofra Archer's searing pace had Jonny Bairstow ducking, David Warner was up to the task and dished out a tennis smash down the ground with utter disdain. The ball rocketed past the non-striker to the long-off fence. Read about the key moments from the SRH vs RR game. Click here to read the article.

Here's the full points table f or the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps.

Pitch report: Looks like a magnificent pitch. No dew factor. It will start paying well from the start. 169 is the average score here, says Michael Slater.

IPL 12 Match 9 KXIP vs MI at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: Big game for Ravichandran Ashwin and Co as they look to bounce back after defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. Mumbai won their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore thanks to some incredible bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. They opened their campaign with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings while Ashwin's team won their first game against Rajasthan Royals, the match became known for the Mankading incident of Jos Buttler. We will get you all the updates from the match so stay tuned!

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

So far, the Punjab team has been making a lot noise due to controversies, starting with Ashwin's Manakding incident against Rajasthan's Jos Buttler and then in the next match, the no-ball issue where Andrew Russell was dismissed cheaply but Ashwin was guilty of not having four fielders inside the circle.

Ashwin would hope that the match against Mumbai will be known for the right reasons and will bank on the home advantage to clinch a victory. Mumbai, meanwhile, will aim to carry the momentum which they gained after clinching a thriller against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was outstanding in his spell against Bangalore, will once again be the key for Mumbai. Though Rohit would like more help from other bowlers as well, who were not at their best in the last game. For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller showed good form against Kolkata in the previous game, but bowlers need to step up on Saturday and make some impact. Mohammed Shami and Andrew Tye hold they key for Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab Team Players List: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Mumbai Indians Team Players List: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock.