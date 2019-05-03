Auto Refresh
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs KKR Match at Mohali: Uthappa dismissed for 22 by R Ashwin
Date: Friday, 03 May, 2019 22:44 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kings XI Punjab VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! R Ashwin provides the second breakthrough for Punjab as he flights the ball, lures Uthappa to play the big shot, he plays but does not connect well, the ball goes directly into the hands of Mayank at long-off. Uthappa c Agarwal b Ashwin 22(14)
OUT! Wicket and Lynn is gone. He was trying to hit everyball out of the park and while he succeeded on all previous occasions, the fall was around the corner. Another top edge and it flew into the orbit, came down to Tye who took a safe catch. Chris Lynn c and b Tye 46(22)
FOUR! Huge final over for KXIP, as Curran flicks a full toss from Gurney towards backward square leg for a boundary!
Kings XI Punjab finish on 183/6 at the end of their innings, with 22 coming in the last over!
FOUR! What an innings this is turning out to be for Sam Curran, ramping the full delivery from Gurney towards fine leg! Also brings up the half-century for the young English all-rounder off just 23 deliveries! KXIP 179/6
OUT! Ashwin's promotion up the order doesn't quite work, as he drags the slower one from Russell onto the leg stump to depart for a three-ball duck. KXIP 151/6
R Ashwin b Russell 0(3)
OUT! Mandeep perishes, as gets a thick leading edge, with Uthappa taking the catch at extra cover. KXIP 149/5
Mandeep c Uthappa b Gurney 25(17)
OUT! Now Mayank has to walk back to the dugout, falling short of the non-striker's end after responding to Mandeep's call for a second run. The ball slips out of Narine's hand while he is in the process of breaking the stumps, but the ball touches the timber as the bails come off. The on-field umpires go upstairs, and it is ruled out. KXIP 111/4
Mayank run out (Rinku/Narine) 36(26)
OUT! Nicholas Pooran's entertaining stay at the crease comes to an end, as he holes out to the man stationed at wide long on! Wasn't quite from the middle of the bat, as a result of which Pooran didn't get the distance and elevation. Rana strikes in his first over. KXIP 91/3
Pooran c Warrier b Rana 48(27)
Fifty partnership up between Pooran and Agarwal for the third wicket off just 29 deliveries, with the West Indian leading the way with some aggressive strokeplay! Just what KXIP needed after a couple of early jolts. KXIP 72/2
OUT! Two down now, and KXIP lose both openers! Gayle goes for the short-arm pull, straight to Shubman Gill stationed at deep midwicket! Wicket number two for Warrier, both in this game as well as in IPL. KXIP 22/2
Gayle c Gill b Warrier 14(14)
OUT! Chris Lynn, who is mic'd up and is chatting with the on-air commentators, manages to collect a catch at mid on after Rahul chips a slower one from Warrier down the ground. Early jolt for the hosts. KXIP 13/1
Rahul c Lynn b Warrier 2(7)
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 today:
Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney
Kings XI Punjab playing 11 today:
KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Sam Curran, Simran Singh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Andrew Tye
Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders toss result today
KKR win the toss, and skipper Dinesh Karthik opts to bowl first.
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 98/1 ( Shubman Gill 30 , Robin Uthappa 21)
First sight of Curran with the ball in hand. Had a great outing with the bat and now he needs to do the job for the side with the ball. But making all heads turn to him is Shubman Gill, who is displaying his class on his homeground. Not to forget, his mother is in the stands tonight and a match-winning knock is what will make it a great homecoming from him.
FOUR! Lovely, Gill comes on top of the ball and creams it through the covers for a beautiful boundary. Exquisite strokemaking from the young man.
After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 73/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 14 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 42)
Just when it appeared that KKR are losing the steam and running out of gas, Uthappa provides the impetus. 17 came in the over. Umpires call it time-out. Kolkata need 94 runs in 66 balls
Robin Uthappa has had six 20-plus scores out of his last seven T20 innings against KXIP, including three fifties.
FOUR! Beautiful cut shot from Uthappa almost hit it in off the off stump and it raced away for four to third man.
SIX! Over-pitched by M Ashwin, Uthappa goes big over the straight boundary and it goes for a maximum
FOUR! Poor fielding from KL Rahul in the deep, Uthappa flicked it to long-on and Rahul covered the ground well to reach the ball but completely missed the ball and it went through his two legs.
Ok, Lynn has provided the start KKR were looking for. The asking rate is less than 9 now. From here, they have to bat sensibly. Uthappa has been sent at No.3 to deal with Ashwins of KXIP. Later, for the pacers, they have Russell. Good strategy this by the KKR think-tank.
After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 73/1 ( Shubman Gill 21 , Robin Uthappa 5)
R Ashwin returns to the attack. A better over from him. Just 4 off the over and 11 off the last two. KKR need to make sure the start provided by Lynn is not wasted and they keep the runs coming.
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 69/1 ( Shubman Gill 19 , Robin Uthappa 3)
The other Ashwin, Murugan, into the attack. Lynn's fall in the previous over has brought some slowness suddenly and Punjab captain won't mind that. M Ashwin does a good job. 7 came in the over.
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 62/1 ( Shubman Gill 15 , )
Exciting over really. Lynn was after Tye, who bowled his first over. Lynn hit him for six and then four. But Tye had the last laugh coming back to get rid of Lynn. However, Lynn is gone after bringing up fifty for KKR. They have the start and other batsmen need to continue the momentum.
FOUR! Another heave by Lynn, inside edge and the ball runs away for fine leg boundary
SIX! Lynnsainity is on display right now, short ball from Tye, Lynn heaves, ball takes the top edge but has the legs to disappear into the crowd.
FOUR! Tye into the attack, short ball, and Gill heaves it to fine leg for a boundary. As easy as that really from the home boy Gill.
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 47/0 ( Shubman Gill 10 , Chris Lynn 36)
Captain Ashwin brings himself into the attack. He has bowled with a decent economy rate in the league this far. But Lynn cares for no such feat as he collects boundary on the first ball. Six two balls later. 12 came off it.
SIX! R Ashwin pitched it short, way too short actually, enough time for Lynn to go back, aim his target area and smack it for a maximum.
FOUR! R Ashwin into the attack and he goes for four on the first ball, ball coming in to Lynn, he makes room, heaves, the ball takes the edge and runs away for four to third man.
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 35/0 ( Shubman Gill 10 , Chris Lynn 24)
Brave move by Ashwin as he gives another go for Arshdeep at the openers. Lynn had hit him for a massive six in the first over. He went after him again, smashing three boundaries in a row. Looked a little lost the young bowler as he had no answer to Lynn's strokemaking. 15 off the over.
FOUR! Three back-to-back boundaries for Lynn off Arshdeep, short ball, at the shoulder height and Lynn hooks it, the bottom edge takes the ball to the fine leg boundary.
FOUR! Half-volley provided to Lynn, who clears the front leg and smack pasts the umpire to fetch four runs straight down the ground.
FOUR! Little short in length from Arshdeep, Lynn stays put and smashes it through mid-off and covers to fetch four runs.
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 20/0 ( Shubman Gill 8 , Chris Lynn 12)
Gill played one of the glorious strokes of the night. Lovely use of the wrist, flicking it between the mid-wicket and mid-on area. Shami had some issue with neck before the last ball but continued to complete the over. Seven came in the over.
To chase this total down, the Knight Riders need a solid beginning from Gill and Lynn, like they did against Mumbai on the last occasion. On this pitch someone like Lynn will enjoy the bounce and pace, he can play those cross-batted shots. At the other end, Gill is a local boy who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket. So, he has the in depth knowledge about these conditions.
FOUR! Shot of the night, classic flick in the leg side, placed between the fielder at mid-wicket and mid-on, the ball races away for a boundary. Gill, the man. Lovely stroke.
Two of Gill's three fifties in this season of IPL have come while opening.
After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 13/0 ( Shubman Gill 3 , Chris Lynn 10)
Arshdeep Singh into the attack from the other end. Right-arm, left-arm combination from Punjab to unsettle the two openers. It was turning out to be a quiet over from Arshdeep before Lynn showed why he is a danger player at the top order. 10 runs off the over.
SIX! Typical Lynn, comes down the track and smashes it over the deep mid-wicket. That went like a tracer bullet into the crowd.
After 1 over, Kolkata Knight Riders 3/0 ( Shubman Gill 2 , Chris Lynn 1)
Shami begins for Punjab. Hits the right length on the first ball and Gill pushes it to off side. Collects one on the second ball. Lynn off the mark too on the first ball he faces. Shami has been pretty good with the line he has bowled. Good start from him, Just 3 runs off it.
Alright, Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill walk out to the middle to begin the chase of 184 runs. Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over for Punjab.
Well, well well, 58 runs in the last five overs and 22 from the last six balls. Looks like KKR have lost a bit of momentum towards the back-end of this KXIP innings. Sam Curran, with his clean hitting, just took the game away from Karthik and company. At the end of this game, these 15-20 extra runs can be the difference between the two sides. Even with the dew around 184 is going to be a stiff chase for KKR tonight.
KXIP today:
First 10 overs : 84/2 (RR : 8.40)
Last 10 overs : 99/4 (RR : 9.90)
They scored 51 runs in the last four overs today.
55 not-out is now Sam Curran’s highest score in T20 cricket. His previous highest score was 50 while playing for Auckland against Wellington at Auckland in 2017.
After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 183/6 ( Sam Curran 55 , Andrew Tye 0)
Curran's on strike at the start of the final over, bowled by Gurney, and collects a brace off the first delivery and follows suit off the next ball as well, guiding the ball towards deep square leg on both occasions. Curran then goes berserk in the next four deliveries, smashing three fours and a six as 22 runs are leaked by Gurney in the last over. Kings XI Punjab finish on a very competitive 183/6 at the end of their innings.
SIX! Brilliant! Slower one from Gurney bowled well outside leg. Curran shuffles to his left, and times his slog to perfection to clear long on. KXIP 175/6
FOUR! Half volley from Gurney outside off, and Curran loft-drives this over extra cover for a boundary! KXIP 169/6
After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 161/6 ( Sam Curran 33 , Andrew Tye 0)
Russell gets rid of Ashwin for a three-ball duck at the start of the over, but Curran keeps KXIP going by collecting back-to-back fours later in the over. 10 runs and a wicket off Russell's third. Punjab will hope to finish on a score in the 170-180 range, one that will be real competitive at this venue.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Curran, this time going for the slog down the ground! KXIP 160/6
Sam Curran is playing a good hand here. He has hit the ball crisply so far. Meanwhile, for KKR the last few overs have been quite economical. Someone like Harry Gurney, with all his variations, is once again having a fruitful outing.
FOUR! Curran shuffles to his left, exposing his stumps, and flicks a back-of-length ball from Russell towards fine leg. KXIP 156/6
After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 151/5 ( Sam Curran 24 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 0)
Gurney is brought back into the attack, and he breaks the dangerous-looking stand between Curran and Mandeep, getting the latter caught for 25. Four runs and a wicket off his third over. KXIP, in the meantime, have crossed the 150-run mark with another two overs to go in their innings. They'll be banking on Curran and Ashwin, who can be handy with the bat himself, for the final flourish.
After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 147/4 ( Mandeep Singh 24 , Sam Curran 22)
Curran smashes the ball over deep midwicket for a maximum off the second delivery, and earns a lucky reprieve on 17 two deliveries later as Rinku drops a sitter at long on. Curran then collects a boundary off the last ball to make matters worse for Narine and KKR. 15 off the over. The Trinidadian signs off wicketless, having conceded 29 from his four overs.
FOUR! Curran hits the ball flat towards cow corner, where it passes through between the two converging fielders. KXIP 147/4
SIX! Clean strike over deep midwicket, right off the screws! Narine shortens the length after watching Curran step out of his crease, but the English all-rounder ends up hitting it from the centre. That's the first boundary Narine has conceded this evening. KXIP 139/4
After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 132/4 ( Mandeep Singh 22 , Sam Curran 9)
Russell returns to the attack. Mandeep collects a single off the first ball, before Curran guides the ball towards the leg side for a brace off the second. Two deliveries later, Curran picks the gap between extra cover and mid off perfectly to collect his first boundary. Seven off the over.
IPL 12 Match 52 KXIP vs KKR at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: First sight of Curran with the ball in hand. Had a great outing with the bat and now he needs to do the job for the side with the ball. But making all heads turn to him is Shubman Gill, who is displaying his class on his homeground. Not to forget, his mother is in the stands tonight and a match-winning knock is what will make it a great homecoming from him.
IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR Today’s Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, with the losing side certain to get knocked out of contention for the playoffs.
KKR and KXIP are currently occupying the sixth and seventh spots respectively in the points table, with the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) already bowing out of the playoffs race after their no-result finish against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. While Kolkata registered a 34-run win over Mumbai to boost their Net Run Rate, Punjab were comprehensively defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing, suffering a 45-run loss that also brought their NRR into the minus range.
The winner of this contest will move ahead of RR in the points table, and could even surge ahead of the fourth-placed SRH if the margin of victory is a sizeable one. For the losing side though, their only objective in the remaining game will be to avoid the wooden spoon.
Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.
Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
May 03, 2019
