First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 51 May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
IPL May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs KKR Match at Mohali: Uthappa dismissed for 22 by R Ashwin

Date: Friday, 03 May, 2019 22:44 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

183/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.15
Fours
15
Sixes
8
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sam Curran not out 55 24 7 2
Andrew Tye not out 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sandeep Warrier 4 0 31 2
Harry Gurney 4 0 41 1
102/2
Overs
11.0
R/R
9.27
Fours
10
Sixes
4
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shubman Gill Batting 32 29 3 0
Andre Russell Batting 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 2 0 10 0
Arshdeep Singh 2 0 24 0

Kings XI Punjab VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • OUT! R Ashwin provides the second breakthrough for Punjab as he flights the ball, lures Uthappa to play the big shot, he plays but does not connect well, the ball goes directly into the hands of Mayank at long-off. Uthappa c Agarwal b Ashwin 22(14) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 98/1 ( Shubman Gill 30 , Robin Uthappa 21)

    First sight of Curran with the ball in hand. Had a great outing with the bat and now he needs to do the job for the side with the ball. But making all heads turn to him is Shubman Gill, who is displaying his class on his homeground. Not to forget, his mother is in the stands tonight and a match-winning knock is what will make it a great homecoming from him. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely, Gill comes on top of the ball and creams it through the covers for a beautiful boundary. Exquisite strokemaking from the young man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 73/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 14 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 42)

    Just when it appeared that KKR are losing the steam and running out of gas, Uthappa provides the impetus. 17 came in the over. Umpires call it time-out. Kolkata need 94 runs in 66 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Robin Uthappa has had six 20-plus scores out of his last seven T20 innings against KXIP, including three fifties. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Beautiful cut shot from Uthappa almost hit it in off the off stump and it raced away for four to third man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Over-pitched by M Ashwin, Uthappa goes big over the straight boundary and it goes for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor fielding from KL Rahul in the deep, Uthappa flicked it to long-on and Rahul covered the ground well to reach the ball but completely missed the ball and it went through his two legs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Ok, Lynn has provided the start KKR were looking for. The asking rate is less than 9 now. From here, they have to bat sensibly. Uthappa has been sent at No.3 to deal with Ashwins of KXIP. Later, for the pacers, they have Russell. Good strategy this by the KKR think-tank. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 73/1 ( Shubman Gill 21 , Robin Uthappa 5)

    R Ashwin returns to the attack. A better over from him. Just 4 off the over and 11 off the last two. KKR need to make sure the start provided by Lynn is not wasted and they keep the runs coming. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 69/1 ( Shubman Gill 19 , Robin Uthappa 3)

    The other Ashwin, Murugan, into the attack. Lynn's fall in the previous over has brought some slowness suddenly and Punjab captain won't mind that. M Ashwin does a good job. 7 came in the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 62/1 ( Shubman Gill 15 , )

    Exciting over really. Lynn was after Tye, who bowled his first over. Lynn hit him for six and then four. But Tye had the last laugh coming back to get rid of Lynn. However, Lynn is gone after bringing up fifty for KKR. They have the start and other batsmen need to continue the momentum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Wicket and Lynn is gone. He was trying to hit everyball out of the park and while he succeeded on all previous occasions, the fall was around the corner. Another top edge and it flew into the orbit, came down to Tye who took a safe catch. Chris Lynn c and b Tye 46(22)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another heave by Lynn, inside edge and the ball runs away for fine leg boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Lynnsainity is on display right now, short ball from Tye, Lynn heaves, ball takes the top edge but has the legs to disappear into the crowd.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Tye into the attack, short ball, and Gill heaves it to fine leg for a boundary. As easy as that really from the home boy Gill. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 47/0 ( Shubman Gill 10 , Chris Lynn 36)

    Captain Ashwin brings himself into the attack. He has bowled with a decent economy rate in the league this far. But Lynn cares for no such feat as he collects boundary on the first ball. Six two balls later. 12 came off it.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! R Ashwin pitched it short, way too short actually, enough time for Lynn to go back, aim his target area and smack it for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! R Ashwin into the attack and he goes for four on the first ball, ball coming in to Lynn, he makes room, heaves, the ball takes the edge and runs away for four to third man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 35/0 ( Shubman Gill 10 , Chris Lynn 24)

    Brave move by Ashwin as he gives another go for Arshdeep at the openers. Lynn had hit him for a massive six in the first over. He went after him again, smashing three boundaries in a row. Looked a little lost the young bowler as he had no answer to Lynn's strokemaking. 15 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Three back-to-back boundaries for Lynn off Arshdeep, short ball, at the shoulder height and Lynn hooks it, the bottom edge takes the ball to the fine leg  boundary. 

     

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Half-volley provided to Lynn, who clears the front leg and smack pasts the umpire to fetch four runs straight down the ground. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Little short in length from Arshdeep, Lynn stays put and smashes it through mid-off and covers to fetch four runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 20/0 ( Shubman Gill 8 , Chris Lynn 12)

    Gill played one of the glorious strokes of the night. Lovely use of the wrist, flicking it between the mid-wicket and mid-on area. Shami had some issue with neck before the last ball but continued to complete the over. Seven came in the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    To chase this total down, the Knight Riders need a solid beginning from Gill and Lynn, like they did against Mumbai on the last occasion. On this pitch someone like Lynn will enjoy the bounce and pace, he can play those cross-batted shots. At the other end, Gill is a local boy who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket. So, he has the in depth knowledge about these conditions.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shot of the night, classic flick in the leg side, placed between the fielder at mid-wicket and mid-on, the ball races away for a boundary. Gill, the man. Lovely stroke. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Two of Gill's three fifties in this season of IPL have come while opening.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 13/0 ( Shubman Gill 3 , Chris Lynn 10)

    Arshdeep Singh into the attack from the other end. Right-arm, left-arm  combination from Punjab to unsettle the two openers. It was turning out to be a quiet over from Arshdeep before Lynn showed why he is a danger player at the top order. 10 runs off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Typical Lynn, comes down the track and smashes it over the deep mid-wicket. That went like a tracer bullet into the crowd. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 over, Kolkata Knight Riders 3/0 ( Shubman Gill 2 , Chris Lynn 1)

    Shami begins for Punjab. Hits the right length on the first ball and Gill pushes it to off side. Collects one on the second ball. Lynn off the mark too on the first ball he faces. Shami has been pretty good with the line he has bowled. Good start from him, Just 3 runs off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill walk out to the middle to begin the chase of 184 runs. Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over for Punjab. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Well, well well, 58 runs in the last five overs and 22 from the last six balls. Looks like KKR have lost a bit of momentum towards the back-end of this KXIP innings. Sam Curran, with his clean hitting, just took the game away from Karthik and company. At the end of this game, these 15-20 extra runs can be the difference between the two sides. Even with the dew around 184 is going to be a stiff chase for KKR tonight.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP today:

    First 10 overs : 84/2 (RR : 8.40)
    Last 10 overs : 99/4 (RR : 9.90)

    They scored 51 runs in the last four overs today. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    55 not-out is now Sam Curran’s highest score in T20 cricket. His previous highest score was 50 while playing for Auckland against Wellington at Auckland in 2017.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 183/6 ( Sam Curran 55 , Andrew Tye 0)

    Curran's on strike at the start of the final over, bowled by Gurney, and collects a brace off the first delivery and follows suit off the next ball as well, guiding the ball towards deep square leg on both occasions. Curran then goes berserk in the next four deliveries, smashing three fours and a six as 22 runs are leaked by Gurney in the last over. Kings XI Punjab finish on a very competitive 183/6 at the end of their innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Huge final over for KXIP, as Curran flicks a full toss from Gurney towards backward square leg for a boundary!

    Kings XI Punjab finish on 183/6 at the end of their innings, with 22 coming in the last over! 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! What an innings this is turning out to be for Sam Curran, ramping the full delivery from Gurney towards fine leg! Also brings up the half-century for the young English all-rounder off just 23 deliveries! KXIP 179/6

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Brilliant! Slower one from Gurney bowled well outside leg. Curran shuffles to his left, and times his slog to perfection to clear long on. KXIP 175/6

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Half volley from Gurney outside off, and Curran loft-drives this over extra cover for a boundary! KXIP 169/6

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 161/6 ( Sam Curran 33 , Andrew Tye 0)

    Russell gets rid of Ashwin for a three-ball duck at the start of the over, but Curran keeps KXIP going by collecting back-to-back fours later in the over. 10 runs and a wicket off Russell's third. Punjab will hope to finish on a score in the 170-180 range, one that will be real competitive at this venue. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Curran, this time going for the slog down the ground! KXIP 160/6

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Sam Curran is playing a good hand here. He has hit the ball crisply so far. Meanwhile, for KKR the last few overs have been quite economical. Someone like Harry Gurney, with all his variations, is once again having a fruitful outing. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Curran shuffles to his left, exposing his stumps, and flicks a back-of-length ball from Russell towards fine leg. KXIP 156/6

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Ashwin's promotion up the order doesn't quite work, as he drags the slower one from Russell onto the leg stump to depart for a three-ball duck. KXIP 151/6

    R Ashwin b Russell 0(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 151/5 ( Sam Curran 24 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 0)

    Gurney is brought back into the attack, and he breaks the dangerous-looking stand between Curran and Mandeep, getting the latter caught for 25. Four runs and a wicket off his third over. KXIP, in the meantime, have crossed the 150-run mark with another two overs to go in their innings. They'll be banking on Curran and Ashwin, who can be handy with the bat himself, for the final flourish. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Mandeep perishes, as gets a thick leading edge, with Uthappa taking the catch at extra cover. KXIP 149/5

    Mandeep c Uthappa b Gurney 25(17)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 147/4 ( Mandeep Singh 24 , Sam Curran 22)

    Curran smashes the ball over deep midwicket for a maximum off the second delivery, and earns a lucky reprieve on 17 two deliveries later as Rinku drops a sitter at long on. Curran then collects a boundary off the last ball to make matters worse for Narine and KKR. 15 off the over. The Trinidadian signs off wicketless, having conceded 29 from his four overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Curran hits the ball flat towards cow corner, where it passes through between the two converging fielders. KXIP 147/4

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Clean strike over deep midwicket, right off the screws! Narine shortens the length after watching Curran step out of his crease, but the English all-rounder ends up hitting it from the centre. That's the first boundary Narine has conceded this evening. KXIP 139/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 132/4 ( Mandeep Singh 22 , Sam Curran 9)

    Russell returns to the attack. Mandeep collects a single off the first ball, before Curran guides the ball towards the leg side for a brace off the second. Two deliveries later, Curran picks the gap between extra cover and mid off perfectly to collect his first boundary. Seven off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 52 KXIP vs KKR at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: First sight of Curran with the ball in hand. Had a great outing with the bat and now he needs to do the job for the side with the ball. But making all heads turn to him is Shubman Gill, who is displaying his class on his homeground. Not to forget, his mother is in the stands tonight and a match-winning knock is what will make it a great homecoming from him.

IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR Today’s Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, with the losing side certain to get knocked out of contention for the playoffs.

KKR and KXIP are currently occupying the sixth and seventh spots respectively in the points table, with the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) already bowing out of the playoffs race after their no-result finish against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. While Kolkata registered a 34-run win over Mumbai to boost their Net Run Rate, Punjab were comprehensively defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing, suffering a 45-run loss that also brought their NRR into the minus range.

The winner of this contest will move ahead of RR in the points table, and could even surge ahead of the fourth-placed SRH if the margin of victory is a sizeable one. For the losing side though, their only objective in the remaining game will be to avoid the wooden spoon.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris GayleMayank AgarwalSarfaraz KhanDavid MillerMandeep SinghSam CurranRavichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew TyeMurugan AshwinMohammed ShamiMujeeb Ur RehmanKarun NairMoises HenriquesVarun ChakravarthiHarpreet BrarSimran SinghNicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus ViljoenAnkit RajpootArshdeep SinghDarshan NalkandeAgnivesh Ayachi.

Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin UthappaChris LynnShubman GillAndre RussellCarlos BrathwaiteSunil NarinePiyush ChawlaKuldeep YadavNikhil NaikJoe DenlyShrikant MundheNitish RanaSandeep WarrierPrasidh KrishnaLockie FergusonHarry GurneyMatt KellyKC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 03, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 KKR #IPL 2019 KXIP #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Kings XI Punjab #Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians #KKR vs KXIP #KKR Vs KXIP 2019 playing 11 #Kolkata Knight Riders #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all