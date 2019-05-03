First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 51 May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
IPL May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs KKR Match at Mohali: Gayle, Rahul begin Punjab's innings

Date: Friday, 03 May, 2019 20:05 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

11/0
Overs
1.2
R/R
9.17
Fours
2
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Gayle Batting 9 4 2 0
Lokesh Rahul Batting 2 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sandeep Warrier 1 0 10 0
Harry Gurney 0.2 0 1 0

Kings XI Punjab VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Andre Russell is playing his 300th T20 match.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 over,Kings XI Punjab 10/0 ( Chris Gayle 9 , Lokesh Rahul 1)

    Both Gayle and Rahul getting off their marks with a single, before the Jamaican collects back-to-back boundaries to give the fielding side an early warning. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Chris Gayle has amassed 531 runs from 10 innings at an average of 66.37 in T20 cricket at Mohali.

    Chris Gayle against KKR in IPL: 16 innings, 635 runs, 48.84 average

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Gayle, this time driven between the fielders at mid off and extra cover! KXIP 10/0

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! First boundary of the innings, as Gayle square-drives a half volley outside off from Warrier. KXIP 6/0

    Full Scorecard

  • And we have Chris Gayle and KL Rahul walking out to open the KXIP innings, with Sandeep Warrier bowling the first over. And we are underway with the do-or-die contest at Mohali

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Interestingly, Punjab are a pace heavy bowling unit tonight. Sam Curran and Andrew Tye have come in the XI in place of Mujeeb and David Miller to join Mohammed Shami and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. So, basically they have four front-line pacers to counter the KKR batting firepower, especially Andre Russell. Ideally, batting first, they should aim something around 180 here at Mohali.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP have won eight of their last nine IPL matches at Mohali.
     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP vs KKR head to head

    KXIP have a 8-16 record against KKR in IPL. 
    Since May 2014, KKR have a 10-2 record against them in IPL.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    As people in Kolkata gearing up to fight against the cyclone Fani, the IPL team from the city is also preparing for yet another do-or-die battle. They have to beat KXIP tonight in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

    Thankfully for the Knights, Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and they will chase on this evenly paced batting surface at Mohali. Considering the dew factor batting second is a huge advantage at this venue and KKR are playing an unchanged XI, which beat Mumbai in its previous encounter. So far so good for the Men in Purple'.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 today: 

    Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney

    Full Scorecard

  • Kings XI Punjab playing 11 today:

    KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Sam Curran, Simran Singh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Andrew Tye

    Full Scorecard

  • "I'd rather take batting as well. Not such a bad thing. If I could get players from the hospital, I would do that. One good game will turn it around for us. Curran and AJ, Mujeeeb out and so is Miller," says KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin. 

    Full Scorecard

  • "Long time since I last won the toss, so got confused as to what to call. I think you've got to control what you can control. We are going with the same team," says KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders toss result today

    KKR win the toss, and skipper Dinesh Karthik opts to bowl first. 

    Full Scorecard

  • "200 is difficult purely because of the big boundaries. 200 grounds are very small. You've really got to get it good. It's not a 200 wicket," says Kevin Pietersen in the pitch report. 

    Full Scorecard

  • While the KXIP-KKR encounter is a must-win encounter for both teams, teams such as SRH and RR are also in the fray, with RCB the only team so far to have bowed out of the playoffs race. Umang Pabari throws light on the playoffs qualification scenario for the teams still in the race in his piece here

    Full Scorecard

  • Mumbai Indians became the third entrant into the IPL 2019 playoffs after pulling off a tense win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a match that went ino the Super Over. Snehal Pradhan, in her latest piece, writes on how the balance in the Mumbai Indians squad, whether between the domestic and foreign recruits as well as in the roles assigned to the players, has contributed to a consistent runs for the three time champions. Do give it a read while we wait for the toss. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kagiso Rabada has bowed out of IPL 2019, having been recalled to South Africa ahead for their World Cup preparation. The pacer, though, continues to remain on top of the wicket-takers' charts, having collected 25 wickets from 12 games at an average and economy of 14.72 and 7.82 respectively. Check out the full Purple Cap list here

    Full Scorecard

  • Kagiso Rabada will miss remainder of tournament as Cricket South Africa has decided to call him back as precautionary measure. He had missed Delhi Capitals' last match against Chennai Super Kings due to stiff back and his unavailability is a severe blow to Delhi Capitals, who are striving to win their maiden IPL title. Read the full article here

    Full Scorecard

  • While David Warner (692 runs) enjoys the dominance in the Orange Cap list. But KL Rahul has jumped to the second place in the list with 520 runs and will look to add more to his total in the match tonight. Click here to check out the full list here

    Full Scorecard

  • Chennai and Mumbai have been the top two teams in IPL 2019. CSK sits at the top with 9 wins in 13 games and at second, Mumbai are closing in the gap well. Check out the full points table here

    Full Scorecard

  • Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders at loggerheads in a must-win game

    KKR and Kings XI have 10 points from 12 matches but the Kolkata outfit is placed a rung above Punjab at sixth in the eight-team competition by virtue of a better net run-rate.

    Read the full match preview here

    Full Scorecard

  • Today’s IPL match live blog between KXIP vs KKR 

    Hello and welcome to the 52nd match of the IPL 2019. Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders will be at loggerheads with R Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab in a contest that will eliminate either of the sides from the tournament. Both the teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and need to win today to keep alive their remote Playoff chances.

    Full Scorecard

IPL 12 Match 52 KXIP vs KKR at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Both Gayle and Rahul getting off their marks with a single, before the Jamaican collects back-to-back boundaries to give the fielding side an early warning.

IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR Today’s Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, with the losing side certain to get knocked out of contention for the playoffs.

KKR and KXIP are currently occupying the sixth and seventh spots respectively in the points table, with the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) already bowing out of the playoffs race after their no-result finish against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. While Kolkata registered a 34-run win over Mumbai to boost their Net Run Rate, Punjab were comprehensively defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing, suffering a 45-run loss that also brought their NRR into the minus range.

The winner of this contest will move ahead of RR in the points table, and could even surge ahead of the fourth-placed SRH if the margin of victory is a sizeable one. For the losing side though, their only objective in the remaining game will be to avoid the wooden spoon.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris GayleMayank AgarwalSarfaraz KhanDavid MillerMandeep SinghSam CurranRavichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew TyeMurugan AshwinMohammed ShamiMujeeb Ur RehmanKarun NairMoises HenriquesVarun ChakravarthiHarpreet BrarSimran SinghNicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus ViljoenAnkit RajpootArshdeep SinghDarshan NalkandeAgnivesh Ayachi.

Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin UthappaChris LynnShubman GillAndre RussellCarlos BrathwaiteSunil NarinePiyush ChawlaKuldeep YadavNikhil NaikJoe DenlyShrikant MundheNitish RanaSandeep WarrierPrasidh KrishnaLockie FergusonHarry GurneyMatt KellyKC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 03, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 KKR #IPL 2019 KXIP #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Kings XI Punjab #Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians #KKR vs KXIP #KKR Vs KXIP 2019 playing 11 #Kolkata Knight Riders #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all