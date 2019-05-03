Hello and welcome to the 52nd match of the IPL 2019. Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders will be at loggerheads with R Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab in a contest that will eliminate either of the sides from the tournament. Both the teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and need to win today to keep alive their remote Playoff chances.

KKR and Kings XI have 10 points from 12 matches but the Kolkata outfit is placed a rung above Punjab at sixth in the eight-team competition by virtue of a better net run-rate.

Chennai and Mumbai have been the top two teams in IPL 2019. CSK sits at the top with 9 wins in 13 games and at second, Mumbai are closing in the gap well. Check out the full points table here .

While David Warner (692 runs) enjoys the dominance in the Orange Cap list. But KL Rahul has jumped to the second place in the list with 520 runs and will look to add more to his total in the match tonight. Click here to check out the full list here .

Kagiso Rabada will miss remainder of tournament as Cricket South Africa has decided to call him back as precautionary measure. He had missed Delhi Capitals' last match against Chennai Super Kings due to stiff back and his unavailability is a severe blow to Delhi Capitals, who are striving to win their maiden IPL title. Read the full article here .

Kagiso Rabada has bowed out of IPL 2019, having been recalled to South Africa ahead for their World Cup preparation. The pacer, though, continues to remain on top of the wicket-takers' charts, having collected 25 wickets from 12 games at an average and economy of 14.72 and 7.82 respectively. Check out the full Purple Cap list here .

Mumbai Indians became the third entrant into the IPL 2019 playoffs after pulling off a tense win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a match that went ino the Super Over. Snehal Pradhan, in her latest piece , writes on how the balance in the Mumbai Indians squad, whether between the domestic and foreign recruits as well as in the roles assigned to the players, has contributed to a consistent runs for the three time champions. Do give it a read while we wait for the toss.

While the KXIP-KKR encounter is a must-win encounter for both teams, teams such as SRH and RR are also in the fray, with RCB the only team so far to have bowed out of the playoffs race. Umang Pabari throws light on the playoffs qualification scenario for the teams still in the race in his piece here .

"200 is difficult purely because of the big boundaries. 200 grounds are very small. You've really got to get it good. It's not a 200 wicket," says Kevin Pietersen in the pitch report.

"Long time since I last won the toss, so got confused as to what to call. I think you've got to control what you can control. We are going with the same team," says KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik.

"I'd rather take batting as well. Not such a bad thing. If I could get players from the hospital, I would do that. One good game will turn it around for us. Curran and AJ, Mujeeeb out and so is Miller," says KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin.

Thankfully for the Knights, Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and they will chase on this evenly paced batting surface at Mohali. Considering the dew factor batting second is a huge advantage at this venue and KKR are playing an unchanged XI, which beat Mumbai in its previous encounter. So far so good for the Men in Purple'.

As people in Kolkata gearing up to fight against the cyclone Fani, the IPL team from the city is also preparing for yet another do-or-die battle. They have to beat KXIP tonight in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

KXIP have a 8-16 record against KKR in IPL. Since May 2014, KKR have a 10-2 record against them in IPL.

Interestingly, Punjab are a pace heavy bowling unit tonight. Sam Curran and Andrew Tye have come in the XI in place of Mujeeb and David Miller to join Mohammed Shami and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. So, basically they have four front-line pacers to counter the KKR batting firepower, especially Andre Russell. Ideally, batting first, they should aim something around 180 here at Mohali.

And we have Chris Gayle and KL Rahul walking out to open the KXIP innings, with Sandeep Warrier bowling the first over. And we are underway with the do-or-die contest at Mohali

FOUR ! First boundary of the innings, as Gayle square-drives a half volley outside off from Warrier. KXIP 6/0

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Gayle, this time driven between the fielders at mid off and extra cover! KXIP 10/0

Both Gayle and Rahul getting off their marks with a single, before the Jamaican collects back-to-back boundaries to give the fielding side an early warning.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

