|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kings XI Punjab VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Ashwin has pulled out another trick from his bag. Gets the important wicket of Shikhar Dhawan with the carrom ball. Was bowling round the stumps and slipped the quicker delivery that rushed on to Dhawan, who read it late and wasn't able to bring the bat down in time. Rapped in front of leg stump and Ashwin breaks into a big celebration. Dhawan did consult Pant for the review but decides to not challenge the call. He was right too as the ball would have crashed into the leg stump.
Dhawan lbw b Ashwin 30(25)
OUT! Iyer has played it on to his stumps. Was again pitched up outside off by Viljoen and Iyer went for the drive, but didn't take the effort of going close to the ball getting a thick inside edge onto his stumps. Viljoen is pumped for his wicket in the IPL and lets out a big roar.
Shreyas Iyer b Viljoen 28(22)
OUT! Just the start KXIP wanted! R Ashwin with the wicket of Prithvi Shaw off the first ball. Flighted delivery outside the offstump and Shaw went for an expansive drive first up, played for spin but the ball went straight through, takes the outside edge and KL Rahul takes a fine catch. Big wicket as Shaw looked sublime touch couple of nights ago when he smashed 99 against KKR but here in Mohali it is a first ball duck. Umpire Anil Choudhary took a long time before raising his finger, almost forced into it by the loud appeal. Shaw with his poker face stood in his crease for a while before discussing the option of a referral with senior partner Dhawan and doesn't opt for a review, turns out to be a correct decision as UltraEdge reveals a spike when the ball goes past the edge.
Prithvi Shaw c Rahul b Ashwin 0(1)
OUT! Shami's stranded at the striker's end along with Mandeep. He was a little winded after getting struck on the shoulder, and didn't notice Mandeep charging towards his end. Rabada collects the ball and takes the bail off at his end. KXIP 156/9
Shami run out (Rabada) 0(1)
OUT! Murugan Ashwin skies the ball towards short third man, where Avesh and keeper Pant collide, both going for the catch. It's Avesh who juggles on, and eventually manages to hold on to the catch. The two share a smile in the end, and all's well as long as the catch is held. KXIP 153/8
M Ashwin c Avesh b Rabada 1(2)
BOWLED EM! Full toss from Morris, and Ashwin misses it completely, getting his off-stump rattled as a consequence. KXIP 152/7
Ashwin b Morris 3(4)
OUT! It's an all-South African entry here, as Viljoen gets a leading edge to get caught by Morris at extra cover off Rabada's bowling. The slog overs, meanwhile, aren't going as well for Punjab in Miller's absence. KXIP 146/6
Viljoen c Morris b Rabada 1(3)
OUT! Miller's dismissed by his compatriot Morris, falling seven short of a half-century. Was a well-disguised slower one from the all-rounder that Miller failed to pick, and he ended up skieing the ball over Pant, who collected it safely in the end. KXIP 137/5
Miller c Pant b Morris 43(30)
OUT! Lamichhane breaks the partnership, getting Sarfaraz caught behind for 39. KXIP 120/4
Sarfaraz c Pant b Lamichhane 39(29)
Fifty-partnership up between Sarfaraz and Miller for the fourth wicket, the pair taking 33 deliveries. Sarfaraz collects a double to bring up the milestone. KXIP 108/3
OUT! Easiest of run-out decision! Sarfaraz drives straight to Dhawan at extra cover, and Gabbar instantly went for a direct hit towards the non-striker's stumps, where Agarwal is a long way off outside the crease. KXIP 58/3
Agarwal run out (Dhawan) 6(9)
OUT! Curran's foxed by a quicker one from Lamichhane, getting trapped plumb lbw to depart for an attacking 20. Doesn't go for the review. KXIP 36/2
Curran lbw Lamichhane 20(10)
OUT! Rahul has to depart after getting trapped lbw by Morris. Got off to a great start with a couple of fours and a six, but was late to bring his bat down to a fuller delivery from Morris. Tried reviewing the decision, but wickets is 'umpire's call'. KXIP 15/1
Rahul lbw Morris 15(11)
KXIP team: KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin (c), Hardus Viljoen, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.
No Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye in the side for KXIP today.
DC team: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichchane, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.
Just one change for the visitors: Avesh Khan coming in for Amit Mishra.
TOSS: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer calls correctly and opts to bowl at Mohali.
After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 90/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 15 , Colin Ingram 7)
Mujeeb's one poor delivery is cut for four along with three singles coming in the over. Mandeep Singh making a brilliant save in the field at cover, perhaps stopped four runs there.
FOUR! Mujeeb offers little bit of width to Ingram and he slashes it through backward point for a boundary. Mujeeb has time and again bowled those losse deliveries that has hurt KXIP.
And a first-ball duck, that too.
After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 83/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 14 , Colin Ingram 1)
Ravi Ashwin brings himself back into the attack and strikes off the fifth ball. Ashwin picks the wickets of both the openers. Earlier in the over Pant flicked it through midwicket for two but has to put in the dive to get back for a second, was more like a tumble than a dive, however he makes his ground. Colin Ingram gets off the mark. The wicket has put the game in balance at the halfway stage.
After 10 overs:
KXIP : 86/3
DC : 83/3
R Ashwin brought himself on against the left-handed pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant and was rewarded with the scalp of the opening batsman after he had made 30 in an anchoring effort for the Delhi Capitals. Ashwin got a delivery to hold its line after pitching. Kings XI Punjab, aware that the visitors had reached the halfway stage with their noses ahead, will need more wickets
OUT! Ashwin has pulled out another trick from his bag. Gets the important wicket of Shikhar Dhawan with the carrom ball. Was bowling round the stumps and slipped the quicker delivery that rushed on to Dhawan, who read it late and wasn't able to bring the bat down in time. Rapped in front of leg stump and Ashwin breaks into a big celebration. Dhawan did consult Pant for the review but decides to not challenge the call. He was right too as the ball would have crashed into the leg stump.
Dhawan lbw b Ashwin 30(25)
After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 77/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 29 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10)
Another 10-run over for Delhi Capitals off Mujeeb. Delhi Capitals despite losing two wickets have chugged at over eight runs an over with a lot of ease. Boundaries have come and will continue to come with Dhawan and Pant in the middle. They need to get the likes of Vihari and Ingram in before the match slips away. That is exactly what they will discuss in the time out.
Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Mujeeb Rahman twice in three balls in IPL 2018.
FOUR! Typical Pant. Heaves across the line and despite not getting it from the middle he gets it through midwicket for his first boundary.
After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 67/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 27 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)
Viljoen claims the first wicket of his IPL career cleaning up Delhi Capitals' captain. A timely break for Kings XI. Rishabh Pant joins Dhawan in the middle and gets off the mark with a brace. Four leg byes and boundary of the first ball by Iyer helps the visitors take 10 runs from the over.
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer’s lukewarm IPL season with the bat continued as he inside-edged a drive off Hardus Viljoen to raise Kings XI Punjab’s hopes. Of course, he had a 61-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan but Iyer’s fall did increase the home team’s belief, even if the new batsman answers to the name of Rishabh Pant. Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, was chugging along at his usual pace and looked ominous.
OUT! Iyer has played it on to his stumps. Was again pitched up outside off by Viljoen and Iyer went for the drive, but didn't take the effort of going close to the ball getting a thick inside edge onto his stumps. Viljoen is pumped for his wicket in the IPL and lets out a big roar.
Shreyas Iyer b Viljoen 28(22)
Delhi Capitals chipped away at the 167-run target through left-handed Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer while the Kings XI Punjab bowlers were left without for a second breakthrough to add to the first ball dismissal of Prithvi Shaw by off-spinner R Ashwin. It must be said that the power play overs went Delhi Capitals way after enduring the shock of a first ball loss of a wicket.
Shreays Iyer against KXIP in IPL:
6, 54, 3, 22, 6, 11, 57
FOUR! Full length outside off from Viljoen and Iyer simply thrashes the half volley through covers to pick a boundary off the first ball of the over.
After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 57/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 27 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 24)
Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman is brought into the attack after the powerplay. Iyer brings up the 50-run stand for the second wicket with a single. Dhawan spanking a boundary to take seven runs from the over.
FOUR! Mujeeb sends a flat delivery across Dhawan, who shimmies on the leg side before he returns to his original stance and scythes it through the gap between backward point and short third man for a boundary.
After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 49/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 22 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 22)
Couple of boundaries came off Shami's over, which was the last with the fielding restrictions. Besides the wicket off the first ball of the innings. Delhi has cruised in the powerplay. Kings XI do not have a huge total on the board and they would require wickets regularly to stay in the game.
FOUR! Shot! Iyer backs away on the leg side and unleashes a slap over point for a boundary. Shami under some pressure now.
FOUR! Dhawan is not going to remain quiet. Comes forward and goes up and over mid off for a boundary. Very good shot from the left-hander.
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 39/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 17 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 17)
Good comeback from Viljoen to line up four dots after being hit for two consecutive boundaries by Iyer. Was initally holding his length too far back and hence leaked couple of fours.
FOUR! Again similar back of a length delivery from Viljoen but the line is more towards Iyer's body, who swivels and pulls it over short short fine leg for successive boundaries.
FOUR! Wow Iyer timed that one really well. Viljoen slanted into Iyer from wide of the crease and Iyer with a gentle tap gave the ball the direction past point and the quick outfield did the rest beating the fielder at third man as well.
Mohammed Shami upped the ante for Kings XI Punjab by hitting the right lengths to deny the Delhi Capitals pair of Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer. Dhawan had just celebrated getting his foot back in the crease before KL Rahul could stump him off R Ashwin but the home bowlers showed that they wanted to make it hard for Delhi Capitals to chase victory.
After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 31/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 17 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 9)
Only an over for Sam Curran first up as Mohammed Shami is brought into the attack. Shami gets the ball to dart back into Iyer that the Delhi skipper almost ended up chopping on to his stumps. Four singles along with a brace come from the over as Delhi Capitals add six more runs to the total.
After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 25/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 13 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 7)
Couple of wides down the legside for Ashwin, perhaps a ploy to see if the batsmen are charging down the wicket. Dhawan with a crisp boundary in the over. Nine runs came from it.
FOUR! Oh that has been drive superbly through the offside by Shikhar Dhawan. Slightly over-pitched by Ashwin and Dhawan isn't going to miss out on such an opportunity. Didn't even have to run for that.
After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 16/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 7 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 6)
Sam Curran will start the bowling from the other end. The third delivery almost rolled back on to Dhawan's stumps after taking a deflection off the thigh pad. Iyer collects a boundary off the next ball and couple of singles to end the over, including a leg bye.
Shikhar Dhawan at Mohali in IPL:
0, 2, 71, 15, 1, 25, 77, 0*
FOUR! Fullish length outside off stump and Iyer looks to cover drive it get a thick outside edge as the ball rolls through to the backward-point boundary
After 1 overs,Delhi Capitals 7/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 5 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 1)
R Ashwin with the wicket off the first ball has surely lifted the spirits in KXIP camp. Shreyas Iyer walks in to face the second ball of the innings and gets off the mark. Ashwin goes round the stumps to Dhawan, who starts off with a streaky boundary.
R Ashwin drew first-blood for Kings XI Punjab with the first delivery of the Delhi Capitals innings by enticing Prithvi Shaw to go for a drive and finding the edge of bat for a catch to wicket-keeper KL Rahul. He also found the edge of left-handed Shikhar Dhawan’s bat but the ball raced to the square third man fence. His first over raised visions of a Kings XI Punjab fightback, inspiring the side to believe that the formidable Delhi Capitals batting could be stopped from reaching the 167-run target.
Shreyas Iyer becomes the sixth player to play 50 IPL matches for DC after Amit Mishra, Virender Sehwag, Shabhaz Nadeem, Dinesh Karthik and David Warner.
FOUR! Off the outside edge. Dhawan was squared up completely on that occassion. No slip in place and the ball races away to third man boundary
DID YOU KNOW?
Shikhar Dhawan needs to score one more fifty to complete 50 fifties in T20s.
OUT! Just the start KXIP wanted! R Ashwin with the wicket of Prithvi Shaw off the first ball. Flighted delivery outside the offstump and Shaw went for an expansive drive first up, played for spin but the ball went straight through, takes the outside edge and KL Rahul takes a fine catch. Big wicket as Shaw looked sublime touch couple of nights ago when he smashed 99 against KKR but here in Mohali it is a first ball duck. Umpire Anil Choudhary took a long time before raising his finger, almost forced into it by the loud appeal. Shaw with his poker face stood in his crease for a while before discussing the option of a referral with senior partner Dhawan and doesn't opt for a review, turns out to be a correct decision as UltraEdge reveals a spike when the ball goes past the edge.
Prithvi Shaw c Rahul b Ashwin 0(1)
Right then, Kings XI Punjab bowlers have a huge task ahead of them after the batsmen wriggled their way to 166, and leading from the front captain Ravichandran Ashwin comes to the bowling crease first up. Prithvi Shaw and Shikdar Dhawan are out in the middle.
KXIP today:
1-6 overs: 54/2
7-15 overs: 75/2
16-20 overs: 37/5
Delhi Capitals’ overseas bowling trio of – paceman Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada as well as leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane – turned in a very effective display to make Kings XI Punjab wonder if they had made the right decision to leave Chris Gayle out of tonight's match. Morris picked up three wickets, Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane ended with two each as Kings XI rued the lack of any partnership higher than 62 for the fourth-wicket between Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller. The loss of wickets at regular intervals left the home side with a below par total. The Kings XI Punjab attack, bolstered by the return of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman will have to pull the rabbit out of the hat now.
South African bowlers taking three or more wickets in IPL most times:
10 - Imran Tahir
8 - Dale Steyn
7 - CHRIS MORRIS*
6 - Morne Morkel
After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 166/9 ( Mandeep Singh 29 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0)
Rabada dismisses M Ashwin off the first delivery, with Shami getting run out three deliveries later. Mandeep though, ruins what was turning out to be a perfect last over for Rabada, smashing a four and a six to end the KXIP innings with a bang.
Delhi Capitals need 167 runs to win.
SIX! What a finish by Mandeep, going even bigger on this occasion while hitting over mid off! KXIP 166/9
FOUR! Heaved down the ground by Mandeep for a boundary! KXIP 160/9
OUT! Shami's stranded at the striker's end along with Mandeep. He was a little winded after getting struck on the shoulder, and didn't notice Mandeep charging towards his end. Rabada collects the ball and takes the bail off at his end. KXIP 156/9
Shami run out (Rabada) 0(1)
OUT! Murugan Ashwin skies the ball towards short third man, where Avesh and keeper Pant collide, both going for the catch. It's Avesh who juggles on, and eventually manages to hold on to the catch. The two share a smile in the end, and all's well as long as the catch is held. KXIP 153/8
M Ashwin c Avesh b Rabada 1(2)
After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 153/7 ( Mandeep Singh 16 , Murugan Ashwin 1)
Morris bowls a fine last over, conceding just five singles off it collecting the wicket of Ashwin along the way. He signs off with figures of 3/30 from four overs. One more over in the KXIP innings.
BOWLED EM! Full toss from Morris, and Ashwin misses it completely, getting his off-stump rattled as a consequence. KXIP 152/7
Ashwin b Morris 3(4)
After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 148/6 ( Mandeep Singh 14 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 1)
Mandeep collects a boundary at the start of the over, following it up with a single. Viljoen gets caught by Morris at extra cover after a leading edge off a back-of-length ball from Rabada. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. Seven runs and a wicket.
Delhi Capitals continues to make the most of Kings XI Punjab batsmen’s propensity to lose wickets at frequent intervals and not let them stitch together a meaty partnership. Paceman Kagiso Rabada claimed the wicket of Hardus Viljoen in the 18th over to sustain the trend, leaving the last specialist batsman Mandeep Singh with the task of powering the Kings XI Punjab score towards safer zones.
IPL 12 Match 13 KXIP vs DC at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: Mujeeb's one poor delivery is cut for four along with three singles coming in the over. Mandeep Singh making a brilliant save in the field at cover, perhaps stopped four runs there.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, a contest dubbed by few as the 'Northern Derby', at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Monday.
The two captains, Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP) and Shreyas Iyer (DC). Sportzpics
Both KXIP and DC won their respective encounters during Saturday's double-header, albeit in contrasting manners. While a blazing, unbeaten half-century from opener KL Rahul helped Kings XI chase down the 177-run target set by Mumbai Indians with eight wickets and as many deliveries to spare, Delhi were held to a tie by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla after a majestic 99 by Prithvi Shaw put them on course towards an easy win. Kagiso Rabada then bowled a series of yorkers to successfully defend 10 runs in the Super Over for the Capitals.
DC and KXIP currently occupy the fourth and fifth slots in the points table with two victories apiece — Delhi being ahead due to a superior net run-rate. The winner of this contest could dislodge the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from their perch at the top of the table, provided they are able to better their NRR (+0.577). CSK collected their third win in as many games on Sunday evening, pipping Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a cliffhanger to walk away with an eight-run win.
Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals Full Squads:
Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players List: KL Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players List: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Apr 01, 2019
