OUT! Just the start KXIP wanted! R Ashwin with the wicket of Prithvi Shaw off the first ball. Flighted delivery outside the offstump and Shaw went for an expansive drive first up, played for spin but the ball went straight through, takes the outside edge and KL Rahul takes a fine catch. Big wicket as Shaw looked sublime touch couple of nights ago when he smashed 99 against KKR but here in Mohali it is a first ball duck. Umpire Anil Choudhary took a long time before raising his finger, almost forced into it by the loud appeal. Shaw with his poker face stood in his crease for a while before discussing the option of a referral with senior partner Dhawan and doesn't opt for a review, turns out to be a correct decision as UltraEdge reveals a spike when the ball goes past the edge.



Prithvi Shaw c Rahul b Ashwin 0(1)