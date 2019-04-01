Pitch report: There is some assistance for the pacers as there is some sprinkling of live grass, believes Ian Bishop "They've got to bowl short at him. The Capitals have Rabada, one of the quickest - they have to make Gayle hit Rabada into the bigger side and into the wind. Mix of the short one and the yorker. Don't let Gayle stay there for 15-16 overs Chris Gayle could be crucial because of this," the West Indian suggests.

Kings XI Punjab left Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye to include Sam Curran and spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman in the XI In their match against Delhi Capitals at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Now, while the decision to give Gayle a break could be understood as the team may want to keep him fresh through the season, the choice of Curran over Tye reflects the tough nature of the league. Tye was the most successful bowler in the league last year but he has had just a wicket each in the two games so far and KXIP had to bolster the middle order batting with Curran’s all-round skills. Delhi Capitals, which chose to bowl first, made one change to the XI from its dramatic last game by including paceman Avesh Khan for leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

With the Kings XI missing out on the services of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul walks out to the open the innings alongside England all-rounder Sam Curran — who has a T20 strike rate touching 120. Let's see how this gamble works for the hosts. Kagiso Rabada to bowl the first over of the innings.

FOUR ! Rahul gets his side off the mark with a flick towards the midwicket fence! Fielder gives the ball a spirited chase, but gives up in the last second. KXIP 4/0

Rahul gets the Kings XI going with a boundary off the third delivery, working the ball towards the midwicket fence. Flicks the ball behind square off the last delivery for a single. Five off the over.

SIX ! Short ball to Rahul, and he pulls this over fine leg! What a start for the opener! KXIP 15/0

OUT ! Rahul has to depart after getting trapped lbw by Morris. Got off to a great start with a couple of fours and a six, but was late to bring his bat down to a fuller delivery from Morris. Tried reviewing the decision, but wickets is 'umpire's call'. KXIP 15/1

Rahul continues to score in boundaries in this over, collecting a four and a six off Morris, but has to depart after getting trapped lbw off the penultimate delivery. Mayank joins Curran at the crease.

Kings XI Punjab received an early set back after deciding to rest Chris Gayle in the game against Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul picked up a four each off Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris and pulled the latter for a six over long leg in the first two overs to show that he could power the Kings XI Punjab innings in power play but had to depart after he did not connect a flick was trapped in front. With the home side deciding to sacrifice Gayle’s place to an all-rounder, the top-order needed to step up and take charge. All-rounder Sam Curran was given the responsibility of walking in as Rahul's partner.

FOUR ! The change of line hardly helps Avesh, as Curran creams this once again through the gap between cover and mid off! KXIP 27/1

Avesh brought into the attack from the other end. Starts off over the wicket, but has to change his line after getting smacked for back-to-back fours by Curran. The change in angle doesn't prevent Curran from collecting a third boundary, hit once again in the arc between cover and mid off. Curran already starting to make up for Gayle's absence. Let's see if he can get a big score today.

SIX ! Curran dances down the pitch and lofts the ball over Lamichhane's head for a maximum! Picked the googly well on the occasion! KXIP 36/1

OUT ! Curran's foxed by a quicker one from Lamichhane, getting trapped plumb lbw to depart for an attacking 20. Doesn't go for the review. KXIP 36/2

Agarwal gets off the mark with a single off the first ball of the over. Curran guides the ball down the ground for a brace two balls later, and lofts the ball over the bowler's head for a maximum off the next delivery. Lamichhane, however, strikes back next ball, trapping the Englishman leg-before in what turns out to be an easy decision for the umpire. New batsman Sarfaraz gets off the mark with a single off the last ball.

FOUR ! Full from Rabada, and Sarfaraz guides this towards the backward square-leg fence to collect his first boundary! KXIP 41/2

Sam Curran looked determined to make the Kings XI Punjab fans not miss Chris Gayle today. He struck seamer Avesh Khan for three fours through the off-side soon after KL Rahul’s departure and added a straight six off leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane but could not sustain the charge for long. He fell to a flipper, unable to get his bat down before it hit his pad. Kings XI Punjab were left hoping that Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan would hold the Delhi Capitals attack up for a while.

Rabada returns to the attack, and is flicked behind square for a four by Sarfaraz off the very first delivery. Sarfaraz collects a single three balls later. Mayank taps the ball towards square leg, and comes back for a risky second run, getting his bat inside the crease on time and surviving a direct-hit. Seven off the over.

Sarfaraz collects a boundary off successive balls off Morris, guiding the ball towards either side of the wicket. Morris responds with a back-of-length ball that the batsman perceives to be a bouncer, and gets hit on the abdomen while trying to duck it. Single collected off each of the last two balls. 10 off the over.

Sarfaraz Khan took the responsibility of keeping the Kings XI Punjab score ticking along at a fast clip by striking boundaries off Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris on either side of the pitch. He ensured that the home side would make good use of power play overs without further loss after the team lost the openers KL Rahul and Sam Curran to Morris and Sandeep Lamichhane. Curiously, Mayank Agarwal has got to play only a handful of deliveries.

Lamichhane returns to the attack. Agarwal and Sarfaraz rotate the strike through singles, four of which are collected in this over.

OUT! Easiest of run-out decision! Sarfaraz drives straight to Dhawan at extra cover, and Gabbar instantly went for a direct hit towards the non-striker's stumps, where Agarwal is a long way off outside the crease. KXIP 58/3

Agarwal's run-out off the very first delivery of Harshal's first over of the evening, thanks to a direct hit by Dhawan from extra cover. The pacer concedes five wides off the third delivery, firing it too wide for keeper Pant. Delhi's fielding certainly is making a difference today, much like it did against KKR at Kotla. Single to new batsman Miller off the last delivery.

DID YOU KNOW? This is the first time that Mayank Agarwal dismissed runout in IPL.

Mayank Agarwal committed hara-kiri by charging down the track from the non-striker’s crease when Sarfaraz Khan drove Harshal Patel into the covers. Shikhar Dhawan secured a run out dismissal with a direct hit from about 10 yards away. The fourth-wicket pair of Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller will have to step up the plate and post a competitive total if Kings XI Punjab were to stop the Delhi Capitals charge.

FOUR ! Back-of-length from Avesh, and Sarfaraz guides this one behind square on the off side! KXIP 70/3

FOUR ! Sarfaraz gets down on one knee, and scoops this over the keeper's head, a la Dilshan! KXIP 74/3

Miller collects a single off the second delivery. Sarfaraz then collects back-to-back fours off the fourth and fifth deliveries, before taking a single off the last ball. 10 off the over. The umprie signals the timeout.

That last Sarfraz four was a class act. If this kid can get his act together, he is a serious prospect. Wait, he then pulls off a ridiculous over the head shot!

The little dynamo Sarfaraz Khan seemed unaffected by Mayank Agarwal’s run out as he continues to find the boundaries to keep the scorers busy. He square drove the big seamer Avesh Khan and then followed it up with a scoop over wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant’s head to give the Kings XI Punjab dug out something to cheer. If he can bat through the next six or seven overs along with David Miller, the home team can expect a competitive total on the board.

IPL 12 Match 13 KXIP vs DC at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: Sarfaraz and Miller exchange singles, three of them to be precise, before Miller goes for an inside-out heave over deep extra cover for a maximum off the penultimate delivery. A wide and a single to finish the over. 11 off it. KXIP making decent progress at the halfway mark.

IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, a contest dubbed by few as the 'Northern Derby', at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

Both KXIP and DC won their respective encounters during Saturday's double-header, albeit in contrasting manners. While a blazing, unbeaten half-century from opener KL Rahul helped Kings XI chase down the 177-run target set by Mumbai Indians with eight wickets and as many deliveries to spare, Delhi were held to a tie by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla after a majestic 99 by Prithvi Shaw put them on course towards an easy win. Kagiso Rabada then bowled a series of yorkers to successfully defend 10 runs in the Super Over for the Capitals.

DC and KXIP currently occupy the fourth and fifth slots in the points table with two victories apiece — Delhi being ahead due to a superior net run-rate. The winner of this contest could dislodge the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from their perch at the top of the table, provided they are able to better their NRR (+0.577). CSK collected their third win in as many games on Sunday evening, pipping Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a cliffhanger to walk away with an eight-run win.

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals Full Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players List: KL Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players List: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.

