The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its third week with the Kings XI Punjab-Delhi Capitals clash at Mohali. Here 's a recap of all the quirky and noteworthy events from the second week, including the infamous Ashwin-Buttler 'Mankad' episode by James Marsh.

Virat Kohli's a worried man these days, given the poor start that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are off to in IPL 2019, their latest defeat coming at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Vedam Jaishankar writes why Kohli's signs of a burn-out are not good for the Indian team, keeping the World Cup in mind. Read the article here .

Sunday's double-header witnessed contrasting victories for SRH and CSK over RCB and RR respectively. Rohit Sankar summarises the key moments from the two matches in his piece here .

Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, a contest dubbed by few as the 'Northern Derby', at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

Both KXIP and DC won their respective encounters during Saturday's double-header, albeit in contrasting manners. While a blazing, unbeaten half-century from opener KL Rahul helped Kings XI chase down the 177-run target set by Mumbai Indians with eight wickets and as many deliveries to spare, Delhi were held to a tie by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla after a majestic 99 by Prithvi Shaw put them on course towards an easy win. Kagiso Rabada then bowled a series of yorkers to successfully defend 10 runs in the Super Over for the Capitals.

DC and KXIP currently occupy the fourth and fifth slots in the points table with two victories apiece — Delhi being ahead due to a superior net run-rate. The winner of this contest could dislodge the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from their perch at the top of the table, provided they are able to better their NRR (+0.577). CSK collected their third win in as many games on Sunday evening, pipping Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a cliffhanger to walk away with an eight-run win.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.

