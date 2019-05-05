Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson to open for CSK as they look to seal the top spot. Harpreet Brar to bowl first over for KXIP.

It's the first real dead rubber of IPL between the top and bottom ranked teams. KXIP will be playing for pride, knowing they have no realistic chance of making it to the playoffs even if they still have a mathematical one. A win will help Ashwin's team avoid the ignominy of finishing last at the very least. A win for CSK will consolidate their position at the top of the table. Knowing CSK, they may experiment with their batting order and bowling option for this game just to ensure everything is in proper working order before the playoff.

CSK openers have managed to post a partnership of 50 or more only once in 13 matches.

KXIP have never played same XI in consecutive matches in this season of IPL.

FOUR! A length ball by Harpreet with width on offer a Watson rocked back to cut it inside-out past point

Steady start for CSK. Three singles of first four balls. All of them came on the leg side. Four to end the over as Watson cut the ball past point on off to find the fence.

FOUR! Shami into attack and a four for him to start off with. Waist-height delivery glanced to square leg fence by Faf off back-foot

Faf welcomes Shami into attack with a four. Length ball glanced off his pads to square leg. Three more singles added.

Four! Faf du Plessis plays one shot down the ground off Sam Curran's first ball to add a boundary

Punjab start with a spinner probably as a ploy to upset a Watson who is a bit suspect against left arm spin early on. Good to see that the think tank at Punjab is still eager. They have done well for themselves with the limited resources they had this season especially at the start of the season, but were eventually found out as other team found their feet.

Nine runs off Sam Curran's over, including a boundary in the first ball. Du Plessis plays one straight drive down the ground before surviving a run-out scare.

FOUR! Du Plessis hits a boundary towards deep mid-wicket. Only two runs were conceded from Shami's over till the fifth ball, with the boundary coming on the last ball of the over

Six runs off the over. Decent start for CSK. The openers are setting up a solid platform. A single, a leg bye and then a four for Faf on last ball.

Bowled! Watson's poor form continues. He hasn't been the same this IPL. Wanted to cut the length ball on off but it was too close to him as it crashed into the timber.

FOUR! Faf has looked quite comfortable today, dishing out some lovely boundaries. Shimmied down against the full ball to cream it down the ground

Curran started off with a wide down the leg but got Watson out on first legal ball. Watson was looking to cut the length ball but it was too close to him as he lost his off stump. Raina joins Faf, who got a four after taking a step forward to slam the full ball downtown. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Can't bowl short to Raina as a spinner. Ash went short there as Raina rocked back and pulled it to mid-wicket

Suresh Raina has scored 761 runs against KXIP in IPL - the third most for any player. (22 innings, 42.27 average, 152.50 SR)

Ashwin into attack. Faf takes a single with a miscued shot to mid-wicket. Raina slams the short ball to mid-wicket for a four and takes a single with a push to mid-wicket. Powerplay up!

SIX! Raina came down the pitch to tonk the wide of off delivery to over long-on. Didn't time it well but it was a short boundary

Raina gets the first six of the match. Came down the track to drag the outside off ball over long-on. Takes a single with a nudge to mid-wicket. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Played late and got a boundary. Raina waited for the ball off Ashwin to cut it late past the slip fielder to get a cheeky four

Raina gets a four off first against Ashwin. Waited for the outside off ball to cut it late past the slip fielder. Four more singles added. Eight off the over.

SIX! Over the mid-wicket for Raina. He came down again, got the sweet spot connection and smashed the ball over cow corner

CSK have made solid progress at Mohali. Barring the wicket of Watson, whose wretched form with the bat would go with him into the playoff, the men in yellow have made good use of the conditions so far. A run rate of 7 at the start would be par for more teams but based on how CSK have operated this season, this is a minor flyer

Another maximum for Raina. Better connection and bigger shot this time. Came dancing down to the pitch of the ball to slam it over mid-wicket against Harpreet. 10 off the over. Time for timeout.

Watson has struggled to get going in the powerplay in #IPL2019 , dismissed 10 out of the 14 innings in the first six overs, striking at 98.1 at an average of 15. This is the first time he's scored at less than run-a-ball in the PP in a T20 series having faced 60+ balls. #KXIPvCSK

FOUR! Yet another boundary for CSK as Suresh Raina plays one through backward point. An expensive over for KXIP

An expensive over from Andrew Tye who was brought into the attack for the first time in the match. 12 runs off it. Two bounaries in the over for CSK, one each for Raina and Faf.

FOUR! Faf shimmies down the ground against new bowler Murugan Ashwin. It drops just ahead of the rope. No six but a four

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Murugan Ashwin successful beats Faf as he attempted for a sweep, Pooran took off the bails but no luck. Feet was within the crease

FOUR! Faf played a shot past point as Rahul came charging but lost his footing and spilled the ball to the ropes

Murugan Ashwin called into attack. Fafs gets a four after dancing down the ground. The shot fell dropped just ahead of the fence. Got a four through point as Rahul misfield gave a gift to CSK. He also survived a stumping call. Pooran did well to remove the bails as Faf missed a sweep shot but his feet was inside the crease. 12 off the over.

FOUR! Raina tucked the ball on leg stump from Tye to deep backward square. No fielder there and CSK add another boundary

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Tye forces Ashwin to take review after Raina is rapped onto pads with a full leg stump ball. UltraEdge shows there was an inside edge

Suresh Raina becomes the second batsman to score 800-plus runs against KXIP in IPL after David Warner.

Raina survives a DRS call. Was hit on pads as Tye went full on leg. Given not out but KXIP took a review and replays showed that there was an inside edge. Got a four as well with a glance to deep square leg. Seven off the over.

FIFTY! Faf completes his half-century with a nudge to square leg for a single. He's been CSK's best bet with the bat after Dhoni this season

Fifty up for Faf! 100 up for CSK! Still a decent over for KXIP as Murugan Ashwin concedes just four singles. Faf has been quite consistent this season. The foundation is there and a big score should follow.

One way traffic at Mohali this afternoon. CSK will be looking at something in excess of 200 based on the platform they have got now. In 12 overs so far, Punjab hasn't been able to bowl one over where they didn't concede a boundary. Both Raina and Du Plessis have managed to keep the scoring rate around the 8 runs per over mark without taking too many risks.

Ashwin is mixing up his bowling quite a lot and that has helped him to be economical. Quicker ones and carom ball thrown in. Five singles conceded in the over.

FIFTY! FOUR! l ovely shot! Raina is CSK's most reliable man and he has responded again. Picked the short ball from Murugan to pull it through the gap between deep mid-wicket and long on.

FOUR! Faf took a step forward to convert the tossed up ball into a full toss and drilled it to long on for a boundary

SIX! Another lovely shot. Faf shimmied down to get to the pitch of the ball and lifted it over long on

Massive over for CSK. 18 off it. Raina completed his fifty with a pull shot four in the gap between deep mid-wicket and long on. Faf got a four by slamming the full toss down the ground off Mururgan and lifted the next ball with a shimmy down the ground over the same region for a six.

FOUR! Tye goes slower against Faf who picked it early to crash the offside ball through covers for another four

Raina had scored just one 50 in 12 IPL games. But he is finishing the league stage strongly now with back-to-back 50s to take his season tally to three. Faf had a good start to his season, but he has been a bit up and down this season with his form, and was failing to capitalise on his starts. He is also past his second 50 of the season now and with a four and a six off M Ashwin in 15th over, looking to make it big.

FOUR! The message is clear. Faf has decided to up the ante. Pulls the short ball from Tye to mid-wicket for another boundary

R Ashwin wins toss in KXIP's last match of IPL 2019 and decide to bowl first against CSK at home

Bowled! Watson's poor form continues. He hasn't been the same this IPL. Wanted to cut the length ball on off but it was too close to him as it crashed into the timber.

FIFTY! Faf completes his half-century with a nudge to square leg for a single. He's been CSK's best bet with the bat after Dhoni this season

FIFTY! FOUR! l ovely shot! Raina is CSK's most reliable man and he has responded again. Picked the short ball from Murugan to pull it through the gap between deep mid-wicket and long on.

IPL 12 Match 55 KXIP vs CSK at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Ashwin is mixing up his bowling quite a lot and that has helped him to be economical. Quicker ones and carom ball thrown in. Five singles conceded in the over.

IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK Today’s Match Preview: An under-pressure Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host an already-qualified Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 55th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Having lost four games in a row since their last win against Rajasthan Royals on 16 April and with three other teams (Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals) all in contention for the final playoff spot, it will be a must-win game for KXIP against the mighty MS Dhoni-led CSK side.

Undoubtedly, KXIP’s top run-getter KL Rahul will be the key man for the hosts on Sunday, whereas their Universe Boss Chris Gayle will also be desperate to find his form back. The dashing West Indian batsman has had scores of 23, 4 and 14, ever since a knock of 69 against the already-qualified Delhi Capitals (DC) on 20 April.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Brigade will look to seal the top spot in the IPL points table as the second-placed MI will fall short of doing so by two points even if they win against KKR on Sunday. CSK currently lead the standings with 18 points, whereas the already-qualified MI are behind them with 16 points with one game to go.

Captain MS Dhoni, with three fifties to his name this season and Suresh Raina (Two fifties) will look to outplay the KXIP’s strong bowling attack consisting the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin among a few others.

Meanwhile, Shane Watson has been one of those players who has had a fluctuating season, with his last notable knock of 96 coming against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on 23 April.

Notably, that has been his lone 50-plus score in the 13 matches he has played so far for CSK.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps