It has not taken Warner a long time to settle down in this game. He scored runs briskly against pacers and now is at ease against the spin of Narine and Kuldeep. On this note, the teams go into strategic time out.

FOUR! Bairstow scoops this one from Narine for a boundary, to deep fine leg, Cheeky but effective

Ok, so what is KKR's Plan B here? Perhaps, bowling Narine and Kuldeep in tandem for next few overs. Maybe one or two overs from Nitish Rana as well.

The David Warner that we all know is putting up a show at the Eden gardens. Time to cut your sunday afternoon nap short and have a piece of the action. #KKRvSRH

And what a start so far for the Aussie opener who's making his IPL comeback, having missed the 2018 edition.

Narine continues and Bairstow hits him for a boundary this time. A better over from him through. Ball hits the pads on the last delivery of the over. Appeal turned down. Narine was interested but there is no DRS left to have a second look.

FOUR! Another cracking shot from Warner, he hits is hard through the covers for a boundary. There was a fielder at cover but that really made no difference.

So, Russell comes on. Karthik's final trump card. Initially he was kept for the death overs. But with both Warner and Baristow going all guns blazing, it is desperate time for the home team. And desperate times call for desperate measures.

SIX! FIFTY for Warner! Short ball, and going away from Warner, he slashes it over the third man region for a flat six! Gets to his fifty, first this season

Russell into the attack now. Warner continues his good form, hits this one through the covers and Narine, at covers, tried but the ball was hit so hard that it hurt him on its way to the boundary. He is getting his finger checked. Warner, meanwhile has reached to his fifty. He is not over yet and is looking all set for a big one.

SIX! Warner has hit this right on the sight screen and the fielders could not do anything about it. A pickup shot really and bludgeoned so hard.

Kuldeep comes back on. Bairstow is taking his time at the other end. Most of the hitting currently done by Warner, who is not at all looking rusty by any means.

FOUR! Short ball and Bairstow cuts it square on the off side for a fine boundary

DROPPED ! Bairstow smashes it over the cover fielder where Shubman Gill was placed, he flew in the over, caught the ball but could not get hold of it and as he came down, he spilled it.

Bairstow getting on the move now. Hits a four and then wanted to go over the cover fielder. Gets a reprieve. KKR still in search of first wicket. Also, 100 up for SRH in the over. Things not looking too good for KKR.

DROPPED! Karthik drops a simple catch behind the stumps, the ball clipped Warner's gloves down the leg side and went to Karthik, who dropped it.

Poor cricket so far from KKR. Karthik has dropped a catch now, the simplest one at that and this was Warner's. This will hurt KKR.The next ball created an inside edge and ran away for a boundary. 11 runs came in this over.

FOUR! Poor stuff, short ball to in-form Warner, who clears leg and keeps head still, hits it to deep cover for a boundary

OUT! KKR gets their first victim in form of Bairstow, who wanted to smash the googly from Chawla to deep mid-wicket but missed the faster one from Chawla and was clean bowled. Bairstow b Chawla 39(35)

KKR's sloppy day in the field continues. Another dropped opportunity. And this time it is the skipper who has let go a relatively easy chance. Overall, on the field and with the ball, KKR are looking a bit rusty today. Not the ideal start for them in the tournament.

Finally, KKR have a wicket. The way Warner and Bairstow were going and the way KKR fielded, it did not seem the wicket will come any time soon. Chawla has provided the long-awaited wicket. Vijay Shankar joins Warner in the middle.

Finally a breakthrough for KKR. Baristow perishes while going for quick runs. Chawla bowled the wrong 'un, slowly and it castled the batsman. However, Baristow has done his job. 200 is well on the cards here.

SIX! Massive from Shankar, who sits and sweeps this fullish delivery from Narine over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

Narine is back. There is a new man at the crease but that makes no difference to the run-scoring rate as Shankar starts hitting exercise quickly without wasting any time.

Krishna back into the attack. Superb over from him in the circumstances. Just 5 off it. KKR would want others to better their game as well and put some pressure on SRH and hope for a wicket.

SIX! Length ball and slow in pace, Warner hits it in line with stretch of arms for a straight flat six.

OUT! End of Warner as he creams it off the half-volley but hits it straight to Uthappa at the covers. The ball travelled at lightening speed but Uthappa held on to it. Warner c Uthappa b A Russell 85(53)

Russell back into the attack and he gets rid off Warner. He has departed on 85 after hitting it straight to Uthappa at covers. Screamed after getting out and why not, he was just 15 short of a great comeback.

Finally, a KKR fielder hangs on to a catch. And it is a brilliant take by Uthappa. Warner has to go back for 85. He deserved a hundred here. However, KKR needed his wicket going into the final four overs. Interestingly, Kuldeep still has couple of overs left. Though I don't think he will complete his quota this evening. In all probabilities, Ferguson, Russell and Narine will finish things off for the hosts.

Ferguson back into the attack. Mixing it up well. Yusuf Pathan is the new man in and he needs to start hitting from the word go. Manish Pandey, who is an ideal No 4, has to wait as he takes time to get going. But Pathan has to do the job now. Three overs left in the innings and SRH has slowed down a little in the past few overs. They are still two runs short of 150.

OUT! CLEANED HIM UP, off-cutter from Russell and it did the trick as Pathan was early in the shot and missed it completely. The ball hit the off and middle stump. SRH a little off track now. Y Pathan b A Russell 1(4)

FOUR! Manish Pandey predicts the line of the ball, makes room and hits it between the covers and mid-off for a boundary

Russell cuts short Pathan's stay in the middle. Slower delivery doing the trick. Manish Pandey played an upper cut which almost reached the third man fielder. A better effort from Kuldeep over there may have resulted into a wicket. Pandey hits last-ball boundary to show his intentions.

Absolutely not surprised by Warner’s immediate return to form. He is simply put... just a class act...Really thrilled for him.👏👏👏🙏 #welcomeBackWarner #IPL2019

SIX! Wow, what a shot, slower one from Krishna, Shankar picks it early, makes room and with a swings it big and hits the ball easily over the long-on

IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH, Match Preview: Two of the most consistent outfits in recent times – Kolkata Knight Riders (kkr) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – collide in match no.2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter in the second qualifier of the 11th edition, progressing into the finals.

The Hyderabad franchise is all set to welcome former captain and explosive opener David Warner after he missed the previous IPL following his one-year ban for his in the Cape Town ball-tampering controversy. While Warner's return is massive boost for the runners up of 2018, they will be sweating over skipper Kane Williamson's fitness.

The Kiwi injured his shoulder earlier this month during the second Test against Bangladesh.

"It's not a long term injury, whether he plays, we will take a call tomorrow," Sunrisers' head coach Tom Moody said on the eve of the match.

"We have got quite a few days before our next home game. If he's not available I don't see any issues. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) will lead our side since he's is our vice-captain."

Whereas, the Dinesh Karthik-led side will be looking to start on a positively note playing in front of home crowds in Kolkata. There Knight Riders were jolted with few injuries as well. South Africa's fast bowler Anrich Nortje too joins pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkotti in the injury list with all of them ruled out of the season. Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier and Karnataka spinner KC Cariappa have been named as the replacements for the injured Indian quicks.

KKR will once again have to bank on their spinners in Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawala all likely to start.

Kolkata's batting order appears very balanced. With destructive openers – Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn – followed by a solid Indian middle order in Robin Uthappa, Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana. Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Andre Russell will be playing the finishers role.

However, SRH bowling led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan makes for a evenly matched contest.

Full Squads

KKR Team 2019 Players List: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurney, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik Prithvi Raj and Prasidh Krishna

SRH Team 2019 Players List: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Khaleel Ahmed, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan and Billy Stanlake