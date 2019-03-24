- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs VAN Philippines beat Vanuatu by 10 runs
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs PNG Match Abandoned
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs HYD - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 24th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs DC - Mar 24th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Here's the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps.
In a low scoring game where both teams are struggling to grab an inch, a minor tactical oversight can cost you the game. MS Dhoni was on the button with his every move. He read the pitch correctly and played an extra spinner. So sure was he of his winning combination that he played only three overseas players in the IPL opener. Here's Rajesh Tiwary on the brilliance of MS Dhoni, the captain in last night's game.
Overall, Kolkata’s variety and depth in the squad along with the strong home support promises an attractive brand of cricket from the franchise. Here's a wholesome look at KKR's team preview.
Incase you missed the action of the opening night of IPL 12, we have got you covered. Check out all the best moments from CSK vs RCB
All eyes on comeback man David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Kolkata Kinght Riders at Eden Gardens, read KKR v SRH match preview here
Hello everybody! Welcome to our over-by-over blog for the second game of the IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
It is a Sunday, so obviously it is twice the fun, because it is a first double header of this edition.
We will bringing you all the Latest updates, Live scores accompanied with our text commentary and coverage from the journalists present in the Eden Gardens' press box. Stay tuned.
IPL 12 Match 2 KKR vs SRH at Eden Gardens Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner in focus as the runners up of previous edition lock horns with two time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs SRH 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH, Match Preview: Two of the most consistent outfits in recent times – Kolkata Knight Riders (kkr) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – collide in match no.2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter in the second qualifier of the 11th edition, progressing into the finals.
The Hyderabad franchise is all set to welcome former captain and explosive opener David Warner after he missed the previous IPL following his one-year ban for his in the Cape Town ball-tampering controversy. While Warner's return is massive boost for the runners up of 2018, they will be sweating over skipper Kane Williamson's fitness.
The Kiwi injured his shoulder earlier this month during the second Test against Bangladesh.
Dinesh Karthik (L) will captain KKR, stand in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead SRH. Sportzpics
"It's not a long term injury, whether he plays, we will take a call tomorrow," Sunrisers' head coach Tom Moody said on the eve of the match.
"We have got quite a few days before our next home game. If he's not available I don't see any issues. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) will lead our side since he's is our vice-captain."
Whereas, the Dinesh Karthik-led side will be looking to start on a positively note playing in front of home crowds in Kolkata. There Knight Riders were jolted with few injuries as well. South Africa's fast bowler Anrich Nortje too joins pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkotti in the injury list with all of them ruled out of the season. Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier and Karnataka spinner KC Cariappa have been named as the replacements for the injured Indian quicks.
KKR will once again have to bank on their spinners in Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawala all likely to start.
Kolkata's batting order appears very balanced. With destructive openers – Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn – followed by a solid Indian middle order in Robin Uthappa, Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana. Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Andre Russell will be playing the finishers role.
However, SRH bowling led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan makes for a evenly matched contest.
Full Squads
KKR: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurney, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik Prithvi Raj and Prasidh Krishna
SRH: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Khaleel Ahmed, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan and Billy Stanlake
Updated Date:
Mar 24, 2019
IPL 2019: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik says focus is on T20 league, doesn't want to think about World Cup
IPL 2019: KKR assistant coach Simon Katich says he is confident Dinesh Karthik will excel in finisher's role in upcoming season
IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH Match Preview: All eyes on comeback man David Warner as Hyderabad aim winning start against Kolkata