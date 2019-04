21:52 (IST)

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 175/6 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 97 , Rinku Singh 3)

Unadkat bowls the last ball. Rinku chips the ball towards mid on for a single to bring his skipper on strike right away. DK collects a four and a six off the next two deliveries, Unadkat bowling full on both occasions. He then denies a single after guiding the ball towards backward square-leg off the fourth. Karthik smashes another six, this time off the penultimate delivery, but finishes three short of a ton after collecting only a single off last ball. He finishes with his IPL-best score of 97 not out, as the Knight Riders post a competitive 175/6.

A huge improvement in the second half of their innings — with 126 coming off the last 10 overs!