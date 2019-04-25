FOUR ! A third consecutive slower one from Unadkat, and Karthik cuts this behind point to collect another boundary for himself! KKR 135/6

FOUR ! Rahane nearly pulls off another stunner at deep midwicket, this time the ball popping out of his hands and rolling away to the boundary cushion. Rahane massages his shoulder afterwards, and is taken off the field. KKR 140/6

Unadkat continues from the other end, and concedes a boundary off the first and third deliveries to Brathwaite and Karthik respectively, while getting rid of the former off the second. New batsman Rinku Singh nearly gets himself run out after running halfway up the pitch before being sent back by his skipper. Rahane puts down a tough chance at deep midwicket after a pull by Karthik, with the ball rolling away to the boundary cushion and also resulting in Rahane leaving the field after hurting his shoulder. 14 off the over.

SIX ! Karthik waits for the ball to climb on to him, and then slaps the ball over deep extra cover for a maximum! KKR 151/6

SIX ! Back-to-back sixes to DK, this one off the last delivery of the penultimate over. The KKR skipper pulls this one, with the ball landing beyond the backward square-leg boundary! KKR 157/6

Archer is given the responsibility of the penultimate over. Single collected off each of the first four deliveries, before Karthik gives KKR a boost with back-to-back sixes off the last two deliveries. The KKR skipper, meanwhile, is batting on 80. This has been a terrific innings from him so far.

SIX ! Another one in the slot, and Karthik smashes this over long on for a maximum, moving to his highest-ever score of 90 in the process! KKR 168/6

SIX ! Dinesh Karthik is on 96 now! Once again in the slot by Unadkat, and this one offers Karthik even more room, and the KKR skipper happily obliges by hitting it straight down the ground! KKR 174/6

A huge improvement in the second half of their innings — with 126 coming off the last 10 overs !

Unadkat bowls the last ball. Rinku chips the ball towards mid on for a single to bring his skipper on strike right away. DK collects a four and a six off the next two deliveries, Unadkat bowling full on both occasions. He then denies a single after guiding the ball towards backward square-leg off the fourth. Karthik smashes another six, this time off the penultimate delivery, but finishes three short of a ton after collecting only a single off last ball. He finishes with his IPL-best score of 97 not out, as the Knight Riders post a competitive 175/6.

"I actually didn't know that (on 97 being his IPL-best score), but feels good to contribute with the bat. As a leader you need to stand up in tough situations, and I thought I could come up the order. As a team, we need to believe whatever score we put up we need to defend it," says man of the moment Dinesh Karthik.

An onslaught at the end! Even though RR got rid of Russell, Dinesh Karthik was the dangerman. Once again, Unadkat proving expensive at the death. Smith bet heavily on his fast bowlers by using a lot of overs from them upfront, but then didn't have a lot of resources at the end.

DK's sublime 97 has given KKR a respectful total. Their bowlers now need to outshine those of RR's to end the losing streak.

FOUR! What a shot! Rahane looks so confident now. Length ball, outside off is dispatched over the circle for a boudnary

Rahane slaps the wide of off ball from Brathwaite over covers for a boundary and to get off the mark. Tucks the next ball to square leg for a single. Five off the over

SIX! This time it was Samson's turn. Another fuller delivery slammed down the ground beyond the fence

Horrific start for pacer Prasidh Krishna. 12 off it. RR have got off to a positive start here. Rahane slammed the full delivery to long-on fence, took a single and then a toe-end straight six for Samson.

SIX! Samson changed his bat in between overs and this one is working good for him. The full delivery is smoked straight down the ground

Runs keep flowing for RR. Russell brought into attack and his good length ball is played through gap past backward point with a simple open face of the bat. Samson slams the full delivery for another straight six. 13 off the over.

Time for spin. DK introduces Narine, who does well. Four singles off first four balls. Dot ball and then a double on last ball with a shot to long-on. Six off the over. RR need 140 in 16 overs.

SIX! Yarra Prithviraj has been hit for a six on his second ball. Rahane made room for the short ball and slammed it over deep cover

FOUR! Width offered this time from YP and Rahane cut it past point in the gap with an open face of the bat

Strong start from the RR openers. There were some people who wondered whether Rahane would be able to replicate the intensity he showed in his century, and so far he's doing just that. Once the dew comes in, it's hard to defend even big totals on this ground.

Rahane has rediscovered his touch and form. Pacer Prithviraj called into attack and his short ball is dispatched over cover by Rahane. Swiped the length ball to mid-wicket fence and then a cut off wide ball to backward point boundary. 17 off the over. 50 partnership up.

The beauty from Narine does the work for KKR! It pitched on off and was a bit fuller. Rahane was playing for the turn but it straightened and crashed into his pads.

Narine strikes for KKR to remove Rahane. Could have been two in the over but an inside-edge save him. Rahane was playing for the turn but the ball straightened after pitched and crashed into his pads for LBW. Smith was pinned in front of stumps after he missed a carom ball but there was an inside-edge. Umpire did well to give it not out but KKR took a DRS and lost it.

Piyush Chawla cleans up Smason in his first over. It was a googly as Samson thought about sweeping first and then changed his mind for a drive but the ball went between bat and pad to hit the timber.

Piyush Chawla has taken 18 wickets in IPL against the Rajasthan Royals - the second most by any player against RR behind the 27 wickets by Amit Mishra.

Spinners have pulled the game back for KKR. First Narine and now Chawla. Samson was caught in two minds there. Wanted to go for sweep but changed his mind very late for a drive as the googly went between bat and pad gap to hit the stumps. A four for Stokes as outside edge runs to fine leg fence. Eight off the over.

That's disappointing from Smith. There was no spite in the ball. Smith went for a cross bat flick but completely missed the ball and it went through to smash the stumps.

RR are now in deep trouble. Another wicket for KKR. Narine cleans up Smith. RR captain went for a shot across the line and completely missed the ball which hit the timber. Narine also had another opportunity but put down an easy catch of Parag off his own bowling.

Parag went for a wild heave but missed the googly completely. Just two single off the over. 109 needed in 11 overs. Time for strategic break.

And the game has changed! Pace did it for RR, spin doing it for KKR. After taking so much criticism, and on a pitch that doesn't suit them, they have ripped out the heart of the RR batting. Remember, one less batter in the RR side today as RR swapped Turner for Thomas.

FOUR! Shot from Stokes! He came down the track, two steps, and slams it over mid-off for a boundary

BOWLED HIM ! Aaron strikes in the third delivery of the innings, as Lynn chops the ball onto his leg stump after the pacer fires a short-of-length ball at the Aussie opener. KKR 0/1

BOWLED HIM ! What a spell this is turning out to be from Aaron! Deceives Gill with a slower ball that angles into the batsman, and the ball hits the stumps after an inside edge. KKR 31/2

OUT ! Another one bites the dust! Rana departs as he cuts the ball straight to Aaron at point as Gopal collects his first wicket of the evening! Umpire Ian Gould signals the timeout after the wicket KKR 42/3

OUT ! Karthik pushes for a non-existent second run and Narine fails to make it to the non-striker's end while coming back for a second run, his run-out compounded by a stutter at the middle of the pitch. Just when their run-rate was starting to pick up, KKR have been dealt with another blow. KKR 80/4

Fifty up for KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik , his 18th in the league as well as his second this season! Timely knock from the opener, coming to his team's rescue when their run-rate was going nowhere. Takes a single off the second delivery of the 17th over to bring up the milestone. KKR 117/4

OUT ! After two dropped chances, Rajasthan Royals are a third time lucky as Russell pulls the short ball from Thomas, straight to Parag at cow corner! KKR 119/5

OUT ! Superb catch by Rahane at deep midwicket, and that brings Brathwaite's stay at the crease to an end! Brathwaite tried heaving this towards the leg side, but didn't quite get the distance. KKR 131/6

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in the 43rd match of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The two sides, once at the opposite ends of the points table, now occupy the sixth and the eighth spots in the points table, KKR the higher-ranked side between the two.

The race to the playoffs is getting more intense as we approach the business end of the tournament and the two sides facing off on Thursday are in a spot of bother as far as their chances of qualification are concerned. On one hand, the Royals have a simple equation — win all their remaining games to somehow make it to the last four after getting their campaign off to a horrid start.

Kolkata, on the other, aren't quite facing the do-or-die situation that RR and RCB find themselves in, but a loss in the upcoming fixture will make it really hard for them to salvage their title hopes in this edition. Andre Russell needs to bat up the order. With the form he is in, he's been wasted down the order. RR need to improve their bowling. The return to form of Rahane is a huge shot in their arm.

Both teams are coming off losses — in KKR's case, five in a row. While RR failed to defend a total of 191 against Delhi Capitals on a flat Jaipur pitch, KKR suffered a nine-wicket hiding at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Robin Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Kelly

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

