Auto Refresh
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs RR Match at Eden Gardens: Spinners put Kolkata in control with quick wickets
Date: Thursday, 25 April, 2019 22:58 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kolkata Knight Riders VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Second wicket for Narine!
Smith b Narine 2(6)
That's disappointing from Smith. There was no spite in the ball. Smith went for a cross bat flick but completely missed the ball and it went through to smash the stumps.
OUT! RR lose Smason!
Samson b Chawla 22(15)
Piyush Chawla cleans up Smason in his first over. It was a googly as Samson thought about sweeping first and then changed his mind for a drive but the ball went between bat and pad to hit the timber.
OUT! Narine strikes for KKR!
Rahane lbw b Narine 34(21)
The beauty from Narine does the work for KKR! It pitched on off and was a bit fuller. Rahane was playing for the turn but it straightened and crashed into his pads.
OUT! Superb catch by Rahane at deep midwicket, and that brings Brathwaite's stay at the crease to an end! Brathwaite tried heaving this towards the leg side, but didn't quite get the distance. KKR 131/6
Brathwaite c Rahane b Unadkat 5(3)
OUT! After two dropped chances, Rajasthan Royals are a third time lucky as Russell pulls the short ball from Thomas, straight to Parag at cow corner! KKR 119/5
Russell c Parag b Thomas 14(14)
Fifty up for KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, his 18th in the league as well as his second this season! Timely knock from the opener, coming to his team's rescue when their run-rate was going nowhere. Takes a single off the second delivery of the 17th over to bring up the milestone. KKR 117/4
OUT! Karthik pushes for a non-existent second run and Narine fails to make it to the non-striker's end while coming back for a second run, his run-out compounded by a stutter at the middle of the pitch. Just when their run-rate was starting to pick up, KKR have been dealt with another blow. KKR 80/4
Narine run out (Aaron/Rahane) 11(8)
OUT! Another one bites the dust! Rana departs as he cuts the ball straight to Aaron at point as Gopal collects his first wicket of the evening! Umpire Ian Gould signals the timeout after the wicket KKR 42/3
Rana c Aaron b Gopal 21(26)
BOWLED HIM! What a spell this is turning out to be from Aaron! Deceives Gill with a slower ball that angles into the batsman, and the ball hits the stumps after an inside edge. KKR 31/2
Gill b Aaron 14(14)
BOWLED HIM! Aaron strikes in the third delivery of the innings, as Lynn chops the ball onto his leg stump after the pacer fires a short-of-length ball at the Aussie opener. KKR 0/1
Lynn b Aaron 0(3)
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 today
Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(wk), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 today
Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(c,wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, Prasidh Krishna
KKR vs RR toss result today
Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to bowl first.
Ben Stokes' last five IPL innings:
8, 0, 28, 7*, 1*
FOUR!
FOUR! Shot from Stokes! He came down the track, two steps, and slams it over mid-off for a boundary
And the game has changed! Pace did it for RR, spin doing it for KKR. After taking so much criticism, and on a pitch that doesn't suit them, they have ripped out the heart of the RR batting. Remember, one less batter in the RR side today as RR swapped Turner for Thomas.
The Knight Riders are back in the game, and how!
After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 67/3 ( Ben Stokes 6 , Riyan Parag 3)
Parag went for a wild heave but missed the googly completely. Just two single off the over. 109 needed in 11 overs. Time for strategic break.
After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 65/3 ( Ben Stokes 5 , Riyan Parag 2)
RR are now in deep trouble. Another wicket for KKR. Narine cleans up Smith. RR captain went for a shot across the line and completely missed the ball which hit the timber. Narine also had another opportunity but put down an easy catch of Parag off his own bowling.
DROPPED! Riyan Parag's check drive went straight to the bowler but Narine put down a sitter
OUT! Second wicket for Narine!
Smith b Narine 2(6)
That's disappointing from Smith. There was no spite in the ball. Smith went for a cross bat flick but completely missed the ball and it went through to smash the stumps.
After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 63/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 2 , Ben Stokes 5)
Spinners have pulled the game back for KKR. First Narine and now Chawla. Samson was caught in two minds there. Wanted to go for sweep but changed his mind very late for a drive as the googly went between bat and pad gap to hit the stumps. A four for Stokes as outside edge runs to fine leg fence. Eight off the over.
DID YOU KNOW?
Piyush Chawla has taken 18 wickets in IPL against the Rajasthan Royals - the second most by any player against RR behind the 27 wickets by Amit Mishra.
FOUR! Lucky! Ben Stokes' outside edge off Chawla's bat runs down to the fine leg fence
OUT! RR lose Smason!
Samson b Chawla 22(15)
Piyush Chawla cleans up Smason in his first over. It was a googly as Samson thought about sweeping first and then changed his mind for a drive but the ball went between bat and pad to hit the timber.
After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 55/1 ( Sanju Samson (W) 20 , Steven Smith (C) 1)
Narine strikes for KKR to remove Rahane. Could have been two in the over but an inside-edge save him. Rahane was playing for the turn but the ball straightened after pitched and crashed into his pads for LBW. Smith was pinned in front of stumps after he missed a carom ball but there was an inside-edge. Umpire did well to give it not out but KKR took a DRS and lost it.
DID YOU KNOW?
Steve Smith's batting average in IPL against KKR is 42.80. (214 runs, 8 innings)
Steven Smith needs two more runs to complete 2000 runs in IPL.
OUT! Narine strikes for KKR!
Rahane lbw b Narine 34(21)
The beauty from Narine does the work for KKR! It pitched on off and was a bit fuller. Rahane was playing for the turn but it straightened and crashed into his pads.
After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 53/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane 34 , Sanju Samson (W) 19)
Rahane has rediscovered his touch and form. Pacer Prithviraj called into attack and his short ball is dispatched over cover by Rahane. Swiped the length ball to mid-wicket fence and then a cut off wide ball to backward point boundary. 17 off the over. 50 partnership up.
Strong start from the RR openers. There were some people who wondered whether Rahane would be able to replicate the intensity he showed in his century, and so far he's doing just that. Once the dew comes in, it's hard to defend even big totals on this ground.
FOUR! Width offered this time from YP and Rahane cut it past point in the gap with an open face of the bat
FOUR! This time a shot across line. Picked the good length early and Rahane swiped it to mid-wicket fence
SIX! Yarra Prithviraj has been hit for a six on his second ball. Rahane made room for the short ball and slammed it over deep cover
After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 36/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane 17 , Sanju Samson (W) 19)
Time for spin. DK introduces Narine, who does well. Four singles off first four balls. Dot ball and then a double on last ball with a shot to long-on. Six off the over. RR need 140 in 16 overs.
After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 30/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane 15 , Sanju Samson (W) 15)
Runs keep flowing for RR. Russell brought into attack and his good length ball is played through gap past backward point with a simple open face of the bat. Samson slams the full delivery for another straight six. 13 off the over.
SIX! Samson changed his bat in between overs and this one is working good for him. The full delivery is smoked straight down the ground
DID YOU KNOW?
Narine has dismissed Rahane thrice in 52 balls in T20 cricket, while conceding 69 runs.
FOUR! Beautiful shot! Length ball from Russell was just caressed through point by Rahane for another boundary
After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 17/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane 10 , Sanju Samson (W) 7)
Horrific start for pacer Prasidh Krishna. 12 off it. RR have got off to a positive start here. Rahane slammed the full delivery to long-on fence, took a single and then a toe-end straight six for Samson.
SIX! This time it was Samson's turn. Another fuller delivery slammed down the ground beyond the fence
Can he improve it tonight?
Ajinkya Rahane's batting average in IPL against KKR is 24.66. (444 runs, 17 innings)
FOUR! Stand and deliver! On a fuller length from Prasidh Krishna and Rahane slams it to long-on
After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 5/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane 5 , Sanju Samson (W) 0)
Rahane slaps the wide of off ball from Brathwaite over covers for a boundary and to get off the mark. Tucks the next ball to square leg for a single. Five off the over
FOUR! What a shot! Rahane looks so confident now. Length ball, outside off is dispatched over the circle for a boudnary
Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson to start RR's chase. Incoming Carlos Brathwaite to bowl the first over.
Alright, time for chase!
DK's sublime 97 has given KKR a respectful total. Their bowlers now need to outshine those of RR's to end the losing streak.
KKR today: (RPO)
First 17 overs : 7.47
Last three overs : 16.00
Highest scores for KKR in IPL:
158* - Brendon McCullum v RCB, Bangalore, 2008
97* - Dinesh Karthik v RR, Kolkata, 2019*
94 - Manish Pandey v KXIP, Bangalore, 2014
An onslaught at the end! Even though RR got rid of Russell, Dinesh Karthik was the dangerman. Once again, Unadkat proving expensive at the death. Smith bet heavily on his fast bowlers by using a lot of overs from them upfront, but then didn't have a lot of resources at the end.
Dinesh Karthik's nine sixes today,
- Second most No. of sixes in an IPL innings v RR
- Joint third most no. of sixes in an IPL innings for KKR
Highest scores for Dinesh Karthik in T20 cricket:
97* - KKR v RR, Kolkata, 2019*
90* - Tamil Nadu v Andhra, Secunderabad, 2010
86 - MI v Delhi, Mumbai, 2013
"I actually didn't know that (on 97 being his IPL-best score), but feels good to contribute with the bat. As a leader you need to stand up in tough situations, and I thought I could come up the order. As a team, we need to believe whatever score we put up we need to defend it," says man of the moment Dinesh Karthik.
After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 175/6 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 97 , Rinku Singh 3)
Unadkat bowls the last ball. Rinku chips the ball towards mid on for a single to bring his skipper on strike right away. DK collects a four and a six off the next two deliveries, Unadkat bowling full on both occasions. He then denies a single after guiding the ball towards backward square-leg off the fourth. Karthik smashes another six, this time off the penultimate delivery, but finishes three short of a ton after collecting only a single off last ball. He finishes with his IPL-best score of 97 not out, as the Knight Riders post a competitive 175/6.
A huge improvement in the second half of their innings — with 126 coming off the last 10 overs!
SIX! Dinesh Karthik is on 96 now! Once again in the slot by Unadkat, and this one offers Karthik even more room, and the KKR skipper happily obliges by hitting it straight down the ground! KKR 174/6
SIX! Another one in the slot, and Karthik smashes this over long on for a maximum, moving to his highest-ever score of 90 in the process! KKR 168/6
FOUR! Fuller delivery from Unadkat, and this has been smashed towards the cow corner fence! KKR 162/6
After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 157/6 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 80 , Rinku Singh 2)
Archer is given the responsibility of the penultimate over. Single collected off each of the first four deliveries, before Karthik gives KKR a boost with back-to-back sixes off the last two deliveries. The KKR skipper, meanwhile, is batting on 80. This has been a terrific innings from him so far.
SIX! Back-to-back sixes to DK, this one off the last delivery of the penultimate over. The KKR skipper pulls this one, with the ball landing beyond the backward square-leg boundary! KKR 157/6
SIX! Karthik waits for the ball to climb on to him, and then slaps the ball over deep extra cover for a maximum! KKR 151/6
After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 141/6 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 66 , Rinku Singh 0)
Unadkat continues from the other end, and concedes a boundary off the first and third deliveries to Brathwaite and Karthik respectively, while getting rid of the former off the second. New batsman Rinku Singh nearly gets himself run out after running halfway up the pitch before being sent back by his skipper. Rahane puts down a tough chance at deep midwicket after a pull by Karthik, with the ball rolling away to the boundary cushion and also resulting in Rahane leaving the field after hurting his shoulder. 14 off the over.
FOUR! Rahane nearly pulls off another stunner at deep midwicket, this time the ball popping out of his hands and rolling away to the boundary cushion. Rahane massages his shoulder afterwards, and is taken off the field. KKR 140/6
FOUR! A third consecutive slower one from Unadkat, and Karthik cuts this behind point to collect another boundary for himself! KKR 135/6
IPL 12 Match 43 KKR vs RR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Parag went for a wild heave but missed the googly completely. Just two single off the over. 109 needed in 11 overs. Time for strategic break.
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in the 43rd match of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The two sides, once at the opposite ends of the points table, now occupy the sixth and the eighth spots in the points table, KKR the higher-ranked side between the two.
The race to the playoffs is getting more intense as we approach the business end of the tournament and the two sides facing off on Thursday are in a spot of bother as far as their chances of qualification are concerned. On one hand, the Royals have a simple equation — win all their remaining games to somehow make it to the last four after getting their campaign off to a horrid start.
Kolkata, on the other, aren't quite facing the do-or-die situation that RR and RCB find themselves in, but a loss in the upcoming fixture will make it really hard for them to salvage their title hopes in this edition. Andre Russell needs to bat up the order. With the form he is in, he's been wasted down the order. RR need to improve their bowling. The return to form of Rahane is a huge shot in their arm.
Both teams are coming off losses — in KKR's case, five in a row. While RR failed to defend a total of 191 against Delhi Capitals on a flat Jaipur pitch, KKR suffered a nine-wicket hiding at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away clash.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Robin Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Kelly
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 25, 2019
Also See
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR Match Preview: Kolkata aim to break five-match losing streak as they face rejuvenated Rajasthan at Eden Garden
KKR vs RCB Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 10 runs
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, KKR vs CSK: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar