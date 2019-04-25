Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 43 of IPL 2019, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Both sides ente this match on the back of defeats, with KKR having lost their last five consecutive matches now. A defeat for the Royals, who lie at the bottom of the points table at the moment, would most certainly end their hopes of making it to the playoffs.

While Chennai Super Kings are back on top of the table courtesy their six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to crawl their way out of the eighth spot after beating Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs at Bengaluru. Check out the full points table below :

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom will be joining their respective national sides soon to prepare for the upcoming World Cup, occupy the top two spots in the list of leading run-scorers in the ongoing tournament, with Warner ahead of Bairstow by more than a 100 runs.

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada continues to top the wicket-takers' list in IPL 2019, with 23 wickets to his credit. Chennai Super Kings' leg-spinner and fellow South African Imran Tahir is second in the list, although the two are seven wickets apart. Check out the full list below to find out who else is in the top 10 :

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope to end an ignominous five-match losing streak when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 43rd match of IPL 2019. The last time the two sides clashed, KKR openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine made a mockery of the RR attack at Jaipur to record an eight-wicket win. RR, who need to win every remaining game, will hope to retun the favour at the Eden on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had slowed down after a strong start against Kings XI Punjab in Match 42 on Wednesday, before an AB de Villiers special helped guide the hosts to a score of 202/4 at the end of the innings, a total that looked impossible at one stage and was successfully defended by the RCB attack in the end.

The teams have arrived at the Colosseum that is the Eden Gardens! Another 20 minutes to go for the toss

As brilliant as AB de Villiers was with the bat during Wednesday's clash between RCB and KXIP at the Chinnaswamy, fellow South African David Miller couldn't quite perform a similar role for the Kings XI despite being a vital member of the side. "It was the kind of innings that nobody would associate David Miller with," writes G Rajaraman in his analysis of the batsman's innings. More on that here .

Pitch report: "It is a good pitch. It has good pace and good bounce. Outfield is quick. You need couple of balls to get used to the bounce and pace and then you can bat long," says Brendon McCullum

"Bit of grass coverage, so bit of a welcome change for the boys from Jaipur. Top four scoring runs makes job a lot easier. Oshane Thomas makes his debut , coming in place of Ashton Turner. Dhawal Kulkarni misses out and is replaced by Varun Aaron," says RR skipper Steve Smith.

"It's got a lot of grass coverage and will be a good batting wicket. Try and keep people in the right space and make changes to get in some fresh legs. Two changes: Prasidh Krishna comes in place of Cariappa and Brathwaite replaces Gurney," says KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

KKR have lost each of their previous three IPL matches at Kolkata. Moreover, they have lost each of their last five IPL clashes.

Not many would have expected KKR and RR to be in a similar situation at this stage, based on how their seasons started. And Eden will provide an interesting venue for this match up, as the pitch usually assists pace bowling. So RR, who have practically playing Ben Stokes as a batter, have brought in Oshane Thomas for debut, as well as Varun Aaron . winning the toss is a boost for RR, their batters will know exactly what they are up against.

Carlos Brathwaite rings the bell at the venue where he led West Indies to an epic triumph in the World T20 final three years ago. Gill opens the innings alongside Lynn, and we have Aaron opening the bowling for RR.

BOWLED HIM ! Aaron strikes in the third delivery of the innings, as Lynn chops the ball onto his leg stump after the pacer fires a short-of-length ball at the Aussie opener. KKR 0/1

KKR's difference of wicket losing and taking of 25 in this IPL so far - the largest among all the teams.

Varun Aaron bowls the first over of the innings and makes an instant impact, dismissing Lynn for a duck off the third delivery. Four leg byes collected two deliveries later as the ball brushes past Rana's thigh. Aaron ends the over with a short ball outside off to the left-handed Rana.

Debutant Oshane Thomas bowls from the other end, and he starts getting some good bounce on the grassy surface right away. Seven off the over, including a boundary to Rana off the third delivery.

Aaron is bowling at some serious pace right now, touching nearly 148 in the first delivery. Rana edges a slower ball from Aaron just wide of Stokes standing a little wide at slip, with Unadkat putting in a slide at third man to save a couple of runs. Three off the over.

FOUR ! Back-of-length delivery from Thomas, and Gill uses the pace on the ball to direct it towards the backward point fence, the ball racing away like a rocket! KKR 18/1

FOUR ! A streaky boundary for Rana, who nudges the back-of-length delivery bowled at his body towards the fine-leg fence for his second boundary. KKR 23/1

Fast start from the RR pace bowlers, and in that I mean both bowlers have been quick. Aaron in clocking the high 140s, but what I like is his changes of pace. That's what they have opted for by bringing in the two express bowlers ahead of Dhawal Kulkarni. But to be fair to Kulkarni, he has done well at the start. The real test of these selections will be to see how the bowlers do at the death.

Gill collects his first boundary at the start of Thomas's second over, slashing the ball towards the backward point fence. Gill collects a single two deliveries later to bring Rana on strike. Rana nudges at a short ball climbing at him, guiding it towards fine leg to collect his second four. Leg bye off the last ball, with Rana keeping the strike for the following over.

FOUR ! Aaron bowls a scorcher, measuring 150 clicks, but bowls this slightly short of length while offering Gill ample room for a cut. The result: The ball flying through backward point, not one fielder making an effort towards it. KKR 31/1

BOWLED HIM ! What a spell this is turning out to be from Aaron! Deceives Gill with a slower ball that angles into the batsman, and the ball hits the stumps after an inside edge. KKR 31/2

Single to Rana at the start of the over. Fumble by Thomas at third man allows Gill to come back for a second run off the following delivery. Gill collects his second boundary with a well-timed cut through backward point off the fourth delivery, but is deceived by a slower one off the last delivery, chopping the ball onto the stumps to depart for a run-a-ball 14.

What a ball! Varun Aaron had a tough game when he came into the RR team earlier this season, but hes started brilliantly here. And Steve Smith, who has used five bowlers in the first six overs in the last two games, has recognised that and gone with two overs each from his fastest bowlers. Good persistent bowling, good persistent captaincy.

Archer bowls the final over of the powerplay, with RR having largely kept the KKR top order under check so far. Rana taps the ball towards the leg side for a quick single off the second delivery. Karthik sees off the remaining deliveries of the over without getting off the mark. Excellent start for the English all-rounder with the ball. The Knight Riders collect just 32 runs in the powerplay, losing both openers along the way.

Dinesh Karthik's average of 16.70 is his second-worst in any IPL season and his worst since IPL 2016. He averaged nearly 50 in 2018.

IPL 12 Match 43 KKR vs RR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Smith brings Gopal into the attack right after powerplay. Rana sweeps towards fine leg for a single off the third delivery after the leggie collects a dot off each of the first two. Unsuccessful appeal for lbw against Karthik after the KKR skipper misses while attempting a reverse sweep. While the fielding side opt against reviewing it, replays suggest it might've been closer than what the umpire initially though. Rana muscles the ball towards deep midwicket off the last delivery, though only collecting a single. Three off the over.

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in the 43rd match of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The two sides, once at the opposite ends of the points table, now occupy the sixth and the eighth spots in the points table, KKR the higher-ranked side between the two.

The race to the playoffs is getting more intense as we approach the business end of the tournament and the two sides facing off on Thursday are in a spot of bother as far as their chances of qualification are concerned. On one hand, the Royals have a simple equation — win all their remaining games to somehow make it to the last four after getting their campaign off to a horrid start.

Kolkata, on the other, aren't quite facing the do-or-die situation that RR and RCB find themselves in, but a loss in the upcoming fixture will make it really hard for them to salvage their title hopes in this edition. Andre Russell needs to bat up the order. With the form he is in, he's been wasted down the order. RR need to improve their bowling. The return to form of Rahane is a huge shot in their arm.

Both teams are coming off losses — in KKR's case, five in a row. While RR failed to defend a total of 191 against Delhi Capitals on a flat Jaipur pitch, KKR suffered a nine-wicket hiding at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Robin Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Kelly

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

