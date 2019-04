Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer 19:48 (IST)

KKR vs RCB Expert’s Voice



Ok, first hurdle crossed, Karthik wins the toss and decides to chase. With the prospects of dew later in the game and the kind of wicket Eden gardens produces it was a no-brainer actually. Good to see KKR sticking with the same XI, which played against the CSK. Though there is no clarity yet on whether Russel is fit enough to bowl in this game or not.

RCB, on the other hand have picked Styen straightway, as expected. He will enjoy bowling on this pitch. But the biggest setback is, AB is not well and he has been replaced by fellow South African Henrich Klaasen.