Dinesh Karthik makes the right call at toss and KKR pick to bowl first against RCB at Eden Gardens

Dinesh Karthik: We will bowl first. We have been bowling a lot here and we want to stick to it. It is a batting friendly wicket and that is what we are looking to exploit that. We have had a break and . Russell is fit and we are playing with the same eleven.

Virat Kohli: We aren't too bad at setting a target. Last time when we played against KKR we set them a total of 200. This wicket is outstanding, proper cricketing wicket and the bowlers will have something if they put the ball in the right areas. Every game for us now is like a semi-final or a final, but the most important thing for us is to enjoy ourselves. AB de Villiers is not well and we don't want to risk him. Klaasen comes in for him and Dale Steyn comes back for us after nine long years.

KKR v RCB head to head KKR have a 14-9 record against RCB in IPL. Moreover, since 2017, KKR have defeated RCB in each of the five matches in IPL.

RCB, on the other hand have picked Styen straightway, as expected. He will enjoy bowling on this pitch. But the biggest setback is, AB is not well and he has been replaced by fellow South African Henrich Klaasen.

KKR vs RCB Expert’s Voice Ok, first hurdle crossed, Karthik wins the toss and decides to chase. With the prospects of dew later in the game and the kind of wicket Eden gardens produces it was a no-brainer actually. Good to see KKR sticking with the same XI, which played against the CSK. Though there is no clarity yet on whether Russel is fit enough to bowl in this game or not.

Dale Steyn is playing a T20 match for RCB after 3128 days. His economy rate in T20s while playing for RCB is 6.79.

Despite KKR's poor form, RCB need to put up a solid total on the Eden Gardens pitch to stand a strong chance of winning, especially a target that is away from Andre Russell's reach.

Virat Kohli and Parthiv have made their way to the middle. Harry Gurney will open the attack for KKR.

Gary Kirsten has been asked to ring the bell at Eden Gardens to mark the start of proceedings today.

Gurney starts off with a slower one as Parthiv checks his drive shot for a chip to cover. Tucks the third ball to square leg for a single. Gurney gets Kohli to edge his first ball but it falls short of first slip, thanks to his soft hands. Takes a single with a flick to mid-wicket. Three from first over.

Virat Kohli has scored fifty-plus runs in each of his last two innings against KKR in IPL.

KKR lose their review in first over. Kohli is struck in front of stumps by Narine but it looked like it was going down and given not out. KKR went for a DRS and replays confirmed what the umpire felt.

Sunil Narine called into attack. Massive appeal for LBW against Kohli. Narine gets to rip one and hit Kohli's pads but the impact was on leg. Given not out but KKR took a review and replays show it was missing leg. Four off the over.

FOUR! Lucky! Good yorker by Prasidh Krishna but Parthiv gets his bat down in time to find an inside edge which runs down to fine leg fence

FOUR! Short and wide by Prasidh as Parthiv cuts it over point for second boundary of the over

Prasidh Krishna bowls the third over. Gets a fiery yorker first up but Parthiv does well to get his bat down in time as the inside-edge runs down to fine leg fence. Cuts the short and wide ball over point for another four. 10 off the over.

KKR vs RCB Expert's voice So far so good for Kolkata. The first few overs have been quite tight. Both RCB openers did not get any freebie. Also, good to see Karthik giving that one over to Gurney right at the top. Against CSK he bowled exceptionally well upfront.

Parthiv was looking to score quickly and went for a slog sweep against Narine but the top-edge has been taken by Rana at mid-wicket after a couple of fumble

FOUR! Strong pull shot by Kohli off the half-tracker but Gill makes a mess of it as he allows that to slip through

KKR spinners' bowling average of 41.2 in this season of IPL - the second worst among all teams.

Sunil Narine has now taken 16 wickets against RCB in IPL - the most by an overseas player against them, surpassing Albie Morkel's tally of 15 wickets.

RCB lose a wicket! Narine draws first blood. You could see that Parthiv had the responsibility to score quick runs. Went for a slog-sweep and the top-edge flew to Rana at mid-wicket. Kohli added a four with a pull shot which could have been saved by Gill but the fielder was too slow and let it slip. Nine off the over.

KKR vs RCB Expert's voice One needs to credit Dinesh Karthik for giving that one extra over to Sunil Narine in the powerplay. Tonight he knows the RCB batting is vulnerable without AB. So, the KKR skipper has attacked them right at the beginning and has got the wicket of Parthiv.

Good over that from Gurney. Just three off it as he gets to restrict the flow of runs. Also, successfully beats the outside edge of Kohli on last ball with a ripper from length.

SIX! What a shot by Nath! It was just a bit short and he picked it from off to pull it over mid-wicket

FOUR! Kohli was looking to play a flick shot, beaten by PK but the leading edge flew to third man fence

Huge appeal for LBW against Nath on first ball but height saves him. Nath then dispatches next ball for a six. Picks the short ball from off to clobber it over mid-wicket. Prasidh successfully beats Kohli's flick shot but the leading edge runs down to third man fence. Powerplay up. 12 off the over.

RCB haven't really got going here. A double for Kohli as his shot to point is deflected to third man. Three more singles and five off the over.

FOUR! Kohli charges down against Kuldeep on first ball. Comes down the track to slam the tossed up ball down the ground

FOUR! This was put wide of off, drifting away as Kohli backtracked to cut it through cover for another boundary

Kuldeep comes into attack and Kohli decides to dominate the wrist-spinner. Shimmies down first ball to lift it straight down the ground for a four. Slams the drifting wide of off ball through cover for another boundary. 10 off the over. Time for strategic timeout.

The youngster never got going and was under pressure. Went to cut across the line but the top-edge flew in air close to him as Uthappa took the catch while avoiding a clash with Russell

RCB lose another wicket and Nath experiment end as a failure. He never looked settled. Went to pull across line but the top-edge flew over in silly point area for Uthappa to take it. Bowler Russell was also going for the catch and there could have been a collision.

SIX! Mo Ali is in good form and he looks hungry here. Comes down the track to swing Kuldeep's delivery over long-on

KKR vs RCB Expert's voice Virat Kohli is slowly coming into his grooves. Not a good sign for the home team. Nath is playing the second fiddle quite well. KKR will bowl a lot spin in these middle overs and ideally the slow bowlers would prefer bowling against the likes of Klaasen, Ali and Marcus Stoinis rather than Kohli.

Another over, another first-ball six for Kuldeep. This time from Mo Ali. The chap has been in good form. He comes down the track to slam the ball over long-on for a maximum. Four singles added as well.

SIX! Magnificent shot! Russell decides to go short as Kohli gets into position in time to pull it over square leg

Russell shows why he's so good. Kohli takes a few steps after pushing the ball but Russell grabs it quickly and throws it back forcing Kohli to dive but then he picks the next short ball quickly to pull it over deep square leg. Nine off the over.

Akshdeep Nath's wicket was Russell's 50th wicket for KKR in IPL. He became the first pacer to take 50 wickets for KKR in IPL.

SIX! Chawla flights this one as Ali gets onto his knees to thrash this over long-on for a maximum

Piyush Chawla welcomed into attack by a big six by Mo Ali. Gets onto his knees to clobber the tossed up ball over long-on. 10 off the over.

FOUR! Ali was looking for a hard slog cut against Narine, under edged it which ran to the fine leg fence

RCB keep getting the singles and a four here and there to keep runs flowing. Ali went for a hard slog cut against Narine which hit the under part of his bat and went to fine leg fence. Nine off the over.

KKR vs RCB, Expert's Voice Of late Moeen Ali has batted exceptionally well in this IPL. He scored a dominating half-century in the last game and the confidence is reflecting in his batting, especially in the way the left-hander has gone after KKR's wrist-spinners in this innings.

Big over! 12 off it! Ali's strike rate is close to 200 now. Slams the tossed up ball by Kuldeep over mid-wicket for a six and then carves the quicker one next ball to third man for a four.

Dinesh Karthik makes the right call at toss and KKR pick to bowl first against RCB at Eden Gardens

Parthiv was looking to score quickly and went for a slog sweep against Narine but the top-edge has been taken by Rana at mid-wicket after a couple of fumble

The youngster never got going and was under pressure. Went to cut across the line but the top-edge flew in air close to him as Uthappa took the catch while avoiding a clash with Russell

IPL 12 Match 35 KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens at Kolkata: Piyush Chawla welcomed into attack by a big six by Mo Ali. Gets onto his knees to clobber the tossed up ball over long-on. 10 off the over.

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore hopes of making the Indian Premier League playoffs hang by the slimmest of threads as they search for their second win of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders. For remaining in mathematical contention, RCB need to win all their remaining matches along with some miracle.

Kolkata will be looking to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Bangalore. They have lost three in a row now and they need to bounce back before its too late. It was their batting that let them down in their last match, against CSK. Apart from Chris Lynn, who made 82, no one got going. The likes of Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa and the captain himself, Dinesh Karthik, haven't contributed consistently and that has hurt the team.

Andre Russell suffered an injury scare after being hit on the shoulder during practice and KKR would be waiting with bated breath to see whether he will make it or not.

RCB have been going through a tough phase. After six losses on the trot, the finally managed points on the board with a win over KXIP but then faltered yet again, against Mumbai Indians. Their bowling has consistently let them down, especially the pacers. It's high time they deliver.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have produced some decent knocks and RCB fans would again be banking on them to deliver. RCB are on tenterhooks, one more slip would mean disaster.

KKR start off as favourites.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps