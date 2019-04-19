We have witnessed a special innings from Kohli today! 100 off 58. He gets out on the final ball but has done enough to take RCB beyond 200 as they finish at 213/4 in 20 overs.

KKR vs RCB Expert's Voice Well, well well!! 143 runs in the last 10 overs. KKR lost the plot completely in the second half this RCB innings. The bowlers did not seem to have a Plan B when Ali and Kohli went berserk. The ground fielding was ordinary and Karthik looked clueless as a captain, especially when it comes to setting the field. As a result, now even with the dew, this will be a stiff target to chase for the home team.

VIRAT!!!!!!!!!!!🎉🎉🎉 you little biscuit @imVkohli Top knock from @MoeenaliAli as well👏Bowlers to follow through what’s been a very good 1st half

ABD might have missed out on the field today but he shows his support

Virat Kohli has now scored 50-plus runs in each of his last three IPL innings against KKR - 68*, 84, 100 (today)*

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine walk out to the middle with a tall chase for them to scale. Dale Steyn, playing his 200th T20I is ready with the ball.

KKR Score latest updates DROPPED! That would have been a perfect dream return for Steyn in the IPL had Stoinis held on to the catch. Perfect outswinger that leaves Lynn, who fishes outside his offstump and the ball flies to first slip at reasonable height, dives with hard hands to his right and spills the chance. Steyn affords a smile Lynn dropped on 0

KKR Score latest updates OUT! Lynn chips it straight to Virat Kohli at mid off. Steyn has his man. Stoinis is the most relieved person on the field. Dale Steyn has a wicket in his first over. Big blow for KKR. Celebrations in RCB camp. Chris Lynn c Kohli b Steyn 1(2)

After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 6/1 ( Sunil Narine 1 , ) KKR Score latest updates Action continues in the second innings. Lynn is dropped off the first ball of the over but departs the very next ball he faces, which is the last ball of the over. Steyn has a wicket on IPL return. Sprayed one down the legside to Narine, which went for four leg byes.

Dale Steyn's final #IPL wicket (his 92nd) before this match #KKRvvRCB was Lendl Simmons - bowled for 51 - for SRH v MI at Wankhede Stadium on 25 Apr 2015. #IPL2019

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Sunil Narine might think couple of times before taking on Dale Steyn. But is having nothing whatsoever against Saini as he clears his front leg and simply pounds the pitched up delivery down the ground.

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 11/1 ( Sunil Narine 6 , Shubman Gill 0) KKR Score latest updates Navdeep Saini will bowl from other end. Narine smashes first delivery for a boundary. Subhman Gill recieves a promotion as he comes out to bat at number three.

And there you go, Styen strikes in the first over on his comeback game. The in-form Lynn gets out and it will severely hurt KKR's chances. They were looking towards their opening pair to go hard in the powerplay. However, interesting decision to promote Gill at No. 3, I think for in the long run, it is a good move but tonight, they should have promoted one of their power-hitters.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Back of a length, touch wide outside off from Steyn and Narine once again, gets the front leg out of the way and throws his hands. Pierces the off side field for a boundary

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Narine doesn't catch it from the meat of the bat but is able drag the ball from outside off, pulling it past the diving mid wicket fielder.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Narine slashes hard and the ball almost carries all the way to third man fence. The fielder was pretty close but eventually it is four runs for Narine.

After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 23/1 ( Sunil Narine 18 , Shubman Gill 0) KKR Score latest updates Good battle between Steyn and Narine. Steyn is able to outfox the batsman couple of times but it is Narine who earns the bragging rights as far as this over's contest is concerned, picking up three boundaries for his side.

KKR Score latest updates OUT! Navdeep Saini bounces out Sunil Narine. Quick and a well-directed short ball to Narine. Crams him for room and Narine tries to forecelly pull it o the leg side was never in control. The top edge goes straight up for Parthiv to gobble a simple catch. S Narine c Parthiv Patel b Navdeep Saini 18(16)

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 25/2 ( Shubman Gill 2 , Robin Uthappa 0) KKR Score latest updates Navdeep Saini continues. Shubman Gill isn't able to get off strike for the first three balls. Narine's weakness against the short-pitched delivery is once again exposed as KKR lose their second opener inside the fourth over. Two runs and a wicket of the over.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Fierce and a flat slap from Gill! He smacks it through the gap between cover and mid off as the ball races across the turf.

Robin Uthappa is one of the nine players to have scored 500-plus runs against RCB in IPL. (531 runs, 37.92 average)

KKR Score latest updates OUT! Full delivery outside off from Steyn. It is the slower ball that Gill doesn't pick, he looks to get this over mid off, but doesn't have enough on it. Virat Kohli is in action yet again. The RCB skipper back paddles and lifts his hand to catch it over his head, however, he isn't in control and the ball bobs out, but he maintains his composure to pouch it on second attempt. Shubman Gill c Kohli b Steyn 9(11)

After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 33/3 ( Robin Uthappa 1 , ) KKR Score latest updates Gill glances off his pads for three to deep midwicket but credit to Chahal as he saves a run for RCB. Collects a boundary before he is dismissed off the final ball. Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their top three as Steyn and Kohli combine once again to engineer Gill's downfall. RCB are all over their opponents at the moment. Steyn has two wickets from his first spell.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Rana loves width and Saini provides him with a lot Cracks his drive square over backward point for his first boundary of the innings.

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 37/3 ( Robin Uthappa 1 , Nitish Rana 4) KKR Score latest updates After five dots, Siraj gets his lines wrong for the final delivery which costs him four runs. Watchful start from Rana. The required run rate is already touching 13.

This is a disappointing approach by the KKR batting. Too mainstream so far. Can't find an intent in their run-chase. And the asking rate is already close to 14. Today Karthik should have promoted himself up the order. Also. there is not enough dew on the field. Things are not looking good for the home team.

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 39/3 ( Robin Uthappa 2 , Nitish Rana 5) KKR Score latest updates Stoinis is brought into the attack after the Powerplay. Tidy start for the Australian, conceding three singles off his first over. Huge ask lie ahead for Rana and Uthappa. They need to bat enough to bring down the total somewhere in Russell's range.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Siraj overpitches his first delivery outside off and Rana lofts it over the covers for a boundary

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 44/3 ( Robin Uthappa 2 , Nitish Rana 10) KKR Score latest updates Rana kickstarts the over with a boundary but Uthappa has couple of plays and misses in the over and is yet to find his rhythm. Unfortunately he doesn't have the luxury to get his eye in. Siraj beats Uthappa to end the over. Just five runs from it. Uthappa is batting on 2 off 10 balls. The required rate has now climbed to 14.17

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 46/3 ( Robin Uthappa 3 , Nitish Rana 11) KKR Score latest updates Run out chance on the first ball of the over and it could have been miserable for KKR had Henrich Klassen got the direct hit in. Nitish tapped it to backward point and set off for a quick single. Robin was never interested. Stoinis lines four dots in a row and pressure continues to mounts on KKR. Rana gets off strike with a single to third man. Uthappa ends the over with a single behind square on the leg side. Time out taken.

Rana and Uthappa are actually batting KKR out of this game. It is too much to get already, even for Russell. And remember, they will bowl Chahal and Negi when he comes to the crease.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Uthappa with a little shuffle towards the square leg, creating the room and unfurls a superb cover drive for a boundary

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Shortish ball on off stump by Siraj and Rana pulls it to mid wicket fence. The ball bounces over the hard practice pitches and over the ropes.

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 60/3 ( Robin Uthappa 8 , Nitish Rana 15) KKR Score latest updates Uthappa smacks a boundary first ball after the strategic timeout. Siraj gets a bouncer horribly wrong that flies way over Uthappa's head and then beats the leaping Parthiv for five wides. Siraj comes back with couple of dots as Uthappa looks to slide and ramp it down to the third man, keeps missing it. He gets one from the outside half of the bat to Dale Steyn at third man for a single. Rana collects a boundary off the final ball. Despite the 14 run over, KKR finally go level with the number of balls bowled. KKR need 160 off the back 10.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Chahal drops it short, and Rana swings it across. Gets it towards long leg. One-bounce four.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! It is the reverse sweep, comes off the top half of the edge and the ball flies over short third for a boundary

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 72/3 ( Robin Uthappa 9 , Nitish Rana 24) KKR Score latest updates Eventful first over from Chahal. Couple of boundaries, along with couple of wides as Uthappa and Rana bring out their reverse sweeps. However, Chahal had a golden chance of running out Rana that goes down begging. Uthappa misses a quick delivery and the ball rolls on the leg side, Rana hared for a single only to be sent back after he was halfway down the pitch. Parthiv unleashes a fast throw and Chahal isn't able to grab the ball. Rana had given up, but is able to get back into his crease.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Wide outside off, and Rana goes for a slash over point. One bounce over the ropes.

KKR Score latest updates OUT! Uthappa's misery comes to an end. A short ball and Uthappa goes for the pull, doesn't time it well and is able to only find the fielder in the deep Uthappa c Negi b Stoinis 9(20)

This sort of knock is simply unacceptable from an experienced cricketer like Robin Uthappa. In a run-chase of 214, his innings of 9 off 19 balls has put KKR under extreme pressure. Now it is all about Russell.

KKR Score latest updates Uthappa's wicket brings Andre Russell to the middle. KKR fans have pinned their hopes on him. They need a miracle and and half to pull this off. Nine runs from Stoinis' over.

FOUR! Rana continues to attack as he sweeps Chahal to fine leg boundary for another four

SIX! Tossed up delivery by Chahal outside off and Russell slams it wide of long-off

Andre Russell has scored six 40-plus score out of seven innings this IPL. KKR are in need of a big knock from him today.

Uthappa's dismissal has brought Russell to the crease. Rana gets four off Chahal with a sweep to fine leg and then Russell gets the first six of the innings. A slap shot over wide of long-off. 14 off the over.

FOUR! Length ball outside off by Saini and that was slapped by Russell past the point. Disappeared in moments

Russell dispatches the length ball by Saini past point with a hard slash. You can't bowl him there and Saini quickly changes the length to short. Finds a top-edge but it falls between two fielders at fine leg. 113 needed in 36 balls.

SIX! What power! Russell doesn't need to middle everything. Gets onto his knees to slams the tossed up ball down the ground

Dinesh Karthik makes the right call at toss and KKR pick to bowl first against RCB at Eden Gardens

Parthiv was looking to score quickly and went for a slog sweep against Narine but the top-edge has been taken by Rana at mid-wicket after a couple of fumble

The youngster never got going and was under pressure. Went to cut across the line but the top-edge flew in air close to him as Uthappa took the catch while avoiding a clash with Russell

SIX! FIFTY! Mo Ali is on fire! Six straight down the ground to complete his half-century

Kuldeep was under pressure but did well there as he went slow again. The slog sweep went wrong for Ali as the top-edge went to long-on fielder

The amazing innings comes to an end! The show is over on the last ball of the innings. Kohli went for a swipe off the full delivery but didn't connect from middle of bat as Gill took the catch at mid-wicket.

IPL 12 Match 35 KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens at Kolkata: Uthappa's dismissal has brought Russell to the crease. Rana gets four off Chahal with a sweep to fine leg and then Russell gets the first six of the innings. A slap shot over wide of long-off. 14 off the over.

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore hopes of making the Indian Premier League playoffs hang by the slimmest of threads as they search for their second win of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders. For remaining in mathematical contention, RCB need to win all their remaining matches along with some miracle.

Kolkata will be looking to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Bangalore. They have lost three in a row now and they need to bounce back before its too late. It was their batting that let them down in their last match, against CSK. Apart from Chris Lynn, who made 82, no one got going. The likes of Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa and the captain himself, Dinesh Karthik, haven't contributed consistently and that has hurt the team.

Andre Russell suffered an injury scare after being hit on the shoulder during practice and KKR would be waiting with bated breath to see whether he will make it or not.

RCB have been going through a tough phase. After six losses on the trot, the finally managed points on the board with a win over KXIP but then faltered yet again, against Mumbai Indians. Their bowling has consistently let them down, especially the pacers. It's high time they deliver.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have produced some decent knocks and RCB fans would again be banking on them to deliver. RCB are on tenterhooks, one more slip would mean disaster.

KKR start off as favourites.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn

