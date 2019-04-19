First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: Knight Riders aim to end losing streak against Royal Challengers

Date: Friday, 19 April, 2019

  • There are media reports that KKR's star all-rounder Andre Russell could miss tonight's match against RCB. He was hit on the shoulder during a practice session. In case he misses out, Carlos Brathwaite is expected to be drafted into the playing XI. We will bring you the line-ups as soon as they are available. 

  • KKR have lost their last three matches and would be looking to break the losing streak today at home. They are currently sixth on the points table and would not want to be left behind. Meanwhile, RCB need to win all of their remaining matches and need help from other teams to qualify for playoffs.

  • Today's IPL match live blog between KKR and RCB

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for Match 35 of the IPL fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

     

IPL 12 Match 35 KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens at Kolkata: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming to arrest their three-game losing streak against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today.

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore hopes of making the Indian Premier League playoffs hang by the slimmest of threads as they search for their second win of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders. For remaining in mathematical contention, RCB need to win all their remaining matches along with some miracle.

Kolkata will be looking to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Bangalore. They have lost three in a row now and they need to bounce back before its too late. It was their batting that let them down in their last match, against CSK. Apart from Chris Lynn, who made 82, no one got going. The likes of Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa and the captain himself, Dinesh Karthik, haven't contributed consistently and that has hurt the team.

Andre Russell suffered an injury scare after being hit on the shoulder during practice and KKR would be waiting with bated breath to see whether he will make it or not.

RCB have been going through a tough phase. After six losses on the trot, the finally managed points on the board with a win over KXIP but then faltered yet again, against Mumbai Indians. Their bowling has consistently let them down, especially the pacers. It's high time they deliver.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have produced some decent knocks and RCB fans would again be banking on them to deliver. RCB are on tenterhooks, one more slip would mean disaster.

KKR start off as favourites.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersMarcus StoinisMoeen AliAkshdeep NathPawan NegiUmesh YadavYuzvendra ChahalNavdeep SainiMohammed SirajShimron HetmyerDevdutt PadikkalHeinrich KlaasenHimmat SinghColin de GrandhommeWashington SundarShivam DubeMilind KumarGurkeerat Singh MannPrayas BarmanKulwant KhejroliyaTim SoutheeDale Steyn

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019

