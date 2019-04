Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician 22:05 (IST)

Rohit Sharma has scored 470 runs in 14 T20 innings at Eden Gardens at an average of 42.72.

Only Chris Gayle (428) has scored more runs than Rohit Sharma (400) against KKR at Kolkata in IPL. ​

Rohit Sharma is one of the three players to have scored 700-plus runs against KKR in IPL. (757 runs, 23 innings, 44.52 average)