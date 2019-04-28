After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 9/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 0 , Rohit Sharma (C) 8) Warrier gets a good shape into De Kock first up. Rohit Sharma is off and running with couple of nicely timed boundaries in the first over.

Rohit Sharma is one of the three players to have scored 700-plus runs against KKR in IPL. (757 runs, 23 innings, 44.52 average)

Only Chris Gayle (428) has scored more runs than Rohit Sharma (400) against KKR at Kolkata in IPL. ​

Rohit Sharma has scored 470 runs in 14 T20 innings at Eden Gardens at an average of 42.72.

OUT! Sunil Narine provides an early breakthrough. De Kock departs for a blob. Tries to sweep it off the ball bowled on middle and leg. Narine gets some extra bounce and he top edges to Andre Russell at deep square leg. De Kock c A Russell b Narine 0(4)

FOUR! Rohit Sharma goes down his knee and drags it wide of the long on fielder. Not exactly where intended but he will gleefully take the boundary.

After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 13/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 12 , Evin Lewis 0) Narine strikes in his first over and an early exit of De Kock in a tall chase prompts Dinesh Karthik to exert pressure as he places a short leg for Rohit Sharma. MI skipper whacks his third boundary to move to 12 runs.

SIX! Short and wide from Warrier and Lewis throws his hands at it. Opens the blade to scythe it over point for a biggie.

After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 20/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 12 , Evin Lewis 7) After four dots, Lewis gets off the mark with a six off Warrier. He will retain the strike for the start of the next over with a single of the final ball.

OUT! Gurney comes from round the wicket and angles the ball into Rohit Sharma, who lines up for huge hoick across the line, fails to connect by a good margin and is hit infront of middle and leg. It is hitting the top of the leg stump so the decision stays with the on field call. Nitin Menon raises his finger for the second time and Rohit is on his bike. Body blow for MI! Rohit lbw b Gurney 12(9)

After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 21/2 ( Evin Lewis 8 , Suryakumar Yadav 0) Harry Gurney is brought into the attack and he gets rid of Rohit Sharma to provide a major setback for the Mumbai Indians. The bowling change works perfectly for KKR. Big call to remove Narine, who picked a wicket in his previous over.

SIX! Oh that is some shot from Suryakumar Yadav! Warrier bowls it on middle stump and Surya has picked this up beautifully. Hits the skirtings at mid wicket on the full.

After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 29/2 ( Evin Lewis 9 , Suryakumar Yadav 7) Despite the six from Surya, Mumbai scoring less than run-a-ball. The required run rate has climbed way over 13 runs and only six balls are left in the Powerplay. Eight runs from Warrier's third.

FOUR! Flicked away nicely from Suryakumar. Uses the angle of Gurney's delivery to earn four more runs.

FOUR! Typical Evin Lewis! Gurney bowls length outside off giving an opportunity for Lewis to free his arms and blast it over covers. One bounce and into the advertising hoardings.

After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 41/2 ( Evin Lewis 15 , Suryakumar Yadav 13) Boundaries for each batsmen as Mumbai Indians take 12 runs off the last over of the fielding restrictions. Gurney completes his second over and we break for a strategic time out. Mumbai need 192 runs in 84 balls

OUT! Russell strikes! It is his night, isn't it? Runs, catch and now a wicket of the first ball he has bowled. Slants across the left-hander on the fourth stump line, Lewis was looking to push off the backfoot but Evin Lewis ends up nicking it to Dinesh Karthik.

FOUR! Surya pokes at a delivery outside off and the ball races down to third man, where Piyush Chawla should have done better.

After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 46/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 17 , Kieron Pollard 1) Russell can't put a foot wrong today. He got the promotion that he wanted in the batting line up and since then he has been dictating the game on his terms. Removes Lewis off the first ball after the strategic time out and has new man Kieron Pollard jumping with a vicious bouncer. A boundary off the final ball as his first over costs five runs.

Kieron Pollard has been dismissed only twice out of his last nine IPL innings against KKR.

After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 52/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 20 , Kieron Pollard 4) Pollard was looking to take the attack to Warrier but ended up collecting couple of singles off the leading edges, fortunately for him, they didn't go to any fielders. MI trudge past 50 in the 8th over. Warrier bowls out his quota.

SIX! That is typical from Surya. Walks across his stumps, gets outside his off stump and flicks it over deep square leg. Got it right from the middle.

OUT! Smart bowling from Russell. It was the slower ball from Dre Russ. Surya's eye must have light up seeing the full toss but the ball dips on it because Russell has taken the pace off it. The leading edge goes right up and DK pouches another catch. Suryakumar Yadav c Karthik b A Russell 26(14)

if this is what it results in, russell should do a press conference ahead of every #KKR game #KKRvMI

We all know what is working for KKR tonight!

After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 60/4 ( Kieron Pollard 5 , Hardik Pandya 1) Hardik Pandya comes out to the middle. Can Pollard and Pandya pull off a miracle for MI? Eight runs from the over and a second wicket for Russell tonight.

Russell can’t put a foot wrong this season. He’s ravaged bowlers this season with amazing power and consistency. The World Cup’s a different format, of course, but his IPL form carries stiff warning to opposing bowlers already

SIX! Piyush Chawla comes into th attack and bowls right in the slot for Hardik Pandya, who tonks it straight down the ground with great disdain.

SIX! That's gone a long way too. Again dished up right in Pandya's hitting range and Hardik has clubbed this over wide long on.

FOUR! A little too short from Chawla. It was the googly and Pollard had enough time to pick it. Cracks it hard off the backfoot to cover fence.

He's doing it with the ball now! Russell ensures there is a strong finish to the Powerplay for KKR, with the RRR now above 14 already. Not a great way to start chasing the highest score at Eden. Surprised that Mumbai sent in Suryakumar ahead of Pollard and Pandya. If there was ever a need for a promotion of the power hitters, it is now.

Piyush Chawla has taken 23 wickets against MI in IPL - the most by any spinner.

After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 78/4 ( Kieron Pollard 10 , Hardik Pandya 13) Hardik Pandya's affinity towards legspinners is no secret. He blasts Piyush for couple of maximums and forces him to change his angle. Pollard collects a boundary for himself.

FOUR! Narine strays on Pollard's pads and he has picked off his legs to whip it wide of the deep midwicket fielder for a boundary

SIX! That's a big heave from Hardik Pandya to smack the ball deep into the stands. Little shuffle across and sends it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie

After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/4 ( Kieron Pollard 16 , Hardik Pandya 21) Pandya with some lusty blows in his innings to race into the 20s. He has decided to take on the spinners, misses out on couple occasions and lets out a huge roar in anger

SIX! Chawla comes round the stumps but has dropped it too short and Hardik pulls it over mid wicket for a biggie. Scoring sixes for fun.

SIX! Pandya hangs back to a short ball and swings it over deep backward square leg. Massive hit! Pandya is milking Chawla here. DK can surely not bowl him more.

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 108/4 ( Kieron Pollard 18 , Hardik Pandya 35) Sixes on either end of the Chawla's over. Hardik Pandya is turning the game single handedly. He has taken a liking to Chawla and shredding him to bits. MI take 16 runs off the over to go past 100-run mark.

SIX! Helicopter!! What a brilliant shot from Hardik!! It was the slot, alright, but he whips the ball from outside off way over mid wicket fence. Strong wrists, stronger muscles.

Nothing to lose situation has set up some great hitting from Hardik. Strangely, Pollard is happy to play second fiddle, which won't do in this situation, they need impetus from both ends. And that's brought about Pollard's downfall.

FOUR! Wide full toss from Gurney and Pandya has sliced this over point for a boundary. Too easy.

After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 121/4 ( Kieron Pollard 20 , Hardik Pandya 46) Gurney faces Hardik Pandya's wrath. A helicopter for ahuge six and a boundary in the over along with three singles. MI need 112 off 42 balls.

OUT! Sunil Narine returns into the attack and his countryman. Pollard was eyeing the straight boundary, gets it from the inside half of the bat and the fielder at deep mid wicket runs in and dives to grab a good catch.

FIFTY! Fastest half-century of IPL 2019. Hardik Pandya is looking unstoppable at the moment. Brings up his fifty with another massive six over deep midwicket. Just 17 balls to get there.

FOUR! Hardik again eyes the deep mid wicket region. Swings it across and collects another boundary. Stupendous hitting.

After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 133/5 ( Hardik Pandya 57 , Krunal Pandya 1) Hardik unperturbed by Pollard's wicket at the other end as he continues to bash the ball around the park, majorly mid wicket region. He is joined by his elder brother and MI now need 100 off 36 balls.

It is also the fastest fifty of this IPL.

After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 140/5 ( Hardik Pandya 59 , Krunal Pandya 6) Andre Russell comes back into the attack and delivers a superb over under the circumstances. It is a great fight between two all-rounders from either sides. Both want to win it for their side. Russell displayed his power hitting in the first innings with Pandya also bearing the brunt now the roles have been reversed. Just seven runs from the over as the equation is now 93 needed off 30 balls.

SIX! Krunal Pandya's chance to make merry! Down on hisknee and blasts it down the ground over long on for a big six.

FOUR! Chawla goes wide of off and Hardik extends his arms and carves it over covers for a boundary. Didn't get all of it but enough to clear the infield and the ball bounces away to the boundary

FOUR! Again wide of off stump, but is back of a length and Hardik has struck this powerfully through covers for another boundary. Hammered it to extra cover fence.

Rohit Sharma wins the toss for Mumbai Indians and the visitors have opted to bowl first.

FIFTY! Lynn taps the wide full toss from Barinder to point for a single and completes his fifty in 27 balls

The opening stand is broken. Lynnsanity is over. The leg-break pitched on leg as Lynn opened himself for a big shot towards long on but it went high and to Lewis

Hardik Pandya did very well to take pace off the ball as Gill went for a slog over long-on. Didn't get power behind it as the shot is taken by Lewis

20 off last over as Russell continues his onslaught. Two sixes and two fours for him in final over. KKR post 232/2, the highest total of this season in IPL.

IPL 12 Match 47 KKR vs MI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: v

IPL 2019, KKR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to end their six-game losing streak when they face Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, started the tournament on a good note but then lost their way having suffered six defeats on a trot. Over reliance on star all-rounder Andre Russell didn't auger well for the team as they are ranked sixth among eight teams, having won only four matches from the 11 they played this season.

Captain Karthik still believes his team can make a strong comeback but he would also know that time is running out and one more defeat on Sunday would be fatal for the ambitions to make it to the top-four.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will take the confidence gained after beating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard and would look to pile more misery on struggling Kolkata. A victory at the Eden Gardens will more or less seal their spot in the playoffs, having secured 16 points from 12 matches.

Mumbai players will be careful they don't bring in complacency into the game as Kolkata have the kind of players who can turn around the game in no time.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

