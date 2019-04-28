First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 46 Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
IPL | Match 45 Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
IPL Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs MI at Eden Gardens: Chahar removes Lynn after quickfire half-century

Date: Sunday, 28 April, 2019 20:47 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

104/1
Overs
10.3
R/R
10.1
Fours
12
Sixes
4
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shubman Gill Batting 50 32 4 2
Andre Russell Batting 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Barinder Sran 2 0 27 0
Krunal Pandya 3 0 27 0

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Finally some respite for MI, but with Russell at the crease, they can't breathe easy. Good to see a slip in for the new batter against Chahar 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 97/1 ( Shubman Gill 43 , Andre Russell 0)

    KKR lose their first wicket! Lynn departs for 54. Opened himself to go big against a leg side delivery from Chahar but didn't get the distance as Lewis took the catch at long on. Gill got a six on first ball with an inside-out shot over deep extra-cover.

    Full Scorecard

  • Andre Russell expressed his displeasure with some decision making within KKR and today he gets promoted to number three. Interesting.

    Full Scorecard

  • No reply for Lynn. MI have tried spin, tried pace, but the runs keep coming. It tells you how good this pitch is for batting. Once again, Mumbai have held back overs from Malinga and Bumrah, but this assault might force them to being them back early. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! RAHUL CHAHAR STRIKES!

    Chris Lynn c Lewis b Rahul Chahar 54(29)

    The opening stand is broken. Lynnsanity is over. The leg-break pitched on leg as Lynn opened himself for a big shot towards long on but it went high and to Lewis

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Lynn’s fourth fifty-plus score out of last eight IPL innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Lovely shot! Inside-out shot from Gill against leg-break from Chahar. Played over deep extra cover. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 89/0 ( Shubman Gill 35 , Chris Lynn 54)

    Lynn's onslaught has a name — Lynnsanity! 13 off this over and Lynn has completed his fifty in just 27 balls. He scooped the full ball from Barinder to wide of long off for a four. Clobbered the length ball to wide of long on for another boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lynn clears his left leg to slam the length ball to wide of long on for another four

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Lynn taps the wide full toss from Barinder to point for a single and completes his fifty in 27 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full delivery from Sran and Lynn takes his front foot forward to slice it wide of long off. Lynn on 49

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 76/0 ( Shubman Gill 31 , Chris Lynn 45)

    Lynn turning on insanity! Once again moved back to create room and slammed it to wide of long off. Smoked the full ball from Krunal over mid-wicket for a maximum. 13 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Krunal went full this time and that was enough for Lynn as he smoked that over mid-wicket for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lynn again shuffled across to create room but hit it so well to beat the long off and deep extra cover fielder

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Among players who have taken atleast eight wickets this IPL, Rahul Chahar’s economy rate of 6.43 is the fourth best.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 63/0 ( Shubman Gill 29 , Chris Lynn 34)'

    KKR have got off to a great start and Lynn in particular is in great mood. Made room for himself against leggie Rahul Chahar to slam one to wide of long off for a four. Picks one from length to deposit into stands beyond long on. 13 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Lynn doesn't fear the spinners anymore. Picked this one from length to clobber it over long on

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Excellent shot! Lynn rocked back to create room and slammed it wide of long off off Rahul Chahar

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    It's been boom or bust for MI in the Powerplay . A couple of overs with less than 3 runs an over, and a few big ones. Critically, no wicket. On a pitch where they assumed that they could get some movement early on, that's a disappointing result for MI. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 50/0 ( Shubman Gill 27 , Chris Lynn 23)

    Good over for KKR. 11 off it. Lynn could have got out on the second ball as he mistimed his shot to mid-off but Pollard put down the catch after putting in a dive. Gill flicked the full toss from Malinga to backward square leg fence before Lynn slammed a good length ball down the ground for another four. Powerplay up. 50 opening partnership up as well.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This time Lynn got hold of the shot and kept it away from Pollard as it run down to long-on boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A gift from Malinga. Slow full-toss flicked by Gill to deep backward square leg for another boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Pollard has dropped a catch! He put in a dive at mid-off for Lynn's catch but failed to hold onto it

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 39/0 ( Shubman Gill 21 , Chris Lynn 18)

    Bumrah into attack. Two singles off first two balls followed by hard slash by Lynn as the ball hit the bottom half of the bat and ran to deep square leg for a four. Two more singles.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! It went in a flash. The angle helped Lynn as he swung his bat hard at the length ball to send it to deep square leg fence

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 31/0 ( Shubman Gill 19 , Chris Lynn 12)

    KKR find the boundaries back after two quiet overs. Lynn moved to create some room on off and cut the full ball from Krunal for a four on off. Swept a tossed up ball over short fine leg for another four.12 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another boundary for Lynn. Tossed up delivery from Krunal very well played as Lynn sweeps it to beat the short fine leg

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    April, 2013 : Rohit Sharma's first match as a captain in IPL (v KKR, Kolkata)

    April, 2019 : Rohit Sharma's 100th match as a captain in IPL (v KKR, Kolkata)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lynn invented that shot there! Shuffled across to create some room and then cut the full ball with force past the point

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 19/0 ( Shubman Gill 17 , Chris Lynn 2)

    No second over for Barinder for now. Malinga into attack and starts off with a slower one. That's what you need on this pitch. Gill plays it to mid-off for a single. A push to cover by Lynn for another single. One more on last ball.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 16/0 ( Shubman Gill 15 , Chris Lynn 1)

    Good move from Rohit. Krunal called into attack! We saw how he could be successful without spin on offer in the match at Chennai. Just two from this over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the 100th IPL game for Rohit Sharma as a captain.

    Players to captain in 100-plus IPL matches:

    MS Dhoni
    Gautam Gambhir
    Virat Kohli
    ROHIT SHARMA*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 14/0 ( Shubman Gill 14 , Chris Lynn 0)

    Horrible start for Sran on his MI debut! 14 from first over. Gill got off the mark on first ball with a four through mid-wicket. Slammed the short wide of off ball through deep extra cover for another four. Sran went a bit short again and that was pulled over deep square leg. Pitch looks quite flat.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KKR is one win away from becoming the sixth team to win 100 T20s.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! A bit short again and Gill pulls it over deep square left for first maximum. Looks like a great batting surface

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A bit short and wide of off as Gill drives that off back-foot through deep extra-cover 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A bit fuller and Gill creams that with a flick to mid-wicket fence for a boundary. Good start for KKR

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Horses for course for MI as they strengthen their pace attack. With the inclusion of Barinder Sran, they add the left arm angle as well. Along with Malinga and Bumrah, that's some serious variety in the pace attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Big game for KKR! They need to break the losing streak if they have to qualify for playoffs.

    Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn will open the innings for KKR. Barinder Sran to bowl the first four.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KKR vs MI head to head

     - KKR have lost each of their last eight IPL matches against Mumbai Indians.

     - KKR have lost each of their last six IPL matches.

     - KKR have lost each of their last four IPL matches at Kolkata. 

     - KKR have a 5-18 record against MI in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • Barinder Sran will play his first match for Mumbai Indians!

    Full Scorecard

  • MI playing 11 today

    Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Barinder Sran

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR playing 11 today

    Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney

    Full Scorecard

  • Also, DC are through to the playoffs. They have beaten RCB by 16 runs. They are the second team to qualify for the playoffs. Follow more updates here

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR vs MI toss result today 

    Rohit Sharma wins the toss for Mumbai Indians and the visitors have opted to bowl first.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians Full Squads:

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    One more win and it will be Playoffs time for Mumbai. And they are up against the team that have lost sight of the rails in the last few games, so they have the best chance of sealing a spot in the top two, which will give them two shots at the final. But with Kolkata not being the spin friendly venue it used to be, it will be interesting to see if Mumbai give Anukul Roy another game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kagiso Rabada leads the race for Purple Cap with 23 wickets in 11 matches. He is currently in action against RCB and may increase his tally. Behind him is Imran Tahir (17 wickets). Check out the full list of leading wicket-takers in IPL 2019. 

    Full Scorecard

  • David Warner (611 runs) leads the race for Orange Cap. His Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partner Jonny Bairstow is behind with 445 runs. Click here to check out the complete list of leading run-getters in IPL 2019. 

    Full Scorecard

  • With the result of the DC vs RCB match, the points table is bound to see some changed. Before that happens, take a quick look at where your team is placed in the table. Click here to check out the full points table. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 47 KKR vs MI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Lynn's onslaught has a name — Lynnsanity! 13 off this over and Lynn has completed his fifty in just 27 balls. He scooped the full ball from Barinder to wide of long off for a four. Clobbered the length ball to wide of long on for another boundary.

IPL 2019, KKR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to end their six-game losing streak when they face Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, started the tournament on a good note but then lost their way having suffered six defeats on a trot. Over reliance on star all-rounder Andre Russell didn't auger well for the team as they are ranked sixth among eight teams, having won only four matches from the 11 they played this season.

Captain Karthik still believes his team can make a strong comeback but he would also know that time is running out and one more defeat on Sunday would be fatal for the ambitions to make it to the top-four.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will take the confidence gained after beating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard and would look to pile more misery on struggling Kolkata. A victory at the Eden Gardens will more or less seal their spot in the playoffs, having secured 16 points from 12 matches.

Mumbai players will be careful they don't bring in complacency into the game as Kolkata have the kind of players who can turn around the game in no time.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin UthappaChris LynnShubman GillAndre RussellCarlos BrathwaiteSunil NarinePiyush ChawlaKuldeep YadavNikhil NaikJoe DenlyShrikant MundheNitish RanaSandeep WarrierPrasidh KrishnaLockie FergusonHarry GurneyMatt KellyKC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list:  Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar YadavKieron PollardHardik PandyaIshan Kishan(w), Krunal PandyaAlzarri JosephRahul ChaharJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahYuvraj SinghAnmolpreet SinghAditya TareSiddhesh LadEvin LewisPankaj JaiswalAnukul RoyBen CuttingMayank MarkandeLasith MalingaMitchell McClenaghanBarinder SranRasikh SalamJayant Yadav

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 KKR #IPL 2019 MI #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #KKR vs MI #KKR vs MI 2019 playing 11 #Kolkata Knight Riders #Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all