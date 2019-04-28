After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 97/1 ( Shubman Gill 43 , Andre Russell 0)
KKR lose their first wicket! Lynn departs for 54. Opened himself to go big against a leg side delivery from Chahar but didn't get the distance as Lewis took the catch at long on. Gill got a six on first ball with an inside-out shot over deep extra-cover.
No reply for Lynn. MI have tried spin, tried pace, but the runs keep coming. It tells you how good this pitch is for batting. Once again, Mumbai have held back overs from Malinga and Bumrah, but this assault might force them to being them back early.
After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 89/0 ( Shubman Gill 35 , Chris Lynn 54)
Lynn's onslaught has a name — Lynnsanity! 13 off this over and Lynn has completed his fifty in just 27 balls. He scooped the full ball from Barinder to wide of long off for a four. Clobbered the length ball to wide of long on for another boundary.
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 63/0 ( Shubman Gill 29 , Chris Lynn 34)'
KKR have got off to a great start and Lynn in particular is in great mood. Made room for himself against leggie Rahul Chahar to slam one to wide of long off for a four. Picks one from length to deposit into stands beyond long on. 13 off the over.
It's been boom or bust for MI in the Powerplay . A couple of overs with less than 3 runs an over, and a few big ones. Critically, no wicket. On a pitch where they assumed that they could get some movement early on, that's a disappointing result for MI.
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 50/0 ( Shubman Gill 27 , Chris Lynn 23)
Good over for KKR. 11 off it. Lynn could have got out on the second ball as he mistimed his shot to mid-off but Pollard put down the catch after putting in a dive. Gill flicked the full toss from Malinga to backward square leg fence before Lynn slammed a good length ball down the ground for another four. Powerplay up. 50 opening partnership up as well.
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 31/0 ( Shubman Gill 19 , Chris Lynn 12)
KKR find the boundaries back after two quiet overs. Lynn moved to create some room on off and cut the full ball from Krunal for a four on off. Swept a tossed up ball over short fine leg for another four.12 off the over.
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 19/0 ( Shubman Gill 17 , Chris Lynn 2)
No second over for Barinder for now. Malinga into attack and starts off with a slower one. That's what you need on this pitch. Gill plays it to mid-off for a single. A push to cover by Lynn for another single. One more on last ball.
After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 14/0 ( Shubman Gill 14 , Chris Lynn 0)
Horrible start for Sran on his MI debut! 14 from first over. Gill got off the mark on first ball with a four through mid-wicket. Slammed the short wide of off ball through deep extra cover for another four. Sran went a bit short again and that was pulled over deep square leg. Pitch looks quite flat.
Horses for course for MI as they strengthen their pace attack. With the inclusion of Barinder Sran, they add the left arm angle as well. Along with Malinga and Bumrah, that's some serious variety in the pace attack.
One more win and it will be Playoffs time for Mumbai. And they are up against the team that have lost sight of the rails in the last few games, so they have the best chance of sealing a spot in the top two, which will give them two shots at the final. But with Kolkata not being the spin friendly venue it used to be, it will be interesting to see if Mumbai give Anukul Roy another game.
Kagiso Rabada leads the race for Purple Cap with 23 wickets in 11 matches. He is currently in action against RCB and may increase his tally. Behind him is Imran Tahir (17 wickets). Check out the full list of leading wicket-takers in IPL 2019.
David Warner (611 runs) leads the race for Orange Cap. His Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partner Jonny Bairstow is behind with 445 runs. Click here to check out the complete list of leading run-getters in IPL 2019.
With the result of the DC vs RCB match, the points table is bound to see some changed. Before that happens, take a quick look at where your team is placed in the table. Click here to check out the full points table.
IPL 2019, KKR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to end their six-game losing streak when they face Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
The Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, started the tournament on a good note but then lost their way having suffered six defeats on a trot. Over reliance on star all-rounder Andre Russell didn't auger well for the team as they are ranked sixth among eight teams, having won only four matches from the 11 they played this season.
Captain Karthik still believes his team can make a strong comeback but he would also know that time is running out and one more defeat on Sunday would be fatal for the ambitions to make it to the top-four.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will take the confidence gained after beating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard and would look to pile more misery on struggling Kolkata. A victory at the Eden Gardens will more or less seal their spot in the playoffs, having secured 16 points from 12 matches.
Mumbai players will be careful they don't bring in complacency into the game as Kolkata have the kind of players who can turn around the game in no time.
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Kolkata Knight Riders VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
Finally some respite for MI, but with Russell at the crease, they can't breathe easy. Good to see a slip in for the new batter against Chahar
Andre Russell expressed his displeasure with some decision making within KKR and today he gets promoted to number three. Interesting.
No reply for Lynn. MI have tried spin, tried pace, but the runs keep coming. It tells you how good this pitch is for batting. Once again, Mumbai have held back overs from Malinga and Bumrah, but this assault might force them to being them back early.
This is Lynn’s fourth fifty-plus score out of last eight IPL innings.
SIX! Lovely shot! Inside-out shot from Gill against leg-break from Chahar. Played over deep extra cover.
FOUR! Lynn clears his left leg to slam the length ball to wide of long on for another four
FIFTY! Lynn taps the wide full toss from Barinder to point for a single and completes his fifty in 27 balls
FOUR! Full delivery from Sran and Lynn takes his front foot forward to slice it wide of long off. Lynn on 49
After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 76/0 ( Shubman Gill 31 , Chris Lynn 45)
Lynn turning on insanity! Once again moved back to create room and slammed it to wide of long off. Smoked the full ball from Krunal over mid-wicket for a maximum. 13 off the over.
SIX! Krunal went full this time and that was enough for Lynn as he smoked that over mid-wicket for a maximum
FOUR! Lynn again shuffled across to create room but hit it so well to beat the long off and deep extra cover fielder
Among players who have taken atleast eight wickets this IPL, Rahul Chahar’s economy rate of 6.43 is the fourth best.
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 63/0 ( Shubman Gill 29 , Chris Lynn 34)'
KKR have got off to a great start and Lynn in particular is in great mood. Made room for himself against leggie Rahul Chahar to slam one to wide of long off for a four. Picks one from length to deposit into stands beyond long on. 13 off the over.
SIX! Lynn doesn't fear the spinners anymore. Picked this one from length to clobber it over long on
FOUR! Excellent shot! Lynn rocked back to create room and slammed it wide of long off off Rahul Chahar
It's been boom or bust for MI in the Powerplay . A couple of overs with less than 3 runs an over, and a few big ones. Critically, no wicket. On a pitch where they assumed that they could get some movement early on, that's a disappointing result for MI.
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 50/0 ( Shubman Gill 27 , Chris Lynn 23)
Good over for KKR. 11 off it. Lynn could have got out on the second ball as he mistimed his shot to mid-off but Pollard put down the catch after putting in a dive. Gill flicked the full toss from Malinga to backward square leg fence before Lynn slammed a good length ball down the ground for another four. Powerplay up. 50 opening partnership up as well.
FOUR! This time Lynn got hold of the shot and kept it away from Pollard as it run down to long-on boundary
FOUR! A gift from Malinga. Slow full-toss flicked by Gill to deep backward square leg for another boundary
DROPPED! Pollard has dropped a catch! He put in a dive at mid-off for Lynn's catch but failed to hold onto it
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 39/0 ( Shubman Gill 21 , Chris Lynn 18)
Bumrah into attack. Two singles off first two balls followed by hard slash by Lynn as the ball hit the bottom half of the bat and ran to deep square leg for a four. Two more singles.
FOUR! It went in a flash. The angle helped Lynn as he swung his bat hard at the length ball to send it to deep square leg fence
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 31/0 ( Shubman Gill 19 , Chris Lynn 12)
KKR find the boundaries back after two quiet overs. Lynn moved to create some room on off and cut the full ball from Krunal for a four on off. Swept a tossed up ball over short fine leg for another four.12 off the over.
FOUR! Another boundary for Lynn. Tossed up delivery from Krunal very well played as Lynn sweeps it to beat the short fine leg
April, 2013 : Rohit Sharma's first match as a captain in IPL (v KKR, Kolkata)
April, 2019 : Rohit Sharma's 100th match as a captain in IPL (v KKR, Kolkata)
FOUR! Lynn invented that shot there! Shuffled across to create some room and then cut the full ball with force past the point
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 19/0 ( Shubman Gill 17 , Chris Lynn 2)
No second over for Barinder for now. Malinga into attack and starts off with a slower one. That's what you need on this pitch. Gill plays it to mid-off for a single. A push to cover by Lynn for another single. One more on last ball.
After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 16/0 ( Shubman Gill 15 , Chris Lynn 1)
Good move from Rohit. Krunal called into attack! We saw how he could be successful without spin on offer in the match at Chennai. Just two from this over.
This is the 100th IPL game for Rohit Sharma as a captain.
Players to captain in 100-plus IPL matches:
MS Dhoni
Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli
ROHIT SHARMA*
After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 14/0 ( Shubman Gill 14 , Chris Lynn 0)
Horrible start for Sran on his MI debut! 14 from first over. Gill got off the mark on first ball with a four through mid-wicket. Slammed the short wide of off ball through deep extra cover for another four. Sran went a bit short again and that was pulled over deep square leg. Pitch looks quite flat.
KKR is one win away from becoming the sixth team to win 100 T20s.
SIX! A bit short again and Gill pulls it over deep square left for first maximum. Looks like a great batting surface
FOUR! A bit short and wide of off as Gill drives that off back-foot through deep extra-cover
FOUR! A bit fuller and Gill creams that with a flick to mid-wicket fence for a boundary. Good start for KKR
Horses for course for MI as they strengthen their pace attack. With the inclusion of Barinder Sran, they add the left arm angle as well. Along with Malinga and Bumrah, that's some serious variety in the pace attack.
Big game for KKR! They need to break the losing streak if they have to qualify for playoffs.
Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn will open the innings for KKR. Barinder Sran to bowl the first four.
KKR vs MI head to head
- KKR have lost each of their last eight IPL matches against Mumbai Indians.
- KKR have lost each of their last six IPL matches.
- KKR have lost each of their last four IPL matches at Kolkata.
- KKR have a 5-18 record against MI in IPL.
Barinder Sran will play his first match for Mumbai Indians!
Also, DC are through to the playoffs. They have beaten RCB by 16 runs. They are the second team to qualify for the playoffs. Follow more updates here.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
One more win and it will be Playoffs time for Mumbai. And they are up against the team that have lost sight of the rails in the last few games, so they have the best chance of sealing a spot in the top two, which will give them two shots at the final. But with Kolkata not being the spin friendly venue it used to be, it will be interesting to see if Mumbai give Anukul Roy another game.
Kagiso Rabada leads the race for Purple Cap with 23 wickets in 11 matches. He is currently in action against RCB and may increase his tally. Behind him is Imran Tahir (17 wickets). Check out the full list of leading wicket-takers in IPL 2019.
David Warner (611 runs) leads the race for Orange Cap. His Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partner Jonny Bairstow is behind with 445 runs. Click here to check out the complete list of leading run-getters in IPL 2019.
With the result of the DC vs RCB match, the points table is bound to see some changed. Before that happens, take a quick look at where your team is placed in the table. Click here to check out the full points table.
IPL 2019, KKR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to end their six-game losing streak when they face Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
The Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, started the tournament on a good note but then lost their way having suffered six defeats on a trot. Over reliance on star all-rounder Andre Russell didn't auger well for the team as they are ranked sixth among eight teams, having won only four matches from the 11 they played this season.
Captain Karthik still believes his team can make a strong comeback but he would also know that time is running out and one more defeat on Sunday would be fatal for the ambitions to make it to the top-four.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will take the confidence gained after beating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard and would look to pile more misery on struggling Kolkata. A victory at the Eden Gardens will more or less seal their spot in the playoffs, having secured 16 points from 12 matches.
Mumbai players will be careful they don't bring in complacency into the game as Kolkata have the kind of players who can turn around the game in no time.
Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
