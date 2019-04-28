Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician 19:55 (IST)

KKR vs MI head to head

- KKR have lost each of their last eight IPL matches against Mumbai Indians.

- KKR have lost each of their last six IPL matches.

- KKR have lost each of their last four IPL matches at Kolkata.

- KKR have a 5-18 record against MI in IPL.