22:32 (IST)

After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 51/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 21 , Sarfaraz Khan 7)



After a lot of confusion, replays confirmed all that drama after the first ball was regarding an overthrow, which KKR argued was more of a pass as the ball was not in play and was dead in fact. However, the umpires have signalled five runs to the scorer. Karthik and KKR are clearly not happy with it. They have good reason too. It was a pass from the extra cover fielder after the single was taken by the batsmen, but Russell at mid on fails to gather it as he loses it in the floodlights and the ball runs into the boundary. Three more singles in the final over of the powerplay as Kings XI go past the 50-run mark