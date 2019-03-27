- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Kolkata Vs Punjab Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kolkata Knight Riders VS Kings XI Punjab IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! After a series of flat and quick deliveries, Chawla gives this one a bit of air and it is the googly. Mayank was looking for the big slog sweep, plays across the line but the ball bowled slower through the air takes ages to come to the batsman. Misses and the ball crashes into the leg stump. Beautifully done by the wily leg-spinner.
Agarwal b Chawla 58(34)
DROPPED! Agarwal miscues a slap down the ground off a tossed up delivery that has been bowled wide of the off stump, almost at the tram line, but substitute fielder puts in the dive but is not able to grasp it. Tough chance. Agarwal was batting on 55
DROPPED! Ferguson isn't able to cling on to a catch in the deep at long leg boundary after Miller swept it hard. Ferguson timed the jump right, got two hands to it but the ball doesn't stick, perhaps he was worried about the ropes. However, the ball was just about to go over the ropes after bouncing but Ferguson is aware to push it back into play. Does well to avoid contact with the skirtings. Tough chance for Ferguson but life for Miller on 15
OUT! Slower ball and a wicket! This is undeniably Dre Russ' night. Was bowled on the leg stump and Sarfaraz was early in the shot looking to glance it fine, got a thick leading edge and Karthik completes a simple catch. KXIP 60/3
Sarfaraz Khan c Karthik b A Russell 13(13)
OUT! Andre Russell is the man for KKR! He has got the big fish and his compatriot has to make the long walk back. Was the back of a length delivery, a effort ball, tucking Gayle up with a delivery around his chest. Gayle was once again trying to clear his front leg and eyeing the straight boundary but gets it from the upper-half of his bat. There was almost a collision between mid on and mid off, which the duo avoid marginally and Krishna holds onto it. KXIP 37/2
Gayle c Prasidh b A Russell 20(13)
OUT! Lockie Ferguson strikes early! KL Rahul has popped an easy catch to mid off. Was a quick delivery angled into the Rahul's stumps. Rahul was backing away looking to go over cover, miscues it. KXIP 11/1
Rahul c Kuldeep Yadav b Ferguson 1(5)
After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 218/4 ( Robin Uthappa 67 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 1)
KKR end with 218 on the board. And yet again it took a Andre Russell show to give the much-needed kick in the KKR innings. A 17-ball 48 after playing 19-ball 49 against SRH. Good knocks from Rana and Uthappa too. This is a winning total and will take some gutsy batting from Kings to chase this down. Not to forget, they have Chris Gayle. We will be back soon.
OUT! Russell gone, slower and shorter from Tye, Russell tries to clear the favourite deep mid-wicket boundary for another six but Mayank Agarwal placed there takes a stunning catch. Russell falls two short of a fine fifty. A Russell c Agarwal b Tye 48(17)
FOUR! FIFTY for UTHAPPA!
Bad ball to end the over by Viljoen, fired in down the leg stump line and all Uthappa had to do was guide it away for a boundary to deep fine-leg
OUT! Rana gones and guess who has sent him back. Varun it is, googly from him, Rana wanted to hit him on the leg side, did not connect and Mayank Agarwal took a brilliant catch at mid-on, running in from the long on. Nitish Rana c Agarwal b Chakravarthy 63(34)
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 146/2 ( Robin Uthappa 45 , Nitish Rana 63)
Viljoen back on and what a welcome to him. Rana has stormed to his successive fifty in the tournament. 100-run stand has also come up between the two batsmen. Punjab looking lousy in the field. 20 came off this over. Still six overs to go in this innings.
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 53/2 ( Robin Uthappa 16 , Nitish Rana 2)
Ravichandran Ashwin, right-arm off break, brings himself into the attack. Non-striker, watch out. Brave from the Punjab captain, he is flighting the ball to Uthappa. Got hit for a six on the next delivery. Uthappa, however, has the habit of committing mistakes on these very deliveries. End of powerplay and fifty has come up for KKR.
OUT! Debutant Viljoen gets rid of Narine, the danger man, back of the length from the bowler, Narine clears front leg and heaves but fails, another leading edge, goes into the orbit, and keeper Rahul catches it with both hands safely. Jolt to KKR after smooth start. Narine c Rahul b Viljoen 24(9)
OUT! Lynn gone, on good length, Lynn tries to go over deep mid-wicket again, but the ball takes the leading edge and goes into the orbit, comes down and David Miller was beneath it, taking a really good catch near the non-striker's end. Chris Lynn c Miller b Shami 10(10)
Kings XI Punjab XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, R Ashwin (C), Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Varun Chakravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
TOSS NEWS: Ravichandran Ashwin has won the toss and Kings XI Punjab will bowl first. KKR are unchanged.
After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 137/4 ( David Miller 38 , Mandeep Singh 2)
What an excellent over from Piyush Chawal under the circumstances. Great captaincy from DK as well. Just four singles of the over. Mandeep Singh joins Miller after Agarwal departs. Karthik was confident of a nick from Miller after the the left-hander missed to smash a delivery that was bowled halfway down the pitch. Umpire raises his finger and Miller is able to successfully reverse the decision. KXIP now require 82 off 24 balls, more than 20 runs an over. Tough.
All is over bar the shouting! Piyush Chawla’s googly beat Mayank Agarwal’s swishing blade to disturb the woodwork. With the Kings XI Punjab top order kept in check, the 74-run stand between Mayank Agarwal and David Miller was more by way of defiance than an attempt to chase the target down. Russell’s two wickets off Chris Gayle and Sarfaraz Khan, both with deliveries that made strokeplay difficult, will make him the favourite to take the man of the match prize again.
Piyush Chawla, Andre Russell and Kuldeep Yadav restored normal service for Kolkata Knight Riders, denying too many scoring options for Mayank Agarwal and David Miller. The fourth-wicket pair has scored at 10 runs an over, Agarwal getting to his half-century, but that pace was never going to stop the asking rate from mounting to 17 runs an over with five overs left. The rest of the game may well be down to reducing the margin of defeat.
OUT! After a series of flat and quick deliveries, Chawla gives this one a bit of air and it is the googly. Mayank was looking for the big slog sweep, plays across the line but the ball bowled slower through the air takes ages to come to the batsman. Misses and the ball crashes into the leg stump. Beautifully done by the wily leg-spinner.
Agarwal b Chawla 58(34)
After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 133/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 58 , David Miller 36)
Kuldeep Yadav comes on for the final over of his spell. Rinku Singh puts down a tough chance to give Mayank a chance to prolong his innings. KXIP need 86 off 30 balls.
FOUR! Miller comes down the pitch and hits it hard and wide of cover, Russell puts in a valiant effort at long off boundary but comes in contact while releasing the ball.
DROPPED! Agarwal miscues a slap down the ground off a tossed up delivery that has been bowled wide of the off stump, almost at the tram line, but substitute fielder puts in the dive but is not able to grasp it. Tough chance. Agarwal was batting on 55
After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 124/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 55 , David Miller 30)
No boundaries off Russell's over but Agarwal and Miller are able to collect a lot of twos at the big Eden Gardens, eight runs of the over, all from braces. KXIP need 95 off 36 balls.
FIFTY! Agarwal compeltes his fourth fifty in IPL. He has looked very good today, works the ball on the onside and straightaway calls two.
David Miller and Mayank Agarwal infused some urgency into the Kings XI Punjab chase with 29 runs off two overs just past the halfway stage. Miller launched this phase with a pulled six off Kuldeep Yadav deep into the stands one ball after he nearly played on. He was dropped at square-leg off the next delivery and made Sunil Narine pay with a six and a four in the next over. Mayank Agarwal joined the frenzied run-scoring with two contrasting fours off a 19-run Narine over.
After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 116/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 47 , David Miller 30)
Piyush Chawla is brought into the attack for the first time in the 13th over. A lot of quick deliveries, one of which is smeared over the fence by Agarwal for a six.
SIX! Was a quick delivery from Chawla and Agarwal gets low to pull it to deep mid wicket fence
After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 106/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 41 , David Miller 27)
KXIP get the big over that they wanted! Miller and Mayank take 19 runs off Narine's over. Still 108 required from 48 balls
FOUR! Nicely done. Not all power. Deftness on display, as Mayank runs this one down to third man.
What about you?
FOUR! Agarwal in action now. Flat-bats the length ball outside down the ground.
FOUR! Short of a good length and that has been pulled away past deep mid wicket by Miller
SIX! Little too full from Narine and Miller belts it down the ground goes for a huge six
After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 87/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 33 , David Miller 16)
Kuldeep goes round the stumps to curb the angle, bowling full on the legs of Miller. The South African opens up for the penultimate delivery to smack a six and got another one if not for Feguson's long reach.
DROPPED! Ferguson isn't able to cling on to a catch in the deep at long leg boundary after Miller swept it hard. Ferguson timed the jump right, got two hands to it but the ball doesn't stick, perhaps he was worried about the ropes. However, the ball was just about to go over the ropes after bouncing but Ferguson is aware to push it back into play. Does well to avoid contact with the skirtings. Tough chance for Ferguson but life for Miller on 15
Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers kept things tight to such an extent that Kings XI Punjab found the asking rate mounting to beyond 14 runs an over. They dried up the boundaries and made the batsmen remain content with singles. With Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine exercising great control over the length they bowled, Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal and especially left-handed David Miller had to work with patience as their ally. But that was not enough to bridge the gap between the scoring rate and the asking rate.
SIX! Miller brings out the big slog sweep against Kuldeep and sends it deep in the stands. It has gone for 98 meters
After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 77/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 32 , David Miller 8)
Narine beats Miller a couple of times at the start of the over and despite conceding a boundary off the final ball, KKR will be happy that the only seven were taken from the over. The asking rate has climbed over 14 as 142 are needed off the final 10 overs.
FOUR! Narine slides it down the leg side and Agarwal works it around the corner, beats the diving Nitish Rana at backward square leg.
Sunil Narine has taken 26 wickets against KXIP in IPL - the joint most by any bowler alongside Umesh Yadav.
After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 70/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 27 , David Miller 6)
Coming back on a series win against Sri Lanka, where he won the Man of the Match award in the first T20I, Miller will be high on confidence, but he was have to get past the spin test of Kuldeep and expect Narine to come into the attack soon. He gets his first boundary off Kuldeep. Nine runs come from the over. KXIP need 149 off 66 balls.
FOUR! Miller shuffles across his stumps early and drags a sweep to backward square leg fenceoff a leg break that was bowled way outside off stump
Kolkata Knight Riders inched closer to its second successive win at home when Andre Russell induced the fall of Sarfaraz Khan with a slower one down the leg side. The Kings XI Punjab batsman tried to pull the ball but only managed a loopy top-edge for Dinesh Karthik to run to his left and take the catch. David Miller, for long Kings XI Punjab’s stroke-player in the middle-order, will have to play a dual role of holding an end up and scoring at a fast clip too.
Mitchell Johnson wants to say something!
After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 61/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 25 , David Miller 0)
David Miller comes to the crease with the required rate surging over 13 runs an over. Russell's merry times continue at the Eden as he strikes again, picking the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan.
David Miller's batting average of 17.50 against KKR in IPL is the lowest for him against any opposition in IPL.
OUT! Slower ball and a wicket! This is undeniably Dre Russ' night. Was bowled on the leg stump and Sarfaraz was early in the shot looking to glance it fine, got a thick leading edge and Karthik completes a simple catch. KXIP 60/3
Sarfaraz Khan c Karthik b A Russell 13(13)
Kolkata Knight Riders kept its nose ahead of Kings XI Punjab with a good rally in the power play despite the visiting side being gifted an over-thrown four. Yet, with the asking rate mounting to 12 an over, Kings XI Punjab’s third wicket pair has its task cut out. It remains to be seen if Sarfaraz Khan can up the ante and score at a faster clip when the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine come on to bowl. On their part, the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers had done well to restrict the batsmen.
FOUR! Outstanding timing there from Sarfaraz Khan. Steers it past boundary and beats the man at third man as well.
After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 55/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 23 , Sarfaraz Khan 9)
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and starts off with a very good over, mixing it with some well-disguised wrong'uns. Just four singles from the over.
After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 51/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 21 , Sarfaraz Khan 7)
After a lot of confusion, replays confirmed all that drama after the first ball was regarding an overthrow, which KKR argued was more of a pass as the ball was not in play and was dead in fact. However, the umpires have signalled five runs to the scorer. Karthik and KKR are clearly not happy with it. They have good reason too. It was a pass from the extra cover fielder after the single was taken by the batsmen, but Russell at mid on fails to gather it as he loses it in the floodlights and the ball runs into the boundary. Three more singles in the final over of the powerplay as Kings XI go past the 50-run mark
Hang on! There is a brief stoppage in play for reasons we do not know as of now. Players converge, along with the umpires. Karthik is very animated in the middle. Other KKR players join in with the bowler, Russell is in there too. Crowd is getting into it as well. Ashwin is off his chair in the dugout as he walks towards the fourth umpire.
After 5 overs,Kings XI Punjab 43/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 15 , Sarfaraz Khan 5)
Big call from DK to throw the ball to Dre Russ and he could do no wrong. He serves on demand. Gets the big wicket of Gayle and dents KXIP's chances big time.
FOUR! Sarfaraz Khan with unorthodoxy has started his innings with a ramp over the wicket-keeper. Gets low, arc his back, as he has pulled out from the shot only to get under the ball and glide it over the head of the wicket-keeper.
Kings XI Punjab kept itself in the race, falling behind the asking rate just a bit but Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal were busy, finding the boundaries off Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson. But Andre Russell forced Gayle’s dismissal in the fifth over, bowling a ball of fuller length and enticing a catch in the straight field. Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan will have to play the role that Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana did for Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the day.
OUT! Andre Russell is the man for KKR! He has got the big fish and his compatriot has to make the long walk back. Was the back of a length delivery, a effort ball, tucking Gayle up with a delivery around his chest. Gayle was once again trying to clear his front leg and eyeing the straight boundary but gets it from the upper-half of his bat. There was almost a collision between mid on and mid off, which the duo avoid marginally and Krishna holds onto it. KXIP 37/2
Gayle c Prasidh b A Russell 20(13)
After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 36/1 ( Chris Gayle 20 , Mayank Agarwal 13)
Ferguson continues and he starts off with a peach that swirls past Gayle's outside edge. Was a perfect delivery to the left-hander. However, he cannot keep the big man quiet for a long time. Gayle slaps a boundary and a maximum to end the over.
SIX! No doubts over this one! Gayle was expecting the ball to be short and the big Jamaican stands tall and blasts it over long on for a maximum.
FOUR! Ahh juuussttt away from mid on's grasp. Digged in short from Ferguson and Gayle clears the front leg and flat-bats it straight. Didn't get it from the middle but had enough to beat the fielder in the ring.
After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 25/1 ( Chris Gayle 10 , Mayank Agarwal 13)
Krishna spoils his comeback after leaking a boundary off the last ball, trying to search for a yorker. Agarwal struck Krishna for back-to-back boundaries early in the over, post which Krishna did line up three dots, including a slower delivery, that completely outfoxed him. However, Kings XI are able to take 13 runs from the over.
FOUR! Krishna gets this one a little too straight and full. Agarwal takes it on the full and flicks it to mid wicket fence
FOUR! Agarwal creates room this time by backing away on the onside and thrashes it over covers for successive fours.
FOUR! Agarwal gets in the line of the ball and glances it off the middle stump to square leg boundary.
Kolkata Knight Riders drew first blood when new ball bowler Lockie Fegusson got opener KL Rahul to spoon a simple catch to mid-off in the second over. The inside out shot that Rahul tried was the result of the pressure that the fast bowler had built with three dot balls to begin his over. It undid some of the good work that Chris Gayle had launched by striking a six and a four in the opening over of the 219-run chase.
After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 12/1 ( Chris Gayle 10 , Mayank Agarwal 1)
Excellent start from Lockie Ferguson, who has picked the prized wicket of KL Rahul, with a ball clocked at almost 146. Mayank Agarwal comes to the middle and gets off the mark, the only run that came from the over.
IPL 12 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: What an excellent over from Piyush Chawal under the circumstances. Great captaincy from DK as well. Just four singles of the over. Mandeep Singh joins Miller after Agarwal departs. Karthik was confident of a nick from Miller after the the left-hander missed to smash a delivery that was bowled halfway down the pitch. Umpire raises his finger and Miller is able to successfully reverse the decision. KXIP now require 82 off 24 balls, more than 20 runs an over. Tough.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs KXIP 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: After clinching win in their first matches, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns in 6th match of the IPL 2019 at Eden Gardens to strengthen their positions in the points table.
File images of KKR captain Dinesh Karthik and KXIP captain R Ashwin. Sportzpics
KKR started off the campaign by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. Chasing a difficult target of 182 runs, KKR were 118/4 in the 16th over and required a massive effort from someone in the ranks to take the team home. Andre Russell took the task in hand and blasted a 19-ball 49, which included 4 fours and 4 sixes, to get KKR past the target. He was ably supported by Nitish Rana, who hit 68 off 47 balls and Shubman Gill, who played a 10-ball 18 cameo.
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs in their opening clashing of the season. It was a controversial match after Punjab captain R Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler. After Buttler's wicket, Rajasthan could not find ground and kept on losing wickets at regular interval to lose the match.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Full squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa
Kings XI Punjab Squad Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Karun Nair, David Miller, Simran Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Mar 27, 2019
Mar 27, 2019
