Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Kolkata Knight Riders VS Kings XI Punjab IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 146/2 ( Robin Uthappa 45 , Nitish Rana 63)
Viljoen back on and what a welcome to him. Rana has stormed to his successive fifty in the tournament. 100-run stand has also come up between the two batsmen. Punjab looking lousy in the field. 20 came off this over. Still six overs to go in this innings.
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 53/2 ( Robin Uthappa 16 , Nitish Rana 2)
Ravichandran Ashwin, right-arm off break, brings himself into the attack. Non-striker, watch out. Brave from the Punjab captain, he is flighting the ball to Uthappa. Got hit for a six on the next delivery. Uthappa, however, has the habit of committing mistakes on these very deliveries. End of powerplay and fifty has come up for KKR.
OUT! Debutant Viljoen gets rid of Narine, the danger man, back of the length from the bowler, Narine clears front leg and heaves but fails, another leading edge, goes into the orbit, and keeper Rahul catches it with both hands safely. Jolt to KKR after smooth start. Narine c Rahul b Viljoen 24(9)
OUT! Lynn gone, on good length, Lynn tries to go over deep mid-wicket again, but the ball takes the leading edge and goes into the orbit, comes down and David Miller was beneath it, taking a really good catch near the non-striker's end. Chris Lynn c Miller b Shami 10(10)
Kings XI Punjab XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, R Ashwin (C), Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Varun Chakravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
TOSS NEWS: Ravichandran Ashwin has won the toss and Kings XI Punjab will bowl first. KKR are unchanged.
Nitish Rana changed gears effortlessly, punishing the bowlers so much that they seemed unsure of where to bowl to him. He had a shot for every challenge thrown at him by the Kings XI Punjab side. The sixes flew off the middle of his bat as he raced past the 50-mark and dominated the century stand with Robin Uthappa. He generated immense power with the bat and raised visions of a total in excess of 200.
Rana and Robin feasting on the part-timers
FOUR! Full, too full from Viljoen and he hits it on the half-volley, through the point region, another boundary for him
SIX! Back of the length from Viljoen and Rana goes big over long-on region for another maximum.
Most runs conceded by Ashwin in an IPL match:
53 v SRH, Mohali, 2018
47 v KKR, Kolkata, 2019*
46 v RCB, Chennai, 2012
FOUR! FIFTY for Rana.
Bowled on the pads and Rana flicks it to deep fine leg for a boundary. Raises his bat.
Nitish Rana made Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin pay for his decision to continue bowling by striking two sixes in the off-spinner’s final over. For someone who had not conceded a single boundary in the previous match in Jaipur, Ashwin found Eden Gardens and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian batsman a different ball game, spending 47 runs, including 30 from sixes. The home team’s third wicket pair breezed along but instead of getting the batsmen to face some pace, Ashwin got Mandeep Singh to bowl an over perhaps to compensate for the expensive ways of the slow bowlers. But that move backfired too as Nitish Rana showed his whole range of strokes.
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 126/2 ( Robin Uthappa 41 , Nitish Rana 48)
Mandeep Singh, right-arm medium, has been given the duty to fill in for Varun with two overs but he starts off with a short and wide delivery, gets hit for a boundary. Gets hit for two back to back sixes. Ashwin has got it all wrong today. 18 has come in this over. Rana on his way to another fifty.
SIX! Back to back maximums from Rana, this time Mandeep goes full but wide and Rana hits it to third man, where Shami jumps in the air but could not catch the ball. Result, a six.
SIX! Bad delivery again, too short and for Rana, who is in red hot form, it was another chance to free his arm and hit the ball over the deep mid-wicket boundary.
FOUR! New bowler is Mandeep Singh and he gives a loose one first up, short and wide, Uthappa smashes it away to off side for a boundary
After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 108/2 ( Robin Uthappa 36 , Nitish Rana 35)
Ashwin is done with his overs. And yet again, in this over, he has gone for not one six but two sixes. Has leaked 47 runs off his four. KKR, on their way to a big total until Kings do something different.
SIX! Power of Nitish Rana, loopy, outside the off-stump, the batsman reaches the pitch of the ball and puts it over the deep cover boundary for a maximum.
SIX! BANG! Another biggie from the willow of Rana, full-toss from Ashwin and Rana smashes it away for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket region.
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 92/2 ( Robin Uthappa 34 , Nitish Rana 22)
Hardus Viljoen comes back into the attack. Quiet over this one from Punjab, a good one from the bowler. Highlight has to be Chris Gayle, almost 40, diving to his right, to stop a certain boundary. Just 3 off the over. Ashwin should be relieved.
Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana beat back Kings XI Punjab charge with a half century partnership that will set the stage for possibly some bigger hitting in the second half of the innings. They sensibly played Andrew Tye with great care and punished the spinners for erring in length. It could force Ashwin to think in terms of having the fastmedium bowlers on while the Indian pair is in the middle.
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 89/2 ( Robin Uthappa 33 , Nitish Rana 21)
Ashwin continues. He is bowling well but has been giving that one big six away in every over. Fifty-run stand comes up between Uthappa and Rana. KKR have recovered well after the two wickets that fell quickly. 11 off the over.
SIX! Slightly short from Ashwin and Rana's eyes lighten up, rocks back and hits it over long-on boundary for a huge one.
After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 78/2 ( Robin Uthappa 30 , Nitish Rana 13)
Tye brought back, replaces struggling Varun. It would be interesting to see whether Varun gets the ball again in hand to bowl. If no, then who will complete those two overs. He has gone for 34 runs in his 2 overs so far. Also, Tye has to be reserved for the end overs. Brilliant from him in this over, five off it. Strategic time-out taken.
Varun Chakravarthy, perhaps stressed by the attention in the wake of the massive bidding war for him in the IPL Players’ Auction in December, continued to be at the receiving end of the stick when he came back for his second over immediately after power play. The two fours that Robin Uthappa hit off his bowling kept the scoreboard moving at a fast clip. The six that left-handed Nitish Rana hit off Ashwin in the following over meant that the Kings XI Punjab had to call Andrew Tye to try and apply the brakes.
After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 73/2 ( Robin Uthappa 26 , Nitish Rana 12)
Ashwin continues. He is continuing with his loopy deliveries, asking the batsmen to go after him. Rana does get a six. 11 off the over.
SIX! RANA HITS IT OVER LONG-ON. Flight from Ashwin, Rana sits and pulls it away for a huge one to the leg side.
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 62/2 ( Robin Uthappa 25 , Nitish Rana 2)
Varun Chakravarthy brought back and Uthappa has hit him for two fours. He went for 25 runs in his very first over in IPL. 9 came off this. He is trying way too much to live up to the reputation of 'bowler with a difference'. Need to get the basics right first.
Robin Uthappa’s willingness to shoulder responsibility was in evidence as he swung R Ashwin for a six to take Kolkata Knight Riders past the 50-run mark in the power play overs. The home team does have the batting firepower to post another total in the region of 180, with the track not offering much by way of spin to the Kings XI Punjab skipper.
FOUR! Again the same very mistake by Varun, short and wide, Uthappa rocks back, cuts it, the ball beats the short third man and races away for a boundary.
FOUR! Bad ball from Varun, short and wide, Uthappa cuts it away for four to third man.
Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) has taken more wickets against KKR than Ravichandran Ashwin (19) in IPL.
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 53/2 ( Robin Uthappa 16 , Nitish Rana 2)
Ravichandran Ashwin, right-arm off break, brings himself into the attack. Non-striker, watch out. Brave from the Punjab captain, he is flighting the ball to Uthappa. Got hit for a six on the next delivery. Uthappa, however, has the habit of committing mistakes on these very deliveries. End of powerplay and fifty has come up for KKR.
SIX! Uthappa Special, flight from Ashwin, the batsman comes forward and frees his arm, clears long-on region by a good distance.
With the hard-hitting Sunil Narine’s wicket in the fourth over, South African fast-medium bowler Hardus Viljoen showed why Kings XI Punjab preferred him over spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman with some crafty work as soon as he was brought in to replace Varun Chakravarthy in the attack. He mixed the pace of the deliveries to keep the left-hander quiet and then got one to bounce higher to find the top-edge of Narine’s bat for KL Rahul to run from behind the stumps. Kings XI Punjab has reasons to be happy with the progress it has managed so far.
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 44/2 ( Robin Uthappa 8 , Nitish Rana 1)
Andrew Tye, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack. The game gets spicier here. KKR got to a good start but lost quick wickets. Will they continue to attack or try to calm things down a bit. Uthappa is trying to play his shots and looking to collect quick singles. He does not change his game with respect to situation generally. Rana is in form. Tye gives away just 2 in the over.
Robin Uthappa's batting average of 27.30 against KXIP in IPL - the lowest for any player among players who scored atleast 350 runs against them in IPL. He is one of the five players to score 600-plus IPL runs against them.
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 42/2 ( Robin Uthappa 7 , Nitish Rana 0)
Hardus Viljoen, right-arm fast medium, has been brought into the attack and the debutant has delivered. He has sent back the danger man Narine. After a great start, Punjab have brilliantly pulled this game back. Nitish Rana joins Uthappa.
SIX! Room given and Uthappa spots it a second earlier, full flow of his arms and the ball touches the sweetest part of the bat, flies over backward point for a handsome six.
OUT! Debutant Viljoen gets rid of Narine, the danger man, back of the length from the bowler, Narine clears front leg and heaves but fails, another leading edge, goes into the orbit, and keeper Rahul catches it with both hands safely. Jolt to KKR after smooth start. Narine c Rahul b Viljoen 24(9)
Robin Uthappa has been dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin five times in IPL - the most he has been dismissed by any bowler. Will Ashwin bring himself into the attack?
David Miller judged a swirling skyer admirably to catch Chris Lynn when the Kolkata Knight Riders opener attempted to score a third boundary off Mohammed Shami in his second over. Shami dropped a caught and bowled chance off Sunil Narine when the left-hander sought to extend his dominance over the spinner in the previous over to the India fast bowler. He has lived a charmed life but has entertained the Eden Gardens crowd thus far.
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 34/1 ( Sunil Narine 24 , Robin Uthappa 0)
Shami continiues. What an over. Or we may say what a couple of overs. Sixes, fours and wickets falling, all happening at Eden Gardens. Shami has sent Lynn back, who was looking to hit every ball out of the park. Narine is still doing the same. Was dropped by Shami in his follow through. Tough chance gone down. Two boundaries in the over, a wicket and a couple of blind slogs. Uthappa is the new man in.
Highest scoring rate for Narine at an IPL venue: (Min. 30 balls faced)
12.50 - Indore
11.06 - Bangalore
10.45 - Kolkata*
Mohammed Shami, who has played a fair bit at the Eden Gardens, hit the right length in the first over to keep Chris Lynn and left-handed Sunil Narine quiet. It is always great to see an India fast bowler find his rhythm from the word go. Narine, playing his 100th IPL game, freed his arms against mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for three sixes and a four but he also offered the bowler a sharp caught and bowled chance. How much would Kings XI Punjab rue Varun Chakravarthy’s inability to latch on that retrun catch!
OUT! Lynn gone, on good length, Lynn tries to go over deep mid-wicket again, but the ball takes the leading edge and goes into the orbit, comes down and David Miller was beneath it, taking a really good catch near the non-striker's end. Chris Lynn c Miller b Shami 10(10)
FOUR! Short and Lynn tries to smash it to leg side, does not connect well but manages to get a boundary to long-on region.
FOUR! On good length, little bit of room and Lynn smashes it over the point region for a boundary
After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 26/0 ( Chris Lynn 2 , Sunil Narine 24)
Debutant Varun Chakravarthy, right-arm leg break, brought into the attack. And what a bad start for the young man. He has leaked 25 runs in the over, courtesy of Sunil Narine, who is after him from the word go. Three sixes and one four. This could be start of a carnage.
SIX! Full this time on the legs of Narine, who flicks it to long on region for another maximum
SIX! Short again, Narine gets on his knees and hits it over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum
FOUR! On the shorter side is Varun and Narine transfer weight on the back foot, and pulls it away for a boundary to deep mid-wicket where Andrew Tye makes a blunder.
SIX! Narine gets a lovely flighted delivery from Varun, and he smashes it over the long-off region for a maximum. First six of the match today.
Chris Lynn's SR in IPL:
Career : 139.56
At Kolkata : 132.81
IPL 12 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Mandeep Singh, right-arm medium, has been given the duty to fill in for Varun with two overs but he starts off with a short and wide delivery, gets hit for a boundary. Gets hit for two back to back sixes. Ashwin has got it all wrong today. 18 has come in this over. Rana on his way to another fifty.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs KXIP 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: After clinching win in their first matches, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns in 6th match of the IPL 2019 at Eden Gardens to strengthen their positions in the points table.
File images of KKR captain Dinesh Karthik and KXIP captain R Ashwin. Sportzpics
KKR started off the campaign by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. Chasing a difficult target of 182 runs, KKR were 118/4 in the 16th over and required a massive effort from someone in the ranks to take the team home. Andre Russell took the task in hand and blasted a 19-ball 49, which included 4 fours and 4 sixes, to get KKR past the target. He was ably supported by Nitish Rana, who hit 68 off 47 balls and Shubman Gill, who played a 10-ball 18 cameo.
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs in their opening clashing of the season. It was a controversial match after Punjab captain R Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler. After Buttler's wicket, Rajasthan could not find ground and kept on losing wickets at regular interval to lose the match.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Full squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa
Kings XI Punjab Squad Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Karun Nair, David Miller, Simran Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Mar 27, 2019
Mar 27, 2019
