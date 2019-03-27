G Rajaraman, senior journalist 20:40 (IST)

Varun Chakravarthy, perhaps stressed by the attention in the wake of the massive bidding war for him in the IPL Players’ Auction in December, continued to be at the receiving end of the stick when he came back for his second over immediately after power play. The two fours that Robin Uthappa hit off his bowling kept the scoreboard moving at a fast clip. The six that left-handed Nitish Rana hit off Ashwin in the following over meant that the Kings XI Punjab had to call Andrew Tye to try and apply the brakes.