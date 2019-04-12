KKR score latest updates SIX! Oh big man Russell is simply smacking them out of here! Take a bow. Similar shot. Taking the short ball from over his head and hooking it over deep square leg.

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 160/5 ( Andre Russell 45 , Carlos Brathwaite 4) KKR score latest updates Russell runs into Rabada to beat the hell out of Rabada's short ball challenge. Misses out on a full toss, gets an inside edge onto his back thigh and is in some discomfort. Looks like a solid blow. Sixteen runs from Rabada's final over.

KKR score latest updates OUT! Morris has done a lot of the bowlers haven't been able to do. He has got rid of Andre Rseell just when he was firing all cylinders. Went full and wide of off and Russell slices it powerfully but has struck it straight to Kagiso Rabada. A wicket against the run of play but this might be a massive difference in the final score. Another blazing innings from Dre. Russ A Russell c Rabada b Chris Morris 45(21)

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 168/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 6 , Piyush Chawla 6) KKR score latest updates Outstanding final over from Morris, was unfortunate to concede a boundary to Piyush Chawla but had the rub of the green as Russell departed first ball off his over. Finishes his spell giving away 38 runs from his four overs along with two wickets

OUT! Keemo Paul has Brathwaite caught in the deep with a slower ball. Was dug short into the pitch and Brathwaite goes for a swipe, didn't time it at all and is caught at deep midwicket. Brathwaite c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 6(7)

KKR score latest updates FOUR! That is nicely executed from Piyush Chawla. A full delivery outside off and Chawla jams it out, opening the face of the bat directing it through the gap between short third and backward point.

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 178/7 ( Piyush Chawla 14 , Kuldeep Yadav 2) KKR score latest updates Just about par score from KKR to finish with. Delhi Capitals will be pretty pleased with their effort with the ball. Shubhman Gill set things up with a wonderful half-century and Russell almost landed the knock out punch perfectly but just got out towards the end that made a difference of 10-15 runs and Delhi Capitals will take them with both hands. Keemo Paul bowls the last over, giving away 10 runs and picking the wicket of Brathwaite. Join us for the chase.

DC will be satisfied with there bowlers tonight. Apart from a few freakish sixes from Russell and a couple.of leg-stump half volleys at the start, they have executed their plans diligently. With the dew setting in, a small gorund and lighting outfield they should feel confident.

Krishna starts the defence of 179 runs. Shaw collects a single on the leg side and gets off the mark. Five dots in the over to Dhawan, who is clearly out of form and need some runs under the belt. Just 1 from the first over.

SIX! Full and room given outside the off stump, by Ferguson. Full flow of the bat from him and hit it over the covers for a big one.

Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, brought into the attack from the other end. Shaw yet again collects single on the leg side. Uthappa, on the mic from ground zero, informs that KKR plans to bowl wicket-to-wicket, which he feels how Delhi bowled as well! But Ferguson gets hit for two sixes in the later part of the over. Shaw on the move.

FOUR! Room provided by Krishna again and Dhawan comes down the track and again slashes it over the point fielder for another boundary

SIX! Poor ball from Krishna, banged it half way down, no protection sqaure off the wicket on the off side and room given, Dhawna slashes it for a boundary.

KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice KKR have a set plan to go after Dhawan and Shaw with the short ball. They have two guys bowling in excess of 140km/h, however, it is risky business as the top edges can fly over the boundary. DC will be looking for a score around 60 in the powerplay.

OUT! That's the end of Shaw, beauty of a delivery from Krishna, pitched up and the ball came in, took the edge off Shaw's bat and flew to right of Karthik behind the wickets, who took a great diving catch. Prithvi Shaw c Karthik b Prasidh 14(7)

Krishna continues and he has bowled some poor deliveries and got hit for boundaries on them. Bowled two beauties. Almost got a wicket on the first one and then finally delivered on the second brilliant delivery of the over. Shaw gone. KKR get their first victim.

Russell into the attack and he almost got Dhawan on the second ball. But he has been hit for three boundaries in the over. Dhawan riding his luck and beginning to play some beautiful shots after the catch was put down. 13 from this over.

Ferguson back into the attack and KKR are bowling poorly here. Too many short balls much to the liking of Dhawan, who is strong on back foot. 10 from the over.

OUT! Here is the wicket KKR were looking for. Russell pitched it on middle-leg stump line and it was directed towards Iyer's leg, he tried to tap it to leg side but the ball brushed off his bat and went directly into the hands of Karthik in time well to his left side. Shreyas Iyer c Karthik b A Russell 6(6)

KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice Dhawan off to a flier and that should help the others like Pant settle into the innings. DC don't quite have the lower order hitting capabilities like KKR, so they need to stay ahead of the rate. Plus couple of dramatic collapses are bound to play on their mind during the run chase.

Russell delivers with the ball. Not the best delivery he has bowled so far but he removed Iyer. Pant is the new man in. Dhawan still there. Spinners would in the attack soon. Don't go anywhere as a mouth-watering contest between Pant and spinners would be on any minute now. End of powerplay. 57 runs made in the six overs.

Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman, brought into the attack. This would be interesting to see. Pant likes to go big against the spinners. Plays two balls in the over and is looking quiet so far. He looked to get out of the crease but Kuldeep saw him coming and pitched it short. 6 off the over.

FOUR! How long could you keep Pant quiet? He sees the flight, sits on one knee and heaves it across, hits it to deep in the leg side for a boundary.

Spin from both the ends as Piyush Chawla, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. Dhawan and Pant happy with singles at the moment at the start. Dhawan now into 40s. He needed this knock to come back in some sort of form. Pant hits boundary on the last ball to end the over.

An intense, silent battle is on between the two best buddies in the Indian team. Kuldeep vs Pant. Kuldeep is not afraid to give flight to the ball and Pant is keen to cut him off his off stump. Kuldeep wins this over. Just 3 runs off it, including 3 dots to Pant. Time-out taken.

FOUR and fifty comes up for Dhawan, room outside the off stump, Dhawan punches it through the covers, finds the gap and gets four runs which takes him the fifty.

FOUR! Short ball, angled in to Dhawan and he punishes it, goes on back foot and pulls it away for four to backward sqaure leg.

Ricky is into the attack, not Ponting. Carlos 'Ricky' Brathwaite it is. Two short balls and he was lucky to have been not hit for boundaries on the first two bad balls. But he continued bowling the wrong length and was punished by Dhawan off the fourth and fifth balls, and the opener reached his fifty.

SIX! One-handed slog from Pant is back into action, flight from Kuldeep and Pant comes down the track and with one hand, smahes it over the long-off region for a massive six.

Pant has had enough of playing the dot balls in the last Kuldeep over and in this over, he goes big straightaway against the chinaman bowler. Delhi are on top but feel a bad shot is around the corner from either of the two batsmen as they look to play big shots. 10 off this over.

KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice A couple of misdirected short balls have helped Dhawan find form. Delhi are well posied in the run chase and need to be cricket smart. Pant has played a couple reckless shots in tight run chases, he needs to be better tonight.

Alright, KKR looking a bit rusty on the field suddenly as DC convert ones into twos and taking singles comfortably. Nitish Rana is into the attack. Eden Gardens has gone all silent. DC cruising now, they need 74 runs in 48 balls.

Ferguson into the attack and he starts off with a boundary. Two off the next ball. Easy for DC right now. Batsmen scoring freely as he kept on giving loose balls. KKR need a quick fix in their bowling. Pant and Dhawan set. They bring up 50-run stand as well. Delhi Capitals need 61 runs in 42 balls

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away. In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.

Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

