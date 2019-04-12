First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UAE in ZIM | 2nd ODI Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL | Match 25 Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
IPL Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs DC Match at Eden Gardens: Shikhar Dhawan leads Delhi's charge with quick fifty

Date: Friday, 12 April, 2019 23:06 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

178/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.9
Fours
16
Sixes
8
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Piyush Chawla not out 14 6 2 0
Kuldeep Yadav not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 4 1 21 1
Chris Morris 4 0 38 2
122/2
Overs
13.1
R/R
9.31
Fours
12
Sixes
5
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shikhar Dhawan Batting 76 47 9 2
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 24 19 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 2 0 18 1
Lockie Ferguson 3 0 37 0

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 118/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 76 , Rishabh Pant (W) 20)

    DC score latest updates

    Ferguson into the attack and he starts off with a boundary. Two off the next ball. Easy for DC right now. Batsmen scoring freely as he kept on giving loose balls. KKR need a quick fix in their bowling. Pant and Dhawan set. They bring up 50-run stand as well. Delhi Capitals need 61 runs in 42 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Dhawan stands and delivers, right in his arc and he uses hand eye coordination to good effect, hits it through the covers for a good-looking boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Shot of the match from Dhawan, high back lift and full flow of the bat, the ball travels to the cover boundary at rocket speed. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 105/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 65 , Rishabh Pant (W) 19)

    DC score latest updates

    Alright, KKR looking a bit rusty on the field suddenly as DC convert ones into twos and taking singles comfortably. Nitish Rana is into the attack. Eden Gardens has gone all silent. DC cruising now, they need 74 runs in 48 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice

    A couple of misdirected short balls have helped Dhawan find form. Delhi are well posied in the run chase and need to be cricket smart. Pant has played a couple reckless shots in tight run chases, he needs to be better tonight. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 98/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 60 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)

    DC score latest updates

    Pant has had enough of playing the dot balls in the last Kuldeep over and in this over, he goes big straightaway against the chinaman bowler. Delhi are on top but feel a bad shot is around the corner from either of the two batsmen as they look to play big shots. 10 off this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    SIX! One-handed slog from Pant is back into action, flight from Kuldeep and Pant comes down the track and with one hand, smahes it over the long-off region for a massive six. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Shikhar Dhawan's 50th fifty in T20 cricket.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 88/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 58 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10)

    DC score latest updates

    Ricky is into the attack, not Ponting. Carlos 'Ricky' Brathwaite it is. Two short balls and he was lucky to have been not hit for boundaries on the first two bad balls. But he continued bowling the wrong length and was punished by Dhawan off the fourth and fifth balls, and the opener reached his fifty. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Short ball, angled in to Dhawan and he punishes it, goes on back foot and pulls it away for four to backward sqaure leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR and fifty comes up for Dhawan, room outside the off stump, Dhawan punches it through the covers, finds the gap and gets four runs which takes him the fifty. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 75/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 46 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)

    DC score latest updates

    An intense, silent battle is on between the two best buddies in the Indian team. Kuldeep vs Pant. Kuldeep is not afraid to give flight to the ball and Pant is keen to cut him off his off stump. Kuldeep wins this over. Just 3 runs off it, including 3 dots to Pant. Time-out taken.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 72/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 44 , Rishabh Pant (W) 8)

    DC score latest updates

    Spin from both the ends as Piyush Chawla, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. Dhawan and Pant happy with singles at the moment at the start. Dhawan now into 40s. He needed this knock to come back in some sort of form. Pant hits boundary on the last ball to end the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! How long could you keep Pant quiet? He sees the flight, sits on one knee and heaves it across, hits it to deep in the leg side for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 62/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 40 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)

    DC score latest updates

    Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman, brought into the attack. This would be interesting to see. Pant likes to go big against the spinners. Plays two balls in the over and is looking quiet so far. He looked to get out of the crease but Kuldeep saw him coming and pitched it short. 6 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Least IPL matches to score 1,000 runs and take 50 wickets:

    57 - ANDRE RUSSELL*
    62 - Kieron Pollard
    62 - Shane Watson 
    78 - Dwayne Bravo
    79 - Jacques Kallis

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 57/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 37 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)

    DC score latest updates

    Russell delivers with the ball. Not the best delivery he has bowled so far but he removed Iyer. Pant is the new man in. Dhawan still there. Spinners would in the attack soon. Don't go anywhere as a mouth-watering contest between Pant and spinners would be on any minute now. End of powerplay. 57 runs made in the six overs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice 

    Dhawan off to a flier and that should help the others like Pant settle into the innings. DC don't quite have the lower order hitting capabilities like KKR, so they need to stay ahead of the rate. Plus couple of dramatic collapses are bound to play on their mind during the run chase.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    OUT! Here is the wicket KKR were looking for. Russell pitched it on middle-leg stump line and it was directed towards Iyer's leg, he tried to tap it to leg side but the ball brushed off his bat and went directly into the hands of Karthik in time well to his left side. Shreyas Iyer c Karthik b A Russell 6(6) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 55/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 36 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 5)

    DC score latest updates

    Ferguson back into the attack and KKR are bowling poorly here. Too many short balls much to the liking of Dhawan, who is strong on back foot. 10 from the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Short ball this time from Ferguson and Dhawan rock back, smacks it to deep mid-wicket boundary. Another four runs for the left-handed batsman.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Ferguson bowls on Iyer's legs and the right-handed batsman plays it down the ground, hitting a boundary at long-on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 45/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 31 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 0)

    DC score latest updates

    Russell into the attack and he almost got Dhawan on the second ball. But he has been hit for three boundaries in the over. Dhawan riding his luck and beginning to play some beautiful shots after the catch was put down. 13 from this over.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Best shot of the night from Dhawan, pitched full and he hits a beautiful on-drive. There was no stopping this one. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Andre Russell needs one wicket to complete 50 IPL wickets.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    Dropped and FOUR! 

    Poor cricket this from KKR. Beauty of a delivery from Russell, takes the edge off Dhawan's bat and Rana puts it down, the ball goes for third man boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Poor display of fielding from Krishna at short third man. Dhawan hit it directly to the fielder and he messed it up. Four runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 32/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 18 , )

    DC score latest updates

    Krishna continues and he has bowled some poor deliveries and got hit for boundaries on them. Bowled two beauties. Almost got a wicket on the first one and then finally delivered on the second brilliant delivery of the over. Shaw gone. KKR get their first victim. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    OUT! That's the end of Shaw, beauty of a delivery from Krishna, pitched up and the ball came in, took the edge off Shaw's bat and flew to right of Karthik behind the wickets, who took a great diving catch. Prithvi Shaw c Karthik b Prasidh 14(7)

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice 

    KKR have a set plan to go after Dhawan and Shaw with the short ball. They have two guys bowling in excess of 140km/h, however, it is risky business as the top edges can fly over the boundary.  DC will be looking for a score around 60 in the powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    SIX! Poor ball from Krishna, banged it half way down, no protection sqaure off the wicket on the off side and room given, Dhawna slashes it for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Room provided by Krishna again and Dhawan comes down the track and again slashes it over the point fielder for another boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    SIX! Room given to Dhawan and he slashes it over the third man region for a flat six. KKR bowling short and gettting punished. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 15/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 14 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)

    DC score latest updates

    Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, brought into the attack from the other end. Shaw yet again collects single on the leg side. Uthappa, on the mic from ground zero, informs that KKR plans to bowl wicket-to-wicket, which he feels how Delhi bowled as well! But Ferguson gets hit for two sixes in the later part of the over. Shaw on the move. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    SIX! This time Feguson pitches it short and Shaw pulls, does not connect, the ball takes the top edge and flies to the ropes behind the keeper. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    SIX! Full and room given outside the off stump, by Ferguson. Full flow of the bat from him and hit it over the covers for a big one. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Delhi Capitals 1/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)

    DC score latest updates

    Krishna starts the defence of 179 runs. Shaw collects a single on the leg side and gets off the mark. Five dots in the over to Dhawan, who is clearly out of form and need some runs under the belt. Just 1 from the first over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shikhar Dhawan is playing his 150th IPL game.
     
    Shikhar Dhawan needs to score one fifty to complete 50 fifties in T20s.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    Alright, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw walk out to the middle! Shaw to face the first ball. Prasidh Krishna to bowl the first over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RPO for KKR today:

    First 10 overs : 7.20
    Last 10 overs : 10.60

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice 

    DC will be satisfied with there bowlers tonight. Apart from a few freakish sixes from Russell and a couple.of leg-stump half volleys at the start, they have executed their plans diligently. With the dew setting in, a small gorund and lighting outfield they should feel confident.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 178/7 ( Piyush Chawla 14 , Kuldeep Yadav 2)

    KKR score latest updates

    Just about par score from KKR to finish with. Delhi Capitals will be pretty pleased with their effort with the ball. Shubhman Gill set things up with a wonderful half-century and Russell almost landed the knock out punch perfectly but just got out towards the end that made a difference of 10-15 runs and Delhi Capitals will take them with both hands. Keemo Paul bowls the last over, giving away 10 runs and picking the wicket of Brathwaite. Join us for the chase.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR score latest updates

    FOUR! That is nicely executed from Piyush Chawla. A full delivery outside off and Chawla jams it out, opening the face of the bat directing it through the gap between short third and backward point.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Keemo Paul has Brathwaite caught in the deep with a slower ball. Was dug short into the pitch and Brathwaite goes for a swipe, didn't time it at all and is caught at deep midwicket. Brathwaite c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 6(7)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 168/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 6 , Piyush Chawla 6)

    KKR score latest updates

    Outstanding final over from Morris, was unfortunate to concede a boundary to Piyush Chawla but had the rub of the green as Russell departed first ball off his over. Finishes his spell giving away 38 runs from his four overs along with two wickets

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR score latest updates

    FOUR! Morris outfoxed Chawla with a well-disguised slower ball as he goes for a big heave across the line, getting an inside edge to fine leg fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR score latest updates

    OUT! Morris has done a lot of the bowlers haven't been able to do. He has got rid of Andre Rseell just when he was firing all cylinders. Went full and wide of off and Russell slices it powerfully but has struck it straight to Kagiso Rabada.  A wicket against the run of play but this might be a massive difference in the final score. Another blazing innings from Dre. Russ

    A Russell c Rabada b Chris Morris 45(21) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 160/5 ( Andre Russell 45 , Carlos Brathwaite 4)

    KKR score latest updates


    Russell runs into Rabada to beat the hell out of Rabada's short ball challenge. Misses out on a full toss, gets an inside edge onto his back thigh and is in some discomfort. Looks like a solid blow. Sixteen runs from Rabada's final over.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR score latest updates

    SIX! Oh big man Russell is simply smacking them out of here! Take a bow. Similar shot. Taking the short ball from over his head and hooking it over deep square leg.
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most consecutive 40-plus scores in IPL:

    10 - Robin Uthappa
    6 - ANDRE RUSSELL*
    5 - Matthew Hayden
    5 - Virender Sehwag
    5 - Michael Hussey
    5 - Ajinkya Rahane
    5 - Jos Buttler 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 26 KKR vs DC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Ferguson into the attack and he starts off with a boundary. Two off the next ball. Easy for DC right now. Batsmen scoring freely as he kept on giving loose balls. KKR need a quick fix in their bowling. Pant and Dhawan set. They bring up 50-run stand as well. Delhi Capitals need 61 runs in 42 balls

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away.  In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.

Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019

Tags : #Andre Russell #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #Eden Gardens #Indian Premier League #Indian Premier League 2019 #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #KKR Vs DC #KKR vs DC 2019 playing 11 #Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #Rishabh Pant #Shreyas Iyer #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all