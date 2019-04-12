Auto Refresh
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs DC Match at Eden Gardens: Shikhar Dhawan leads Delhi's charge with quick fifty
Date: Friday, 12 April, 2019 23:06 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kolkata Knight Riders VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 57/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 37 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)
DC score latest updates
Russell delivers with the ball. Not the best delivery he has bowled so far but he removed Iyer. Pant is the new man in. Dhawan still there. Spinners would in the attack soon. Don't go anywhere as a mouth-watering contest between Pant and spinners would be on any minute now. End of powerplay. 57 runs made in the six overs.
DC score latest updates
OUT! Here is the wicket KKR were looking for. Russell pitched it on middle-leg stump line and it was directed towards Iyer's leg, he tried to tap it to leg side but the ball brushed off his bat and went directly into the hands of Karthik in time well to his left side. Shreyas Iyer c Karthik b A Russell 6(6)
DC score latest updates
OUT! That's the end of Shaw, beauty of a delivery from Krishna, pitched up and the ball came in, took the edge off Shaw's bat and flew to right of Karthik behind the wickets, who took a great diving catch. Prithvi Shaw c Karthik b Prasidh 14(7)
OUT! Keemo Paul has Brathwaite caught in the deep with a slower ball. Was dug short into the pitch and Brathwaite goes for a swipe, didn't time it at all and is caught at deep midwicket. Brathwaite c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 6(7)
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Morris has done a lot of the bowlers haven't been able to do. He has got rid of Andre Rseell just when he was firing all cylinders. Went full and wide of off and Russell slices it powerfully but has struck it straight to Kagiso Rabada. A wicket against the run of play but this might be a massive difference in the final score. Another blazing innings from Dre. Russ
A Russell c Rabada b Chris Morris 45(21)
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Rabada comes into the attack and picks a wicket. It was full on the pads and Karthik has flicked it straight down deep squareleg's throat. Rabada wears a smile, knowing that he got away that time. DK is clearly disappointed.
D Karthik c Dhawan b Rabada 2
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Oh that's such a sad end. Gill got on on the pads and he has flicked it straight to the short fine leg. Hangs his head in agony and puts up a smile. Fine innings but an unfortunate end. Shubman Gill c Axar b K Paul 65(39)
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Bowled'em! Morris hits the base of the middle stump and Rana's time in the middle comes to an end. Morris leaps in the air to celebrate the wicket. Nitish Rana b Chris Morris 11(12) DC 93/3
KKR score latest updates
FIFTY! Can't help but feel so happy for this young man with immense talent. Shubman Gill cuts to third man to bring up his second IPL half-century. A little pump of the fists as he reaches the landmark and the entire dugout stands and appluads.
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Rabada has got the breakthrough! The big man strikes with a quick and a well-directed bouncer. Excellent work from Rishabh Pant to complete a smart catch. Bouncer angled into Robin Uthappa which was on the rise and he was looking to hook it over fine leg but instead gloves it to Pant. R Uthappa c Pant b Rabada 28(30) DC 63/2
KKR score latest updates
OUT! What a start for Delhi Capitals! Ishant Sharma with a big inswinger makes a real mess of Joe Denly's stumps. Ishant gets one to pitch up, the ball swings in the air and continues to slant after pitching. Goes through the gate as Denly looked to drive first up. His off-stump cartwheels and Sharma and Denly has a golden duck to his name. J Denly b I Sharma KKR 0/1
KKR playing 11 today
Three changes for Knight Riders: Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite included
Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
DC playing 11 today
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma
Only one change as Keemo Paul comes in place of Sandeep Lamichhane
KKR vs DC toss result
Toss: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer calls it right and has elected to field
After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 118/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 76 , Rishabh Pant (W) 20)
DC score latest updates
Ferguson into the attack and he starts off with a boundary. Two off the next ball. Easy for DC right now. Batsmen scoring freely as he kept on giving loose balls. KKR need a quick fix in their bowling. Pant and Dhawan set. They bring up 50-run stand as well. Delhi Capitals need 61 runs in 42 balls
DC score latest updates
FOUR! Dhawan stands and delivers, right in his arc and he uses hand eye coordination to good effect, hits it through the covers for a good-looking boundary.
DC score latest updates
FOUR! Shot of the match from Dhawan, high back lift and full flow of the bat, the ball travels to the cover boundary at rocket speed.
After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 105/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 65 , Rishabh Pant (W) 19)
DC score latest updates
Alright, KKR looking a bit rusty on the field suddenly as DC convert ones into twos and taking singles comfortably. Nitish Rana is into the attack. Eden Gardens has gone all silent. DC cruising now, they need 74 runs in 48 balls.
KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice
A couple of misdirected short balls have helped Dhawan find form. Delhi are well posied in the run chase and need to be cricket smart. Pant has played a couple reckless shots in tight run chases, he needs to be better tonight.
After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 98/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 60 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)
DC score latest updates
Pant has had enough of playing the dot balls in the last Kuldeep over and in this over, he goes big straightaway against the chinaman bowler. Delhi are on top but feel a bad shot is around the corner from either of the two batsmen as they look to play big shots. 10 off this over.
DC score latest updates
SIX! One-handed slog from Pant is back into action, flight from Kuldeep and Pant comes down the track and with one hand, smahes it over the long-off region for a massive six.
This is Shikhar Dhawan's 50th fifty in T20 cricket.
After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 88/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 58 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10)
DC score latest updates
Ricky is into the attack, not Ponting. Carlos 'Ricky' Brathwaite it is. Two short balls and he was lucky to have been not hit for boundaries on the first two bad balls. But he continued bowling the wrong length and was punished by Dhawan off the fourth and fifth balls, and the opener reached his fifty.
DC score latest updates
FOUR! Short ball, angled in to Dhawan and he punishes it, goes on back foot and pulls it away for four to backward sqaure leg.
DC score latest updates
FOUR and fifty comes up for Dhawan, room outside the off stump, Dhawan punches it through the covers, finds the gap and gets four runs which takes him the fifty.
After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 75/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 46 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)
DC score latest updates
An intense, silent battle is on between the two best buddies in the Indian team. Kuldeep vs Pant. Kuldeep is not afraid to give flight to the ball and Pant is keen to cut him off his off stump. Kuldeep wins this over. Just 3 runs off it, including 3 dots to Pant. Time-out taken.
After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 72/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 44 , Rishabh Pant (W) 8)
DC score latest updates
Spin from both the ends as Piyush Chawla, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. Dhawan and Pant happy with singles at the moment at the start. Dhawan now into 40s. He needed this knock to come back in some sort of form. Pant hits boundary on the last ball to end the over.
DC score latest updates
FOUR! How long could you keep Pant quiet? He sees the flight, sits on one knee and heaves it across, hits it to deep in the leg side for a boundary.
After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 62/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 40 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)
DC score latest updates
Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman, brought into the attack. This would be interesting to see. Pant likes to go big against the spinners. Plays two balls in the over and is looking quiet so far. He looked to get out of the crease but Kuldeep saw him coming and pitched it short. 6 off the over.
Least IPL matches to score 1,000 runs and take 50 wickets:
57 - ANDRE RUSSELL*
62 - Kieron Pollard
62 - Shane Watson
78 - Dwayne Bravo
79 - Jacques Kallis
After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 57/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 37 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)
DC score latest updates
Russell delivers with the ball. Not the best delivery he has bowled so far but he removed Iyer. Pant is the new man in. Dhawan still there. Spinners would in the attack soon. Don't go anywhere as a mouth-watering contest between Pant and spinners would be on any minute now. End of powerplay. 57 runs made in the six overs.
KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice
Dhawan off to a flier and that should help the others like Pant settle into the innings. DC don't quite have the lower order hitting capabilities like KKR, so they need to stay ahead of the rate. Plus couple of dramatic collapses are bound to play on their mind during the run chase.
DC score latest updates
OUT! Here is the wicket KKR were looking for. Russell pitched it on middle-leg stump line and it was directed towards Iyer's leg, he tried to tap it to leg side but the ball brushed off his bat and went directly into the hands of Karthik in time well to his left side. Shreyas Iyer c Karthik b A Russell 6(6)
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 55/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 36 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 5)
DC score latest updates
Ferguson back into the attack and KKR are bowling poorly here. Too many short balls much to the liking of Dhawan, who is strong on back foot. 10 from the over.
DC score latest updates
FOUR! Short ball this time from Ferguson and Dhawan rock back, smacks it to deep mid-wicket boundary. Another four runs for the left-handed batsman.
DC score latest updates
FOUR! Ferguson bowls on Iyer's legs and the right-handed batsman plays it down the ground, hitting a boundary at long-on.
After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 45/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 31 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 0)
DC score latest updates
Russell into the attack and he almost got Dhawan on the second ball. But he has been hit for three boundaries in the over. Dhawan riding his luck and beginning to play some beautiful shots after the catch was put down. 13 from this over.
DC score latest updates
FOUR! Best shot of the night from Dhawan, pitched full and he hits a beautiful on-drive. There was no stopping this one.
Andre Russell needs one wicket to complete 50 IPL wickets.
DC score latest updates
Dropped and FOUR!
Poor cricket this from KKR. Beauty of a delivery from Russell, takes the edge off Dhawan's bat and Rana puts it down, the ball goes for third man boundary.
DC score latest updates
FOUR! Poor display of fielding from Krishna at short third man. Dhawan hit it directly to the fielder and he messed it up. Four runs.
After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 32/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 18 , )
DC score latest updates
Krishna continues and he has bowled some poor deliveries and got hit for boundaries on them. Bowled two beauties. Almost got a wicket on the first one and then finally delivered on the second brilliant delivery of the over. Shaw gone. KKR get their first victim.
DC score latest updates
OUT! That's the end of Shaw, beauty of a delivery from Krishna, pitched up and the ball came in, took the edge off Shaw's bat and flew to right of Karthik behind the wickets, who took a great diving catch. Prithvi Shaw c Karthik b Prasidh 14(7)
KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice
KKR have a set plan to go after Dhawan and Shaw with the short ball. They have two guys bowling in excess of 140km/h, however, it is risky business as the top edges can fly over the boundary. DC will be looking for a score around 60 in the powerplay.
DC score latest updates
SIX! Poor ball from Krishna, banged it half way down, no protection sqaure off the wicket on the off side and room given, Dhawna slashes it for a boundary.
DC score latest updates
FOUR! Room provided by Krishna again and Dhawan comes down the track and again slashes it over the point fielder for another boundary
DC score latest updates
SIX! Room given to Dhawan and he slashes it over the third man region for a flat six. KKR bowling short and gettting punished.
After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 15/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 14 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
DC score latest updates
Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, brought into the attack from the other end. Shaw yet again collects single on the leg side. Uthappa, on the mic from ground zero, informs that KKR plans to bowl wicket-to-wicket, which he feels how Delhi bowled as well! But Ferguson gets hit for two sixes in the later part of the over. Shaw on the move.
DC score latest updates
SIX! This time Feguson pitches it short and Shaw pulls, does not connect, the ball takes the top edge and flies to the ropes behind the keeper.
DC score latest updates
SIX! Full and room given outside the off stump, by Ferguson. Full flow of the bat from him and hit it over the covers for a big one.
After 1 overs,Delhi Capitals 1/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)
DC score latest updates
Krishna starts the defence of 179 runs. Shaw collects a single on the leg side and gets off the mark. Five dots in the over to Dhawan, who is clearly out of form and need some runs under the belt. Just 1 from the first over.
DC score latest updates
Alright, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw walk out to the middle! Shaw to face the first ball. Prasidh Krishna to bowl the first over.
RPO for KKR today:
First 10 overs : 7.20
Last 10 overs : 10.60
KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice
DC will be satisfied with there bowlers tonight. Apart from a few freakish sixes from Russell and a couple.of leg-stump half volleys at the start, they have executed their plans diligently. With the dew setting in, a small gorund and lighting outfield they should feel confident.
After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 178/7 ( Piyush Chawla 14 , Kuldeep Yadav 2)
KKR score latest updates
Just about par score from KKR to finish with. Delhi Capitals will be pretty pleased with their effort with the ball. Shubhman Gill set things up with a wonderful half-century and Russell almost landed the knock out punch perfectly but just got out towards the end that made a difference of 10-15 runs and Delhi Capitals will take them with both hands. Keemo Paul bowls the last over, giving away 10 runs and picking the wicket of Brathwaite. Join us for the chase.
KKR score latest updates
FOUR! That is nicely executed from Piyush Chawla. A full delivery outside off and Chawla jams it out, opening the face of the bat directing it through the gap between short third and backward point.
OUT! Keemo Paul has Brathwaite caught in the deep with a slower ball. Was dug short into the pitch and Brathwaite goes for a swipe, didn't time it at all and is caught at deep midwicket. Brathwaite c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 6(7)
After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 168/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 6 , Piyush Chawla 6)
KKR score latest updates
Outstanding final over from Morris, was unfortunate to concede a boundary to Piyush Chawla but had the rub of the green as Russell departed first ball off his over. Finishes his spell giving away 38 runs from his four overs along with two wickets
KKR score latest updates
FOUR! Morris outfoxed Chawla with a well-disguised slower ball as he goes for a big heave across the line, getting an inside edge to fine leg fence.
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Morris has done a lot of the bowlers haven't been able to do. He has got rid of Andre Rseell just when he was firing all cylinders. Went full and wide of off and Russell slices it powerfully but has struck it straight to Kagiso Rabada. A wicket against the run of play but this might be a massive difference in the final score. Another blazing innings from Dre. Russ
A Russell c Rabada b Chris Morris 45(21)
After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 160/5 ( Andre Russell 45 , Carlos Brathwaite 4)
KKR score latest updates
Russell runs into Rabada to beat the hell out of Rabada's short ball challenge. Misses out on a full toss, gets an inside edge onto his back thigh and is in some discomfort. Looks like a solid blow. Sixteen runs from Rabada's final over.
KKR score latest updates
SIX! Oh big man Russell is simply smacking them out of here! Take a bow. Similar shot. Taking the short ball from over his head and hooking it over deep square leg.
Most consecutive 40-plus scores in IPL:
10 - Robin Uthappa
6 - ANDRE RUSSELL*
5 - Matthew Hayden
5 - Virender Sehwag
5 - Michael Hussey
5 - Ajinkya Rahane
5 - Jos Buttler
IPL 12 Match 26 KKR vs DC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Ferguson into the attack and he starts off with a boundary. Two off the next ball. Easy for DC right now. Batsmen scoring freely as he kept on giving loose balls. KKR need a quick fix in their bowling. Pant and Dhawan set. They bring up 50-run stand as well. Delhi Capitals need 61 runs in 42 balls
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away. In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.
Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 12, 2019
Also See
DC vs KKR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Shreyas Iyer and Co beat Kolkata in Super Over
DC vs SRH Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad go top of table with five-wicket win
CSK vs KKR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Chennai win by seven wickets